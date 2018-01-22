There were 7 of us in our group playing one night, ranging in age from 20 to 55. I would say more than half the questions none of us really could answer - such as colleges, universities, athletes, actors/actresses, and geography. The box says it is appropriate for ages 10 and up -- and it is -- but some of the questions left all of us shrugging our shoulders. We ended up going through the entire box of questions, skipping the ones we knew no one knew the answers to. We're relatively intelligent people, but many of the questions we had no clue. To expect a 10 year old to know these answers is unrealistic. We were excited to play it and give it a shot, but quickly became discouraged and all of us gave it a thumbs down. If you enjoy the game and play, there are so few questions in the box, you'll likely become bored with it after a few nights playing. We were repeating questions and finally quit.