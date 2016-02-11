- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Pix-Star 10 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame with IPS high resolution display, Email, iPhone iOS and Android app, DLNA and Motion Sensor (Black)
- Amazing high resolution photo and video viewing experience on a 9. 7 inch (24. 6 cm) IPS display, 1024x768 pixels, 4: 3 ratio. Easily manage the frame remotely and connect up to 25 frames from one single online account, completely FREE.
- Easy set-up: Wi-Fi enabled (2. 4 GHz only, 5 GHz network not supported). Set up in a couple of minutes. 8GB internal memory (around 30, 000 pictures), supports USB stick, SDHC and SDXC cards. Motion sensor automatically turns on/off the screen when you enter and exit the room.
- Video and photo sharing by email or via the Pix-Star app (iOS and Android) on your smartphone. The perfect gift to share pictures instantly with your loved ones around the world. Remotely view and manage the photos on your connected frames using the Pix-Star website account at no extra charge with no hidden fees, ever.
- It goes both ways! Send pictures from your frame to an individual or several email addresses directly from the frame. Friends and family can share photos to and from the Pix-Star Wi-Fi frame from anywhere in the world.
- Display your social media photos by accessing online photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, one drive, Flickr, Google Drive, Google Photos, 23Snaps and more.
- Receive daily weather forecasts for countries and cities of your choice. Lifetime support and extended 2-year limited included.
From the manufacturer
Instantly receive photos from those you love from anywhere in the world using a unique email address or iOS and Android app
We take photos everyday, many are shared on social networks or forever doomed to stay on a digital camera. Not everyone is comfortable with social media and not all seniors have smartphones. Thanks to the connectivity and ease of use, Pix-Star brings people together and helps reduce the feeling of loneliness and distance by receiving and displaying current photos and videos from those you know and love. We provide users with multiple convenient options to transfer pictures to the WiFi frame, the easiest one being email. Simply create your own unique email address during your frame set up and receive photos instantly from anyone, anywhere in the world. Our free iOS and Android apps allow for instant photo sharing directly from smartphones to the frame.
In addition to viewing photos on your frame you can also receive, view, and listen to video clips up to 2 minutes long. What a great way to share a message, sing happy birthday, or see funny videos from loved ones. No computer necessary.
Easy to configure, effortless to share, receive, and send photos and videos
Configuring the frame’s Wi-Fi connection is quick and easy and can be done using a few buttons on the compact remote control. Turn on the frame and ensure it is located within reach of the network you want to connect to. The Wi-Fi network is automatically detected and all you need to know is the network password. Once connected you can set up your free online account, create your frame’s unique email address and begin receiving photos. There is absolutely no software to install and no need for a computer. We invented the concept of 'the frame with an email address' it is the easiest way to share pictures with friends and family directly from the frame. You can send and receive pictures and videos from one frame to another frame. Say your brother takes a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower with his smartphone. He just has to send it to your frame's email and the picture will arrive on your frame within seconds, then, you can send it directly from your frame to your mom's frame.
Online account with management options, photo storage and online album access with no fees
Pix-Star's 10 Inch frame comes with an internal memory of 8 GB, that amounts to about 30,000 photos. All of our frames come with a free online account with unlimited storage for your pictures. Thanks to this dedicated online account, you can remotely monitor up to 25 frames, you can help Grandma and Grandpa configure their frame or put new pictures in their account for them. When you login to your personal Pix-Star account from your computer, you can add, delete and arrange photos into albums, customize your slideshows, and manage your contacts and groups. The 'multi-frames' management feature is especially useful for those who want to set up several frames and manage them under one account. Pictures can be added by email, SD card or a USB stick, but Pix-Star also has the option to link your frame with online albums. We offer support for the largest number of online picture storage providers including
- Google Photos
- Google Drive
- Dropbox
- FlickR
- OneDrive
- Photobucket
Our WiFi frame is loaded with fun features including reminders and alerts, games, web radio stations, and weather forecasts.
Images are displayed in full screen 4:3 ratio
Enjoy your photos in full screen, full resolution with no black stripes on the top or bottom. Most smartphones and digital cameras take photos in 4:3 ratio, or very close. The size and resolution of our photo frame ensures you will see the entire photo fill the entire screen.
Listen to music and news radio
Our frame is preprogrammed with hundreds of web radio stations. Listen to your favorite music or stay informed with news stations. If we don't have a station pre-programmed, send us a request and we will try to add it. You can also listen to your own music by plugging in your USB stick or SD card with your audio files. For even better audio quality or louder music you can plug in your own portable USB speaker.
Schedule reminders and play games
With our reminders feature you can schedule a one-time event, daily alarm, birthday, or doctor appointment. This feature is very useful for senior family members or those who have trouble remembering daily to-dos. The frame is loaded with brain games to keep the mind active.
Weather forecasts
Your frame can display 3-day forecasts for cities and countries of your choice, a great tool to keep friends and family up to date on the weather where you live. If your city is not on our list just send us a request and we will try to add it for you.
Product description
The newest member of the Pix-Star family, this 10 Inch Wi-Fi frame doubles the internal storage to 8 GB (30, 000 photos) and has an incredible 1024x768 pixel IPS display, Brightness: 300 cd/m2 (700:1). Say hello to your new go to gift. Perfect for grandma and the whole family!
I did a lot of research into which frame to buy and I was overwhelmed with the features of the Pix-Star frames. But, for all the bells and whistles, you buy a Digital Photo Frame to see pictures as if you were framing them to showcase in your home. So, picture quality was my topmost priority.
That is where some of the reviews drew my attention away from the brand, specifically two issues:
* resolution (800x600 seemed a little low), and
* color temperature (many reviews claimed blue tint on most pictures compared to other devices like tablets and phones)
As for issue #1, the 10.4 inch model has a resolution of 800x600, which, at the screen size, results in a 96dpi display. That matches the resolution of many LCD or LED monitors where you work on every day. For those looking into the 15" model, the dpi is a little less actually, even though the pixel count is higher, that is why I chose the 10". Of course, if you put your face a couple of inches away from the frame you will see the pixels, but at the normal viewing distance of 3 feet (1 meter), the frame's resolution is more than adequate, specially if the source image comes from a good source like a DSLR or a back-camera from a modern phone. Selfies and other images taken with lower-end cameras do suffer a bit more. Still, I deducted half a star because I really would have hoped for a 1024x800 or so display. I believe it would bring a lot of POP to the images.
As for issue #2, I found a very useful post on Pix-Star website that claimed that as of November 2015 all models allow for HUE correction. I hopped for the best and ordered hopping that amazon would ship the newer model and, certainly enough, I got one with the HUE correction options (and the motion sensor). Still, the corrections are very 'broad' and I was unable to match my pro-grade DELL monitor factory calibrated color, but I was able to bring the much needed warmth to the skin tones quite a bit. Still, I shaved another half a star because, while now pleasing to the eye, the images still lack a bit of warmth. Perhaps a setting for cool - neutral - warm tones could be implemented via a firmware in the future?
Still, the image quality is very, very good. Adding a little saturation and a little hue shift made the images much more natural and brought back the 'pop' that is reported as missing in some of the earlier reviews.
One issue that is reported on the online reviews is the light bleed on the edges. I have to report that this is, sadly, true. While not at all an issue on a full image that fills the frame, if the image is in the opposite orientation and you are left with black stripes, the light bleed on the borders is very visible, specially if the ambient light is dim or null. If the ambient light is strong, it is hardly visible. That said, this does not detract on the quality of the image, but makes for a distraction at times. Not enough of an issue to hold my enthusiasm for the product.
As for features, the Pix-Star is, by far, the best choice. In very little time I was able to put in a USB drive or SD card with my pictures, create the mail account to start sending photo emails to the device, and hooked up my favorite Facebook albums and my Google Drive folders where I keep my professional DSLR pictures. You can set the frame to show them all at once: local storage, memory cards, web albums (the only functionality not available in 'combo' view is the DLNA server approach, but I believe its an understandable compromise, I much rather have that option as well).
I really believe this is the frame to go to. The Pix-Star site came as very intuitive, and the service is very interesting. I cannot help but to applaud the fact that they have replied to or helped almost all of the negative reviews here with genuine intention of helping and not just 'getting the issue out of the way'.
Kudos to the company for such a dedication to customers.
I would buy another one for my new home and gift others to my family if money were not an issue. The pix-star is also on the pricier side when comparing similar offerings, but I believe all the features more than make up for the price tag.
Very happy with the purchase. Hope this review helps others that are on the fence as I was. It really is a great choice.
The frame also has the ability to play music from a micro SD card, or via preset Internet radio stations of various genres. The ability of the frame to receive voice messages and videos was also a selling point, and justification enough for me to spend a bit more than anticipated on this item.
UNBOXING & SETUP:
The frame seems well made and has VESA mounting holes on the back of it, so that the frame could easily be mounted to a wall. It ships with an AC power adapter and a metal dowel (pictured to the back of the frame) which props it on a desktop. The frame is about the same size as a standard 8x12" frame, and not much thicker.
There is a remote in the box with two AAA batteries. Install the batteries before powering on the unit if you want to use it with the frame to set it up. There are also buttons on the back of the frame to navigate the menu if the remote is lost or out of batteries.
The on/off switch on the back of the frame is a little tough to see, but once you plug in the AC and flip that switch to 'on', the frame starts setting itself up by showing you an onscreen menu.
You will need your WiFi password to connect the frame to wireless internet; on which most of the functions of the frame will rely. After entering the password on my Mom's frame, the photos I'd sent to it began to immediately populate the screen.
NOTE: You can setup the email account for the frame ahead of time if giving it as a gift, and add or remove photos as desired both via a PC on the Pix-Star website, or on the photo frame itself.
WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS PRODUCT...
1. It's super easy to setup and works as promised.
2. The pictures look great on the screen - true colors and great resolutions (if the photos also had this).
3. The internet radio and music via micro SD card feature is really nice to have in addition to the ability to add external speakers.
4. The onscreen Menu interface is clear and easy to use.
5. You can email photos downloaded to the device to other people, with the frame, which makes a computer unnecessary for the frame user.
6. The remote is easy to use, with clear navigation.
7. Friends and family can sent photos, videos and audio messages to the frame with ease using the FREE Pix-Star Snap apps for iOS and Android and via email (also free).
8. No hidden charges or fees for the Pix-Star service!
9. Internal storage on the device is very good, and you can add more with a micro SD card (not included). With 300 pictures and a voice message, only 3% of the internal storage was being used.
10. Easy to see date and time feature.
11. Lots of Settings that allow for personalization of how you view photos; as singles or in various collage styles, and in varying speeds and with various transitions.
12. Weather info is useful and up-to-date with web based interface.
13. Social media can be connected to the frame so that pictures posted on sites like Facebook, can also automatically be sent to the frame.
14. Photos that the user doesn't want on the frame can easily be deleted in the Settings Menu.
15. High capacity internal storage means not having to worry about sending too many photos to the device, and if it does get 'too full' it's simple to go online to take photos off the frame without losing them. I think the max is something like 20,000 photos without any additional storage added, which for most users will be more than enough.
WHAT I WISH WAS BETTER...
- Build quality seems good, but not 'high-end'. Time will tell how it holds up with continued use.
- Backlighting on the remote would be a useful addition.
- The games are not really a useful addition as the remote control is the only way to navigate them without a touchscreen interface.
- The instructions that come with the frame are a little confusing, but I found that going to the Pix-Star website and clicking 'Support' and 'Knowledge Base' was helpful. This address: pixstar.uservoice.com/knowledgebase is a good place to check if you have questions as to the functionality of your frame.
- The option to untether from the AC power and go on battery power would be nice.
CONCLUSION:
The ability to easily send photos via PC, smartphone or tablet to the Pix-Star digital frame is a wonderful feature, and the main one that interested me when I purchased it as a gift. It was simple to register the frame, pick a unique email address for it, and begin sending photos to the email which automatically showed up on the frame after it was connected to wireless internet. My sister and I now have a way to share photos of our kids with their grandmother almost instantaneously, as well as voice messages and videos.
There's a lot more to this frame than others of its size and price range, and the FREE Pix-Star service seems to work very well. The apps are FREE too, and worked well on both my Android smartphone and my iOS devices (iPad Air 2 and iPhone).
This product has lots of features (be sure to read the product description and go to the Pix-Star site to read more...) and is well worth the money if you have someone who is not tech-savvy, but still wants to enjoy staying connected to family and friends. It would also be a good choice for
My Mom loved hers and I recommend it to others for its ease of use, multiple functions, and clear, bright screen.
Top international reviews
The image quality is excellent with an acceptable viewing angle. You can adjust images on a PC and copy them across your network with ease and speeds of around 1.5mb/s normal. One thing, the frame rewrites your files during the show to a 1024x768 file with a little more compression than I would choose. That said, the quality on screen is good so this is more of interest than a complaint. Just don't ever play your master files on this frame, I don't know if you pop your SD card from your camera if the frame adjusts the images. I guess if you lock the card it shouldn't. I use RAW so it wouldn't read the files anyway.
I have not set up an account with pix-star as this is not something that interests me and there are many youtube videos covering this feature.
The menus are horrible and navigation with the remote is not intuitive, but entirely doable, you'll keep finding yourself back at the main menu if anything like me. Settings wont register if you don't save them at each stage, if you set an option you have to ENTER, clicking the back key resets whatever you just set.
The clock wont set from my network (it may be my hub so I won't push that one). When you find brightness (under set time/date IIRC), I suggest backing off two stops as out of the box it blows the highlights. Random slide show is good but it really seems to only play a limited selection of images; And the transitions are too much to bear, turn them off too. Lets be honest, if you are a photographer the bells and whistles are irrelevant, you play a standard slide show on switch on. I use a timed show each day which works well, but for some reason it gives a warning an hour and then a minute prior to shutting down warning that it will be shutting down, I can't fathom why they think we need a message for this. You get an option to show file names with the image which should be handy (I use descriptive names so I thought this a nice feature (it screws up the title if you use square brackets)).
Would I buy this frame again, YES I would. I had an 11inch 16:9 KODAK frame (died of old age) which had good image quality but this is much better, it's brighter and has far better DR. The frame appears to cover SRGB specs and flat colours show with little or no artefact noise. I read a review which complained of light bleed from the edges, but I haven't noticed any even in a darkened room. The wifi component is excellent, I used to have to move my slide-show on an SD card and now I just copy the images from my study to the frame, they wont be included until the slide-show is restarted though. I give the frame 4.5/5 as the menu is not good and can't be read across the room without opera glasses.
EDIT 2017-07-21 >> Pressing the menu button during the slide-show opens a different menu which allows control of brightness-saturation-hue, this has allowed me to remove the slight blue cast I mentioned earlier.
Recommended for photographers as well as a gift for granny.
Then you have several options: playing from a USB stick or SD card, linking your new Pixstar account to your photo folders on an external storage provider (eg Dropbox), emailing photos to your frame. What is particularly nice is that when linking your account to your existing photo folders you can select which folders to play from on the frame and vary the selection. You can also 'push' photos by emails to technologically challenged relatives and tell their frames to display the photos automatically.
The remote control is very responsive (not always the case with photo frames in my experience) and the interface is intuitive. There are numerous options for turning on/off (including auto with motion sensor) display, transitions, time, sequencing, etc. The frame itself is neat and the picture quality is excellent. I have had several photo frames before and this is by far the best.
Things like the remote and motion sensing I haven’t even really considered - the remote is around somewhere and the frame is on all the time that I can see (maybe motion sensing is that good!).
At the end of the day the day it does exactly what was expected of it - but with smart devices in various guises that can now do the same it feels a bit dated.
Although the frame will do video, we only use it for still pictures.
Likes:
Easy to email pictures to frame and they just appear
Web site easy to use to maintain pictures and settings
Pictures display nicely
Reliable
Frames switch on and off according to sleep times that we have setup
Dislike:
Frames are a bit clunky (they all seem to be), would like a thinner bezel o we see the picture not the frame
A digital frame that you can email pix to directly. All that is needed is a wifi connection.
Like many families my siblings and I are scattered far and wide and just do no get to visit our mother as often as we would like. Grandchildren keep coming and the idea that my mother can have a frame at home with little surpise pix of her family popping up on a regular basis soinded perfect.
Whilst there seem to be lots of these kind of frames available in the US, sad to say the UK falls short. Until I found this French based seller on Amazon.
Not the cheapest frame you can buy but this extra functionality, a good looking frame and great quality images make it well worth it.
Checked with the seller that the power supply is a UK one. Quick response. Order placed and product delivered to my elderly mother within a few days. My sister popped over and set the frame up - apparently really simple instructions on the frame make for quick and easy setup.
I haven't got to visit my mother for a few months since she received the frame so have been "blindly" emailing pix of the family, hoping that they were looking good at the other end. Mum has been delighted though!! It really is the gift that keeps giving.
Visited this weekend and and I must say that I am as happy as she is. Frame looks good and works beautifully.
Highly recommended product from a great seller. If only those damn English would catch up!
UPDATE
Recently the frame has stopped syncing my web albums automaticaly, I have contacted Support three times, but they seem unanle to resolve this problem, hense I have reduced my ratng to Two Stars, Great shame as support used to be very good.
No response at all now from support, I wonder if the company is in trouble?
I love the fact that I can email photos to the frame. More than that, though, I can see and organize its photos directly on my LAN, even edit them directly, since the internal memory appears as a NAS share on my network.
The online albums are a good feature, but being able to access the frame directly is far more important to me. Sadly, if you extend the frame with an SD card or USB drive, those do not appear as shares, only the internal memory does.
The picture is crisp and clear, far better than my previous frames were. I considered NIX too but decided this had better connectivity.
The only issues were with wifi set-up (even for me as a hardened techy this was fiddly and error prone especially when the frame repeatedly "forgot" the password). And the menu navigation is less than intuitive in some places. However, once up and running, the frame worked very well. I'm considering purchasing another (manageable under a multi-frame account).
Now we just email everything straight to her Pix-Star email. The photoframe was easy to setup so that everything was automatic and I can easily manage the frame over the web. Pix-Star's Android app is also very easy to use and all the family snap away and send the pictures directly to the frame. (I presume that the iPhone version is just as easy to use).
In conclusion, we are all happy with the frame and my mother-in-law is no longer frustrated at not seeing the baby's latest antics.