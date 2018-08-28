I recently bought this game after having seen an article stating the game had won a "game of the year" honor. After looking into it, it looked like fun and I decided to buy. Sure enough, the honor is worth it. My wife and I really enjoy the game. We tried it out for the first time this weekend, just the two of us. After playing a few rounds, thinking we would call it a night, we kept deciding to play "just one more game".



The setup is very simple. The rules are overall easy, but they can be just a little confusing at first when you're trying to figure out the point of the game. After watching a couple of "how to play" videos on YouTube, we got it and off we went. When you play, the first few rounds seem pretty simple. But as you get further in the game, the gameplay really tightens up and you have to think of the best way to move forward. Do you go for extra points? Or do you try to block your opponents from getting theirs? It's both simple in design, and a little complex in strategy. Love that!



The build quality of the game is pretty high. Each player gets their own game board that is nice and solid/stiff. The "store" disks are fairly sturdy and remind you of cardboard coasters (these would be the least sturdy of the whole set). The tiles are very sturdy and well made. And the tile bag is nice and thick fabric. Overall, it's a very attractive and well executed design.



I can see us enjoying this game for many years. I'm looking forward to my next round.