Paper Mario: The Origami King - Nintendo Switch

Platform : Nintendo Switch
Rated: Everyone
Nintendo Switch
  • A new paper-crafted Mario adventure unfolds on Nintendo Switch!
  • Master strategic, ring-based battles
  • Mario and Luigi receive an invitation from Princess Peach to attend an origami festival and excitedly hurry to Toad town.But something's amiss.
  • Battle the folded soldiers in ring-based battles that challenge you to strategically line up enemies to maximize damage!

Product information

Platform:Nintendo Switch

Product description

Platform:Nintendo Switch

A new paper-crafted Mario adventure unfolds on Nintendo Switch! The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and his new partner, olivia, as they battle evil folded soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach's castle from the clutches of King olly in this comedy-filled adventure, only on the Nintendo Switch system. Master strategic, ring-based battles line up scattered enemies and plan your attack to maximize damage with the new, ring-based battle system that requires both puzzle-solving skills and a quick wit. Mario and Luigi receive an invitation from Princess Peach to attend an origami Festival and excitedly hurry to Toad town.But something's amiss. After investigating the eerily empty town, the duo finds a fearsome (and folded) Princess peach-she's been turned into origami by King olly, ruler of the origami kingdom! With five giant streamers under his control, King olly binds Princess Peach's castle and transports it to a distant mountain as part of his plan to re-fold the world. On his journey to liberate Peach's castle and repair the ravaged paper landscape, Mario meets olivia, King olly's sister, and the two join forces to put a stop to olly's origami onslaught. Even Bowser falls victim to olly's plot when his minions are turned into origami folded soldiers and betray their koopa King, forcing him to ally with Mario and olivia! Battle the folded soldiers in ring-based battles that challenge you to strategically line up enemies to maximize damage! Out of battle, Mario can use the arm-extending 1, 000-fold arms ability in specific spots to interact with the landscape to pull, peel, hit, and more! Join Mario, olivia, and their companions on a journey of laughter and emotion, thrills, and a whole lot of folding.

From the manufacturer

A new paper-crafted Mario adventure unfolds on Nintendo Switch!

Join Mario and his new partner Olivia on a journey to save the kingdom

The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and Olivia, as they battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly, only on the Nintendo Switch system.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Explore a massive, comedy-filled world!

Encounter comedic scenarios and characters as you journey across a vast paper-crafted world.

Paper Mario: The Origami King

With five giant streamers under his control, King Olly binds Peach’s Castle and transports it to a distant mountain as part of his plan to re-fold the world. Stop King Olly and his plot to expand his Origami Kingdom by folding everything in sight!

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Even Bowser falls victim to Olly’s plot when his minions are turned into origami Folded Soldiers and betray their Koopa king, forcing him to ally with Mario and Olivia!

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Master strategic, ring-based battles

Battle the Folded Soldiers in ring-based battles that challenge you to strategically line up enemies to maximize damage!

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Use Mario's arm-extending 1,000-Fold Arms ability

With Mario's 1,000-Fold Arms ability, you can interact with specific spots in landscape to pull, peel, hit, and more!

