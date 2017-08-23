|Part Number
|472001
|Item Weight
|7.2 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.3 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches
|Item model number
|455287
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Polymer batteries required.
|Size
|4-Bulb Starter Kit
|Color
|Soft White
|Style
|White
|Shape
|a19
|Voltage
|120 volts
|Wattage
|10 watts
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Type of Bulb
|LED
|Luminous Flux
|800 lm
|Certification
|energy_star
|Special Features
|Dimmable
|Usage
|Indoor use only
|Included Components
|Hue White A19 LED bulbs; Hue Bridge
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
|Battery Cell Type
|Lithium Polymer
|Warranty Description
|2 year warranty.
Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
- Connect the Hue Bridge with three bulbs that fit standard-size table lamps. Grow your system with support for up to 50 lights.
- Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
- Easily expand your lighting system with up to 12 accessories per system (sold separately), such as a Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.
- This box includes one Philips Hue Bridge with power adapter and ethernet cable, four Philips Hue White A19 Energy Star Certified Standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty.
From the manufacturer
Customized lighting, designed by you
Control Light with Your Voice
With Amazon Alexa, you can control the lights in your home with your voice. Turn your lights on/off, dim, change colors and more! All you have to do is ask.
With the updated Philips Hue skill for Amazon Alexa, simply ask Alexa to change your light to a color of your choice.
Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit
Illuminate your space with smart light
Meet Hue. Your personal wireless lighting system that lets you easily control your Hue lights from your smart device or compatible controls and create the right ambiance for your every moment.
This kit includes four LED A19 smart light bulbs designed to fit standard table lamps, and one Hue Bridge. Choose the perfect light setting for any mood or activity such as reading or relaxing, concentrating, or energizing, all with wireless control from your smartphone or tablet.
- This box includes one Philips Hue Bridge with power adapter and ethernet cable, four Philips Hue White A19 standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty
Change the Way You Use Light
|
|
|
|
Easy Control and Comfort
Control your smart lights from your bedroom to your backyard using your smart device, whether at home or away. It’s all about simplifying your life. Dim the lights to relax in the evenings, and set automated light schedules.
|
Light for Your Moments
Customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Philips Hue can wake you up and help you energize, read, concentrate and relax. With customized light recipes, you can always have the light you need to accommodate your day.
|
Limitless Possibilities
Turn your everyday lighting into an extraordinary experience. Play with colors or sync your smart lights with music, movies, and games. With the Hue app and compatibility with Alexa, Google, Apple HomeKit, and more, the possibilities are endless.
Do More with Alexa
With Amazon Alexa, you can control the lights in your home with your voice. Turn your Hue lights on/off, dim, change colors and more. All you have to do is ask.
|Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
|Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bulb
|Hue White Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
|Hue White Ambiance A19 Bulb
|Hue White A19 Starter Kit
|Hue White A19 Bulb
|Number of Bulbs Included
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|16 Million Colors
|✓
|✓
|50 Thousand Shades of White
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Soft White Only (2700k Shades)
|Soft White Only (2700k Shades)
|Sync with Music, Movies, and Games
|✓
|✓
|Away-from-Home Control
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Light Scheduling
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Wake-up Feature
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Bridge Included?
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Dimmer Switch Included?
|✓
|Alexa-Compatible Devices
|Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot
|Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge
|Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot
|Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge
|Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot
|Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(120)
|(616)
|(300)
|(58)
|(247)
|(108)
|Price
|$59.99
|$49.97
|$149.24
|$99.99
|$227.99
|$31.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Sales On The Go
|Amazon.com
|shiranine
|Amazon.com
|Shape
|a19
|a19
|Oval
|a19
|a19
|Bulb
|Light Source Type
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Additional Features
|Dimmable
|Dimmable
|Adjustable
|Compatible products include Amazon Alexa for voice control, Apple Home Kit, Nest, and SmartThings (hub required). Luminous Flux 800 lm
|2m Ethernet cable (72 inches)
|Easy to Install
|Wattage
|10 watts
|9.5 watts
|10 watts
|10.5 watts
|10 watts
|10 watts
Product description
Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Use Alexa to control your smart home with your voice.
Every Works with Amazon Alexa smart home product is certified for voice control with Alexa devices.
