Perfect Drink PRO Smart Scale + Recipe App – Mix Perfect Cocktails at Home (Wireless, Bluetooth 4.0)

4.5 out of 5 stars 48 customer reviews
  • Just pour til you hear the ding! Simple and fun way to make amazing cocktails at home. Perfect Drink PRO works with devices including: iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Android tablet and Amazon Nook.
  • Choose one of 400+ recipes included in the app (or add your own favorites), place a glass or shaker on the scale and pour each ingredient while the virtual glass fills up on the app in real time!
  • No measuring! The scale weighs each ingredient as you pour and alerts you when to stop. It’s more accurate than using a traditional jigger or measuring cup for the perfect cocktail, every time.
  • Make a single glass, or dial up the serving size to create a party pitcher of your favorite cocktail. Not sure what to make? Enter what you have on hand and Perfect Drink will suggest recipes.
  • Comes with Wireless Stainless Steel Perfect Drink PRO Scale, Device Stand, and 750ml Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker. Does not include glasses, bottle or tablet.
Product description

Product Description

Meet your personal at-home bartender, Perfect Drink PRO! This smart bartending system allows anyone to make world-class cocktails at home. Connect the smart scale to the interactive recipe app on your device, then just choose from one of 400+ recipes and start pouring! Follow the onscreen instructions and watch as the virtual glass fills up in real time. Perfect Drink senses the perfect pour, while the app tells you when to stop and even shows you how to fix your drink if you over pour. Perfect Drink makes it easy to adjust the serving size for a single cocktail or serving a crowd. The virtual cabinet feature allows you to keep track of the drink ingredients in your cabinet and suggests the drinks you can make based on what you have on hand. Your house is about to become the next hot spot for cocktails – no bartender tipping required!

From the Manufacturer

Mix Drinks Like a PRO!

No matter your level of experience, our top-of-the-line Perfect Drink PRO will make you the master mixologist in your home! It measures the smallest ingredient amount with 0.1g accuracy, guaranteeing perfect cocktails every time.

Your Personal Party Bartender

Take your party’s drink selection to the next level. Create a party menu, leave the scale on your bar with the ingredients and watch as your guests have a blast pouring their own Perfect cocktails! For ready-to-go drinks, easily adjust the serving size to mix batches of cocktails for a crowd.

Choose a recipe

Choose from 400+ taste-tested recipes.

Just Pour!

Forget measuring—just pour. Perfect Drink PRO tells you when to stop.

Cheers!

Enjoy a perfectly crafted drink! Every. Single. Time.

Endless Possibilities

The Perfect Drink app includes recipes for every kind of cocktail drinker, with more recipes added regularly. Try new cocktails crafted by some of the top mixologists and bartenders in the world, mix up all your favorite classics, or add your own favorite recipes to the app.

About the Startup

Describe your product in 3 words.

Fun, foolproof, mixology

How did you come up with the idea for this product?

Darin and Mike were drinking lychee martinis in Hong Kong and asked, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could make this at home and it’d taste like this every time?” And the Perfect Drink concept was born.

What makes your product special?

Perfect Drink PRO is really fun to use. It’s super satisfying to see the virtual glass fill up as you pour and hear the “ding” to stop pouring. And all the drinks taste like good cocktails should.

What has been the best part of your startup experience?

Seeing our products on the shelves and hearing from our users how much they love the product never gets old.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

White Sheep
5.0 out of 5 starsWorks well as advertised
September 22, 2016
Verified Purchase
Racwi06
5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect drinks, less waste, inventory friendly. And more!!
November 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat product if you like to host!
July 12, 2016
Verified Purchase
MoonBeamDreamZ
4.0 out of 5 starsI think this is a great product, however the receiver 'thinks' they already know ...
February 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Psthom
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat product. Very cool way to make consistently perfect ...
September 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Christinne M
5.0 out of 5 starsHelpful and cool!
August 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
elizabeth stewart
5.0 out of 5 starsLove it
April 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Carina C. Schuelke
5.0 out of 5 starsI like this smart machine
February 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
