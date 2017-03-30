Price: $34.95 & FREE Shipping. Details
Philips Norelco OneBlade hybrid electric trimmer and shaver, FFP, QP2520/90

4.2 out of 5 stars 1,839 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "norelco one blade"
About the product
  • Rechargeable OneBlade can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
  • Shave any length - not as close as a traditional blade so your skin stays comfortable
  • Trim it down - click on combs for a fast and even trim in all the right places
  • Edge it up - dual-sided blade for precise edging to line up your style easier than ever before
  • Replaceable OneBlade lasts up to 4 months. (For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.)
  • The trimmer and shaver should be charged for a full 24hrs before use
From the manufacturer

Philips Norelco OneBlade
Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro
Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer Series 3500
Philips Norelco Shaver 3100
Product type Hybrid Hybrid Dedicated beard trimmer Dedicated beard shaver
Unique feature Trim, edge and shave any length of hair with only one tool Trim, edge and shave any length of hair with only one tool Precision trim for every length Comfortable, easy shave
Cutting technology Unique OneBlade technology with 1 replaceable blade Unique OneBlade technology with 1 replaceable blade Self sharpening titanium blades Rotary, Comfort Cut Blade System
Shaving closeness Not too close, so your skin stays comfortable Not too close, so your skin stays comfortable Smooth results
Trimming comb length settings 1, 3, 5 mm 14 length settings from 0.4 - 10mm 20 length settings from 0.5mm - 10mm
Battery Type NimH Li-Ion Li-Ion Li-Ion
Battery usage/charging time 45 min / 8 hrs 90 min / 1 hr with LED display for battery status 120 min / 1 hr 45 min / 8 hrs
Includes OneBlade handle, 1 replaceable blade, 3 stubble combs, protective cap, charging cord Full LED digital display, battery full/low indication & charging indication OneBlade handle, 1 replaceable blade, 14-length precision comb, charging stand, travel lock, pouch, protective cap, charging cord
Accessories 3 x click-on stubble combs 14-length precision comb, pouch & charging stand Electric trimmer, beard comb (built-in/adjustable), cleaning brush, charging cor Shaver with replicable head, protective cap, charging cord
Replacement blade reference QP220/80 (2-pack), QP210/80 (1-pack) QP220/80 (2-pack), QP210/80 (1-pack) SH30/52 (1 replacement head)

Product description

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. The replaceable OneBlades last up to 4 months (For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.) OneBlade comes with a 45 day risk-free trial and a full 2-year warranty. What's in the box: 1 OneBlade, 1 Handle, 3 Trimming combs, 1 Power charger

Product details

User Guide [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 7.1 x 8.1 x 2.4 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 9.9 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B01D328BG6
  • UPC: 075020054128
  • Item model number: QP2520/90
  4.2 out of 5 stars 1,838 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #334 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
Important information

Ingredients
1 OneBlade, 1 Handle, 3 Trimming combs, and 1 Power charger
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Read reviews that mention

shave razor close shaving blade beard face trim cut blades razors neck trimming smooth shaves hairs stubble irritation cuts facial

Top customer reviews

badfisch
5.0 out of 5 starsBest trimmer yet!
March 30, 2017
review image
joejoemaldonado
1.0 out of 5 starsBlade broke off on two corners...
June 7, 2017
Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
Marklvnv
1.0 out of 5 stars... purchase of this electric shaver and unfortunately they are easily falling apart
December 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Seawind
5.0 out of 5 starsDoes what I Bought it for Great.
April 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Kevin
1.0 out of 5 starsOne Star Too Many
July 2, 2017
Verified Purchase
A. Bahhary
3.0 out of 5 starsSmall electric shaver, that's all
May 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
J. Hamilton
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent product for us "sensitive" types
June 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
