Facebook Twitter Pinterest
has been added to your Cart
Include

4-Year Appliance Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4.1 out of 5 stars (2098)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more

3-Year Appliance Protection Plan

from SquareTrade
4.1 out of 5 stars (2098)
  • Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
  • 24/7 customer support
  • Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
  • Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
  • If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$189.00
+ $4.99 shipping
Sold by: Mitch Mel Corp Same Day Shipping
Add to Cart
$195.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Libey & Little
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, Black HD9220/28

4.4 out of 5 stars 785 customer reviews
Price: $194.34 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Black
Airfryer w/Cookbook
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Air is the new oil! Fry healthier with up to 75% less fat. Basket capacity - 28 oz
  • Fastest and most even results thanks to the unique and patented starfish design.The cook book may vary.
  • Gordon Ramsay teams up with Philips Airfryer to show you how making healthy meals can be both fast and delicious.
  • This exclusive Amazon bundle includes the Philips Airfryer cookbook with 150 recipes for breakfast, dinner, dessert and more!
  • Philips Airfryer is the world’s #1 Airfryer with over 7 Million units sold. 100% taste satisfaction.
5 new from $187.55 25 used from $109.66
America's Test Kitchen
Instant access to every recipe and rating from America's Test Kitchen - the experts in home cooking for 20+ years. > Try it FREE
$194.34 & FREE Shipping. Details In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.

Frequently bought together

  • Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, Black HD9220/28
  • +
  • Philips HD9910/21 Fry/Grill Pan, Black
  • +
  • Philips HD9925/00 Non-Stick Baking Dish, Black
Total price: To see our price, add these items to your cart. Why don't we show the price?
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Color: Black | Style Name: Airfryer w/Cookbook
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus..." and save 56% off the $249.95 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Philips, philips airfryer, rapid air technology, best fryer, healthy fryer, air fry, airfryer Philips, philips airfryer, rapid air technology, best fryer, healthy fryer, air fry, airfryer Philips, philips airfryer, rapid air technology, best fryer, healthy fryer, air fry, airfryer Philips, philips airfryer, rapid air technology, best fryer, healthy fryer, air fry, airfryer
Viva HD9220 Viva Gift Bundle HD9220 Viva Digital HD9230 Avance XL HD9240
User Interface Analog Analog Digital Digital
Colors Black, White Black, White Black, White Black, White
Capacity 1.75 lbs (1 bag of French fries) 1.75 lbs (1 bag of French fries) 1.75 lbs (1 bag of French fries) 2.65 lbs (2 bags of French fries)
Timer 30 minutes 30 minutes 60 minutes 60 minutes
Included Recipe booklet w/ 25 Airfryer recipes Exclusive cookbook w/ BONUS 150 Airfryer recipes BONUS Double Layer Rack accessory Recipe booklet w/ 25 Airfryer recipes Recipe booklet w/ 25 Airfryer recipes

Compare to similar items


This item Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, Black HD9220/28
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart See Details Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (785) 4 out of 5 stars (255) 4 out of 5 stars (19) 4 out of 5 stars (377) 4 out of 5 stars (607) 4 out of 5 stars (9)
Price $194.34 $299.99 $249.95 $215.99 $89.95 $195.84
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Exclusively for Prime members
FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Libey & Little Kitchen Ave Amazon.com
Color Black New Black Black Black Black
Item Dimensions 13.78 x 13.78 x 15.08 in 12.4 x 16.65 x 11.89 in 13.62 x 13.62 x 14.13 in 15.35 x 15.35 x 14.88 in 11.5 x 13 x 12.25 in 13.62 x 13.62 x 14.13 in
Item Weight 16.36 lbs 18.98 lbs 15.08 lbs 16 lbs 11 lbs 15.08 lbs
Material Type Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic Plastic

Product description

Color:Black  |  Style Name:Airfryer w/Cookbook

Air is the new oil, and now with the Philips Airfryer you can fry more healthfully with up to 75% less fat. With the Philips Airfryer you can fry your favorite foods with a tablespoon of oil or less. The unique and patented starfish design circulates hot air around the entire unit, ensuring all food is cooked evenly. Food comes out crispy on the outside and perfectly tender on the inside. The Airfryer can do more than just fry; it grills, roasts, steams and even bakes so you have more options when feeding your family and entertaining guests. Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-star chef and restaurateur, has teamed up with Philips Airfryer and created healthy chef quality dishes that are both fast and delicious.

Product information

Color:Black  |  Style Name:Airfryer w/Cookbook

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

2.0 out of 5 starsIt only bakes does not "fry"
ByMatt S.on October 18, 2015
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
2424 comments| 1,428 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsI was a skeptic until my wife bought me one for christmas...
ByNEPA Pizza ReviewTOP 500 REVIEWERon April 20, 2017
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer w/Cookbook
Read more
review image review image review image
0Comment| 70 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsGood product, high price point, need to know its limitations
ByA. G.on January 13, 2014
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer
Read more
1515 comments| 994 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsso far we're very pleased.
ByEd Tateon May 24, 2016
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
Byksaon January 17, 2017
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsLOVE IT. No more greasy food
ByAmazon Customeron August 4, 2017
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer w/Cookbook|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsWe already own a Phillips Airfryer but wanted a second ...
ByJerryHon September 12, 2017
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
3.0 out of 5 starsso far food has been good.
ByAmazon Customeron January 19, 2017
Color: Black|Style Name: Airfryer w/Cookbook|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, Black HD9220/28
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, Black HD9220/28
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: kitchen appliance bundles, cheapest kitchen appliances, starfish products