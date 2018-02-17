Price: $199.99 & FREE Shipping.Details
Philips Sonicare Diamond ... has been added to your Cart
Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, Electric Toothbrush with premium travel case, White, HX9331/43

4.1 out of 5 stars 1,301 customer reviews

About the product
  • #1 recommended brand by dental professionals. 2 year warranty
  • Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Improves gum health in only two weeks, and whitens teeth in just one week
  • 5 brushing modes for a customized experience: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care & Deep Clean
  • Smartimer and Quadpacer features help ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
  • Includes charging glass and premium (non charging) travel case
Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control ProtectiveClean 5100 Gum Health ProtectiveClean 6100 White FlexCare Platinum Connected DiamondClean Classic DiamondClean Smart 9300 Series
Health Benefit Cleaner teeth. Gently does it. Healthier gums. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Perfect for Plaque Whiter, healthier teeth for life Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
Brush head 1 1 1 2 1 3
Modes 1 3 3 3 5 4
Intensities - - 3 3 - 3
Pressure Sensor - Light ring
App coaching - - - -
BrushSync mode-pairing - - -
BrushSync replacement reminder - -
Brushing guidance Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life Smartimer, Brushing pacer, 2 weeks of battery life
Accessories Charger Travel case, charger Travel case, charger Travel case, charger Innovative glass charger, travel case Premium innovative glass charger, Premium travel case

Product description

Color:Pearly White  |  Style Name:Standard Case

Everybody loves a healthy, bright smile. Featuring patented Sonic technology, 5 brushing modes and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable toothbrush offers Philips Sonicare' s superior whitening system and plaque removal. Choose from Clean, White, Deep Clean, Gum Care or Sensitive modes for a custom cleaning experience. Proven to naturally whiten teeth in just one week, Diamond Clean will also gently remove coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine stains. With the Diamond Clean Brush Head, this toothbrush removes up to 7x more plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush. Also features Quad pacer and Smart timer to encourage attentive brushing of each quadrant of the mouth and reinforce the recommended brushing time of at least 2 minutes. The included charging glass can be used for charging or to rinse your mouth after brushing. The premium travel case (non-charging) also allows you to take your toothbrush on the go.

Product details

Color: Pearly White | Style Name: Standard Case
user guide [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 6.8 x 9.3 inches ; 2.26 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 2.4 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B07C79J42M
  • UPC: 075020079947
  • Item model number: HX9331/43
  • Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.1 out of 5 stars 1,301 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #25,174 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
    • Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Compare with similar items


Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Classic Rechargeable 5 brushing modes, Electric Toothbrush with premium travel case, White, HX9331/43
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum rechargeable electric toothbrush with UV sanitizer, White Edition, HX9172
Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity Powered by Braun
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Power Rechargeable Battery Toothbrush with Automatic Timer and CrossAction Brush Head, Black
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush 2 Piece Bundle, HX6253
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1301) 4 out of 5 stars (261) 4 out of 5 stars (2567) 4 out of 5 stars (2942) 4 out of 5 stars (81)
Price $199.99 $209.00 $84.94 $39.94 $61.64
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping $8.30
Sold By Amazon.com EnterpriseGroup Amazon.com Amazon.com American Delivery Service
Battery Average Life 84 minutes 40 minutes 28 minutes
Supported Battery Types Lithium Ion- Rechargeable Ni-MH - rechargeable Ni-MH - rechargeable
Color Pearly White White Blue Black HX6253
Item Dimensions 4.37 x 6.85 x 9.29 in 3.74 x 6.73 x 9.29 in 7.68 x 3.9 x 9.96 in 4.33 x 2.16 x 9.96 in 14.96 x 10.98 x 3.5 in
Item Weight 2.26 lbs 1.85 lbs 1 lb 0.76 lb 2 lbs
Model Year 2018 2015 2014 2016 2015
Additional Features Deep Clean, Travel Case, Removes up to 10x more plaque vs manual toothbrush, UV sanitizer Bluetooth, Deep Clean, Whitening, Sensitive, Travel Case Daily Clean, No Case, Removes 300% more plaque along the gum line vs. manual toothbrush Not-Applicable
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 starsMixed feelings, but at the end of the day...
February 17, 2018
Color: Black|Style Name: Charging Case|Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
February 17, 2017
Color: Purple|Style Name: Charging Case|Verified Purchase
kaybee
4.0 out of 5 stars- Cleans significantly better than a manual toothbrush - Charge lasts 3 weeks ...
September 10, 2016
Color: Purple|Style Name: Charging Case|Verified Purchase
Ozzy
5.0 out of 5 starsThis toothbrush is a beast
March 28, 2017
Color: Black|Style Name: Charging Case|Verified Purchase
LaurindaTop Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 starsMiracle Worker, Just Buy It Already
October 1, 2016
Color: Rose Gold|Style Name: Charging Case|Verified Purchase
