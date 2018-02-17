|Price:
|$125.99 FREE Shipping. Details
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $5.67 shipping
|Price:
|$125.99 FREE Shipping. Details
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Unlike a manual toothbrush, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean uses powerful Sonic technology to clean teeth with up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Sweeping motions drive fluid deep into the tight spaces between your teeth and along your gum line, resulting in a cleaner, healthier mouth.
The gentle brushing action of DiamondClean helps prevent gum recession and the diamond shaped, medium stiffness bristles gently scrape plaque away up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Proven to brighten your smile in just one week, DiamondClean will also gently remove stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco.
|
|
|
|
Up to 2x whiter teeth
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*
*than a manual toothbrush
|
Look after those gums
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gum will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush you'll get your healthiest smile.
|
Smartimer and Quadpacer Simplify Brushing
DiamondClean makes it easy to care for your teeth by using two timers to keep you on track. The Smartimer encourages you to brush for a full two minutes, the time recommended by dental professionals, while the Quadpacer beeps in 30-second intervals to make sure you thoroughly brush all four quadrants of your mouth.
|
|
|
|
5 modes to clean your way
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean offers five unique cleaning modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care & Deep Clean for a customized experience. An illuminated display indicates the selected mode & becomes invisible when power is off. Clean: Two-minute standard Clean mode for everyday clean.
|
Philips Sonicare technology
Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 31,000 gentle but effective brush strokes. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.
|
Design with storage in mind
DiamondClean's unique charging glass features conduction technology as it charges the toothbrush while resting in the glass, which can also be used for mouth rinsing after removing it from the base. DiamondClean lasts up to three weeks (or 42 uses) on a single charge. A battery indicator light on the toothbrush illuminates when power is running low. To recharge, simply place the toothbrush in the sleek charging glass. The travel case allows you to take your Philips Sonicare anywhere.
|ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control
|ProtectiveClean 5100 Gum Health
|ProtectiveClean 6100 White
|FlexCare Platinum Connected
|DiamondClean Classic
|DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series
|Health Benefit
|Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.
|Healthier gums. Gently does it.
|Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
|Perfect for Plaque
|Whiter, healthier teeth for life
|Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
|Brush head
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Modes
|1
|3
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Intensities
|-
|-
|3
|3
|-
|3
|Pressure Sensor
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|Light ring
|App coaching
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|BrushSync mode-pairing
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|BrushSync replacement reminder
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|Brushing guidance
|Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
|Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
|Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
|Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
|Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
|Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
|Accessories
|Charger
|Travel case, charger
|Travel case, charger
|Travel case, charger
|Innovative glass charger, travel case
|Premium innovative glass charger, Premium travel case
Everybody loves a healthy, bright smile. Featuring patented Sonic technology, 5 brushing modes and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable toothbrush offers Philips Sonicare' s superior whitening system and plaque removal. Choose from Clean, White, Deep Clean, Gum Care or Sensitive modes for a custom cleaning experience. Proven to naturally whiten teeth in just one week, Diamond Clean will also gently remove coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine stains. With the Diamond Clean Brush Head, this toothbrush removes up to 7x more plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush. Also features Quad pacer and Smart timer to encourage attentive brushing of each quadrant of the mouth and reinforce the recommended brushing time of at least 2 minutes. The included charging glass can be used for charging or to rinse your mouth after brushing. The premium travel case (non-charging) also allows you to take your toothbrush on the go.
|
Product details
Color: Pearly White | Style Name: Standard Case
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
|
|
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum rechargeable electric toothbrush with UV sanitizer, White Edition, HX9172
|
Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity Powered by Braun
|
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Power Rechargeable Battery Toothbrush with Automatic Timer and CrossAction Brush Head, Black
|
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush 2 Piece Bundle, HX6253
|Customer Rating
|(1301)
|(261)
|(2567)
|(2942)
|(81)
|Price
|$199.99
|$209.00
|$84.94
|$39.94
|$61.64
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|$8.30
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|EnterpriseGroup
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|American Delivery Service
|Battery Average Life
|—
|84 minutes
|40 minutes
|28 minutes
|—
|Supported Battery Types
|—
|Lithium Ion- Rechargeable
|Ni-MH - rechargeable
|Ni-MH - rechargeable
|—
|Color
|Pearly White
|White
|Blue
|Black
|HX6253
|Item Dimensions
|4.37 x 6.85 x 9.29 in
|3.74 x 6.73 x 9.29 in
|7.68 x 3.9 x 9.96 in
|4.33 x 2.16 x 9.96 in
|14.96 x 10.98 x 3.5 in
|Item Weight
|2.26 lbs
|1.85 lbs
|1 lb
|0.76 lb
|2 lbs
|Model Year
|2018
|2015
|2014
|2016
|2015
|Additional Features
|—
|Deep Clean, Travel Case, Removes up to 10x more plaque vs manual toothbrush, UV sanitizer
|Bluetooth, Deep Clean, Whitening, Sensitive, Travel Case
|Daily Clean, No Case, Removes 300% more plaque along the gum line vs. manual toothbrush
|Not-Applicable
|