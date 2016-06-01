$497.99
2 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(16)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Panasonic LUMIX GX85 4K Digital Camera, 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lens Bundle, 16 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera Kit, 5 Axis In-Body Dual Image Stabilization, 3-Inch Tilt and Touch LCD, DMC-GX85WK (Black)

4.5 out of 5 stars 302 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "panasonic g7"
w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mm
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Fine Detail Performance:16 megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor with no low pass filter resulting in a near 10 percent boost in fine detail resolving power over existing 16 megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensors
  • Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit: With two super compact lenses 12 32mm F3.5 5.6 and 45 150mm F4.0 5.6, shoot lighter and faster with the modern hybrid photography performance of a mirrorless camera and nearly half the bulk of most DSLRs
  • Class Leading Dual Image Stabilization: In body 5 axis dual image stabilization works in both photo and motion picture recording—including 4K video—to produce clear handheld shots even in low light conditions. Battery AC Adaptor (Input 110 - 240V AC) (Included, connect with USB cable). Battery life (CIPA standard) Approx. 290 images (rear monitor), 270 images (LVF) with H FS12032
  • Live Viewfinder and Tilting LCD Display: Integrated eye level electronic viewfinder (2764K dots) and rear touch enabled 3 inch LCD display (1040K dots) provides 80 degrees of up tilt and 45 degrees of down tilt to maximize viewing. Recording media-(Compatible with UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards). Direct Print-Pict Bridge compatible
  • 4K VIDEO CAPTURE: 4K QFHD video recording (3840 x 2160), plus exclusive Lumix 4K photo and 4K post focus allows you to record photos up to 30fps and set your desired focus points after the photo has been taken. Minimum Aperture: F22
Frequently bought together

  Panasonic LUMIX GX85 4K Digital Camera, 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lens Bundle, 16 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera Kit, 5 Axis In-Body Dual Image Stabilization, 3-Inch Tilt and Touch LCD, DMC-GX85WK (Black)
  • +
  SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card - SDSDXXY-064G-GN4IN
  • +
  Powerextra 2 Pack Replacement Battery and Charger for Panasonic DMW-BLE9, DMW-BLG10 and Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60, DMC-ZS100, DMC-GX7, DMC-LX100, DMC-GF3, DMC-GF5, DMC-GF6, DMC-GX85
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mm

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Improved Visibility with High-Resolution Viewfinder

Improved Visibility with High-Resolution Viewfinder

Difficult viewing and shot framing under harsh sunlight is eliminated with the built-in 0.2-inch 2764K-dot LVF (Live View Finder).

Improved Visibility with High-Resolution Viewfinder

EVF

Touch-Enabled Tilting Display for Easier Framing

Tilt Display

Surprisingly Compact Design Lets You Travel Light

Compact

Familiar DSLR-Like Controls with an Ergonomic Grip

Controls

Read more

Compare with similar items


Panasonic LUMIX GX85 4K Digital Camera, 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lens Bundle, 16 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera Kit, 5 Axis In-Body Dual Image Stabilization, 3-Inch Tilt and Touch LCD, DMC-GX85WK (Black)
Panasonic LUMIX G85MK 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit, 12-60mm Lens, Lexar U3 64GB Memory Card, 2 Spare Batteries, Charger, Bag and Accessory Bundle
Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera with 12-32 & 45-150mm Lenses and Accessories Kit
Panasonic Lumix G85 4K Digital Camera, 12-60mm Power O.I.S. Lens, 16 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera, 5 Axis In-Body Dual Image Stabilization, 3-Inch Tilt and Touch LCD, DMC-G85MK (Black)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (302) 4.6 out of 5 stars (125) 4.4 out of 5 stars (21) 4.5 out of 5 stars (204)
Price $497.99 $697.99 $497.99 $697.99
Sold By Amazon.com RitzCamera Adorama Amazon.com
Screen Size 3 inches 3 inches
Has Image Stabilization Yes Yes
Item Dimensions 4.80 x 2.78 x 1.73 inches 2.93 x 5.06 x 3.50 inches
Item Weight 1.09 lbs 4.95 lbs 1.11 lbs
Optical Sensor Resolution 16 megapixels 16.0 megapixels 16.0 megapixels 16 megapixels
Optical Zoom 12x 5.00x 2.6x 5x
Photo Sensor Size Micro Four Thirds Micro Four Thirds Micro Four Thirds Micro Four Thirds
Video Capture Resolution 4K UHD 2160p 4K UHD 2160p FHD 1080p 4K UHD 2160p
Viewfinder Type Electronic LCD LCD
Compare with similar items

Product description

Style:w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mm

For today's interchangeable lens camera enthusiasts or anyone looking for a lighter, newer more intelligent alternative to bulky DSLRs, the Panasonic LUMIX 4K Digital Camera DMC GX85WK with 12 32mm and 45 150mm lenses delivers impressive, no compromise performance. This 4K Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera is nearly half the size of most DSLRs yet delivers impressive 16 megapixel large sensor performance in the most compact camera system ever designed by Panasonic LUMIX. Thanks to the elimination of the low pass filter, its fine detail resolving power is boosted nearly 10 percent over previous 16 megapixel sensors. Image stabilization is top of its class with the complementary LUMIX 2 axis lens O.I.S. and a new 5 axis in body I.S., available in either photo or video recording modes. Camera purists will enjoy the familiar quick access thumbwheel controls and integrated 2764K dot eye level electronic viewfinder, plus a tilting LCD display for greater flexibility in difficult shooting angles. Modern enthusiasts will love the Wi Fi mobile control and next generation flexibility that 4K Video, 4K PHOTO and 4K Post Focus modes bring to the creative experience.

Technical Specification

Style:w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mm

Technical Specification

Warranty & Support

Read about our customers' top-rated cameras and lenses on our review pages: Compact System Cameras, Lenses
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
302 customer ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
14%
3 star
3%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%
Mittentastic
5.0 out of 5 stars 4K IBIS! No 29 min limit! Hooray!
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2016
Style: w/ 12-32mm (Silver)Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
316 people found this helpful
ChifanTop Contributor: Photography
4.0 out of 5 stars Great IBIS and Lots of feature in a small package... with a few flaws mainly the Tiny Electronic Viewfinder
Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2016
Style: w/ 12-32mm (Black)Verified Purchase
Read more
126 people found this helpful
Tyler J.
1.0 out of 5 stars Better photos with a 200 dollar Canon....
Reviewed in the United States on November 24, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Stormcrow
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente cámara, recomendada!
Reviewed in Mexico on August 12, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Dily
1.0 out of 5 stars Lumix GX85 poor picture quality.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 7, 2019
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
Domingo Alvarez
5.0 out of 5 stars MUCHO MEJOR DE LO QUE ESPERABA
Reviewed in Mexico on March 22, 2020
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Rubén J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buenas compra.
Reviewed in Mexico on December 11, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Ana Gallardo
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buena inversión
Reviewed in Mexico on July 20, 2019
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
One person found this helpful
Alfonso Blanco Samperio
5.0 out of 5 stars Gran cámara y entrega muy rápida
Reviewed in Mexico on April 2, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm (Silver)Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Vraiment très bien. Je commence à apprécier la visée ...
Reviewed in Canada on October 29, 2017
Style: w/ 12-32mm (Silver)Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Joshua M
5.0 out of 5 stars Outdated already.
Reviewed in Canada on September 20, 2017
Style: w/ 12-32mm (Black)Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
Gmx
5.0 out of 5 stars Increíble cámara sin espejo
Reviewed in Mexico on April 3, 2019
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
Ricardo V.
5.0 out of 5 stars Cámara perfecta
Reviewed in Mexico on January 8, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm (Black)Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Dafne L. Paredes
5.0 out of 5 stars Encantada con mi GX 85
Reviewed in Mexico on July 20, 2019
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
DanRomo
5.0 out of 5 stars Mejor cámara calidad / precio
Reviewed in Mexico on November 15, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Cliente de Kindle
5.0 out of 5 stars Ampliamente recomendable.
Reviewed in Mexico on January 27, 2019
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Vanessa Marchena
5.0 out of 5 stars Me encanta
Reviewed in Mexico on September 15, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
Javier Martínez Guerrero
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buena cámara
Reviewed in Mexico on December 29, 2018
Style: w/ 12-32mm and 45-150mmVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
