$7.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
PlayMonster 5 Second Rule... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$14.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: neshemabooks
Add to Cart
$19.69
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: HorizonMall
Add to Cart
$19.70
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: OnlineSellingFirm
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game - New Edition

4.6 out of 5 stars 2,333 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "family games"
List Price $19.99
Deal of the Day: $7.99 FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ends in 10h 41m 14s
Deal has ended
You Save: $12.00 (60%)
New Edition
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • New! More than 150 fresh, new, fun cards!
  • Pick a card, read the seemingly easy topic, then start the timer! now with only 5 seconds to name 3 things that fit the topic, it doesn't seem so easy!
  • Players get tongue-tied, funny answers come flying out and laughter is sure to follow in this fast-paced party game
  • The twisted timer makes a fun "zoooooop!" sound as the marbles race down
  • For 3 or more players, ages 10 to adult
Amazon Exclusive Toys & Games
Discover thousands of toys and games exclusively available at Amazon. Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game - New Edition
  • +
  • Jenga Classic Game
  • +
  • Pictionary Game
Total price: $24.86
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Style: New Edition

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Brain Fart party game Utter Nonsense The Game of THINGS What's Yours Like Know it or Blow it 5 Second Rule Jr
Brain Fart Utter Nonsense The Game of THINGS... What's Yours Like? Know It or Blow It 5 Second Rule Jr.
Game Play The giant cubes give you categories, and the brain timer gives you a letter--now take turns naming things in those categories that start with that letter! But hurry before the timer farts! Read silly phrases in different voices and accents--the funniest wins! Pick a topic, write a response, and guess who said what! All players but one look at the Guess Word, and then describe what theirs is like so the player in the hot seat can try and guess what it is! It's fun trivia that you play in a team...you either know it or you blow it! Just like 5 Second Rule, but for the family and kids!
Ages 14+ 8+ 14+ 12+ 10+ 6+

Product description

Style:New Edition

It should be easy to name 3 breeds of dogs—but can you do it under the pressure of 5 seconds twisting down, and with the other players staring at you, waiting for you to get flustered? time’s not on your side, so just say what comes to mind and risk ridiculous answers slipping out as time twirls down on the unique twisted timer! it's all in good fun with this fast-paced game where you have to just Spit it out! for 3 or more players. Includes 576 questions on 288 cards, 5-second twisted marble timer, rules

Product information

Style:New Edition

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Warning
None

Compare with similar items


PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game - New Edition
WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game
That's What She Said - The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos
PlayMonster Brain Fart - The Party Game Where Silence is Deadly!
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (2333) 4 out of 5 stars (6049) 4 out of 5 stars (888) 4 out of 5 stars (36)
Price $7.99 $29.99 $24.99 $15.00
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com What Do You Meme, LLC That's What She Said Game Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 10 x 8.5 x 2.5 in 4.5 x 4.4 x 6.5 in 7.6 x 2.9 x 6.9 in 6 x 9 x 2.5 in
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
2,333 customer ratings
5 star
77%
4 star
11%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%

2,301 customer reviews

JudithTop Contributor: Jigsaw Puzzles
5.0 out of 5 starsFun for all ages
January 22, 2018
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
88 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Madame
4.0 out of 5 starsI Like it, But I Prefer Taboo !
December 23, 2016
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
99 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Candace
5.0 out of 5 starsVery fun party game
January 1, 2018
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
40 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Scooter M
3.0 out of 5 starsWe found it kind of boring
December 3, 2018
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
William H.
3.0 out of 5 starsJust OK
June 9, 2017
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Elizabeth H.
5.0 out of 5 starsGood for fast thinking trivia fans
November 16, 2017
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Jean
5.0 out of 5 starsSuch a fun game!
June 4, 2018
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
OnlineShopper7
5.0 out of 5 starsEasy to learn, rapid fire fun even for 2!
March 21, 2018
Style: OriginalVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Customers recommend

Best games for parties

See what customers said about these highly rated items.
Read more
...I Should Have Known That! Trivia Game by Hygge Games
$17.79 $20.00
In Stock.
4.2 out of 5 stars 189
Amazing party game - love it!!! — KLF
It's in The Bag! - Newest Game for Family for Adults! for Parties! Laugh Out Loud in This Game of Teamwork. Describe, Guess & Charades! 4-20 Players by Gatwick Games
$25.99 $27.99
In Stock.
4.8 out of 5 stars 227
LOVE this game—work event and home party crowds had a blast.… — T. F. M.-C.
Clue Game by Hasbro
$7.88 $12.99
In Stock.
4.6 out of 5 stars 695
We played this at a Halloween party and it was a hit. It accommodates quite a few people so it's good for parties because a lot of people can play.… — bf
Sequence Game by Jax
$13.99 $24.99
In Stock.
4.8 out of 5 stars 3,075
Wonderful game. It's especially nice because you can play a great game with just two people. Me and my girlfriend play it all the time! — Trevan
Plan B Games Azul Board Game Board Games by Plan B Games
$26.49 $39.99
In Stock.
4.8 out of 5 stars 699
This is a great game for a party or a twosome...really liking how versatile it is.… — Sarah Lefton
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best top rated board games for adults, Best card games for kids, Best party games for adults

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.