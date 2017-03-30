Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new electric grooming technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair.
The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. The replacement blade lasts up to 4 months (for best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary).
Trim it Down
Trim your beard to a precise stubble length with one of the included 3 stubble combs. Click-on 1 millimeter for a tight trim, 3 millimeters for a stubble, or 5 millimeters for long stubble.
Edge it Up
Get a perfect edge on your style with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.
Shave it Off
OneBlade is not too close, so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair with comfort.
Contour Following
OneBlade follows the contours of your face allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.
Long Lasting Battery
Rechargeable NimH battery delivers 45 minutes of constant styling power after an 8 hour charge.
Wet and Dry
OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: Just rinse it under the tap. You can shave dry or wet with foam, even in the shower.
Durable OneBlade
The blades are designed to last. Replacement is easy and hassle free. For optimal performance, you will need to replace the bade every 4 months. (For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary).
Philips Norelco OneBlade
Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro
Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer Series 3500
Philips Norelco Shaver 3100
|Product type
|Hybrid
|Hybrid
|Dedicated beard trimmer
|Dedicated beard shaver
|Unique feature
|Trim, edge and shave any length of hair with only one tool
|Trim, edge and shave any length of hair with only one tool
|Precision trim for every length
|Comfortable, easy shave
|Cutting technology
|Unique OneBlade technology with 1 replaceable blade
|Unique OneBlade technology with 1 replaceable blade
|Self sharpening titanium blades
|Rotary, Comfort Cut Blade System
|Shaving closeness
|Not too close, so your skin stays comfortable
|Not too close, so your skin stays comfortable
|Smooth results
|Trimming comb length settings
|1, 3, 5 mm
|14 length settings from 0.4 - 10mm
|20 length settings from 0.5mm - 10mm
|Battery Type
|NimH
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Battery usage/charging time
|45 min / 8 hrs
|90 min / 1 hr with LED display for battery status
|120 min / 1 hr
|45 min / 8 hrs
|Includes
|OneBlade handle, 1 replaceable blade, 3 stubble combs, protective cap, charging cord
|Full LED digital display, battery full/low indication & charging indication
|OneBlade handle, 1 replaceable blade, 14-length precision comb, charging stand, travel lock, pouch, protective cap, charging cord
|Accessories
|3 x click-on stubble combs
|14-length precision comb, pouch & charging stand
|Electric trimmer, beard comb (built-in/adjustable), cleaning brush, charging cor
|Shaver with replicable head, protective cap, charging cord
|Replacement blade reference
|QP220/80 (2-pack), QP210/80 (1-pack)
|QP220/80 (2-pack), QP210/80 (1-pack)
|SH30/52 (1 replacement head)
The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new electric grooming technology designed for men who wear facial styles, beards, or stubble. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable. The replaceable OneBlades last up to 4 months (For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.) OneBlade comes with a 45 day risk-free trial and a full 2-year warranty. What's in the box: 1 OneBlade, 1 Handle, 3 Trimming combs, 1 Power charger
Product details
