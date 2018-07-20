The more creative each person is, the funnier this game is! You must decide between two awful things -- they could be REALLY awful, or simply annoying. It is the roll of each player when they are the judge to make the two choices equally horrible so the other players split their vote when they "pick their poison."

For example, one choice was "have arms where your legs should be". Before voting, the other players ask the judge for clarity: Do the "leg-arms" have elbows that bend in the same directions as knees would? Do you still have feet or do you have hands where your feet would have been? Are the "leg-arms" the size of your legs or the size of your arms? The judge gets carte blanche to answer any way they want, based on how horrible the other choice is. The questioning and judges answers are the best part of the game. We could barely stop laughing. Then when all players have satisfied their curiosity for both choices, everyone votes. Unanimity is bad for the judge's score. A perfect split of the votes in half is bad for the other players' scores.