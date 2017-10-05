Plantronics BackBeat FIT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Waterproof Earbuds with On-Ear Controls for Running and Workout, Black Core
- Flexible design fits comfortably and stays put for all levels of exercise with easy on-ear controls for calls and music.
- Sweatproof and waterproof: Protected by a P2i nano-coating, these headphones deliver sweatproof durability and meet the IP57 rating for withstanding fresh water up to one meter for 30 minutes.
- Quick Charge Technology: Powers a week of workouts with up to eight hours of listening time and a 15 minute quick charge can power up to a full hour of listening.
- Heart-pumping bass: Powerful speakers and custom codec deliver the heart-pumping bass and crisp highs of your music and only pause to let you take a call.
- Wireless updates: Get the latest firmware improvements sent directly to your headphones from the free Plantronics BackBeat FIT Companion app.
About Plantronics
We believe that people come first and that technology must be simple, intuitive, and personalized.
As one of the well known brand, we look beyond just building the best headsets. Through the insightful application of the latest technology, we create innovative audio solutions that help solve the problems that prevent people from getting their most important tasks done.
Your Ultimate Workout Partner
When it comes to your workout, you never quit. Neither should your sport headphones. Flexible, durable, and waterproof, BackBeat FIT helps you push through the toughest parts of your workout with rich, immersive sound.
- Deep, engaging audio that keeps you moving
- Stability and comfort from a behind-the-ear design and soft flexible neckband
- Waterproof - rinse under the tap after your sweatiest workouts
- Easy-access on-ear controls for calls and music
- Up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge
Features
Bold, Energizing Colors
Available in your choice of bold colors because your workout expresses who you are—and so does the gear you work out in.
Easy-Access Controls
Answer calls, skip songs, or turn up the volume all with a single touch using the integrated on-ear controls.
Waterproof and Sweatproof
BackBeat FIT has a waterproof design and IP57 rating to withstand the heaviest rain or a rinse under the tap, and an invisible sweatproof nano-coating for additional protection.
Free Companion App
Customize settings, change language alerts, and switch between paired devices with a single touch. Available for iOS and Android.
Product description
So I primarily gave this 3 stars due to the frequent audio issues because it severely disrupts my run. The older model I had never had any audio problems.