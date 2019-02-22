It's hard to talk about spice without people rolling their eyes. I'll say this. I wanted a challenge. This chip is not a challenge. It's kinda a warm up. I have been excited to try this chip for years, but its always unavailable. Finally got it and can say, it's got good flavor, but I would not recommend it for the price. You can get more spicy food for a lot cheaper. If the chip was cheaper I would say it would be a good chip to have around whenever someone is trying to pretend they like spicy food. I could imagine eating one with the person to see how they handle it. 3-4$ would be a good price for this.