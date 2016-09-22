My first impression of the Perfect Drink Pro!

• Packaging – Nice packaging. I liked the graphics on the outside of box - but was a little confused about how it works from the package.

• Scale – Nice size and weight, I think worth the money - good quality

• Shaker – Nice size shaker, fits in the palm of your hand.

• Stand for device – nice touch!

• Bluetooth connect ability – very easy.

• Instructions easy to read and follow.

• I sampled the pour measurement on the scale and seems right on.

• Like that the scale measures pour after ice has been added to the glass.



The Perfect Drink Pro App:

• A lot of information on this app. Will take some time to go through all of it. Wish it was simpler and shorter, takes a little time but still good.

• Like the helpful hints throughout the recipes. Suggesting flavored vodka’s in some drinks. Nice!

• Really like the list of glass choices and images of the glass options. Helps if you are not sure of a High Ball Glass or Old Fashion.

• Images of drinks, nice touch and also helps (I'm a visual person)

• Shopping list and cabinet inventory a great feature - I love that it gives me suggestions on what to make with what I have in the house