When searching for a birthday gift for my 77 year old mother I happened upon this digital photo frame. I liked it because of the 10" size and for the WiFi capabilities. When I read that the frame would be paired with a unique email address so that anyone with the address and authorization could send the frame photos I was sold on it as a gift idea.



The frame also has the ability to play music from a micro SD card, or via preset Internet radio stations of various genres. The ability of the frame to receive voice messages and videos was also a selling point, and justification enough for me to spend a bit more than anticipated on this item.



UNBOXING & SETUP:



The frame seems well made and has VESA mounting holes on the back of it, so that the frame could easily be mounted to a wall. It ships with an AC power adapter and a metal dowel (pictured to the back of the frame) which props it on a desktop. The frame is about the same size as a standard 8x12" frame, and not much thicker.



There is a remote in the box with two AAA batteries. Install the batteries before powering on the unit if you want to use it with the frame to set it up. There are also buttons on the back of the frame to navigate the menu if the remote is lost or out of batteries.



The on/off switch on the back of the frame is a little tough to see, but once you plug in the AC and flip that switch to 'on', the frame starts setting itself up by showing you an onscreen menu.



You will need your WiFi password to connect the frame to wireless internet; on which most of the functions of the frame will rely. After entering the password on my Mom's frame, the photos I'd sent to it began to immediately populate the screen.



NOTE: You can setup the email account for the frame ahead of time if giving it as a gift, and add or remove photos as desired both via a PC on the Pix-Star website, or on the photo frame itself.



----------------------------



WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS PRODUCT...



1. It's super easy to setup and works as promised.



2. The pictures look great on the screen - true colors and great resolutions (if the photos also had this).



3. The internet radio and music via micro SD card feature is really nice to have in addition to the ability to add external speakers.



4. The onscreen Menu interface is clear and easy to use.



5. You can email photos downloaded to the device to other people, with the frame, which makes a computer unnecessary for the frame user.



6. The remote is easy to use, with clear navigation.



7. Friends and family can sent photos, videos and audio messages to the frame with ease using the FREE Pix-Star Snap apps for iOS and Android and via email (also free).



8. No hidden charges or fees for the Pix-Star service!



9. Internal storage on the device is very good, and you can add more with a micro SD card (not included). With 300 pictures and a voice message, only 3% of the internal storage was being used.



10. Easy to see date and time feature.



11. Lots of Settings that allow for personalization of how you view photos; as singles or in various collage styles, and in varying speeds and with various transitions.



12. Weather info is useful and up-to-date with web based interface.



13. Social media can be connected to the frame so that pictures posted on sites like Facebook, can also automatically be sent to the frame.



14. Photos that the user doesn't want on the frame can easily be deleted in the Settings Menu.



15. High capacity internal storage means not having to worry about sending too many photos to the device, and if it does get 'too full' it's simple to go online to take photos off the frame without losing them. I think the max is something like 20,000 photos without any additional storage added, which for most users will be more than enough.



----------------------------



WHAT I WISH WAS BETTER...



- Build quality seems good, but not 'high-end'. Time will tell how it holds up with continued use.



- Backlighting on the remote would be a useful addition.



- The games are not really a useful addition as the remote control is the only way to navigate them without a touchscreen interface.



- The instructions that come with the frame are a little confusing, but I found that going to the Pix-Star website and clicking 'Support' and 'Knowledge Base' was helpful. This address: pixstar.uservoice.com/knowledgebase is a good place to check if you have questions as to the functionality of your frame.



- The option to untether from the AC power and go on battery power would be nice.



------------------------------------



CONCLUSION:



The ability to easily send photos via PC, smartphone or tablet to the Pix-Star digital frame is a wonderful feature, and the main one that interested me when I purchased it as a gift. It was simple to register the frame, pick a unique email address for it, and begin sending photos to the email which automatically showed up on the frame after it was connected to wireless internet. My sister and I now have a way to share photos of our kids with their grandmother almost instantaneously, as well as voice messages and videos.



There's a lot more to this frame than others of its size and price range, and the FREE Pix-Star service seems to work very well. The apps are FREE too, and worked well on both my Android smartphone and my iOS devices (iPad Air 2 and iPhone).



This product has lots of features (be sure to read the product description and go to the Pix-Star site to read more...) and is well worth the money if you have someone who is not tech-savvy, but still wants to enjoy staying connected to family and friends. It would also be a good choice for



My Mom loved hers and I recommend it to others for its ease of use, multiple functions, and clear, bright screen.