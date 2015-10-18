-
Philips Airfryer, The Original Airfryer with Bonus 150+ Recipe Cookbook, Fry Healthy with 75% Less Fat, Black HD9220/28
- Air is the new oil! Fry healthier with up to 75% less fat. Basket capacity - 28 oz
- Fastest and most even results thanks to the unique and patented starfish design.The cook book may vary.
- Gordon Ramsay teams up with Philips Airfryer to show you how making healthy meals can be both fast and delicious.
- This exclusive Amazon bundle includes the Philips Airfryer cookbook with 150 recipes for breakfast, dinner, dessert and more!
- Philips Airfryer is the world’s #1 Airfryer with over 7 Million units sold. 100% taste satisfaction.
From the manufacturer
Philips Airfryer
Air is the new oil, and now with the Philips Airfryer you can fry more healthfully with up to 75% less fat.
With the Philips Airfryer you can fry your favorite foods with a tablespoon of oil or less. The unique and patented starfish design circulates hot air around the entire unit, ensuring all food is cooked evenly. Food comes out crispy on the outside and perfectly tender on the inside.
The Airfryer can do more than just fry; it grills, roasts, steams and even bakes so you have more options when feeding your family and entertaining guests.
Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-star chef and restaurateur, has teamed up with Philips Airfryer and created healthy chef quality dishes that are both fast and delicious.
“The original and the best. It’s just like having my own little sous chef that doesn’t talk back.” – Gordon Ramsay.
Philips Airfryer At-a-Glance
- Fries, bakes, grills and roasts food using a tablespoon or less of oil
- Set the cooking time and temperature
- Shuts off automatically and alerts you when food is ready
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Includes recipe book and free app with more than 150 recipes
Gordon Ramsay Approved Results
“Cooking healthy shouldn’t mean sacrificing taste. My family and I love using the Philips Airfryer because its unique starfish design makes dishes taste great with amazing texture. Air is the new oil, and this time-saving tool stays in our kitchen. It’s just like having my own little sous chef that doesn’t talk back.” - Gordon Ramsay.
100% Taste Satisfaction, Fast Results
Only the Philips Airfryer has the patented starfish design in its basket, cooking your food evenly for 100% taste satisfaction every time. It is not an Airfryer without a starfish.
Oh the possibilities
A range of accessories allows you to bake, grill, roast and steam making this kitchen appliance a one-stop shop for all your cooking needs. And with all dishwasher safe parts, cleanup is a breeze!
150 recipes available in the free Philips Airfryer app.
Chef Designed Recipes
Enjoy 5 exclusive Gordon Ramsay recipes designed specifically for the Philips Airfryer. Treat yourself and your family to gourmet Turkey Sliders or a Tiger Shrimp and Glass Noodle Salad. See links below for the real recipes.
Gordon Ramsay Recipes for the Philips Airfryer
Turkey Sliders
Tiger Shrimp and Glass Noodle Salad
Chili and Coffee Rubbed Ribeye
Kale and Chicken Salad
Product description
Air is the new oil, and now with the Philips Airfryer you can fry more healthfully with up to 75% less fat. With the Philips Airfryer you can fry your favorite foods with a tablespoon of oil or less. The unique and patented starfish design circulates hot air around the entire unit, ensuring all food is cooked evenly. Food comes out crispy on the outside and perfectly tender on the inside. The Airfryer can do more than just fry; it grills, roasts, steams and even bakes so you have more options when feeding your family and entertaining guests. Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-star chef and restaurateur, has teamed up with Philips Airfryer and created healthy chef quality dishes that are both fast and delicious.
Top customer reviews
I first heard about an airfryer about a year and a half ago from a friend who had gotten one for her husband and said that he really liked it and it worked really well. She told me that food came out crispy and it was awesome for cooking french fries and chicken wings. I could not wrap my head around how something that did not use oil could crisp up a chicken wing. Have you ever tried to bake wings? They certainly aren't crispy, they are just tiny baked chickens! How do french fries become perfectly crispy when they are frozen and touching each other like worms in the basket?! All of this didn't make sense to me so I never bought one, until my wonderful wife, or the first lady of NEPA pizza got me the Phillips Airfryer for Christmas. I opened it up and was very excited, but still highly skeptical of this mystery appliance which I've heard about but didn't necessarily believe in.
I opened it up and I was amazed at how simple the whole thing was. Just a boxy airfryer about the size of a keurig coffee maker with a removable basket and a two dials - one to set the cooking time and one to set the temperature. The instructions included a handy time/temp guide, but I decided to wing it (no pun intended) and toss in some french fries to give this a try. Although adding a little oil is optional, I did not add any to the fries. I set the timer for about 8 minutes and shook the basket every 2 or 3 minutes, and when the timer went off, I was astonished that the fries were totally done, totally crispy, and evenly cooked all the way through. My family and I all took our first bite and just looked at each other dumbfounded - it really works! The fries were so crispy and tasted as if they had been deep fried without the grease. I took a look in the bottom of the basket, and what oils were in the fries were conveniently caught in the non-stick pan. We've since made just about every type of frozen product you can think of including fries, tater tots, pierogies, Arby's curly fries, fish sticks, popcorn chicken, chicken fingers, mini tacos, onion rings, and so much more. The only frozen item that I have a little trouble with are sweet potato fries which I can't seem to crisp up without oil and I keep burning them. I think it is because of their moisture content and texture, but I have a friend who cooks them successfully all the time so I'll have to get some tips.
The big question for me was, how does this so called "airfryer" do with chicken wings. My first attempt I filled the entire basket up with fully frozen jumbo chicken wings, which was a bit of a mistake as it took well over 30 minutes to cook about 10-12 wings, but the result was still amazing. The wings had that outer crispness and inner juiciness that was just like they were deep fried. I have worked in restaurants for about 15 years and have deep fried many wings, and these looked exactly like a wing that came out of a deep fryer - they just weren't greasy. When I covered them in my own homemade mild garlic wing sauce, I could not tell the difference between these wings and a deep fried wing. I was totally amazed, and unfortunately for my personal oil-filled deep fryer, this successful wing venture meant it got sent to the dead appliance storage room. Learned lesson and TIP: Defrost your wings and STEAM them to render the oils in the skin of the wings before placing in the airfryer for the crispiest wings of all time!
I've owned the machine for about 4 months now and it is holding up very nicely. It cooks just as well as it did on day one. The non-stick coating is holding up nicely, and I have to say it is very easy to clean - easy for me to say because my wife is always the one doing the dishes, but I've cleaned it a few times myself! We haven't put it in the dishwasher yet, but a quick hand wash of the basket and pan takes no effort. We leave it right on our counter at all times because we use it so frequently. My little one is quite a picky eater, so this machine allows me to make dinners for my wife and I that my daughter would never eat and at the same time toss something that she will eat in the airfryer. Our life is also so crazy that it's hard to plan meals, so to have some frozen stock on hand that can be cooked in the airfryer in less time than it takes to preheat the oven is so helpful.
I have also made chicken parmesan and a few other items in the air fryer, but haven't gotten too crazy experimenting. My friends who have them tell me they have made fish, chicken breasts, roasted vegetables, and even cakes in the airfryer. They say almost anything you can put in an oven or fryer can be cooked in this appliance. People like myself can't come to terms with this new concept. A lot of people ask, does food taste baked or fried? I think it tastes more fried if you can imagine that. It has to be because the air circulates and crisps up the outside while slowly cooking the inside much the same way that oil reacts to the surface of food in a traditional fryer. Although I was very skeptical at first, this device has been a total game-changer for my household. It helps us eat a bit healthier, but the convenience and time savings are really what drives our use.
If this review helped you, please click "YES" below. Thanks so much!
PROS: Convenient, easy to use, healthier than oil, no preheat time
CONS: Slower cooking when you fill the basket, bigger basket would be nice
Things you need to know:
1. This item is best suited to cook frozen fries and other frozen foods. It does this job well. The fries taste similar to what can be done from a deep fryer, and definitely better then a regular conventional oven (though I dont use "convection baking", so I cant speak to its comparison with convection)
2. Its built well and easy to clean up. Compared to deep frying, there is a night and day difference. No mess, minimal smell (as much as normal cooking)
3. Its size is not as big as people may make you think, its smaller than a Kitchenaid mixer. Also in terms of noise, its not silent but if you are alone without background noise (music or TV), there is the noise of the fan which is noticeable, but not a problem
4. This is ideal for 1-2 up to 3 people for snacks. You cannot feed a family without doing multiple batches. The amount of fries that can be cooked at one time seems to be the same as two medium orders at a fast food chain.
What I have cooked:
Frozen fries - great, as advertised
Frozen samosas (Indian savory pastry) - initially turned out ok initially without any manipulation, but brushed with some olive oil prior to cooking and turned out great, similar to frying
Frozen popcorn chicken - great
Fresh Chicken wings - this is what sold me on this machine. Just take fresh wings from the grocery store and brush with some olive oil, cook for 18 minutes on 350-390 with a shake half way, plate and pour on your favorite warmed wing sauce. Definitely as good as doing it in the deep fryer in terms of crisp on on the outside and tender inside, superior to baking as well (conventional baking). However, this does create some smoke but if you pour out the oil (the extra oil just from the chicken itself that comes from cooking) at the time you shake you will avoid the smoke. This makes 8 wings easily, could probably make 12 easily as well without stacking. and I am also thinking of getting the layering rack when the price goes down.
In regards to home made fries - i have not tried this, and it seems like it would be time consuming based off the various recipes because of all the soaking etc that you need to do. Also wet batters dont seem like they would work well in this either.
Overall, I think this is a good product and best suited for 1-2 people who are looking for easy ways to cook frozen foods that turn out as good and way less oil compared to deep frying, and would be great for kids who want to eat frozen foods and maintain that high quality crunch. Some foods you cannot substitute for deep frying, and there is a whole range of items of fresh foods that I have not tried yet due to time constraints. However, the price point remains high for this product, and think that it would sell better if it was around $150.
Feel free to ask my questions etc, and am excited to see all the various items I can make in this machine. Essentially it can work as a toaster or small oven as well, but I have not used it for this purpose yet.