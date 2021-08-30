Cottage Door Press is an independent publisher of high-quality children's books. We believe that every child deserves an excellent first book experience--beginning on the day they're born.

Reading is learning is our driving philosophy, and we strive to help parents understand why reading aloud from birth is so important. We offer a simple development-based guide to help them on their journey.

The Parragon name means quality, entertainment, and value and has been at the forefront of publishing for nearly 40 years. Going forward as an imprint of Cottage Door Press, the Parragon brand includes books that are interesting, entertaining, and affordable. The Parragon tradition continues....