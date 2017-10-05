I like these when I am running, walking and hiking, not at the office or at home - I am out hiking running and walking in all weather conditions and these are what I needed for that purpose, nice on the treadmill too. Stays in my ears without a problem, I can run, jump, hike, play and do many active things without worry. I can also pause it and hear people speaking to me without taking them out which is cool. I put them it in my pocket when I am not using them because they do not rest on my neck as other Bluetooth headphones I own and I get the sense I could lose them easily if they were resting them on my neck. They get loud enough too That being said, I would not ask for the design to be changed to rest on my neck if it interfered with all of the good points.