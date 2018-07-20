- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Pick Your Poison Card Game: The “What Would You Rather Do?” Party Game for All Ages - Family Edition
|$29.99
|$5.04 (17%)
|Brand
|Pick Your Poison
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.98 x 2.99 x 7.48 inches
|Number of Game Players
|3-16 Players
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- “The ‘Would You Rather’ Halloween board game you’ve been waiting for finally exists” - Cosmopolitan
- Spark fun conversations - You won’t believe how messed up some of your friends’ preferences are.
- Endless combinations - With over 300 Poison Cards there are millions of possible card combinations.
- From the creators of The Voting Game and Hot Seat and other board games.
- Combine with the NSFW Edition for even more fun!
Product Description
|
|
|
|
Select Two Scenarios
The Judge expands on them by answering the players’ questions.
|
Pick Your Poison
Players anonymously pick the Poison they would rather do.
|
Reveal the Truth
Tally points and find out which of your friends agree with you and who is just as messed up as you thought.
|Brain Freeze
|Hot Seat
|The Voting Game
|Search History
|What's Your Number
|Summary
|Players race to quickly answer a variety of personal prompts before their friends
|Players answer questions pretending to be you when you're in the Hot Seat
|Players anonymously choose which player is the answer to the question cards
|Using prompts, players compete to create the most believable search query
|Players rate how they feel about varying topics—other players then guess that players rating
|Number of players
|3-10
|4-10
|5-10
|4+
|3-16
|Time to play
|25 minutes
|30-60 minutes
|30-60 minutes
|30-60 minutes
|30-60 minutes
For example, one choice was "have arms where your legs should be". Before voting, the other players ask the judge for clarity: Do the "leg-arms" have elbows that bend in the same directions as knees would? Do you still have feet or do you have hands where your feet would have been? Are the "leg-arms" the size of your legs or the size of your arms? The judge gets carte blanche to answer any way they want, based on how horrible the other choice is. The questioning and judges answers are the best part of the game. We could barely stop laughing. Then when all players have satisfied their curiosity for both choices, everyone votes. Unanimity is bad for the judge's score. A perfect split of the votes in half is bad for the other players' scores.