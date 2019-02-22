- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge Tortilla Chip
|Flavor
|Pepper
|Brand
|Paqui
|Size
|0.16 Ounce (Pack of 1)
- Try the World’s Hottest Chip made with the hottest chile pepper on the planet, the Carolina Reaper. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
- Do you dare take the #OneChipChallenge to earn your place on Paqui’s Wall of Infamy?
- Contains No Artificial Ingredients, Flavors or Preservatives. Verfied NON GMO Project, Certified Gluten-Free and Ⓤ Certified.
- Ingredients: Ground Corn, Canola Oil, Carolina Reaper Pepper, Ghost Pepper, Sea Salt, Chipotle Pepper, Yeast Extract
- Manufactured in a completely nut & egg free facility.
This chip is crazy hot and not for the faint of heart- or stomach! Heat seekers may eat at their own risk: not everyone will enjoy the extreme heat! If the heat is too much for you, try drinking milk or eating ice cream.
Size:0.16 Ounce (Pack of 1)
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 5.9 x 3.3 x 1.1 inches; 0.63 Ounces
- UPC : 891760002669
- Manufacturer : Paqui Tortilla Chips
- ASIN : B01M748NRN
Best Sellers Rank:
#1,022 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #5 in Tortilla Chips & Crisps
- Customer Reviews:
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.