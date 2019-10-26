Other Sellers on Amazon
Parasite [Blu-ray]
Blu-ray + Digital
Parasite
Meet the Park family, the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide "indispensable" luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims' newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks. By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, Parasite showcases a modern master at the top of his game.
The Park Family
Mr. Park
Lee Sun Kyun
Mr. Park is the young CEO of a global IT firm. He is the ultimate success story and the perfect contrast to Ki-taek: he runs his own company, has bought a luxurious house designed by a famous architect, and lives with his beautiful wife and cute daughter and son. Busy at work, he leaves the day-to-day running of the house to his wife, and is never less than courteous to the people who work in his home.
Yeon-kyo
Cho Yeo Jeong
Yeon-kyo is the wife of Mr. Park. She is responsible for her children's education, the hiring of staff, and all other household matters. Her personality might be described as naïve or pure-hearted, and she trusts people too easily, but she herself is not aware of this. Her biggest worries are for her second child Da-song, who seems to be an art genius, but who is also unfocused and eccentric.
Da-hye
Jung Ziso
Da-hye is a pretty second-year high school student who gets Ki-woo as an English tutor. With her younger brother Da-song getting all the attention from her parents, she feels upset and suffers from lack of affection. When her new tutor Ki-woo arrives, she feels a special fascination for him from their first meeting.
Da-song
Jung Hyeon
Da-song is Da-hye's younger brother, a second grade elementary school student. A member of the Cub Scouts, he loves camping and walkie-talkies, and is a fanatic for all things related to Native Americans. His mother believes he is a genius artist, but because of his eccentric and wild nature, none of his art tutors last more than a month.
The Kim Family
Ki-taek
Song Kang Ho
Ki-taek is the head of the household for a family of four unemployed adults. Without any job or backup plan, he absorbs the criticisms of his wife Chung-sook while remaining calm and at peace. After numerous business failures he is skeptical about the need to formulate grandiose plans, but when his son Ki-woo becomes a tutor at a rich household, he starts to dream of being able to eat and live like normal people.
Ki-woo
Choi Woo Shik
Ki-woo is the elder child of Ki-taek and Chung-sook. Having failed the university entrance exam four times, he passes his days without a job, doing part-time work or earning money on the side. Always positive by nature, he is recommended by his friend who attends a prestigious university to a tutoring job at the Park home. Carrying a fake diploma, as well as his family's hopes for a regular income, he visits the Park family home for an interview.
Ki-jung
Park So Dam
Ki-jung is the youngest child of Ki-taek and Chung-sook. Having failed to get into art school, and without enough money to pay for prep courses, she is unemployed like the rest of her family. Nonetheless her superior Photoshop skills enable her to make a perfectly forged diploma for Ki-woo's job interview. The most realistic and hard-headed of her family, she remains unfazed whatever the situation. When she goes to the Park family to interview as an art tutor, she becomes the family's second hope for a stable income.
Chung-sook
Chang Hyae Jin
Chung-sook is a former national medalist in the hammer throw category of track and field. Compared to her listless husband, she projects a determined, strong image. And despite the frequent sparring between husband and wife, their relationship is good. When Ki-woo goes to interview for the tutoring job, her hopes of a regular income rise.
Editorial Reviews
Customer reviews
This is the best movie to come out in years, so I doubt anything will top it this year.
Couple of comments: this is the latest film from Korean writer-director Bong Joon-ho, best known for his 2013 "Snowpiercer" film. Here he brings a one-of-a-kind story that is so plot-heavy that I cannot take any risks in spoiling anything, so my comments will be brief. Let me say this: there is a good reason that "Parasite" won the top prize (Palme d'or) at this year's Cannes film festival, and I will already go on record that there is zero chance that this movie isn't getting an Oscar nomination early next year for Best Foreign Language movie. The movie is everything that Hollywood at its worst (with endless sequels, prequels, franchises and "re-imaginations") isn't: It's original, it's witty, and it's storytelling at its very best.
"Parasite" got a limited release in New York and LA in early October, and has gradually been rolling out to more cities. The movie opened this weekend at my local art-house theater here in Cincinnati. Man, I couldn't wait to see this! The Friday late afternoon screening where I saw this at was attended okay but not great (10 people), but I am quite certain that as word of mouth gets around, this will find its legs in the weeks to come. If you are in the mood for a top=notch foreign movie that is original and witty and will have you on the edge of your seat, I'd readily suggest you run, don't walk, to check this out, be it at the theater, on VOD, or eventually on DVD/Blu-ray, and draw your own conclusion.
*UPDATE 2/9/20" The movie has just shocked Hollywood, and the world, and just won Oscars for Best Foreign Movie, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director AND, most amazingly, Best Film. I love this movie, obviously, but I have to admit, even I didn't see this coming. Well done Hollywood!
Strong 4.5/5
The translation in the digital movie is horrible. It's wordy, pedestrian, and not funny. Here's an example the difference:
At the start of the movie, someone's fumigating and the daughter wants to close the windows. The father says...
Trailer Translation: "Leave it, we'll get free extermination." <-- funny
Digital Movie Translation: "Leave it open. We will get free extermination." <-- not funny
Top international reviews
La edición de Universal tiene excelente calidad de audio y video. Los extras no son muy abundantes, pero se disfrutan. Sin subtítulos ni doblaje al español.
Video: 2.40:1 1080p Audio: coreano dts-HD Master Audio 5.1 (24 bit, 48 khz) Subtítulos: Inglés.
Une famille pauvre veut arnaquer une famille riche ; le pitch peut être simple au premier abord. Mais en brouillant les genres, le réalisateur répand peu à peu un sentiment d’angoisse et de tragique, se substituant par la même à la simple comédie satirique de la première partie du film. Et donne un ressenti pessimiste sur la dérive de nos sociétés inégalitaires. Brillant.
Film qui restera une référence ? Certainement.
Un chef d’œuvre ? Oui.
Un vrai bijou sur ce regard de la société coréenne et l’écart de mode de vie
On attend le suivant
Coreen avec ce film.
Un histoire très originale , des acteurs exceptionnels , c'est une comédie douce-amère donc vous vous souviendrez longtemps .