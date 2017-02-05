List Price: $139.99
Philips Wake-Up Light with Colored Sunrise Simulation alarm clock & sunset fading night light, White HF3520

4.1 out of 5 stars 3,760 customer reviews
About the product
  • Light therapy lamp for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being.
  • Philips’ #1 best-selling Wake up light. Only Philips wake up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed.
  • Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with natural light and choice of 5 calming wake-up sounds.
  • FM radio and a tap-to-snooze alarm clock. Use as bedside reading lamp with 10 brightness settings.
  • 90 Day No Hassle Money Back Guarantee from Philips

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
sunrise simulation, wake up light, philips light
Philips Wake-Up Light, HF3500
Philips Wake-Up Light ,HF3505
Philips Wake-Up Light, HF3510
Philips Wake-Up Light With Colored Sunrise Simulation, HF3520
Product colors White White, Silver, Black White White
Sunrise simulation duration 30 min 30 min Adjustable (20-40 min) Adjustable (20-40 min)
Colors in sunrise simulation Yellow Yellow Orange, Yellow Red, Orange, Yellow
Sunset simulation
Reading lamp
Adjustable display
Maximum light intensity 200 lux 200 lux 300 lux 300 lux
FM radio
Number of wake-up sounds 1 2 3 5
Number of alarms 1 1 1 2

Product description

Style:Colored Sunrise Simulation

Wake up naturally with a wake-up light and colored sunrise. Inspired by nature's sunrise the Philips Wake-up light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you in a more natural way. The color of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. Developed with Philips’ Clinical Sleep & Respironics knowledge and 100+yrs of Lighting expertise.

Product details

Style: Colored Sunrise Simulation
User Manual Manual [PDF]|Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please Click here [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 7.9 x 10.6 x 10.3 inches ; 2 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 2 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B0093162RM
  • UPC: 797978443693 075020031754 075020026491 785923640907
  • Item model number: HF3520/60
  • Average Customer Review: 4.1 out of 5 stars 3,760 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #843 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please Click here [PDF]

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and different information than what is shown on our website. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product.

Wattage
16.5 Watts

Compare with similar items


Philips Wake-Up Light with Colored Sunrise Simulation alarm clock & sunset fading night light, White HF3520
hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock - Digital LED Clock with 6 Color Switch and FM Radio for Bedrooms - Multiple Nature Sounds Sunset Simulation & Touch Control - With Snooze Function for Heavy Sleepers
Sunrise Wake Up Light Digital Alarm Clock – [2018 Upgraded] 6 Natural Sounds, FM Radio, Sunrise and Sunset Simulation, Touch Control with Snooze Function, 7 Color Night Light for bedside and kids
Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation alarm clock, White HF3500/60
Philips Wake-Up Light with Sunrise Simulation alarm clock and Sunset Fading Night Light, White HF3510
Wake Up Light with Sunrise Sunset Simulation [2018 UPGRADED] 6 Natural Sounds/FM Clock Radio/10 Brightness Levels/7 Colors Night Light/Snooze Function Alarm Clock
Color White sunrise alarm clock White White Yellow01
Item Dimensions 10.6 x 7.9 x 10.3 in 3.25 x 7 x 6.5 in 7.25 x 5 x 7.25 in 10.6 x 7.9 x 10.3 in
Item Weight 2 lbs 2 lbs 1 lb 1.15 lbs 3.97 lbs
Material Type Great Plastic Silicone PP
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Abersteve
2.0 out of 5 starsGreat Idea -- Terrible Execution
February 5, 2017
Style Name: Colored Sunrise Simulation|Verified Purchase
Read more
MariamG
5.0 out of 5 starsA Few Differences From What I Read About This Product...... See Photos~
January 21, 2016
Style Name: Colored Sunrise Simulation|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Just a Guy
2.0 out of 5 starsNo Full Dim Feature
September 26, 2016
Style Name: Colored Sunrise Simulation|Verified Purchase
Read more
