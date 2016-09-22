-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale + Recipe App - Mix P..." and save 35% off the $99.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale + Recipe App – Mix Perfect Cocktails at Home (Wireless, Bluetooth 4.0)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Just pour til you hear the ding! Simple and fun way to make amazing cocktails at home. Perfect Drink PRO works with devices including: iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Android tablet and Amazon Nook.
- Choose one of 400+ recipes included in the app (or add your own favorites), place a glass or shaker on the scale and pour each ingredient while the virtual glass fills up on the app in real time!
- No measuring! The scale weighs each ingredient as you pour and alerts you when to stop. It’s more accurate than using a traditional jigger or measuring cup for the perfect cocktail, every time.
- Make a single glass, or dial up the serving size to create a party pitcher of your favorite cocktail. Not sure what to make? Enter what you have on hand and Perfect Drink will suggest recipes.
- Comes with Wireless Stainless Steel Perfect Drink PRO Scale, Device Stand, and 750ml Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker. Does not include glasses, bottle or tablet.
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product description
Product Description
Meet your personal at-home bartender, Perfect Drink PRO! This smart bartending system allows anyone to make world-class cocktails at home. Connect the smart scale to the interactive recipe app on your device, then just choose from one of 400+ recipes and start pouring! Follow the onscreen instructions and watch as the virtual glass fills up in real time. Perfect Drink senses the perfect pour, while the app tells you when to stop and even shows you how to fix your drink if you over pour. Perfect Drink makes it easy to adjust the serving size for a single cocktail or serving a crowd. The virtual cabinet feature allows you to keep track of the drink ingredients in your cabinet and suggests the drinks you can make based on what you have on hand. Your house is about to become the next hot spot for cocktails – no bartender tipping required!
From the Manufacturer
No matter your level of experience, our top-of-the-line Perfect Drink PRO will make you the master mixologist in your home! It measures the smallest ingredient amount with 0.1g accuracy, guaranteeing perfect cocktails every time.
Take your party’s drink selection to the next level. Create a party menu, leave the scale on your bar with the ingredients and watch as your guests have a blast pouring their own Perfect cocktails! For ready-to-go drinks, easily adjust the serving size to mix batches of cocktails for a crowd.
Choose from 400+ taste-tested recipes.
Forget measuring—just pour. Perfect Drink PRO tells you when to stop.
Enjoy a perfectly crafted drink! Every. Single. Time.
The Perfect Drink app includes recipes for every kind of cocktail drinker, with more recipes added regularly. Try new cocktails crafted by some of the top mixologists and bartenders in the world, mix up all your favorite classics, or add your own favorite recipes to the app.
Describe your product in 3 words.
Fun, foolproof, mixology
How did you come up with the idea for this product?
Darin and Mike were drinking lychee martinis in Hong Kong and asked, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could make this at home and it’d taste like this every time?” And the Perfect Drink concept was born.
What makes your product special?
Perfect Drink PRO is really fun to use. It’s super satisfying to see the virtual glass fill up as you pour and hear the “ding” to stop pouring. And all the drinks taste like good cocktails should.
What has been the best part of your startup experience?
Seeing our products on the shelves and hearing from our users how much they love the product never gets old.
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
• Packaging – Nice packaging. I liked the graphics on the outside of box - but was a little confused about how it works from the package.
• Scale – Nice size and weight, I think worth the money - good quality
• Shaker – Nice size shaker, fits in the palm of your hand.
• Stand for device – nice touch!
• Bluetooth connect ability – very easy.
• Instructions easy to read and follow.
• I sampled the pour measurement on the scale and seems right on.
• Like that the scale measures pour after ice has been added to the glass.
The Perfect Drink Pro App:
• A lot of information on this app. Will take some time to go through all of it. Wish it was simpler and shorter, takes a little time but still good.
• Like the helpful hints throughout the recipes. Suggesting flavored vodka’s in some drinks. Nice!
• Really like the list of glass choices and images of the glass options. Helps if you are not sure of a High Ball Glass or Old Fashion.
• Images of drinks, nice touch and also helps (I'm a visual person)
• Shopping list and cabinet inventory a great feature - I love that it gives me suggestions on what to make with what I have in the house
make consistently perfect drinks.
One technical issue. The buttons on the scale are on the left and right. The support pad on the bottom is in the middle. When a left or right button is pushed, the unit moves down on that side.
Recommend that support pads be on both left and right sides, directly below the buttons.
The software allows for adjusting quantity. So far I had lots of fun making drink mixes. It comes out flawless.