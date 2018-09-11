Other Sellers on Amazon
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console
- Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way
- 4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
- More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
- HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors
PS4 Pro
4K TV GAMING & MORE
The most advanced PlayStation system ever. PS4 Pro is designed to take your favorite PS4 games and add to them with more power for graphics, performance, or features for your 4K HDR TV, or 1080p HD TV. Ready to level up?
- 4K TV Gaming – PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV. Many games, like Call of Duty: WWII, Gran Turismo Sport, and more, are optimized to look stunningly sharp and detailed when played on a 4K TV with PS4 Pro.
- More HD Power – Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, players can benefit from increased image clarity, faster frame rates, or more.
- HDR Technology – With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors.
- 4K Entertainment – Stream 4K videos, movies, and shows to your PS4 Pro.*
GREATNESS AWAITS
*4K Entertainment requires access to a 4K compatible content streaming service, a robust internet connection, and a compatible 4K display.
Enhanced for PS4 Pro
Many of the biggest and best PS4 games get an additional boost from PS4 Pro enhancements that fine tune the game’s performance.
From the stunning Manhattan skyline of Marvel’s Spider Man and the towering Norse mountains of God of War, to the vast plains of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the intense battlegrounds of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you’ll feel the power of your games unleashed wherever you see the Enhanced for PS4 Pro badge**.
Finally, here we are in 2018 and Sony STILL hasn't created any new bluetooth specs for third party BT headphones or headsets. All I wanted was to connect my AirPods to the Pro in order to listen to music. Nope, not happening. Also, the BT implementation is lousy. Even my iPhone has twice the range. C'mon Sony, we are well beyond the 90's!
I don't want to repeat what others have said about the system. It's awesome. If you are reading this, you probably already know if you want one or not. With "Boost Mode" (Firmware 4.5) incoming, it's almost a no-brainer for an avid gamer. What I do want to share is my experience to save as many headaches as possible.
I originally purchased a used PS4 Pro on Warehouse Deals and saved myself $60. Yay! Until I started playing. I soon discovered why it was used - It would crash all the time on Pro-patched games. So, back it went. I still wanted one and decided to buy new this time to avoid anymore hassle. I didn't want to risk losing my 1-year warranty either, which I would soon need.
Long story short, my next brand spanking new PS4 Pro started crashing as well. I was convinced it was software related and Sony just working the bugs out. Nope! After doing a lot of research, all the games that were crashing on me (Diablo 3 and ROTTR were the biggest culprits) were being played without hitch by most PS4 Pro owners. I was outside my return window so I had no choice but to send mine to Sony for repair. This was a hard decision as most games still ran just fine (including most PS4 Pro patched games - Skyrim SE, FFXV, AC Syndicate, Shadow of Mordor, Uncharted 4, etc), and I didn't want to replaced a perfectly working system with a refurbished one, but what choice was left? So many others were playing these games without crashing.
Well, I got my warranty repair back. Credit to Sony, they sent me a brand new one! Couldn't be happier about that, but the important thing - No more crashing on ROTTR, Diablo 3, or anything else! The fan sounded much quieter and less erratic as well. Without a doubt, the crashing was definitely hardware related as many people had suggested in forums. It happens, I understand. What is surprising to me is how many people this is happening to in the forums. I think most people are okay, but I wonder how many people have defective Pros and haven't realized it yet.
If I had to guess (and this is just pure speculation on my part) I would say the problem stems from a very large batch of bad PS4 Pro GPU's. Half of the GPU is always being used. The other half is completely dedicated to Pro-enhanced/patched games only to be used in tandem with the other half (which some games might not fully make use of). This explains why you can play plenty of 4k games without crashing.
Whatever the problem, it's definitely hardware related - A patch isn't going to fix it. I know no one wants to hear that their brand new console is defective, but if you are experiencing the same, it's true. Early adopter problems I guess. The good news is you can test to see if yours is defective. Very simply, if you have Rise of the Tomb Raider, play it the second you get your Pro. If you experience crashes, congratulations you won the lottery (you should experience crashes within 15 minutes if it is). Take it back immediately and replace it. If you are outside of your return period, you can still warranty replace it with Sony. If you have to use Sony's warranty repair, I will add they are excellent! It was very hassle free, and they straight-up sent me a new one.
For reference, below is my timeline for Playstation repair:
1/25/17: Requested Warranty Repair
1/30/17: Received Return Box and shipped
2/2/17: Delivered to Sony Repair in Laredo TX
2/8/17: Received an email stating my product was shipped
2/14/17: Received brand new PS4 Pro
After this experience, I'm definitely buying the PS4 Pro insurance if it becomes available (be aware the regular Playstation Protection Plan currently doesn't cover the Pro). Good luck, I hope this helps!!
I'm pretty much on this console at least a few hours a day, it's that fun. I would highly recommend it to anyone trying to get into console gaming
The most beneficial feature for me is 1TB of space. I had so many games and I was only able to play 2/3rds of them. I doubled my hard-drive storage and now I can play all of my games. Woot!
The PS4 Pro is noticeably bigger than the standard PS4. You may want to measure an area to place it. My old PS4's "area" was too small for my new PS4 Pro, so I had to build a shelf for it instead. It looks better so I'm happy.
Don't hold out. If you are going to buy a PS4 Pro because of the 4k and 5ghz internet connections , buy solid kit. One faulty cable or lack thereof is a difference between "meh" and "WOOT".
Will try to get a second one. :-)