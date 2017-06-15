- Clip this coupon to save $30.00 on this product when you buy from Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Get the ultimate clean with DiamondClean Smart. Eliminate guesswork with real time feedback and personalized coaching for superior teeth, gum, whitening & fresh breath. It’s more than just a toothbrush - it’s a complete oral care solution.
Unlike a manual toothbrush, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart uses unique sonic technology to clean teeth with up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Sweeping motions drive fluid deep into the tight spaces between your teeth and along your gum line, resulting in a cleaner, healthier mouth.
Our Best Brush Heads for Exceptional Results
You’ll get our three best brush heads, for exceptional oral health results.
- Our Premium Plaque Control brush head removes up to 10 times more plaque*.
- Our Premium Gum Care brush head reduces gum inflammation up to 100% more** and gives you up to 7 times healthier gums in just two weeks**,
- Premium White brush head removes up to 100% more stains in just three days.***.
- The TongueCare+ tongue brush transforms your DiamondClean Smart into a powerful breath-freshening solution.
* vs. a manual toothbrush.
** vs. a manual toothbrush in Gum Health mode.
*** vs. a manual toothbrush in White+ mode.
4 Modes and 3 Intensities
DiamondClean Smart comes with four modes which cover a range of brushing needs: Clean mode is for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ helps remove stains, Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean, and Gum Health gently cleans along your gum line. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.
Smart Mode Pairing and Brush Head Recognition
Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. A microchip in your brush head tells your DiamondClean Smart which one you're using. So if you click on a gum-care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for that brush head. All you need to do is to press the power button.
Healthy Habits are a Breeze with Real-Time Feedback
Our smart sensors take the guesswork out of brushing. The location sensor shows you where you’ve brushed, and more importantly, where you’ve missed. And if you start scrubbing, the scrubbing sensor reminds you to let the brush do the work. Perfecting your brushing technique and building healthy habits have never been easier
Track your Brush Head’s Effectiveness
Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and become less effective. The smart brush head performance monitor tracks the brush head’s effectiveness based on your actual brushing time and pressure. Replace your brush head when the icon on the handle lights up.
Pressure Sensor
You might not notice when you brush too hard, but your DiamondClean Smart will. If you use too much pressure, the light ring on the end of your handle will flash. This is a gentle reminder to ease off the pressure, and let your brush head do the work.
Function and Style in One Handy Glass
Charging your toothbrush has never been easier. Simply put it into the sleek glass charger after brushing, and it instantly starts charging. Your glass charger makes a stylish addition to your bathroom—and it doubles as a rinsing glass. Enjoy up to two weeks of regular use from a single full charge.
Premium Travel Case
Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically when you're on the go.
|FlexCare Platinum Connected
|DiamondClean Smart 9300
|DiamondClean Smart 9500
|DiamondClean Smart 9700
|Health benefits
|Personalized in-app coaching for plaque reduction and gum health
|Sonicare's best and most complete care for healthier mouth
|Sonicare's best and most complete care for healthier mouth
|Sonicare's best and most complete care for healthier mouth
|Modes
|1. Clean 2. White 3. Deep Clean
|1. Clean 2. White+ 3. Deep Clean+ 4. Gum Health
|1. Clean, 2. White+, 3. Deep Clean+, 4. Gum Health, 5.Tongue Care
|1. Clean, 2. White+, 3. Deep Clean+, 4. Gum Health, 5.Tongue Care
|3 intensities
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|In-app coaching
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Smart sensors: pressure, location, scrubbing
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Smart brush head mode pairing and visual pressure feedback
|n/a
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Travel case
|Travel case
|Premium travel case
|Premium USB charging case
|Premium USB charging case
|Glass charger
|n/a
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Number of Brush Heads included
|2
|3
|4
|8
|Color variations
|White
|White, black, pink
|White, black, pink, grey
|Lunar blue
|Premium Plaque Control
|Premium Gum Care
|Premium White
|Key Consumer Benefit
|Advanced Plaque Removal
|Advanced Gum Health
|Advanced Cleaning for Whiter Teeth
|Recommendation for specific clinical conditions
|Gently adjusts to the contour of your teeth for up to 4x more surface contact to effortlessly remove your hard-to-reach plaque
|Clinically proven to reduce gum inflammation up to 100% more after 2 weeks of use (in Gum Health mode)
|Removes up to 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just 3 days (In White+ mode)
|Plaque Removal
|up to 10x vs manual
|up to 10x vs manual (in Gum Health mode)
|up to 10x vs manual
|Safe On Teeth and Gums
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Helps To Prevent Gingivitis
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cleaning in Hard-to-Reach Areas
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Smart Mode Pairing (when used with a DiamondClean Smart handle)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Handle Compatibility
|All Snap-On Handles
|All Snap-On Handles
|All Snap-On Handles
Get the ultimate and most complete care with DiamondClean Smart. Eliminate guesswork with real time feedback and personalized coaching so you can improve your technique and achieve 100% confidence in your oral care. It's more than just a toothbrush - it's a complete oral care solution. The best from Philips Sonicare. Featuring Sonic technology, 4 brushing modes and smart brush head mode pairing technology, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Rechargeable toothbrush deliver the best plaque removal, gum health and whitening performance. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver up to 10x more plaque removal*, removes 100% more stains in just 3 days** and improve Gum Health up to 7x in just 2 weeks*** . It also features a visual pressure sensor to alert you when you are brushing too hard. Customize your brushing experience using the 4 different modes and 3 intensity settings and know when to replace your brush head via a customized reminder. Its travel case allows you to take your toothbrush on the go and also includes a charging glass that can be used for charging or to rinse your mouth after brushing. *vs. a manual toothbrush ** vs. a manual toothbrush in white+ mode *** vs. a manual toothbrush in Gum Health mode
Product details
Model Name: 9300 | Color: White
