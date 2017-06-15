I recently upgraded to this toothbrush from a Philips Sonicare Flexcare and it has been absolutely worth it. If you are considering upgrading from a traditional toothbrush to an electric / sonic toothbrush I would recommend doing it immediately. For me, getting an electric toothbrush has been the best investments in personal hygiene by far. It is something I use multiple times a day, and every time I switch back to a traditional toothbrush or any reason, I can tell the difference. Even my dentist is astounded every time I go for a cleaning about twice a year, the sessions are super short as there is barely any plaque build up. If you are new to the space, I wouldn't waste my time with other options and go straight the best money can buy, and fortunately you don't have to look any longer because this product is it.



Here are the biggest reasons why I'm loving it:

- Easy Charging: Unlike my Sonicare Flexcare, you don't have to place the toothbrush on-top of a charging pin, you can simply place it in the charging cup. The cup can also be easily cleaned which is a big plus. You want this process to be as easy as possible and this delivers the best experience I could have ever imagined.

- Seamless / waterproof / handsome design: Over time, my old Fexcare toothbrush started smelling funky because water and gunk accumulated around the seams between the rubber at the bottom charging area. I can already tell this will not happen with this toothbrush because of it's unibody and seamless design. I'd also like to mention the toothbrush and charging cup look really great, I'm proud to have guests go into my bathroom and admire this gadget. I'm trying to convince my wife to get the same toothbrush in pink, not only because it's a great product, but it will make our bathroom look even better.

- Useful Smartphone App: I honestly thought the app would be gimmicky, but I was completely wrong. I build software products for a living and I can tell Philips has invested significant resources into building a truly useful mobile app. It blows my mind how well the accelerometers and pressure sensors work and the useful information that it relays to improve your brushing form and tell you where you missed a spot. Brushing too hard is a real issue with electric toothbrushes since in extreme cases, it could wear your gums down, this toothbrush tells you if you are doing it too hard so you don't have to worry! You don't need to use the app for this though, the toothbrush has a light at the bottom that tells you if you are applying too much pressure.

- Overall very well thought-out user experience: From the unboxing to the first use, I was delighted at every corner. One of the best consumer electronic experiences I've had.



I hope that helps!

Hugo