Edward Brooke-Hitching

The Phantom Atlas: The Greatest Myths, Lies and Blunders on Maps (Historical Map and Mythology Book, Geography Book of Ancient and Antique Maps) Hardcover – April 3, 2018

by
Edward Brooke-Hitching (Author)
Edward Brooke-Hitching (Author)
4.5 out of 5 stars 212 ratings
Editorial Reviews

Review

"From the magnetic mountain at the north pole to Australia's inland sea, Edward Brooke-Hitching charts five centuries of misrepresentative maps."
-The Guardian
-The Guardian

"What makes Brooke-Hitching's book more than just a collection of oddities is the emphasis on why these errors happen, and how relying on religion at the exclusion of science, or valuing outsider reports ahead of indigenous knowledge, detrimentally impacted centuries of exploring."
-Hyperallergic
-Hyperallergic

"Unreservedly recommended."
-The Monocle
-The Monocle

"This collection of cartographic errors from maps throughout history provides an entertaining glimpse into the spread of misinformation during the age of exploration....Cartophiles will find much to amuse themselves."
-Publishers Weekly
-Publishers Weekly

"The Phantom Atlas also provides a fascinating glimpse into the history of map making, and how our view of the world has evolved to the picture we have today. Editing is a laborious task even today, and one can only imagine how tough the task was in the Middle Ages, as cartographers only had limited information and the anecdotes of wayward seafarers. The temptation is often strong to simply embellish and fill in the gaps on maps with islands and lands that, while they tell a good tale, simply do not exist."
-AstroGuyz.com
-AstroGuyz.com

"Maritime map fanatics rejoice...this compilation of lively, skillfully illustrated stories about myths, mysteries, and imaginings as recorded on maps holds something for everyone, young and old."
-Sea History magazine
-Sea History magazine

"In this atlas of the world 'as it was thought to be,' cartophile Brooke-Hitching documents the persistence of fictitious places-Sandy Island in the eastern Coral Sea, for example, 'existed' a full seven years after the launch of Google Maps. Early ghost places are understandable, explains the author-maps exaggerating the might of God's creation were common in the Middle Ages, for instance, and the dearth of accurate instruments on early ships are another culprit, as sailors often took mirages or clouds as landforms. Maps showing such intentional or accidental slips are apparently legion, and 58 of them, marking well-known "places" such as Atlantis as well as real locations that were mapped incorrectly ("Korea as an Island") are reproduced in color here, with the mistake (or wholesale fabrication) outlined in a few absorbing pages per entry... An intriguing look at how maps can shape our worldview."
-Library Journal
-Library Journal

""The Phantom Atlas" will prove rewarding for armchair adventurers and nautical historians. For more intrepid souls, it affords an indispensable guide to legendary sites or, just possibly, remote realms waiting to be reclaimed. Don't forget to bring a camera."
- The Wall Street Journal
- The Wall Street Journal

"Fascinating...Mr. Brooke-Hitching, by examining these erroneous maps, delves deep into the history of exploration and the fantastical misconceptions of cartographers."
-Wall Street Journal
-Wall Street Journal

"Excellent. Well researched, crisply written and lavishly illustrated . . . Beguiling."
-Times Literary Supplement
-Times Literary Supplement

About the Author

Edward Brooke-Hitching is a map collector and author of Fox Tossing: And Other Forgotten and Dangerous Sports, Pastimes and Games. A Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and a writer for the popular BBC TV show QI, he lives in a dusty heap of old maps and books in London.

Product details

  Hardcover: 256 pages
  Publisher: Chronicle Books; First Edition edition (April 3, 2018)
  Language: English
  ISBN-10: 1452168407
  ISBN-13: 978-1452168401
  Product Dimensions: 7.9 x 1.2 x 10 inches
  Shipping Weight: 2.1 pounds
  • Customer Reviews:
  Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #161,740 in Books

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
212 customer ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
5%
1 star
2%
James Elfers
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars A fun book to browse through at odd hours.
Reviewed in the United States on June 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gio
5.0 out of 5 stars very interesting with nice illustrations. the quality of the maps is not ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gary Slavens
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful maps
Reviewed in the United States on May 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Charles Rerick
2.0 out of 5 stars A bit disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tiffany
5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice!
Reviewed in the United States on January 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
marie martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Thank you xoxo
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Terry G. Graves
5.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating to anyone interested in maps or history, irresistible to those interested in both
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Wanda
5.0 out of 5 stars great book for people who love maps as much as ...
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Stephen Snowdon
5.0 out of 5 stars Seriously pleased with this purchase
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
giki
4.0 out of 5 stars Interesting and thoughtfully presented - the sort of book you can really lose yourself in.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
I. Gillan
3.0 out of 5 stars Interesting reading but you'd better go to Specsavers before you buy this
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Kristin
5.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating insight into past thinking and blunders
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Stevejmo
3.0 out of 5 stars Almost but not quite...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mark
5.0 out of 5 stars Fascinating
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Matt Anyon
5.0 out of 5 stars Really interesting, with excellent images.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
harry Blaney
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful book, brilliant service
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
subaru236
5.0 out of 5 stars Intriguing book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Zoe
5.0 out of 5 stars Not your average Atlas
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
N Langton
5.0 out of 5 stars Interesting even if you dont like maps
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
George Skye
3.0 out of 5 stars Small print
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Kathy Trusler
5.0 out of 5 stars Really interesting book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A lovely gift book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Paul W.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse

