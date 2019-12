Game Play

The giant cubes give you categories, and the brain timer gives you a letter--now take turns naming things in those categories that start with that letter! But hurry before the timer farts!

Read silly phrases in different voices and accents--the funniest wins!

Pick a topic, write a response, and guess who said what!

All players but one look at the Guess Word, and then describe what theirs is like so the player in the hot seat can try and guess what it is!

It's fun trivia that you play in a team...you either know it or you blow it!