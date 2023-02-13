Add to your order
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape, Portable Bluetooth Label Printer, Small Smart Phone Handheld Sticker Mini Labeler Multiple Templates Font Icon Easy to Use Inkless Rechargeable F Office Home
$36.99
List Price: $52.85
|Brand
|Phomemo
|Connectivity Technology
|Bluetooth
|Printing Technology
|Thermal
|Special Feature
|Creative Print Functions: Barcode, Text, Picture, QR 2D Code, Table, Date, Border, Icon, Shape, Pattern, Template, Save as, Line, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Automated Text Extraction, Automated Image Resizing, Automated Image Cropping, Automated Image Rotation, Automated Image Filtering, Automated Image Compression, Rich Font Icon Pattern, Lots of Fun Tapes, Portable, Inkless, Wireless, Rechargeable, Print Continuous & Pre-cut Label Tapes See more
|Color
|Green
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Home, Office, School, Store
|Model Name
|D30
|Printer Output
|Monochrome
|Max Printspeed Monochrome
|60
|Item Weight
|8.1 Ounces
About this item
- 2023 Upgrade Version - Half weight and size of the traditional label maker. Equipped with a German thermal print head, DPI increased by 25% for printing providing superior print clarity resulting in hassle-free printing, smooth printing effects, and fast processing. Support continuous label tape and labels in fixed length.
- Save Money - BPA-free Direct thermal technology - The D30 Bluetooth label makers are inkless printing and don't require ink, toner, or ribbons. Lots of thermal colorful label tapes of your choice, which are high-quality, and the cost is tangible much lower compared to most label maker printers.
- Multiple Creative Function & Convenient Label Templates - Choose from a wide variety of pre-designed templates including 1000+ symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts, Convenience and saving time. Easy to create various design label stickers from App with Icon, texts, tables, symbols, logos, barcodes, QR codes, images, time, insert Excel, Scan, Ocr, and Voice RECG, it is fun and effortlessly
- Wireless & Portable - Mini-size wireless Bluetooth-connected Phomemo label printer for Convenient & Fast printing, easy to create labels from smart mobile devices. Built-in durable and recharge battery for long working time, slide into your pocket, easy to carry anywhere.
- Wide Application - Phomemo D30 label makers are used widely in organizing home supplies - storage, food date marking, classifying cosmetics items, jar stickers; School and office files classification, cable identification, personal item identification, name tags; Small business - price tags, jewelry tags and more.
Compare with similar items
Phomemo Label Makers for Small Business, D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape 12mm 0.47 White for Organizing, Bluetooth Wireless Small Label Maker Thermal Sticker Printer Home School Office Supplies
JADENS Label Maker Machine with Tape, D110 Portable Bluetooth Label Printer for Storage, Shipping, Barcode, Mailing, Office, Home, Organizing, Sticker Maker Mini Label Maker with Multiple Templates
MUNBYN Bluetooth Label Maker, Portable Label Maker Machine with Tape Thermal Label Printer with 1 Roll Label Tape, Name Price Date Sticker Tag Printer for Home Office and Store Organization, (Bear)
NIIMBOT Label Maker Machine Tape Included D11 Portable Wireless Connection Label Printer Multiple Templates Available for Phone Pad Easy to Use Office Home Organization USB Rechargeable (Green)
SUPVAN Label Makers E10 Mini Bluetooth Label Printer Wireless Labeler Label Maker Machine with Tape Multiple Templates Available Labelmaker for Office Organization Home Kitchen Storage Green
|(6910)
|(12)
|(1769)
|(1153)
|(7481)
|(1861)
|$36.99
|$36.99
|$29.99
|$20.39
|$36.99
|$23.99
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|Zodzi
|Zodzi
|JADENS
|MUNBYN
|NiiMbot
|SUPVAN
|Phomemo
|Phomemo
|JADENS
|MUNBYN
|NIIMBOT
|SUPVAN
|Green
|Gray
|White
|bear
|Blue
|Green
|iPhone, Smartphones, ipad
|Smartphones
|Smartphones, iPhones
|Smartphones
|PC, Laptops, Smartphones
|Smartphones, Tablets
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth
|wireless, USB
|Bluetooth
|Monochrome
|Monochrome
|Monochrome
|Monochrome
|Monochrome
|Monochrome
|Thermal
|Thermal, Inkjet
|Thermal
|Thermal
|Thermal
|Thermal
|Home, Office, School, Store
|Office, Home, small business
|Office
|Office
|Office
|Kitchen
|Print Continuous & Pre-cut Label Tapes; Rich Font Icon Pattern, Lots of Fun Tapes; Portable, Inkless, Wireless, Rechargeable; Creative Print Functions: Barcode, Text, Picture, QR 2D Code, Table, Date, Border, Icon, Shape, Pattern, Template, Save as, Line, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Automated Text Extraction, Automated Image Resizing, Automated Image Cropping, Automated Image Rotation, Automated Image Filtering, Automated Image Compression
|Portable, Inkless, Wireless, Habdle
|Portable
|Wireless
|Portable,Rechargeable,Wireless
|Portable, Waterproof, Compatible with Different Label Size, Lightweight, High Clarity
Product Description
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape for Home Office School Small Business
- Printer Output Type: Monochrome Direct Thermal Printing
- Label Width: 0.23inch, 0.47inch, 0.55inch, 0.59inch (6mm、12mm、14mm、15mm)
- Data Transfer: Bluetooth 4.0
- Wireless Distance: 10m
2023 New Version Phomemo D30 Portable Bluetooth Label Maker & Printer
- Enjoy friendly inkless wrieless design for ease of use
- Label with an intuitive smart Phone APP system
- Enjoy durable construction for extra-long life
14 Function Prints letters, numbers, and symbols so effortlessly
- Quick access to fonts, frames, symbols, and more
- Prints up to 3-lines on labels up to 15 millimeters wide
- 30+ fonts, 60 frames, and more than 1600 symbols
Ideal for home and office label maker
- Wireless Printer – Connect your portable printer with your iPhone & Android phone via Bluetooth 4.0.
- Compact Size - You can put it in your pocket or handbag.
Wide Application-- File, Cosmetic, Cable, Pill Box
Please note that:
1. Download the app "Print master" from the apple store/google play
2. connect the Bluetooth via the "Printer master" app, not on the phone system
3. Before printing, please choose the right size for the printing paper on the app, the size of the label tape comes with is 12x40mm
Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Labal Maker Machine
Black on White
Purple, Orange, Green
Black on Moon, Planet
Black on Christmas Gold
Black on Yellow Cable
Black on Silver
Black on Mermaid
|Pre-cut - 3 Rolls
|Continuous - 3 Rolls
|Pre-cut - 3 Rolls
|Pre-cut -3 Rolls
|Pre-cut - 3 Rolls
|Pre-cut - 3 Rolls
|Pre-cut - 3 Rolls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Work with Phomemo D30 D35
|Easy Peel