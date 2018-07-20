$24.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery: Thursday, Nov 5 on your first order.
Fastest delivery: Tuesday, Nov 3 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon
Sold by Player Ten
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Player Ten
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$24.95
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Dyce Games
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

Pick Your Poison Card Game: The “What Would You Rather Do?” Party Game for All Ages - Family Edition

4.3 out of 5 stars 1,019 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "halloween gifts for teens"
List Price: $29.99
Price: $24.95 & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $5.04 (17%)
Brand Pick Your Poison
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.98 x 2.99 x 7.48 inches
Number of Game Players 3-16 Players

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • “The ‘Would You Rather’ Halloween board game you’ve been waiting for finally exists” - Cosmopolitan
  • Spark fun conversations - You won’t believe how messed up some of your friends’ preferences are.
  • Endless combinations - With over 300 Poison Cards there are millions of possible card combinations.
  • From the creators of The Voting Game and Hot Seat and other board games.
  • Combine with the NSFW Edition for even more fun!
New (2) from $24.95 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00
The JoJo Siwa Box: Each box contains exclusive apparel and accessories for Siwanators of all ages. The JoJo Siwa Box: Each box contains exclusive apparel and accessories for Siwanators of all ages.

Frequently bought together

  • Pick Your Poison Card Game: The “What Would You Rather Do?” Party Game for All Ages - Family Edition
  • +
  • Kids Against Maturity: Card Game for Kids and Families, Super Fun Hilarious for Family Party Game Night
  • +
  • Beat That! - The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges [Family Party Game for Kids & Adults]
Total price: $79.93
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Read more

Example poison cards
Read more
other products

bf hs tvg sh wyn
Brain Freeze Hot Seat The Voting Game Search History What's Your Number
Summary Players race to quickly answer a variety of personal prompts before their friends Players answer questions pretending to be you when you're in the Hot Seat Players anonymously choose which player is the answer to the question cards Using prompts, players compete to create the most believable search query Players rate how they feel about varying topics—other players then guess that players rating
Number of players 3-10 4-10 5-10 4+ 3-16
Time to play 25 minutes 30-60 minutes 30-60 minutes 30-60 minutes 30-60 minutes

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
1,019 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
20%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Math Maven
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious and very weird
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
70 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kelly K.
3.0 out of 5 stars BE SURE YOU CHECK WHICH VERSION YOU ARE BUYING!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
53 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kevin Daniels
5.0 out of 5 stars FUN game that helps you get to know more about the people you care about while still keeping the competition aspect of a game
Reviewed in the United States on July 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mae Fairfield
5.0 out of 5 stars Just Buy It, Definitely Worth It
Reviewed in the United States on December 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Maisey
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for families
Reviewed in the United States on December 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kelly Twigger
5.0 out of 5 stars Great game with great service
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Moonfish
5.0 out of 5 stars I would pick this poison again!
Reviewed in the United States on September 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Valentine
5.0 out of 5 stars THis is a great party game
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Ann
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Melissa
3.0 out of 5 stars Lacks replay value
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Aksmum
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun 'would you rather' game.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Josh
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Alexander Scott Mortimer
5.0 out of 5 stars Good laugh with mates
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: games for carnivals, best gift for a teenager, best gift for teenagers, best game for 12 year old, Best adult board games for couples, Explore dirty truth or dares for adults

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.