Pix-Star 10 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame with IPS high resolution display, Email, iPhone iOS and Android app, DLNA and Motion Sensor (Black)

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,562 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "pixstar 15 inch wifi cloud digital photo frame"
10 Inch
  • Amazing high resolution photo and video viewing experience on a 9. 7 inch (24. 6 cm) IPS display, 1024x768 pixels, 4: 3 ratio. Easily manage the frame remotely and connect up to 25 frames from one single online account, completely FREE.
  • Easy set-up: Wi-Fi enabled (2. 4 GHz only, 5 GHz network not supported). Set up in a couple of minutes. 8GB internal memory (around 30, 000 pictures), supports USB stick, SDHC and SDXC cards. Motion sensor automatically turns on/off the screen when you enter and exit the room.
  • Video and photo sharing by email or via the Pix-Star app (iOS and Android) on your smartphone. The perfect gift to share pictures instantly with your loved ones around the world. Remotely view and manage the photos on your connected frames using the Pix-Star website account at no extra charge with no hidden fees, ever.
  • It goes both ways! Send pictures from your frame to an individual or several email addresses directly from the frame.  Friends and family can share photos to and from the Pix-Star Wi-Fi frame from anywhere in the world.
  • Display your social media photos by accessing online photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, one drive, Flickr, Google Drive, Google Photos, 23Snaps and more.
  • Receive daily weather forecasts for countries and cities of your choice. Lifetime support and extended 2-year limited included.

Size: 10 Inch

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Pix-Star 10 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Picture Frame with IPS high resolution display, Email, iPhone iOS and Android app, DLNA and Motion Sensor (Black)
Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch, Share Moments Instantly via E-Mail or App
Dragon Touch Digital Picture Frame WiFi 10 inch IPS Touch Screen HD Display, 16GB Storage, Auto-Rotate, Share Photos via App, Email, Cloud - Classic 10
Feelcare 10 Inch 16GB Smart WiFi Digital Picture Frame, Send Photos or Small Videos from Anywhere, Touch Screen, 800x1280 IPS LCD Panel, Wall-Mountable, Portrait and Landscape(Black)
Nixplay Seed 10 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame - Share Moments Instantly via App or E-Mail
Dragon Touch WiFi Digital Picture Frame 10 inch IPS Touch Screen HD Display 1920x1200, 16GB Storage, Auto-Rotate, Share Pictures via App, E-Mail, Cloud - Classic 10 FHD
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (3562) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1705) 4.7 out of 5 stars (468) 4.4 out of 5 stars (565) 4.4 out of 5 stars (2327) 4.6 out of 5 stars (130)
Price $154.99 $150.42 $129.99 $145.99 $169.00 $149.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Cnest-Direct Feelcarephoto Amazon.com AKASO-Store
Connectivity Technology Wireless, Memory Stick, SDHC, SDXC Wi-Fi Wi-Fi, USB Wi-Fi, USB Wi-Fi Wi-Fi, USB
Screen Size 9.7 inches 10.1 inches 10.10 inches 10.00 inches 10.1 inches 10.10 inches
Item Dimensions 8.82 x 7.28 x 0.94 inches 1.22 x 7.36 x 10.55 inches 11.40 x 8.20 x 1.50 inches 10.28 x 7.09 x 0.69 inches 0.98 x 10.20 x 6.69 inches 10.70 x 7.50 x 1.30 inches
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:10 Inch

The newest member of the Pix-Star family, this 10 Inch Wi-Fi frame doubles the internal storage to 8 GB (30, 000 photos) and has an incredible 1024x768 pixel IPS display, Brightness: 300 cd/m2 (700:1). Say hello to your new go to gift. Perfect for grandma and the whole family!

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
3,562 customer ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
10%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
Knitter
4.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Frame! Newer models allow for HUE correction.
Reviewed in the United States on February 11, 2016
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
1,128 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Beth Gray
5.0 out of 5 stars Just the thing for an older relative (who has Wi-Fi)
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2017
Size: 15 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
297 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Andrea Polk
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Picture perfect gift idea to stay connected
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2015
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
418 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Mr. J. J. Triggs
4.0 out of 5 stars Good quality images with good colour reproduction.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 25, 2017
Size: 15 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
BHP
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic frame, with a great diversity of options (including displaying from Dropbox)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 15, 2017
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Gavin
4.0 out of 5 stars The family enjoy it
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 7, 2019
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great frame, reliable and easy to use
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 29, 2019
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
Bobby66
5.0 out of 5 stars Why don't UK Sellers Catch on to This?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2013
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
Jonathan
3.0 out of 5 stars Good picture, interface a little frustrating, until failed after 20 months
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2020
Size: 15 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
Carl H. Twyman
1.0 out of 5 stars Support Problem
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 21, 2014
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Duh
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful frame!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 24, 2015
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Jennifer Waddell
5.0 out of 5 stars It's great - bought it for my parents who are less ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 20, 2017
Size: 15 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
GadgetMaven
4.0 out of 5 stars A great concept, implemented very well
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 9, 2014
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
S. B. Hall
5.0 out of 5 stars What a great product + Internet Radio.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 18, 2014
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
Boza
2.0 out of 5 stars Oh! It's a bit bigger than I expected..? (Words of gift recipient)
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 14, 2020
Size: 15 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
petes350
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2017
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
John
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Product With Fantastic Customer Support
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 18, 2017
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Steve Morris
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderfull
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 26, 2015
Size: 10.4 InchVerified Purchase
Read more
