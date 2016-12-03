Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)

  • Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
  • Connect to the Hue Bridge, and add up to 50 lights. Expand your system with up to 12 Hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
  • Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
  • Control your lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.
  • This box includes one Philips Hue Bridge with power adapter and ethernet cable, four Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Energy Star Certified Standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty.
  Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
  • +
  Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
  • +
  Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3rd Generation A19 10W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (Latest Model, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bulb
Hue White Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
Hue White Ambiance A19 Bulb
Hue White A19 Starter Kit
Hue White A19 Bulb
Number of Bulbs Included 3 1 2 1 2 2
16 Million Colors
50 Thousand Shades of White Soft White Only (2700k Shades) Soft White Only (2700k Shades)
Sync with Music, Movies, and Games
Away-from-Home Control
Light Scheduling
Wake-up Feature
Bridge Included?
Dimmer Switch Included?
Alexa-Compatible Devices Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3rd Generation A19 10W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (Latest Model, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3rd Generation BR30 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Flood Light (Newest Model, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (639) 4 out of 5 stars (2440) 4 out of 5 stars (612) 4 out of 5 stars (952) 4 out of 5 stars (78) 4 out of 5 stars (88)
Shape Bulb a19 Bulb Bulb Bulb br30
Light Source Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
Additional Features Dimmable, Instant On, 50,000 Shades of White, 16,000,000 Different Colors Dimmable 50,000 Shades of White, 16,000,000 Colors, Instant On, Dimmable Dimmable (with Hub or Echo Plus), Instant On, Needs recycling Dimmable Dimmable
Wattage 9 watts 10 watts 10 watts 9.5 watts 10.5 watts 9 watts
Product description

Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house. Connect to the Hue Bridge, and add up to 50 lights. Expand your system with up to 12 Hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App. Control your lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system. This box includes one Philips Hue Bridge with power adapter and ethernet cable, four Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Energy Star Certified Standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty.

Juniorverse
5.0 out of 5 starsBetter colors than previous generations, the most flexible smart lighting out there
December 3, 2016
Jason Kuchar
5.0 out of 5 starsAbsolutely amazing lights!!!
July 26, 2017
Size: 3-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
A. Riley
4.0 out of 5 starsSolid as is, but room for improvement.
November 14, 2017
Size: 3-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
