- Get a Holiday Mickey or Minnie plush for $5 when you purchase $50 or more of select toys offered by Amazon.com. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Not Added
PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Game - New Edition
|List Price
|$19.99
|Deal of the Day:
|
$7.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
|
Ends in 10h 41m 14s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$12.00 (60%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- New! More than 150 fresh, new, fun cards!
- Pick a card, read the seemingly easy topic, then start the timer! now with only 5 seconds to name 3 things that fit the topic, it doesn't seem so easy!
- Players get tongue-tied, funny answers come flying out and laughter is sure to follow in this fast-paced party game
- The twisted timer makes a fun "zoooooop!" sound as the marbles race down
- For 3 or more players, ages 10 to adult
Frequently bought together
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
You'll be the life of the party when you show up with 5 Second Rule!
You've got five seconds to name three things in a category...can you do it? It should be a piece of cake to name things like 3 Breeds of Dogs or 3 Finger Foods, but with the other players staring, waiting for you to get flustered? Time's not on your side, so just say what comes to mind and risk ridiculous answers slipping out, and in turn, laughter!
The game play is a blast, and the timer...it's zoooop-er fun!
The twisted timer makes a fun zoooop sound when flipped over, and balls slide down to mark the 5 seconds. Just don't get too enthralled with it when it's your turn... focus on your answers!
|Brain Fart
|Utter Nonsense
|The Game of THINGS...
|What's Yours Like?
|Know It or Blow It
|5 Second Rule Jr.
|Game Play
|The giant cubes give you categories, and the brain timer gives you a letter--now take turns naming things in those categories that start with that letter! But hurry before the timer farts!
|Read silly phrases in different voices and accents--the funniest wins!
|Pick a topic, write a response, and guess who said what!
|All players but one look at the Guess Word, and then describe what theirs is like so the player in the hot seat can try and guess what it is!
|It's fun trivia that you play in a team...you either know it or you blow it!
|Just like 5 Second Rule, but for the family and kids!
|Ages
|14+
|8+
|14+
|12+
|10+
|6+
Product description
It should be easy to name 3 breeds of dogs—but can you do it under the pressure of 5 seconds twisting down, and with the other players staring at you, waiting for you to get flustered? time’s not on your side, so just say what comes to mind and risk ridiculous answers slipping out as time twirls down on the unique twisted timer! it's all in good fun with this fast-paced game where you have to just Spit it out! for 3 or more players. Includes 576 questions on 288 cards, 5-second twisted marble timer, rules
Compare with similar items
|
|
WHAT DO YOU MEME? Party Game
|
That's What She Said - The Party Game of Twisted Innuendos
|
PlayMonster Brain Fart - The Party Game Where Silence is Deadly!
|Customer Rating
|(2333)
|(6049)
|(888)
|(36)
|Price
|$7.99
|$29.99
|$24.99
|$15.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|What Do You Meme, LLC
|That's What She Said Game
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|10 x 8.5 x 2.5 in
|4.5 x 4.4 x 6.5 in
|7.6 x 2.9 x 6.9 in
|6 x 9 x 2.5 in
Customer reviews
Customer images
2,301 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I personally don't think 5 seconds is enough for a lot of the categories found on the cards. And the majority of the crowd thought so too. In fact, it was challenging to get everyone involved. So although I "like" the game, there are many more I prefer over it.