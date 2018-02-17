I'll be honest. This is a ridiculously priced toothbrush. Seriously, no way to get around it. It is absurdly priced and I'm almost embarrassed to be admitting that I bought it. With that said... Wow, this thing is amazing. I've owned two Sonicare toothbrushes previously. One was the base model, then I decided to upgrade to one of the mid-tier models a few years ago. Both toothbrushes still work to this day, but I decided to splurge and buy a new one. I was curious to see if it was actually worth the price, and if it was better than the cheaper models. First let me say, if you're shopping for a Sonicare toothbrush because you want to experience that awesome, clean feeling.... BUY THE BASE MODEL. The one that doesn't look like anything fancy, and it doesn't come with any cool features. If that's all you want, that's all you need. It gets the job done and it is what turned me on to Sonicare toothbrushes. I'll never go back to solely using a manual toothbrush because those never get my teeth as clean as a Sonicare. However.... I like nice things, and the build quality of this Diamond Clean one is absolutely incredible. Nothing on it feels cheap, it is very sturdy and it is exactly what you would expect from a toothbrush this expensive. You're definitely paying for the gimmicky stuff of this toothbrush though. I don't use any of the features this toothbrush comes with. I don't use the separate heads. I don't even use the travel case. You're paying for all that. But I will say, the Diamond Clean heads seem to work slightly better than the other Sonicare models I've tried. They seem larger, more substantial, and it feels like it cleans more thoroughly. The other Sonicares definitely do a great job, but this one actually does do a seemingly better job.



The million dollar question. Is that arguably better cleaning, worth the substantial price tag? For me, no. I don't regret my purchase at all and I enjoy spending money on nice things. But you do not need to spend this kind of money on a toothbrush. You are not going to get magically cleaner teeth with this over the other models. All the features on this thing are rather gimmicky. Just turn the toothbrush on and brush your teeth.