Norton Juster (Author), Jules Feiffer (Illustrator)
4.8 out of 5 stars 4,267 ratings
Teachers' pick
Teachers' pick
See all formats and editions
  1. Reading age
    8 - 12 years
  2. Print length
    272 pages
  3. Language
    English
  4. Grade level
    3 - 7
  5. Lexile measure
    1000L
  6. Dimensions
    5.25 x 0.63 x 7.63 inches
  7. Publisher
    Bullseye Books
  8. Publication date
    October 12, 1988
  9. ISBN-10
    0394820371
  10. ISBN-13
    978-0394820378
Editorial Reviews

Review

"I read The Phantom Tollbooth first when I was 10. I still have the book report I wrote, which began 'This is the best book ever.'"-Anna Quindlen, The New York Times

"A classic--Humorous, full of warmth and real invention."-The New Yorker

The Phantom Tollbooth is the closest thing we have to a modern Alice in Wonderland.”—The Guardian

“The book lingers long after turning the final page. . . . A classic indeed.” —Los Angeles Review of Books

“You loved the humor and adventure . . . and [now] you’ll marvel at [the book's] wit, complexity, and its understanding of how children perceive the passage of time.” —Entertainment Weekly

From the Back Cover

Illustrated in black-and-white. This ingenious fantasy centers around Milo, a bored ten-year-old who comes home to find a large toy tollbooth sitting in his room. Joining forces with a watchdog named Tock, Milo drives through the tollbooth's gates and begins a memorable journey. He meets such characters as the foolish, yet lovable Humbug, the Mathemagician, and the not-so-wicked "Which," Faintly Macabre, who gives Milo the "impossible" mission of returning two princesses to the Kingdom of Wisdom.
Top reviews from the United States

Wendell's Mommy
5.0 out of 5 stars I need more stars!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2014
Verified Purchase
DA
5.0 out of 5 stars Still my favorite.
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Edward Balen
5.0 out of 5 stars A classic book enters the modern age
Reviewed in the United States on May 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars A classic book enters the modern age
By Edward Balen on May 19, 2019
I have always loved The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster. I once had a print copy of this book. I have also seen the animated movie of this book. I am glad that I now have it as a Kindle e-book. I can read the book anytime and anywhere I want. I can also use the command "Alexa, read The Phantom Tollbooth" to have Alexa read it. As Alexa reads this book, I can follow along with this Kindle e-book. The text and illustrations in this e-book are exactly as the same as they are in the print copy. There is also a video on YouTube known as The Phantom Tollbooth Audiobook, which is read by Julian Emerson. This particular video plays for over five hours. I highly recommend Julian Emerson's reading of this book. Not only does he read the entire book, he also does the characters voices perfectly.
Above Average Consumers
5.0 out of 5 stars Thank you, Mom
Reviewed in the United States on October 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Thank you, Mom
By Above Average Consumers on October 20, 2020
I’ve included a photo of my copy of this book. My copy is from 1961 and according to the front cover, cost $2.95. My mother gave me her copy. She used to read it to me when I was little. She died a few years ago. I will never replace this with a new copy but I’ve purchased it for every newborn relative I’ve had so they all have a copy of this book now.
Jessica McCormick
5.0 out of 5 stars For the love of language
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
Jackie
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
Isabeau
5.0 out of 5 stars One of the best books ever
Reviewed in the United States on September 24, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Occasional Buyer
5.0 out of 5 stars Enjoyed it just as much as when I read it as a child
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
dan
5.0 out of 5 stars Very good read
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Carly Hall
5.0 out of 5 stars 😁 - would recommend to all
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Herridgerose
5.0 out of 5 stars Ideas are fun
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
KJD
5.0 out of 5 stars FIVE STAR!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
