CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Plan B Games Azul Board Game Board Games
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- High quality components and fun, accessible gameplay
- Fun tile drafting and tile placement mechanics
- For 2 4 artisans, age 8 and up
- Game plays in 30 40 minutes
From the manufacturer
A huge family hit
Quick to learn for players young and old alike, Azul is a challenge to master!
Every game is different thanks to an ever-changing array of tiles that appear in each round to be claimed, ensuring that you'll keep coming back time and time again to chase that big score.
Build a mosaic fit for a monarch!
The king wants you to decorate his royal palace...
Azul is a tile-placement game in which players compete for the highest score by claiming tiles and arranging them on their board to score points.
Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same colour of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you're unable to use.
But every tile that you claim affects what your rivals can take next. You'll have to make choices that help you without helping them too much!
- 2-4 players
- Suitable for ages 8+
- Play time 30-45 minutes
The Best Game of 2018
Azul was the proud winner of the 2018 Spiel des Jahres, the most prestigious prize in board gaming! The award recognises games that are great for players of all ages and levels of experience - and it's an assurance of fun and quality.
Product description
Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process. Introduced by the moors, "azulejos" (originally white and blue ceramic tiles) were fully embraced by the Portuguese, when their King Manuel I, on a visit to the Alhambra Palace in Southern Spain, was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the Moorish decorative tiles. The King, awestruck by the interior beauty of the Alhambra, immediately ordered that his own Palace in Portugal be decorated with similar wall tiles. As a tile laying artist, you have been challenged to embellish the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora.
Customer reviews
Customer images
The game revolves around picking up tiles and placing them to score points, that is the most simplistic explanation. The game start off slowly without much tension, but as your board fills up the game becomes pretty cutthroat as you try to force your opponent to take tiles that will cause them to lose points while mitigating the point loss on your own board. It requires thinking ahead and critical thinking. It's a fantastic board game that takes 1 round to teach, and many rounds to develop a strategy.
There are Youtube videos to learn the game easily, don't be hesitant if you're looking for pretty game that is suitable for the family that will help keep your brain sharp. Azul is well worth the price.
My only issue with Azul is that there are some beautiful tile designs on the board game cover that are not available in the game. The plain red and blue tiles would benefit from having some beautiful designs like the cover indicates. Otherwise, I have no caveats with this game. The components are nice to hold and look at, and the game is fun to play.
We were really disappointed when we received Azul the first time because because the player boards were all ripped along the edges, and all the pieces felt like very cheap plastic, especially compared to when we played the game before with friends.
So we returned and exchanged the game. The new game arrived today and again the player boards are ripped around the edges, the box was crushed a little on the side, and very cheap pieces. Some of the symbols were printed off-center on the small square pieces. We are not happy to get the same game twice in a row with cheap pieces and poor quality.
I contacted Amazon customer service, and they weren't willing to give us any type of refund on the game, unless I returned again. It's annoying to keep going back and forth to the post office to return items. The pictures speak for themselves. No one wants a new item to be delivered damaged twice in a row.
The gameplay is great. I really recommend it, but I'm very disappointed in the quality of the 2 games we bought, and how poor customer service has been in working with us.
The game itself seems good. However, the copy I received was defective in a couple ways:
1) The game comes with a cloth bag for putting in tiles. The bag came with a rip
2) The game comes with 4 "player boards". They must produce them in sheets with multiple boards per sheet, and then someone "tears" them apart. In this process, two of our boards had their edges torn. It doesn't affect playability, but it does impact aesthetics.
I expect a game company to stand by its products and send replacements. I contacted the company online a week ago and have received absolutely no response. I sent them another email and received no response. At minimum, I expect a company to respond to communications.
The setup is very simple. The rules are overall easy, but they can be just a little confusing at first when you're trying to figure out the point of the game. After watching a couple of "how to play" videos on YouTube, we got it and off we went. When you play, the first few rounds seem pretty simple. But as you get further in the game, the gameplay really tightens up and you have to think of the best way to move forward. Do you go for extra points? Or do you try to block your opponents from getting theirs? It's both simple in design, and a little complex in strategy. Love that!
The build quality of the game is pretty high. Each player gets their own game board that is nice and solid/stiff. The "store" disks are fairly sturdy and remind you of cardboard coasters (these would be the least sturdy of the whole set). The tiles are very sturdy and well made. And the tile bag is nice and thick fabric. Overall, it's a very attractive and well executed design.
I can see us enjoying this game for many years. I'm looking forward to my next round.
Top international reviews
The wife and i used to play Splendor a lot and were looking for a game that is just as fun and plays in a comparatively similar time.
Game is tactical but not heavy and plays quickly 2 player.
One other nice thing is that one does not have to shuffle anything so set up is quite quick.
We have used another cloth bag as the discard bag instead of the box lid as it means the game is set up for the next game straight away.
Also played 4 player and is still just as enjoyable.
Definitely recommend it, your life will be richer for it after the initial price of the game.
The box is hefty, the board is thick cardboard and the tiles are weighty and well made and once set you could imagine yourself in a cafe on the Amalfi coast.
The only downside is that the instructions are not particularly clear and you can learn to play it in two minutes by watching a You Tube video or spend ages reading the badly written rule book...and still get it wrong.
The rules are few and simple and can be taught in less than 5 minutes. The gameplay itself can be played in less than 40 minutes.
The components are high quality and will stand more than 100 replays.
In the short time that we've gotten it, we have played it over 20 times. Often 3 games back-to-back-to-back.
It is definitely more expensive than many of the other highly rated games out there: Pandemic, Codenames, Sushi Go, etc.. However, if you already have those titles (you probably do), this is a must-have. If not, take a look at those titles if the £35+ sticker price puts you off.
Resin tiles in the canvas bag are so tactile and are a part of what makes it a great game, the only thing letting presentation down is the play boards are warped (all 4 corners curving up) and spin around with the slightest touch causing tiles to slide out of position. I just keep a blob of blutack in the box now to sort that out.
It's quick to set up and teach, and so is great if you haven't much time and/or don't want to be referring to the rule book every five minutes.
The concept is amazingly simple, but it soon becomes clear that to win big at Azul requires cunning and planning ahead.
Works well with two players, and is brilliant with four.
Really recommend this.
A great game with depth and high production values.