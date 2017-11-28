Philips Hue White A19 60W Equivalent LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 White Bulbs and 1 Hub Compatible with Amazon Alexa Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)

Ok, I'm leaving my original review from almost 2 years ago in the bottom of this updated review placed March 2019. Philips has had some huge improvements since I've gotten it during Black Friday 2017. I've even added more Hue lights to my house, almost every room except the bedrooms and bathrooms, because how far they've come. Remote connectivity has vastly improved, can turn the lights on and off from just about anywhere. The app updates have been a great bonus as well. Scenes, completely customizable times and days to turn on/off lights. Plus you can even have it randomly turn them on within a 15 min window so that it doesn't turn the light(s) on at exactly the same time to give the appearance of somebody being home. The updated Alexa skill for the Echo has been updated and does function much better now. Be sure to name rooms/bulb groups differently so that it can understand you. If you're not exact with how you say it, it'll ask for you to repeat it. Another annoying thing that they've fixed is the bulb state after a power loss/outage. We've had a few power failures overnight and there's nothing fun about waking up to the entire house being lit up at full brightness. There is now a power state option for when returning from an outage. Great idea and it does work as intended. I'm glad I have them now, much more than I initially did.



Below is my original review from back in Nov 2017:



I've had it for a week now and there are things I like about it, and much more that I don't.



Pros:



1) Works great with the Hue app as long as I'm home and connected to my WiFi network.



2) Very easy to set up. Install the bulbs, set the light switches to on, plug in the hub, download the app, sync and done.



3) Works with Amazon Echo Dot (some times).



4) Ability to dim my lights without having to install a dimmer switch. Can set any brightness I like depending on mood or any occasion.



5) Can set schedules of when to turn on and off lights based on geographical location and time zone. Cool little part of the app.



6) Geofencing: Can detect when you're home or away and turn on/off lights as needed or requested.



Ok, now that I've gone through the good, now time for the cons. There are only a few, but to me they severely outweigh the good. The reason for home automation is so that I can control my devices effortlessly, whether I'm home or away. That isn't really so much the case with this right now.



Cons:



1) As soon as I get out of my home network, it's a painful experience trying to connect through the app, whether on 4G or connected to another WiFi somewhere else. Even being connected through my Google account, has issues staying connected. Can't turn my lights off after I left my house, it's aggravating.



2) Amazon Echo Dot skill works about 25-30% of the time. Almost always I get the response "Philips Hue isn't responding." Some times it'll work after a 30 second delay, but most times when hearing that message it does nothing. Doesn't communicate directly to hub with Amazon Echo devices. Yes, that's right. It goes through Philips instead of being integrated wirelessly through your own home network.



All in all, I probably wouldn't have bought this yet if I had known all this. Would I buy it later down the road knowing these issues would be resolved, definitely yes.



But for now, I'll continue to use it at home only and continue to mutter profane words to myself under my breath every time Alexa says she can't connect to Philips Hue...