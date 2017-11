This is a pretty pricey toothbrush "system" but my dentist, who is up on all the latest tech, is a huge fan of Sonicare and he tracks how well you do when you change dental care appliances. So I had bought the older version of this toothbrush on his recommendation (he had a very good deal) and also a Waterpik WP100W Ultra Dental Water Flosser . So you can easily spend two to four benjamins for home dental care and not bat an eye. This newest version has an Android or iOS app and (irony of ironies) BLUETOOTH. Why? So it can keep track of your dental hygiene and coach you and remind you on your phone. This is kind of a gimmick but it could be enough to encourage you to better dental care.I also bought an UltraFlosser (scouting sales) and now I have the DiamondClean, which adds interactive coaching. I admit to skiving off two minute brushing now and then for a swish and a promise. I think the app and coach will be useful to encourage me to be diligent. It also asks did you floss? Ok. You can see if you did nor not and how often.Pros:Cool app. Choose a goal (whitening, gum health, breath (tongue scraping), interdental. Different heads for the brush accomplish this with coaching from the app.Interactive phone screens show you when to change quadrants and how long to brush and record your progress and daily discipline. If you use the wrong motion, the head sends a message to the app "use less motion."Cons:App--didn't detect one quadrant (was brush not close enough to phone?) I got three out of four and it didn't find my lower right (end quadrant.) Takes some fidgeting to get this right.The CHARGER. Oh. My. Goodness. Shoot over-designing engineers, someone. The charger is a dished-in induction base that a glass (that's right, a drinking glass) sits on. You prop the brush into the glass. So, if there is water in the glass, then what? If the glass breaks? Eh. Guys, guys, did you think this through? Need a replacement glass? Now what (esp. if the model is discontinued.)You do get a travel charging case with a port in the bottom behind a door with a USB cable. So you CAN USB charge this brush. So don't lose that case or break it.The Brush Heads. They have a RFID transmitter or something in each head. So you need the speshul heads to interact with the phone app. So your local pharmacy, will they carry these (even behind the locked case?) In our rural town? Probably not. So you will have to keep the proper model number on hand and order online. Philips Sonicare Premium White replacement toothbrush heads, HX9062/95, Smart recognition, Black 2-pk These are the ones, more expensive and NOT (yet) on Subscribe & Save. Fifteen smackers a head. And they wear out in how fast? Four months or less? Great (for Philips.) And it's THESE heads, not the similar-looking ones that lack the little transmitter (look for the round icon on the base of the brush that shows the smart transmission function.)IS IT WORTH IT?Yes. If you need coaching to make sure you do your dental hygiene, especially if you have periodontal issues. The phone app is fun. I've been using a Philips Sonicare for a while, Definitely, it takes far less time in the dental chair to descale my teeth and there is less tartar on my trouble spots. The hygienist says she really can tell when I'm using the better toothbrush--so now I carry it with me on vacations. Can't be without it. However, it's not enough just to use the toothbrush.When I went back for my check-up and cleaning, my dentist was delighted. "Oooh, look, you have STIPPLING!" What, pray tell, is stippling? He pulled out a hand mirror, pulled back my lip and showed me my upper gum. "See those white hard areas on top of the pink tissue? That's healthy gum. If your gums are bad, they are darker pink and mushy. Healthy gums are hard and lighter in color and have that mottled look when they are really good." Ok. And they map the periodontal pockets with a probe that has a millimeter scale on it. 1 or 2 is good. 4 or 5 means some gum has detached from the tooth, and severe periodontal disease as having at least two teeth with measurements of 6 mm with an adjacent tooth of 5mm. Severe periodontal disease puts you at risk of tooth loss and heart disease is associated as well (the bacteria in the pockets can land on heart valves. I have this info directly from a professor at U. Penn Dental School with whom I had some dealings when I was working in a scientific field some years ago.)You want to eliminate those deep pockets, so brushing with this really helps but add the flosser or floss or use whatever the dentist recommends but do it. You will remove the plaque (bacteria buildup) and the tartar that irritates the margins of the gums and help prevent bad problems down the road.So....is this toothbrush a good idea? Yes. You will see a change by your next dental visit if you are diligent, use the timer and app and make sure you get to the gum-tooth margins. Have the hygienist show you how to angle your brush. You also need to floss or use the water flosser or some sort of inter-dental cleaning because this brush doesn't get between teeth although it does a great job at the gum margin. The tongue cleaner helps with bad breath. (The white coating on your tongue can be a cause of bad breath.)In the kit:1 Lunar blue DiamondClean Smart handle3 Premium plaque control brush heads2 Premium gum care brush heads2 Premium white brush heads1 TongueCare+ tongue brush1 Brush head holder1 USB charging travel case1 Glass chargerFree App (Download available for iOS or Android)