I ordered this for my brother for a present, since he's a bit of a jerky/meat stick connoisseur. I did read all the comments of other reviewers, but I also noted in the questions section the supplier replied to concerns about the presence of beef in the sticks saying that most is minimal, and all is required to meet USDA standards. And YES, it IS mentioned on the packaging, so its not being fair to the company to say they're trying to pull a fast one. So I went ahead and bought the meats.



My brother was very happy to get them, and had fun going through the selections available and noting some of the more exotic flavors. There were even some he hasn't had yet in all his years of loving jerky (like the maple duck and kangaroo), so he was excited to try them. So far, he's had the spicy buffalo and the elk and says that they are just delicious; the elk he says is one of the best meat sticks he's ever had. He can taste the differences in them, although he cannot guarantee that it will be the case with all of them since he plans to savor these and make them last awhile and therefore cannot compare the first to the latter.



Something he did note, is that he finds these sticks to be of good quality. Not a greasy texture or taste, and a high meat-to-fat content (at least in what he's had so far). So even if he doesn't end up being able to tell all of them apart in taste, they all still taste amazing to him and are worth it for that. So I'd recommend this set to anyone looking for an exotic bite, or just wanting good quality meat sticks.