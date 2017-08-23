Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)

4.3 out of 5 stars 120 customer reviews
#1 Best Seller in LED Bulbs
List Price: $99.99
With Deal: $59.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $40.00 (40%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
4-Bulb Starter Kit
Amazon Certified
This item is certified to work with Amazon Alexa
Control this product with your voice through select Alexa devices.
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
  • Connect the Hue Bridge with three bulbs that fit standard-size table lamps. Grow your system with support for up to 50 lights.
  • Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
  • Easily expand your lighting system with up to 12 accessories per system (sold separately), such as a Hue Tap or Hue Motion Sensor. Pair it for automation with your existing Nest or SmartThings system.
  • This box includes one Philips Hue Bridge with power adapter and ethernet cable, four Philips Hue White A19 Energy Star Certified Standard light bulbs, manual, and two-year warranty.
From the manufacturer

Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Bulb Hue White Ambiance A19 Starter Kit Hue White Ambiance A19 Bulb Hue White A19 Starter Kit Hue White A19 Bulb
Number of Bulbs Included 3 1 2 1 2 2
16 Million Colors
50 Thousand Shades of White Soft White Only (2700k Shades) Soft White Only (2700k Shades)
Sync with Music, Movies, and Games
Away-from-Home Control
Light Scheduling
Wake-up Feature
Bridge Included?
Dimmer Switch Included?
Alexa-Compatible Devices Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot Works with Amazon Echo, Tap, and Echo Dot when used with Gen 2 bridge

Compare to similar items


Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue 464479 60W Equivalent White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit, 3rd Generation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit (2 A19 Bulbs, 1 Bridge, and 1 Dimmer Switch, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit (3 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3rd Generation A19 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (Latest Model, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (120) 4 out of 5 stars (616) 4 out of 5 stars (300) 4 out of 5 stars (58) 4 out of 5 stars (247) 4 out of 5 stars (108)
Price $59.99 $49.97 $149.24 $99.99 $227.99 $31.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Sales On The Go Amazon.com shiranine Amazon.com
Shape a19 a19 Oval a19 a19 Bulb
Light Source Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
Additional Features Dimmable Dimmable Adjustable Compatible products include Amazon Alexa for voice control, Apple Home Kit, Nest, and SmartThings (hub required). Luminous Flux 800 lm 2m Ethernet cable (72 inches) Easy to Install
Wattage 10 watts 9.5 watts 10 watts 10.5 watts 10 watts 10 watts
Product description

Size:4-Bulb Starter Kit

Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 A19 Bulbs and 1 Bridge, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant)

Product information

Size:4-Bulb Starter Kit

Technical Details

Technical Specification

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer's warranty can be requested from customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars Works well
By Nicole Stars on August 23, 2017
Size: 2-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars The beginning to a smarter home!
By Xiaowei Dziadon on November 11, 2017
Size: 4-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars I'm a happy little nerd
By L. Bruner on September 6, 2016
Size: 2-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Sweet product. No problem setting up the bridge to ...
By Thor4u2nv on October 27, 2017
Size: 2-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
By Lucy K. Rowland on August 31, 2017
Size: 2-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
By Robby Flick on June 16, 2017
Size: 2-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great with Apple Homekit
By Michael Grant on October 23, 2017
Size: 4-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect addition to smart homes
By Sonia L. on August 29, 2017
Size: 2-Bulb Starter Kit|Verified Purchase
