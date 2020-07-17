- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Paper Mario: The Origami King - Nintendo Switch
Product description
From the manufacturer
A new paper-crafted Mario adventure unfolds on Nintendo Switch!
Join Mario and his new partner Olivia on a journey to save the kingdom
The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and Olivia, as they battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly, only on the Nintendo Switch system.
Explore a massive, comedy-filled world!
Encounter comedic scenarios and characters as you journey across a vast paper-crafted world.
With five giant streamers under his control, King Olly binds Peach’s Castle and transports it to a distant mountain as part of his plan to re-fold the world. Stop King Olly and his plot to expand his Origami Kingdom by folding everything in sight!
Even Bowser falls victim to Olly’s plot when his minions are turned into origami Folded Soldiers and betray their Koopa king, forcing him to ally with Mario and Olivia!
Master strategic, ring-based battles
Battle the Folded Soldiers in ring-based battles that challenge you to strategically line up enemies to maximize damage!
Use Mario's arm-extending 1,000-Fold Arms ability
With Mario's 1,000-Fold Arms ability, you can interact with specific spots in landscape to pull, peel, hit, and more!
