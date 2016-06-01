- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Panasonic LUMIX GX85 4K Digital Camera, 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lens Bundle, 16 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera Kit, 5 Axis In-Body Dual Image Stabilization, 3-Inch Tilt and Touch LCD, DMC-GX85WK (Black)
|List Price
|$1,397.19
|With Deal:
$497.99
|You Save:
|$899.20 (64%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Fine Detail Performance:16 megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor with no low pass filter resulting in a near 10 percent boost in fine detail resolving power over existing 16 megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensors
- Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit: With two super compact lenses 12 32mm F3.5 5.6 and 45 150mm F4.0 5.6, shoot lighter and faster with the modern hybrid photography performance of a mirrorless camera and nearly half the bulk of most DSLRs
- Class Leading Dual Image Stabilization: In body 5 axis dual image stabilization works in both photo and motion picture recording—including 4K video—to produce clear handheld shots even in low light conditions. Battery AC Adaptor (Input 110 - 240V AC) (Included, connect with USB cable). Battery life (CIPA standard) Approx. 290 images (rear monitor), 270 images (LVF) with H FS12032
- Live Viewfinder and Tilting LCD Display: Integrated eye level electronic viewfinder (2764K dots) and rear touch enabled 3 inch LCD display (1040K dots) provides 80 degrees of up tilt and 45 degrees of down tilt to maximize viewing. Recording media-(Compatible with UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards). Direct Print-Pict Bridge compatible
- 4K VIDEO CAPTURE: 4K QFHD video recording (3840 x 2160), plus exclusive Lumix 4K photo and 4K post focus allows you to record photos up to 30fps and set your desired focus points after the photo has been taken. Minimum Aperture: F22
From the manufacturer
Big Photos Just Got Easy
The surprisingly compact Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC-GX85WK puts the power to take stunning, professional photos in the palm of your hands.
Panasonic Image App
Instantly share your print-ready photos, even control the camera remotely via your smartphone.
- Remote Shooting
- Instant Sharing
- Social Media Connection
Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC-GX85WK with 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lenses
4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera with 2 Lens Kit
Never miss that moment again with the Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC-GX85WK with 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses. The magic begins with newly stabilized, ultra fast 3-frames-per-second 4K video. Then, select and edit frames in-camera so you can take, create and share the perfect shot, instantly.
- Post Focus: Focal point selection
- 4K Live Cropping: Pan or zoom to crop
- Light Composition: Exposure correction
5-Axis Dual Image Stabilization
2 axis in-lens, 3 axis in-body, magnetically coupled. Completely active in 4K video recording.
Improved Visibility with High-Resolution Viewfinder
Difficult viewing and shot framing under harsh sunlight is eliminated with the built-in 0.2-inch 2764K-dot LVF (Live View Finder).
EVF
Tilt Display
Compact
Controls
Features & Benefits
High Speed Auto-Focusing for Increased Image Stability
Panasonic's Depth-From-Defocus (DFD) Auto Focus (AF) technology instantly calculates subject distance, then drives the focus mechanism with one quick, continuous movement for faster AF speeds.
Venus Engine + Live MOS Sensor Render Clear Images
Combining the 16MP Digital Live MOS Sensor and Venus Engine renders clear images with minimum noise, even in low-light situations. Shoot true-to-life images with excellent resolution, high contrast and impressive color.
RAW File Processing for Custom Development
RAW-format images can easily be developed in-camera with adjustments including color space, exposure, white balance, contrast, highlight and shadow, saturation, noise reduction, sharpness, intelligent resolution and more.
27+ Lens Options for All of Your Shooting Situations
27 (and counting) lens options, including prestigious LEICA lenses, for a vast array of shooting situations. The Macro-Four Thirds system continues to set the standard for size, weight and overall image quality.
Compare with similar items
|
Panasonic LUMIX G85MK 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit, 12-60mm Lens, Lexar U3 64GB Memory Card, 2 Spare Batteries, Charger, Bag and Accessory Bundle
Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera with 12-32 & 45-150mm Lenses and Accessories Kit
Panasonic Lumix G85 4K Digital Camera, 12-60mm Power O.I.S. Lens, 16 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera, 5 Axis In-Body Dual Image Stabilization, 3-Inch Tilt and Touch LCD, DMC-G85MK (Black)
|Customer Rating
|(302)
|(125)
|(21)
|(204)
|Price
|$497.99
|$697.99
|$497.99
|$697.99
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|RitzCamera
|Adorama
|Amazon.com
|Screen Size
|3 inches
|—
|—
|3 inches
|Has Image Stabilization
|Yes
|—
|—
|Yes
|Item Dimensions
|4.80 x 2.78 x 1.73 inches
|—
|—
|2.93 x 5.06 x 3.50 inches
|Item Weight
|1.09 lbs
|—
|4.95 lbs
|1.11 lbs
|Optical Sensor Resolution
|16 megapixels
|16.0 megapixels
|16.0 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Optical Zoom
|12x
|5.00x
|2.6x
|5x
|Photo Sensor Size
|Micro Four Thirds
|Micro Four Thirds
|Micro Four Thirds
|Micro Four Thirds
|Video Capture Resolution
|4K UHD 2160p
|4K UHD 2160p
|FHD 1080p
|4K UHD 2160p
|Viewfinder Type
|Electronic
|LCD
|—
|LCD
Product description
For today's interchangeable lens camera enthusiasts or anyone looking for a lighter, newer more intelligent alternative to bulky DSLRs, the Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC GX85WK with 12 32mm and 45 150mm lenses delivers impressive, no compromise performance. This 4K Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera is nearly half the size of most DSLRs yet delivers impressive 16 megapixel large sensor performance in the most compact camera system ever designed by Panasonic LUMIX. Thanks to the elimination of the low pass filter, its fine detail resolving power is boosted nearly 10 percent over previous 16 megapixel sensors. Image stabilization is top of its class with the complementary LUMIX 2 axis lens O.I.S. and a new 5 axis in body I.S., available in either photo or video recording modes. Camera purists will enjoy the familiar quick access thumbwheel controls and integrated 2764K dot eye level electronic viewfinder, plus a tilting LCD display for greater flexibility in difficult shooting angles. Modern enthusiasts will love the Wi Fi mobile control and next generation flexibility that 4K Video, 4K PHOTO and 4K Post Focus modes bring to the creative experience.
Customer reviews
Customer images
In my opinion, this camera is better than the GH4 for video. Even though the GH4 has more bitrates for 720P/1080P and some flat profiles, the fact is that the GX85 and GH4 have identical best image quality, but your handheld footage on the GX85 will look much better than on the GH4 because of its excellent IBIS. After repeated claims that IBIS is impossible in 4K because of overheating, two years later, Panasonic somehow combine IBIS and 4K in a tiny body that can continuously shoot an hour and a half without any signs of overheating. Heh. Good one, Panasonic.
If you want to bypass internal codecs, you're in luck because this camera also has clean HDMI out for external recorders. In short, while the GH4 still has some "pro" features some "pros" might want, in practice, the GX85 is every bit the video shooter that the GH4 is, at basically half the price and with IBIS! Chew on that!
Anyway, many of the other reviews cover what I would have covered anyway, which is that this is a beautiful camera that is a superb stills shooter, but I just wanted to address the video issue, too, since a lot of these points were not made in the press releases (probably to protect the GH4's reputation as a high end video shooter).
Despite all this talk of video, I'm mainly a still shooter. Ever since receiving my GX85, I find that I simply cannot put it down. This is a gorgeous little camera. I initially started using MFT because of its balance of size and quality, but over time, I had been trending toward bigger cameras because they had the best features. However, a weird thing happened. I took my camera out less and less. When I got the GH4 to be the camera to end it all, I pretty much stopped taking my camera to social events completely because the GH4 just felt too formal. But ever since I received my GX85, I want this camera around me all the time! I love shooting pictures again.
The image quality on this camera is easily the best I've ever seen in any Panasonic camera I've tried yet. There is no shutter shock. Thanks to the lack of an AA filter, improve shutter, and IBIS, I find that pictures are sharp to the last pixel! There is no softness whatsoever.
Are there downsides? Yeah, small ones, but it seems like almost every downside has an upside. For instance, I prefer charging in an external charger so I can be charging a battery while using another one, but in-camera USB charging has a huge upside for keeping my camera bag light! I must say, though, the port cover for the HDMI/USB is kind of annoying to open, but hey, I'll get used to it. The tilt screen is a bit stiff and doesn't have huge freedom of movement, but on the other hand, it's super low profile and functional enough.
Blah blah, I could go on and on, but a lot of people consider the GF1 to be the best MFT camera that Panasonic has ever made. To me, this camera, the GX85, is their best camera since the GF1. It's a camera that combines usability, stylish looks, superb stills performance, and 4K prowess. And it even comes with a pretty good kit zoom lens. It is excellent bang for the buck.
As an aside, I feel bad for GX8 buyers. I wonder how many of them feel a bit bitter about the improved shutter and IBIS on the GX85, which is considerably cheaper than the GX8 ever was.
After two events covered (full day weddings), I have to say that there is a lot to like about the GX85 and a few very annoying things to dislike as others have said. Panasonic tends to create many different variations of a camera these days with several big flaws in each so you have to buy them all it seems...
The Cons:
- The TINY electronic viewfinder is going to be the worse part of this camera. You can barely squeeze your eye into it and accurately use it when you shoot. I don't have big eyes either... After about 5-10mins of usage, my eyes hurt a lot because of the squinting I have to make when shooting with that EVF... And I've never had any issues with other Lumix cameras which I've used for hours non-stop, except the LX100 which I've borrowed in the past and is similarly flawed. I wished they had kept the GX7 type of eyepiece for the viewfinder for this supposedly GX7 mark II update that is the GX85. The resolution isn't bad, and I am not too worried about the ghosting / refresh rate if I can barely get my eyes to see through that EVF viewfinder which also lacks tilting compared to the GX7.
- The battery life is not very good either... With the panasonic OEM battery, you can maybe squeeze 1h15min to 1h30 of recording because you have to rely heavily on the LCD display instead of the EVF... With non-Panasonic batteries, you get about the same depending on which one you buy, but you lose the knowledge of knowing exactly when the battery dies as these cheap batteries will display 2-bars and go suddenly to die after about 1h or 1h30 of usage.
- LCD display lacks degree of movement... It can only tilt a little bit down or a little up to about 30 degrees... So it's useless for selfies or filming with LCD display flipped open like on a GX8, G7 or GH3/4
- Lack of Microphone jack... The audio isn't bad but not nearly as good as a standalone shotgun mic... Plus you get the extra vibration sound from IBIS which can be annoying
- SD card slot under the camera next to battery slot... Makes it hard to change cards when mounted on a tripod...
- Lack of quick manual AF-S/AF-C/MF switching mechanism like on GX7 or GX8... You can program one of the FN button but it still prevents you from switching from AF to MF when you are recording... which is so crippling as often times you just want to switch on the fly between the AF-C and MF without having to stop recording video.
The Pros:
- 5-axis Stabilizer IBIS... Used in conjunction with the Panasonic lenses which have IS on lens... this makes it a very good camera for shooting video & stills without too much blur or shake... The videos are not smooth like when you use a gimball... but it definitely helps big time. I'd say it's on par with the Olympus IBIS such as that on EM5-Mark II... There are definitely some artifacts though still like jerk in motion... The supplied tiny 12-32mm lens (equivalent of 24 - 64mm Full frame) seems to do a very good job though working with the GX85 on camera IBIS to remove as much shake as possible. It's not perfect though and you will always get better movement shots with a gimbal or stabilizer. But on the go, it does a very good job filming with little shake when you don't have a tripod with you. It's not perfect though and does create some minimal vibration sound/feel to the body.
- 4K and different 1080p video flavors. That's Panasonic's strength... Though it lacks in terms of higher bit rate that you can find on GH4 or GH3. Still the videos are good on this tiny camera
- Lightweight / Can be carried in many places without being obtrusive. It's not tiny but small enough to fit in a jacket pocket. The benefits of Micro 4/3...
- Low light seems to be better than the GH4 or G7. The improved engine seems to give pretty good results even at ISO 3200 for video & photos. I'm glad it improved... Now let's hope we can actually shoot photos at ISO 6400... It's still not there for ISO higher than 3200... An improvement nevertheless compared to past recent LUMIX iterations.
Overall... This is a very good addition to the LUMIX lineup mostly because of the 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer Panasonic has finally been able to implement... You only wish Panasonic would actually create a camera that has all of its best features instead of always crippling each new addition with flaws that didn't have to be there... But it's their game these days... Let's hope the GH5 includes the IBIS on the GX85 which is a given, with improved clean & usable ISO6400 video & photo in low light, and I can happily get rid of all my Canon gear for both Photo & Video...
- Auto focus is GARBAGE
- Battery life is abysmal (holds a charge for maybe an hour?)
- Wifi capabilities are also GARBAGE (can't connect to anything)
- Ergonomics are terrible. You basically end up holding this thing by the lens 90% of the time.
I had high hopes but I'm sticking with Canon. If you've read about how this doesn't have AA and produces sharp photos think again. Don't expect the results you'd get from a full frame camera. Do yourself a favor and spend an extra 200 bucks and get a full frame.
Also, for anyone who is still going to buy this camera, mine was an open box item but sold as new. The hot shoe connector was scuffed, the plastic baggies were clearly re-taped together and the lcd screen smelled of some kind of scented hand sanitizer... just be extra careful of this.
Hope I save some folks the heartache.
Top international reviews
En video, la resolución realmente es 4K. Si se utilizan lentes profesionales, en verdad puedes generar video de muy alta calidad. Además, tiene Full HD a 60 cuadros, lo que la hace una cámara perfecta para video en cualquier tipo de situación. La nitidez de la imagen es excelente.
Una vez que comprendes y te habituas al funcionamiento de una cámara mirrorless, es muy fácil de usar y muy práctica. La pantalla touch y la posibilidad de configurar varios botones, hace muy práctico su uso y calibración.
En foto es otro dilema. La verdad no me convenció. Aunque tiene varias funciones como tomas panorámicas entre otras, la calidad de la imagen no me gustó del todo. Probablemente como una cámara de viaje funcione bien, pero en definitiva no para trabajo profesional.
La compré para video y me dió más de lo que esperaba. Así que no puedo quejarme.
Hay que invertirle en lentes porque los que trae pues son muy básicos, aunque incluso se puede sobrevivir con ellos un rato.
Lo que sí es un rollo es la comunicación con la app. Ufff... Ojalá Panasonic le invirtiera más a eso, ya que es una maravilla cuando quiere funcionar.
If you’re looking for something for photography, even consider a 5D Mark II used with a decent lens. You will yield way better results and with a full frame camera. Sony also offers less expensive options, with a used A7ii not being far ahead on pricing, it seems like a no brained to me.
Recomiendo leer el manual avanzado para descubrir las funcionalidades de la cámara. Algunas son bastante útiles.
Lo único malo que le veo es que no tiene entrada para micrófono.
Actualización Julio 2020
Recientemente compré un lente Olympus 12-35 F2.8 y realmente los resultados me sorprendieron. Es una calidad comparable con la de cámaras más caras y pesadas.
Su calidad es impresionante, antes solía tener la G8 y debo decir que ésta es muy superior a pesar de contar con el mismo sensor.
La he empatado en vídeo muy fácilmente junto a una BlackMagic Cinema.
Sin duda de las mejores comprar que he hecho. Gracias.