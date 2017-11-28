Philips Hue White A19 60W Equivalent LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 White Bulbs and 1 Hub Compatible with Amazon Alexa Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)

|Manufacturer
|CQMTO
|Part Number
|472001
|Item Weight
|7.2 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.3 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches
|Item model number
|472001
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Size
|4 Pack
|Color
|None
|Style
|Standard
|Material
|Cerro Alloys
|Shape
|A19
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Voltage
|120 volts
|Wattage
|10 watts
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Number Of Pieces
|1
|Type of Bulb
|LED
|Luminous Flux
|800 lm
|Certification
|Energy_star
|Usage
|Indoor use only
|Included Components
|Hue White A19 LED bulbs; Hue Bridge
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Warranty
|2 year warranty.
