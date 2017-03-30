If youre like me, you don't use razors at all due to skin rash and irritation. You probably have used any number of "beard trimmers" to knock down the 5 day stubble to a reasonably close length - and even these have left you wanting, and you have to replace the head of your electric shaved every 6 months, etc. Well, my friends... want no more!



The OneBlade is the next best thing to a razor. It gets so close that the stubble remaining makes you look like you shaved 5 hours ago - but no skin irritation or rash (not even near your adam's apple). I've used it three times on one charge with plenty of battery left and I have yet to knick the skin. The blade is small and thin enough to get right next to your nose, and you can touch the running blade and not cut your finger. Use it exactly like a razor as far as direction is concerned. I have not used it wet - no need as the dry shave is excellent.



One caveat: the blade does look fragile, but as long as it's disassembled for travel and handled with normal care I don't expect any issues. I also feel the price is reasonable for the blades - each will last a few months and they're still cheaper than razors, and about the same as replacing the heads of foil-type electric shavers oher the same time period (but much more comfortable).



This is a 5 star product if you struggle with traditional disposable razors or electric shavers. Unfortunately i didnt get any freebies for this review - im just a happy customer.