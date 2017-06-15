List Price: $229.99
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric, Rechargeable toothbrush for Complete Oral Care – 9300 Series, White, HX9903/01

3.9 out of 5 stars 330 customer reviews

About the product
About the product
  • Philips Sonicare's best ever toothbrush for the most exceptional clean and complete care
  • Removes up to 10x more plaque and improves gum health up to 7x in just 2 weeks (in gum health mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • 3 different smart brush head types automatically pair with the appropriate brushing mode and smart sensors provide real time feedback
  • 4 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+ and Gum Health & 3 intensity levels

  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric, Rechargeable toothbrush for Complete Oral Care – 9300 Series, White, HX9903/01
  • Philips Sonicare Premium Plaque Control replacement toothbrush heads, HX9044/65, Smart recognition, White 4-pk
  • Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care replacement toothbrush heads, HX9054/65, Smart recognition, White 4-pk
Model Name: 9300 | Color: White
From the manufacturer

FlexCare Platinum Connected DiamondClean Smart 9300 DiamondClean Smart 9500 DiamondClean Smart 9700
Health benefits Personalized in-app coaching for plaque reduction and gum health Sonicare's best and most complete care for healthier mouth Sonicare's best and most complete care for healthier mouth Sonicare's best and most complete care for healthier mouth
Modes 1. Clean 2. White 3. Deep Clean 1. Clean 2. White+ 3. Deep Clean+ 4. Gum Health 1. Clean, 2. White+, 3. Deep Clean+, 4. Gum Health, 5.Tongue Care 1. Clean, 2. White+, 3. Deep Clean+, 4. Gum Health, 5.Tongue Care
3 intensities
In-app coaching
Smart sensors: pressure, location, scrubbing
Smart brush head mode pairing and visual pressure feedback n/a
Travel case Travel case Premium travel case Premium USB charging case Premium USB charging case
Glass charger n/a
Number of Brush Heads included 2 3 4 8
Color variations White White, black, pink White, black, pink, grey Lunar blue
Premium Plaque Control Premium Gum Care Premium White
Key Consumer Benefit Advanced Plaque Removal Advanced Gum Health Advanced Cleaning for Whiter Teeth
Recommendation for specific clinical conditions Gently adjusts to the contour of your teeth for up to 4x more surface contact to effortlessly remove your hard-to-reach plaque Clinically proven to reduce gum inflammation up to 100% more after 2 weeks of use (in Gum Health mode) Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just 3 days (In White+ mode)
Plaque Removal up to 10x vs manual up to 10x vs manual (in Gum Health mode) up to 10x vs manual
Safe On Teeth and Gums
Helps To Prevent Gingivitis
Cleaning in Hard-to-Reach Areas
Smart Mode Pairing (when used with a DiamondClean Smart handle)
Handle Compatibility All Snap-On Handles All Snap-On Handles All Snap-On Handles

Product description

Model Name:9300  |  Color:White

Get the ultimate and most complete care with DiamondClean Smart. Eliminate guesswork with real time feedback and personalized coaching so you can improve your technique and achieve 100% confidence in your oral care. It's more than just a toothbrush - it's a complete oral care solution. The best from Philips Sonicare. Featuring Sonic technology, 4 brushing modes and smart brush head mode pairing technology, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Rechargeable toothbrush deliver the best plaque removal, gum health and whitening performance. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver up to 10x more plaque removal*, removes 100% more stains in just 3 days** and improve Gum Health up to 7x in just 2 weeks*** . It also features a visual pressure sensor to alert you when you are brushing too hard. Customize your brushing experience using the 4 different modes and 3 intensity settings and know when to replace your brush head via a customized reminder. Its travel case allows you to take your toothbrush on the go and also includes a charging glass that can be used for charging or to rinse your mouth after brushing. *vs. a manual toothbrush ** vs. a manual toothbrush in white+ mode *** vs. a manual toothbrush in Gum Health mode

Product details

Model Name: 9300 | Color: White
  • Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 6.8 x 9.9 inches ; 2.3 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 2.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B06XT1KDSD
  • UPC: 075020064356
  • Item model number: HX9903/01US
  • Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: 3.9 out of 5 stars 330 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #163 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
    • Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars"Bluetooth Toothbrush?" Yep
ByJoanna D.#1 HALL OF FAMETOP 50 REVIEWERVINE VOICEon June 15, 2017
Model Name: 9700|Color: Lunar Blue|Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
5.0 out of 5 starsYou'll be thoroughly impressed, even if you are upgrading from another electric toothbrush.
ByHugoon September 11, 2017
Model Name: 9300|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
5.0 out of 5 starsGame changing sonic toothbrush
ByMDPon November 17, 2017
Model Name: 9500|Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
BySiennaon November 17, 2017
Model Name: 9700|Color: Lunar Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
