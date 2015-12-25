Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Pentel Tradio Pulaman, Bl... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$4.66
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Japanese Design Center
Add to Cart
$4.66
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: 100 WAYS Ship from Japan
Add to Cart
$4.68
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: AquaCharles
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Pentel Tradio Pulaman, Black Ink (TRJ50-A)

3.8 out of 5 stars 36 customer reviews
List Price: $10.00
Price: $6.47 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $6.01. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
You Save: $3.53 (35%)
Only 5 left in stock - order soon.
Sold by Winning Trading and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Black
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Pentel Pulaman, Like a Fountain Pen with Plastic Nib
  • Black Ink
  • TRJ50-A
92 new from $4.66
Save 30 to 40% in home and outdoors
$6.47 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $6.01. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime Only 5 left in stock - order soon. Sold by Winning Trading and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Frequently bought together

  • Pentel Tradio Pulaman, Black Ink (TRJ50-A)
  • +
  • Pentel Arts Tradio Stylo Sketch Pen Refills, Black, Box of 12 (MLJ20-A)
  • +
  • Pentel Arts Tradio Stylo Sketch Pen, Black Ink, Pack of 1 (TRJ50BPA)
Total price: $44.43
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Product description

Color:Black

Pentel Tradio Pulaman, Black Ink

Product information

Color:Black

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare to similar items


This item Pentel Tradio Pulaman, Black Ink (TRJ50-A)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (36) 5 out of 5 stars (8) 3 out of 5 stars (2) 5 out of 5 stars (3) 4 out of 5 stars (339) 4 out of 5 stars (1628)
Price $6.47 $4.50 $13.41 $9.93 $4.45 $11.79
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Winning Trading Fun Fun Hobby Japan! Amazon.com ENDLESS-JAPAN JAPAN TOY SHOP ZERO Amazon.com
Color Black Black Ink White Black Black Black
Item Dimensions 5.71 x 0.75 x 0.55 in 5.59 x 0.59 x 0.43 in 2 x 1 x 6.12 in 5.51 x 1.18 x 1.97 in 0.51 x 5.43 x 0.51 in 2.3 x 1.2 x 7 in
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsThis is the best inexpensive commercial pen I have used
ByAlways Readingon December 25, 2015
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 4 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome Sketching Pen for the Price
Bymellowpandaon February 3, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsyou should buy
ByJameshiaRon October 13, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsA Most Excellent Pen for Artists, Businesses and the Day to Day living!
ByJim Kenton December 16, 2014
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
2.0 out of 5 starsIt's an expensive felt pen.
ByE. McDougallon August 7, 2017
Color: Red/Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsBest pen ever!
ByTina Dalyon February 2, 2015
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat for drafting.
Bypattimageeon April 24, 2017
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
ByM. Troitzschon June 8, 2016
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: japanese ink, kawaii items, fun ink pens, best fountain pen brands