$29.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Plan B Games Azul Board G... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$29.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: the Oppenborn Media
Add to Cart
$29.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: R-N-R Retail
Add to Cart
$33.78
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Webb & Flow
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Plan B Games Azul Board Game Board Games

4.8 out of 5 stars 2,198 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "azul board game"
List Price: $39.99
Price: $29.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $10.00 (25%)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • High quality components and fun, accessible gameplay
  • Fun tile drafting and tile placement mechanics
  • For 2 4 artisans, age 8 and up
  • Game plays in 30 40 minutes

Frequently bought together

  • Plan B Games Azul Board Game Board Games
  • +
  • Splendor
  • +
  • Pandemic
Total price: $91.36
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Azul Stained Glass of Sintra
    4.8 out of 5 stars 163
    $38.92
  2. Sagrada - Board Game by Floodgate Games
    4.8 out of 5 stars 419
    $29.98
  3. Azul Summer Pavilion
    4.9 out of 5 stars 61
    $34.92
  4. Blue Orange Games Photosynthesis Strategy Board Game
    4.7 out of 5 stars 667
    $33.95
  5. Carcassonne Board Game Standard
    4.8 out of 5 stars 2,011
    $28.98
  6. Splendor
    4.9 out of 5 stars 3,161
    $31.88
Next
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process. Introduced by the moors, "azulejos" (originally white and blue ceramic tiles) were fully embraced by the Portuguese, when their King Manuel I, on a visit to the Alhambra Palace in Southern Spain, was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the Moorish decorative tiles. The King, awestruck by the interior beauty of the Alhambra, immediately ordered that his own Palace in Portugal be decorated with similar wall tiles. As a tile laying artist, you have been challenged to embellish the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Compare with similar items


Plan B Games Azul Board Game Board Games
Pandemic
Czech Games Codenames
Sagrada - Board Game by Floodgate Games
Splendor
Sequence Game
Customer Rating 5 out of 5 stars (1647) 5 out of 5 stars (3707) 5 out of 5 stars (5193) 5 out of 5 stars (312) 5 out of 5 stars (2530) 5 out of 5 stars (5293)
Price $29.99 $29.49 $15.43 $29.98 $31.88 $14.57
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Floodgate Games Amazon.com Amazon.com
Are Batteries Required No No No No No No
Item Dimensions 10.24 x 2.76 x 10.24 in 12 x 8.6 x 1.7 in 2.8 x 6.3 x 9 in 8.94 x 3.95 x 11.6 in 8.46 x 2.36 x 10.82 in 8.08 x 2.18 x 10.38 in
Item Weight 2.44 lbs 2.18 lbs 0.98 lb 2 lbs 3.53 ounces 7.04 ounces
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,198 customer ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
6%
3 star
1%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Mark M
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to learn with good strategy elements, 2-4 players!
Reviewed in the United States on August 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
289 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chris
2.0 out of 5 stars Very Disappointed in Quality and Customer Service
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
292 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
T Roe
3.0 out of 5 stars Poor customer support - 6-month delay on replacing defective parts
Reviewed in the United States on December 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
199 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Endy Pepper
5.0 out of 5 stars it looked like fun and I decided to buy
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
117 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Cynthia K.
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly Recommended
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
52 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Deni
5.0 out of 5 stars What a beautiful game I love it my husband loves it we ...
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
101 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Tara LG
5.0 out of 5 stars So much fun!
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
65 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Alex S
5.0 out of 5 stars Great game 2 player and 4 Player
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 5, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
MrShev
5.0 out of 5 stars Great game, bad documentation.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
15 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars More depth and learning than you first think.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
18 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Nathan
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Entry Level Game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
14 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
A. Harrison
5.0 out of 5 stars Should come with blutack
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mr. B. J. Roberts
5.0 out of 5 stars Simple to learn, but will take time to master. Great fun!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
MR Richard Adam Hardy
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful game
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
gardenmum17
5.0 out of 5 stars Such a beautiful game.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Anthony Lawrinson
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to learn but with much strategic depth
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mrs W
5.0 out of 5 stars Stunning quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Addictive!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Dan Cook
5.0 out of 5 stars Satisfying tile laying with a nice element of d*cking over your friends and internal screaming.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
A little obsessed with board games
5.0 out of 5 stars For people who likes collecting games like splendour
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Mattoshi
5.0 out of 5 stars Family favourite, works for all ages.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
P March
5.0 out of 5 stars Great game for the family
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse

Frequently shopped for in related categories

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Mayfair Games Caverna: The Cave Farmers
    4.7 out of 5 stars 261
    $71.19
  2. Rivals For Catan - Deluxe
    4.5 out of 5 stars 160
    $30.00
  3. Coup Reformation (an expansion)
    4.7 out of 5 stars 511
    $9.93
  4. Azul: Stained Glass of Sintra
    4.9 out of 5 stars 8
    $42.54
  5. The Broken Token Sagrada Organizer
    4.8 out of 5 stars 8
    $38.99
  6. Carcassonne Big Box 2017
    4.8 out of 5 stars 429
    $58.72
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: board and party games, team board games, Best bubble games for adults, Best cooperative board games for adults, Explore strategic building toys for kids, Explore building toy hats for adults

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.