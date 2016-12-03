Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)

During Prime Day I saw the Hue Gen 3 starter kit was $139 so it was a no brainer to try it out. I was extremely excited to receive it, so when it arrived I opened the package and saw this: a broken bulb. I was immediately let down and kinda upset.



So, I hopped on Amazons chat help line figuring I'd have to send it back. Nope, didn't have to send it back! Instead, a replacement set was overnighted free of charge and all I had to do was send back the two leftover bulbs, plus the rest of the replacement kit.



Wow! I was stunned and almost speechless at the stellar customer service. Thank you Amazon!



As far as the lights themselves? Near perfect. The automation is a nice feature and the color range is awesome. At the brightest white which is at 6500K I have to turn them down to 80 percent because they are so bright. The colors are a bit dimmer but that's to be expected. I imagine they will get better as new generations arrive but if anyone is thinking about purchasing these lights right now don't hesitate.



Before I forget, watch some YouTube videos on how to set them up. The instructions are pretty useless so YouTube is your friend. Also, IFTTT (If This Then That) is a great applet program that sets up some neat light scenarios. Hue Labs is another useful website that allows more automation. For instance, I have 2 white only Hue bulbs in my patio light fixture set to turn on from dusk until dawn. That was set up through Hue Labs.



I hope this was helpful and feel free to ask any questions and I will try to answer them!