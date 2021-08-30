Other Sellers on Amazon
Picture Puzzles: Spot the Difference: More Than 1,000 Differences to Find! (Large Print Puzzle Books) Paperback – August 30, 2021
Packed with more than 100 brain-boosting picture puzzles, this Spot the Difference book for adults is designed to keep your mind sharp and thoroughly entertained. Keep your brain fit by searching for the hidden differences between each set of pictures. Help improve memory and focus by completing a new challenge in this Find the Difference puzzle book every day!
- Keep your brain fit with more than 100 challenges for hours of fun and entertainment!
- Each Spot the Difference puzzle is designed to keep your vision sharp and help improve memory and focus
- Perfect for at-home or on-the-go Find the Difference games, this lightweight, spiral-bound book is a go-to for travel puzzle books for adults
- Test yourself and give your brain some exercise by searching for a different object from one picture to the next
- Great adult gift for birthdays, holidays, and more!
Collect more puzzle books for adults and kids from Cottage Door Press!
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Cottage Door Press is an independent publisher of high-quality children's books. We believe that every child deserves an excellent first book experience--beginning on the day they're born.
Reading is learning is our driving philosophy, and we strive to help parents understand why reading aloud from birth is so important. We offer a simple development-based guide to help them on their journey.<br /><br />
The Parragon name means quality, entertainment, and value and has been at the forefront of publishing for nearly 40 years. Going forward as an imprint of Cottage Door Press, the Parragon brand includes books that are interesting, entertaining, and affordable. The Parragon tradition continues....
Product details
- Publisher : Cottage Door Press (August 30, 2021)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 240 pages
- ISBN-10 : 164638024X
- ISBN-13 : 978-1646380244
- Item Weight : 1.5 pounds
- Dimensions : 6.75 x 1 x 10 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #4,661 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #10 in Travel Games (Books)
- #21 in Logic & Brain Teasers (Books)
- #31 in Puzzles (Books)
You could up the activity by timed play, but we didn’t.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on July 19, 2022
Differences to find are stated at the top of each page which range from 7 - 10
The Solutions are at the back of the book
Will purchase more.