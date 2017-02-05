Since this product has already been reviewed over sixteen hundred times and some quite thoroughly (thank you!), I'll keep this review short (for me). This has been one of our favorite purchases we own here from Amazon!



I'll mention a few things that I think vary from what I remember reading (and I read a TON or reviews, lol) and am uploading some photos so you can get a closer look and see what I mean...



First, I read some frustrations about not being able to set the time or alarms without accessing the buttons from above. I'm able to set the time and alarm times via the touch buttons on the front, below the time (see photo where buttons are lit). You can also use the upper buttons but don't have to for everything. The only thing you have to use the upper buttons for (in relation to setting alarms) is to turn an alarm off or on. For us, this isn't a daily event since we usually get up at the same times so no big deal.



Second, I was under the impression from the reviews that this thing would be kind of huge but I guess that depends on what you consider large, lol. I posted a photo with it next to some small alarm clocks and a bill to give you an idea of it's size. For us, it replaces both an alarm clock and a lamp on a nightstand so it's not too large.



Other than that, my wishes are few. I wish it included AM radio and didn't remember reading that it didn't (but I wasn't likely thinking I'd miss it). Sometimes I miss a little talk radio but other technology obviously suffices.



Like others mention, the buttons above are out of sight from the front. Call me crazy, lol, I used a Sharpie to mark lines where the buttons are. (There's no reason for my using different colors except that I added the red lines later and that's what I had handy.) Feeling around for the buttons when you want to turn the light or radio on, off, up or down, is just annoying. When I finally buy a yellow or orange Sharpie it'll look more like sun rays, haha... And rubbing alcohol rubs it right off anyway. The last two photos show all of the upper buttons, all the way around.



Lastly, the snooze sensitivity is too high for my preference. If I set down a cup of coffee near it, during the alarm time, it snoozes the radio off. I could change the settings for no snooze but I like waking up to radio and having the option of touching it for more quiet time. If I softly close a drawer below it, same thing, it snoozes.



I'm generally not this generous with 5 star ratings but overall I think the good heavily outweighs the bad and I definitely love this product. We've had ours for 5 months without problems but I'll update this review if anything changes. We live in the grey Seattle area and the sunshine this thing brings us makes it the best alarm we've owned. Smile. Buy with confidence. Hope this is helpful!