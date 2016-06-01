First, I am a proud owner & professional Videographer who uses Panasonic gear as my primary tool for VIDEO imaging purposes (for pro photo, I have to use Canon alas - wish it was different.. though for everyday photo the GX85 is perfectly fine). I have owned pretty much all flavors of Lumix cameras from GH1, GH2, G6, G7, GH3, GH4 to the GX85. I was excited about the GX85 as a small camera tool to shoot videos on the go for my events without having to use extra gear (gorilla pod, etc) to film detail & movement shots quickly using the new 5-axis IBIS on the GX85 that no other Panasonic camera has. I was very intrigued and positively influenced by reviewers online to purchase this item for my work.



After two events covered (full day weddings), I have to say that there is a lot to like about the GX85 and a few very annoying things to dislike as others have said. Panasonic tends to create many different variations of a camera these days with several big flaws in each so you have to buy them all it seems...



The Cons:

- The TINY electronic viewfinder is going to be the worse part of this camera. You can barely squeeze your eye into it and accurately use it when you shoot. I don't have big eyes either... After about 5-10mins of usage, my eyes hurt a lot because of the squinting I have to make when shooting with that EVF... And I've never had any issues with other Lumix cameras which I've used for hours non-stop, except the LX100 which I've borrowed in the past and is similarly flawed. I wished they had kept the GX7 type of eyepiece for the viewfinder for this supposedly GX7 mark II update that is the GX85. The resolution isn't bad, and I am not too worried about the ghosting / refresh rate if I can barely get my eyes to see through that EVF viewfinder which also lacks tilting compared to the GX7.

- The battery life is not very good either... With the panasonic OEM battery, you can maybe squeeze 1h15min to 1h30 of recording because you have to rely heavily on the LCD display instead of the EVF... With non-Panasonic batteries, you get about the same depending on which one you buy, but you lose the knowledge of knowing exactly when the battery dies as these cheap batteries will display 2-bars and go suddenly to die after about 1h or 1h30 of usage.

- LCD display lacks degree of movement... It can only tilt a little bit down or a little up to about 30 degrees... So it's useless for selfies or filming with LCD display flipped open like on a GX8, G7 or GH3/4

- Lack of Microphone jack... The audio isn't bad but not nearly as good as a standalone shotgun mic... Plus you get the extra vibration sound from IBIS which can be annoying

- SD card slot under the camera next to battery slot... Makes it hard to change cards when mounted on a tripod...

- Lack of quick manual AF-S/AF-C/MF switching mechanism like on GX7 or GX8... You can program one of the FN button but it still prevents you from switching from AF to MF when you are recording... which is so crippling as often times you just want to switch on the fly between the AF-C and MF without having to stop recording video.



The Pros:

- 5-axis Stabilizer IBIS... Used in conjunction with the Panasonic lenses which have IS on lens... this makes it a very good camera for shooting video & stills without too much blur or shake... The videos are not smooth like when you use a gimball... but it definitely helps big time. I'd say it's on par with the Olympus IBIS such as that on EM5-Mark II... There are definitely some artifacts though still like jerk in motion... The supplied tiny 12-32mm lens (equivalent of 24 - 64mm Full frame) seems to do a very good job though working with the GX85 on camera IBIS to remove as much shake as possible. It's not perfect though and you will always get better movement shots with a gimbal or stabilizer. But on the go, it does a very good job filming with little shake when you don't have a tripod with you. It's not perfect though and does create some minimal vibration sound/feel to the body.

- 4K and different 1080p video flavors. That's Panasonic's strength... Though it lacks in terms of higher bit rate that you can find on GH4 or GH3. Still the videos are good on this tiny camera

- Lightweight / Can be carried in many places without being obtrusive. It's not tiny but small enough to fit in a jacket pocket. The benefits of Micro 4/3...

- Low light seems to be better than the GH4 or G7. The improved engine seems to give pretty good results even at ISO 3200 for video & photos. I'm glad it improved... Now let's hope we can actually shoot photos at ISO 6400... It's still not there for ISO higher than 3200... An improvement nevertheless compared to past recent LUMIX iterations.



Overall... This is a very good addition to the LUMIX lineup mostly because of the 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilizer Panasonic has finally been able to implement... You only wish Panasonic would actually create a camera that has all of its best features instead of always crippling each new addition with flaws that didn't have to be there... But it's their game these days... Let's hope the GH5 includes the IBIS on the GX85 which is a given, with improved clean & usable ISO6400 video & photo in low light, and I can happily get rid of all my Canon gear for both Photo & Video...