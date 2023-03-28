Short review!



I'm not going to review the Amazon selection or delivery process. I'm just going to briefly review about why I upgraded to a PS5!



First the negative....... my PRO was compact and reasonably designed in a flat symmetrical style...... The PS5 throws out the space saving rule book in favor of waves and advanced looking style and it'll not fit where your PS4 PRO was if it was in a tight space.



Be aware that although the PS4 and PS4 PRO had 4K HDMI output for games, those PS4 models were limited to playing only 1080 Blu-Ray or regular definition DVDs. The PS4 will not play 4K Blu-Ray disks. Why Sony left that feature out, who knows! The good news is the PS5 DVD deck plays 4K movies to their full resolution. (as well of course as Blu-Ray 1080 and lower resolution/standard def DVDs). Now I only need my PS5 in the living room to cover it all rather then the 4K blu-ray player I had to use along with my PS4 PRO.



I own several PS4 games and have yet to purchase any PS5 games.



Let me say that my PS4 games play better on the PS5 then they did on the PS4 PRO. Graphics are superior, speed to access any menu or just in game play is much faster and these PS4 games take on a new and improved view on screen on my 65" 4K hdtv!



I can only imagine how great games specifically designed for the PS5 will be to view and play.



My initial perspective on the PS5 compared to my PS4 PRO is that although the body design for the PS5 sacrifices space and fit for cosmetics...... the PS5 blows away my PS4 PRO (my PS4 PRO is using an upgraded 2 TB SSD for more capacity and much faster access/read speed than a spinning hard drive).....



Speaking of SSDs and upgrades; the PS4 used the common SATA 2.5" internal SSD for upgrading capacity and speed. (But) The PS5 has a soldered in ~860GB internal SSD which can not be removed. Sony added one slot for expanding the hard drive capacity using rather a plug-in PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD over a conventional SATA connected hard drive. Thus, the PS5 allows you to not replace the original hard drive, but, to add an additional on-board SSD instead.



Typically, the soldered-in or card type SSDs are a bit faster then using a SATA based protocol connection and given the PS5 requires a very fast solid state hard drive, they designed it so you install an additional PCIe type SSD over replacing just the single hard drive as it was done in the PS4.



Be advised that (some) PS5 games take 2-3X more capacity then a PS4 game did. Perhaps why Sony designed the PS5 to add more capacity by using a second expansion slot rather then like the PS4 just having only one slot to use for the total capacity.



Google PS5 SSD upgrades and there's much info out there regarding how many games you want to be able to store on the console and how large an upgrade you need to do accordingly!



Everything on the PS5 is faster........everything......menu, access, games ...graphics are better in detail, clarity.......I could go on.



The other thing the PS5 asks you to do when you first set it up is a complete setup for display for best gamma, brightness, contrast, color, etc......it takes you through a complete and easy set up to -maximize- the quality for display on your HDTV. It made a huge difference on my Samsung 65 inch 4K TV.



5 Stars all around! Read the pro AND owner/user reviews on this new PS console. Yes, it is worth upgrading.



The ps5 is a totally new and better gaming console. It's the first to be backward compatible with PS4 games, ...something my PS4 PRO would not allow for my PS3 games. So if you have a PS4 game collection, don't get rid of them!



If you own a PS3, PS4 or PS4 PRO, yes, it is a worthwhile upgrade and substantial evolution for the PS Game Console series. You will not be sorry for upgrading and a big upgrade it will be!