4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(18004)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape, Portable Bluetooth Label Printer, Small Smart Phone Handheld Sticker Mini Labeler Multiple Templates Font Icon Easy to Use Inkless Rechargeable F Office Home

4.4 out of 5 stars 6,910 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "label printer"
-30% $36.99
List Price: $52.85

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller.
Learn more
Green

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  2023 Upgrade Version - Half weight and size of the traditional label maker. Equipped with a German thermal print head, DPI increased by 25% for printing providing superior print clarity resulting in hassle-free printing, smooth printing effects, and fast processing. Support continuous label tape and labels in fixed length.
  Save Money - BPA-free Direct thermal technology - The D30 Bluetooth label makers are inkless printing and don't require ink, toner, or ribbons. Lots of thermal colorful label tapes of your choice, which are high-quality, and the cost is tangible much lower compared to most label maker printers.
  Multiple Creative Function & Convenient Label Templates - Choose from a wide variety of pre-designed templates including 1000+ symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts, Convenience and saving time. Easy to create various design label stickers from App with Icon, texts, tables, symbols, logos, barcodes, QR codes, images, time, insert Excel, Scan, Ocr, and Voice RECG, it is fun and effortlessly
  Wireless & Portable - Mini-size wireless Bluetooth-connected Phomemo label printer for Convenient & Fast printing, easy to create labels from smart mobile devices. Built-in durable and recharge battery for long working time, slide into your pocket, easy to carry anywhere.
  Wide Application - Phomemo D30 label makers are used widely in organizing home supplies - storage, food date marking, classifying cosmetics items, jar stickers; School and office files classification, cable identification, personal item identification, name tags; Small business - price tags, jewelry tags and more.
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape, Portable Bluetooth Label Printer, Small Smart Phone Handheld Sticker Mini Labeler Multiple Templates Font Icon Easy to Use Inkless Rechargeable F Office Home

  • Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape, Portable Bluetooth Label Printer, Small Smart Phone Handheld Sticker Mini Labeler
  • Phomemo D30 Labels,Transparent Circle 1/2" X 1" (14mm X 28mm),Adhesive Label Paper, 220 Labels/Roll,3 Roll, Compatible with P
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape, Portable Bluetooth Label Printer, Small Smart Phone Handheld Sticker Mini Labeler Multiple Templates Font Icon Easy to Use Inkless Rechargeable F Office Home
Phomemo Label Makers for Small Business, D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape 12mm 0.47 White for Organizing, Bluetooth Wireless Small Label Maker Thermal Sticker Printer Home School Office Supplies
JADENS Label Maker Machine with Tape, D110 Portable Bluetooth Label Printer for Storage, Shipping, Barcode, Mailing, Office, Home, Organizing, Sticker Maker Mini Label Maker with Multiple Templates
MUNBYN Bluetooth Label Maker, Portable Label Maker Machine with Tape Thermal Label Printer with 1 Roll Label Tape, Name Price Date Sticker Tag Printer for Home Office and Store Organization, (Bear)
NIIMBOT Label Maker Machine Tape Included D11 Portable Wireless Connection Label Printer Multiple Templates Available for Phone Pad Easy to Use Office Home Organization USB Rechargeable (Green)
SUPVAN Label Makers E10 Mini Bluetooth Label Printer Wireless Labeler Label Maker Machine with Tape Multiple Templates Available Labelmaker for Office Organization Home Kitchen Storage Green
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (6910) 4.1 out of 5 stars (12) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1769) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1153) 4.4 out of 5 stars (7481) 4.4 out of 5 stars (1861)
Price $36.99 $36.99 $29.99 $20.39 $36.99 $23.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Zodzi Zodzi JADENS MUNBYN NiiMbot SUPVAN
Brand Name Phomemo Phomemo JADENS MUNBYN NIIMBOT SUPVAN
Color Green Gray White bear Blue Green
Compatible Devices iPhone, Smartphones, ipad Smartphones Smartphones, iPhones Smartphones PC, Laptops, Smartphones Smartphones, Tablets
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth wireless, USB Bluetooth
Printer Output Monochrome Monochrome Monochrome Monochrome Monochrome Monochrome
Printer Technology Thermal Thermal, Inkjet Thermal Thermal Thermal Thermal
Recommended Uses For Product Home, Office, School, Store Office, Home, small business Office Office Office Kitchen
Special Features Print Continuous & Pre-cut Label Tapes; Rich Font Icon Pattern, Lots of Fun Tapes; Portable, Inkless, Wireless, Rechargeable; Creative Print Functions: Barcode, Text, Picture, QR 2D Code, Table, Date, Border, Icon, Shape, Pattern, Template, Save as, Line, Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Automated Text Extraction, Automated Image Resizing, Automated Image Cropping, Automated Image Rotation, Automated Image Filtering, Automated Image Compression Portable, Inkless, Wireless, Habdle Portable Wireless Portable,Rechargeable,Wireless Portable, Waterproof, Compatible with Different Label Size, Lightweight, High Clarity
Product Description

Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine with Tape for Home Office School Small Business

  Printer Output Type: Monochrome Direct Thermal Printing
  Label Width: 0.23inch, 0.47inch, 0.55inch, 0.59inch (6mm、12mm、14mm、15mm)
  Data Transfer: Bluetooth 4.0
  Wireless Distance: 10m

2023 New Version Phomemo D30 Portable Bluetooth Label Maker & Printer

Phomemo D30 label maker

  Enjoy friendly inkless wrieless design for ease of use
  Label with an intuitive smart Phone APP system
  Enjoy durable construction for extra-long life

14 Function Prints letters, numbers, and symbols so effortlessly

Phomemo D30 label maker
label maker

  Quick access to fonts, frames, symbols, and more
  Prints up to 3-lines on labels up to 15 millimeters wide
  30+ fonts, 60 frames, and more than 1600 symbols

Ideal for home and office label maker

phomemo D30 label maker machine with tape

  Wireless PrinterConnect your portable printer with your iPhone & Android phone via Bluetooth 4.0.
  Compact Size - You can put it in your pocket or handbag.

Wide Application-- File, Cosmetic, Cable, Pill Box

label maker

Please note that:

1. Download the app "Print master" from the apple store/google play

2. connect the Bluetooth via the "Printer master" app, not on the phone system

3. Before printing, please choose the right size for the printing paper on the app, the size of the label tape comes with is 12x40mm

phomemo D30 label maker tape
Black on White
phomemo D30 label maker tape
Purple, Orange, Green
phomemo D30 label maker tape
Black on Moon, Planet
phomemo D30 label maker tape
Black on Christmas Gold
phomemo D30 label maker tape
Black on Yellow Cable
phomemo D30 label maker tape
Black on Silver
phomemo D30 label maker tape
Black on Mermaid
Style Pre-cut - 3 Rolls Continuous - 3 Rolls Pre-cut - 3 Rolls Pre-cut -3 Rolls Pre-cut - 3 Rolls Pre-cut - 3 Rolls Pre-cut - 3 Rolls
Stickiness Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Work with Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Work with Phomemo D30 D35 Work with Phomemo D30 D35
High Quality â â â â â â â
Easy Peel â â â â â â â

Store name: