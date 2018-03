Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)

Note: I got my 3rd generations from this listing... check it to see if it is less expensive: Philips 464495 Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit, 3rd Generation with Richer Colors, Works with Amazon Alexa I have been using 1st and 2nd generation Hue bulbs (color and white) for about two years now and I love them so much. These 3rd generation bulbs have much better greens, cyans and blues than previous generations, lending to much better lighting scenes. I use them with my Echo and Google Home for voice-controlled lighting, and IFTTT and my SmartThings hub for automating lights based on time of the day and a bunch of other events.These bulbs are easy to set up. You plug in the hub, use the app to search for new lights and if they are close enough, the bulbs will be found. If not, you can enter a serial number printed on the bulbs and the app will find them if your hub is too far away from your bulb. You can then control them using the Hue app or any number of third-party Hue apps available on Android or iOS. You can create groups or rooms so it is easier to control multiple lights at once.If you want to get really fancy with your lights, try IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings Hub, 2nd Generation , Harmony remotes, or the Amazon Echo and Google Home.Using IFTTT, you can automate your lights based on a ton of conditions and events. Want to turn your lights on and make them blue when rain is detected in your area? You can do that. Want to flash your lights when you get a new e-mail? You can do that, too. And it's free.SmartThings allows you to integrate these bulbs into your home automation network for controlling the bulbs with inexpensive Z-wave remotes (for example), or turning them on and red when smoke is detected by your Z-wave smoke detector. SmartThings picks up the names that you give the bulbs (Living Room Couch) so they are easy to integrate into your events.Some Harmony remotes, like the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control (915-000256) , will allow you to control these bulbs, too. It works great with my Elite and picks up the names that I give the bulbs in the Hue app. I can turn off these bulbs automatically when I hit "watch a movie" on my remote.You may also want to check out Android apps like Ambieye, where you can set the colors of your rooms using palettes from ColourLovers, or Huerray!, where you can make your lights gently fade between different colors for an animated palette. You can even use the Lightswitch Pro Chrome extension (same as the Ambieye app) to control your lights right from Chrome.Hue bulbs are expensive, but it is because of how many other things you can integrate them with. If you are a programmer, you can even easily control them in .Net, Python, and other languages, too.I love my Hues.