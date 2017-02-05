- Clip this coupon to save $25.00 on this product when you buy from Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
The Philips Wake-Up Light provides a pleasant, natural way to start your morning. Featuring a colored sunrise simulation and 20 brightness settings, the light gradually increases between 20 to 40 minutes prior to your alarm time. The light also offers the option of waking up to one of five different nature-inspired sounds. Backed by clinical research, the UV-free Wake-Up Light is proven to wake you up with an improved mood and energy level. A light-responsive dimming feature guides you to natural, restful sleep.
The Philips wake-up light is scientifically proven to work. Clinical research was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake up experience. The Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energized and improves your mood in the morning.
Philips was founded more than one hundred years ago as a pioneer of the affordable light bulb, and later used its expertise in vacuum tube technology to develop one of the world’s first X-ray imaging machines. To this day, the company remains a global leader in lighting and healthcare, driven by the desire to improve people’s lives around the world every day by creating innovations that matter to you.
Philips has over 100 years experience in lighting.
The company’s goal is to bring products that make a difference to people’s lives. Philips Wake-up Light is proud to continue this heritage, building on years of knowledge and expertise from one of the world's foremost lighting companies.
Select the time you want to wake up, and let a gentle sunrise ease you into your day. 30 minutes before your chosen wake-up time, the light will come on, very gently at first, and getting gradually brighter and brighter. By the time the 30 minutes is up, you should be fully awake, gently and naturally. You can adjust the brightness to a level that suits you.
Why choose a Philips Wake-up light:
Sunrise Simulation
Inspired by nature's sunrise, the wake-up light brightness gradually increases within 30 minutes from dim yellow until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of increasing light intensity stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake-up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead
Personalized Light Settings
The sensitivity to light differs per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 10 light intensities of the Wake-up Light can be personalized and even be set up to 200 lux.
Bedside Lamp with Dimming Light at Night
At night, the wake-up light (no caps) offers relaxing dimming, sunset-simulating light that helps guide you toward restful sleep. When your bedroom is dark, the display automatically adjusts brightness levels to a pleasing, soft level. With 20 brightness settings, the Philips Wake-Up Light is also a convenient bedside lamp for reading or relaxing at night.
Convenient Features and Tap to Snooze
You can activate the Philips Wake-Up Light's Smart Snooze by touching anywhere on the light after your alarm goes off, giving yourself an extra 9 minutes of sleep. The durable wake-up ligh is designed with non-slip rubber feet, keeping it securely on your nightstand.
Philips Wake-Up Light, HF3500
Philips Wake-Up Light ,HF3505
Philips Wake-Up Light, HF3510
Philips Wake-Up Light With Colored Sunrise Simulation, HF3520
|Product colors
|White
|White, Silver, Black
|White
|White
|Sunrise simulation duration
|30 min
|30 min
|Adjustable (20-40 min)
|Adjustable (20-40 min)
|Colors in sunrise simulation
|Yellow
|Yellow
|Orange, Yellow
|Red, Orange, Yellow
|Sunset simulation
|✔
|✔
|Reading lamp
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Adjustable display
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Maximum light intensity
|200 lux
|200 lux
|300 lux
|300 lux
|FM radio
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Number of wake-up sounds
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Number of alarms
|1
|1
|1
|2
Wake up naturally with a wake-up light and colored sunrise. Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The color of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. Developed with Philips’ Clinical Sleep & Respironics knowledge and 100+yrs of Lighting expertise.
Product details
Style: Colored Sunrise Simulation
|