Enjoy fast, FREE delivery, exclusive deals and award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime
Try Prime and start saving today with Fast, FREE Delivery
Add to your order
PlayStation PS5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Purchase options and add-ons
About this item
- Embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle.
- Bundle includes: PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarok full game voucher
- DualSense Wireless Controller integration: Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.
- Stunning visuals: Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail. Behold enhanced reflections, lighting and shadows, as well as increased geometric detail and enhanced deformable snow.
- Fully optimized for 3D Audio*: Immerse yourself in the unique soundscapes of the Nine Realms as sounds reverberate and echo throughout the environment. Use highly accurate spatial audio to hear enemies approaching from any direction, including above and below you. *3D audio with stereo headphones (analog or USB)
Customers also search
Product Description
From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms. Throughout stunning mythological landscapes, they’ll face fearsome enemies – from Norse gods to wild beasts – as they prepare for the showdown of their lives. Armed with his trusty weapons of war – including the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos – Kratos’ deadly skills will be tested like never before as he fights to protect his family. A host of new abilities for him and Atreus also await, leaving room for fluid, expressive and customizable combat in this epic and unflinching tale. All the while, Asgardian forces assemble… Feel your journey through the Norse realms, made possible by immersive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality. Bask in the beautiful worlds you travel through, brought to life by stunning art direction and arresting attention to detail.
From the manufacturer
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on April 1, 2023
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I'm not going to review the Amazon selection or delivery process. I'm just going to briefly review about why I upgraded to a PS5!
First the negative....... my PRO was compact and reasonably designed in a flat symmetrical style...... The PS5 throws out the space saving rule book in favor of waves and advanced looking style and it'll not fit where your PS4 PRO was if it was in a tight space.
Be aware that although the PS4 and PS4 PRO had 4K HDMI output for games, those PS4 models were limited to playing only 1080 Blu-Ray or regular definition DVDs. The PS4 will not play 4K Blu-Ray disks. Why Sony left that feature out, who knows! The good news is the PS5 DVD deck plays 4K movies to their full resolution. (as well of course as Blu-Ray 1080 and lower resolution/standard def DVDs). Now I only need my PS5 in the living room to cover it all rather then the 4K blu-ray player I had to use along with my PS4 PRO.
I own several PS4 games and have yet to purchase any PS5 games.
Let me say that my PS4 games play better on the PS5 then they did on the PS4 PRO. Graphics are superior, speed to access any menu or just in game play is much faster and these PS4 games take on a new and improved view on screen on my 65" 4K hdtv!
I can only imagine how great games specifically designed for the PS5 will be to view and play.
My initial perspective on the PS5 compared to my PS4 PRO is that although the body design for the PS5 sacrifices space and fit for cosmetics...... the PS5 blows away my PS4 PRO (my PS4 PRO is using an upgraded 2 TB SSD for more capacity and much faster access/read speed than a spinning hard drive).....
Speaking of SSDs and upgrades; the PS4 used the common SATA 2.5" internal SSD for upgrading capacity and speed. (But) The PS5 has a soldered in ~860GB internal SSD which can not be removed. Sony added one slot for expanding the hard drive capacity using rather a plug-in PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD over a conventional SATA connected hard drive. Thus, the PS5 allows you to not replace the original hard drive, but, to add an additional on-board SSD instead.
Typically, the soldered-in or card type SSDs are a bit faster then using a SATA based protocol connection and given the PS5 requires a very fast solid state hard drive, they designed it so you install an additional PCIe type SSD over replacing just the single hard drive as it was done in the PS4.
Be advised that (some) PS5 games take 2-3X more capacity then a PS4 game did. Perhaps why Sony designed the PS5 to add more capacity by using a second expansion slot rather then like the PS4 just having only one slot to use for the total capacity.
Google PS5 SSD upgrades and there's much info out there regarding how many games you want to be able to store on the console and how large an upgrade you need to do accordingly!
Everything on the PS5 is faster........everything......menu, access, games ...graphics are better in detail, clarity.......I could go on.
The other thing the PS5 asks you to do when you first set it up is a complete setup for display for best gamma, brightness, contrast, color, etc......it takes you through a complete and easy set up to -maximize- the quality for display on your HDTV. It made a huge difference on my Samsung 65 inch 4K TV.
5 Stars all around! Read the pro AND owner/user reviews on this new PS console. Yes, it is worth upgrading.
The ps5 is a totally new and better gaming console. It's the first to be backward compatible with PS4 games, ...something my PS4 PRO would not allow for my PS3 games. So if you have a PS4 game collection, don't get rid of them!
If you own a PS3, PS4 or PS4 PRO, yes, it is a worthwhile upgrade and substantial evolution for the PS Game Console series. You will not be sorry for upgrading and a big upgrade it will be!
I purchased mine when it went on sale for $509, which was an unbelievable price. That means you’re getting God of War for $10! My only complaint is that Sony didn’t put any special designs on the console or the controller to indicate this was a God of War bundle. Sony have released themed consoles in the past and I was hoping that this would be one. They actually did create a God of a War themed controller but unfortunately it doesn’t come with the bundle, which is a shame because it’s pretty cool looking.
Lastly I’m a person who used all of my Xbox’s as media hubs for watching Tv and movies. After hearing how PS5s were overhearing I was worried about leaving my PS5 on all day. Though I just got my PS5, I have friends who use theirs in the same fashion and they have not had any issues from their system overheating. They use their systems to watch Tv and game, it’s set to go in rest mode when it’s not in use and they have yet to have any issues.
I will say that if you are planning on getting a PS5 you may want to see what deals you can get on a compatible SSD. The PS5 only has a little under 700gb of storage and games(digital or physical) can take up a lot of storage. God of War takes up approximately 84 Gb of storage. Ultimately this is a great bundle and this is the perfect time to pick them up, while they are available and on sale.
The console itself is just fine the box came with no damage at all and I'm grateful to amazon and ups for making it happen
Let's get to it if you are ordering your ps5 from another country, keep in mind to purchase it with a dollar bank account it'll cost you more if you do it with your country's currency
Next you have to know that you'll pay tax on it based on your country's rule on export and import, I paid around 130 dollars for taxes so yeah be careful before you order
But since ps5 itself is so expensive in the country I live it was worth it so put some time to think about it before ordering it might cost you a lot less to just buy it from a retailer
And believe me you are going to fall in love with this masterpiece
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 1, 2023
The console itself is just fine the box came with no damage at all and I'm grateful to amazon and ups for making it happen
Let's get to it if you are ordering your ps5 from another country, keep in mind to purchase it with a dollar bank account it'll cost you more if you do it with your country's currency
Next you have to know that you'll pay tax on it based on your country's rule on export and import, I paid around 130 dollars for taxes so yeah be careful before you order
But since ps5 itself is so expensive in the country I live it was worth it so put some time to think about it before ordering it might cost you a lot less to just buy it from a retailer
And believe me you are going to fall in love with this masterpiece
The ordering process was abysmal.
No real information about when/if you’ll get the invite, no details about whether there will be a console without the game bundle available, no way to switch your preference after the fact. Seems intentionally set up to be unnecessarily difficult. In fact if you just look at Sony’s website you realize there is no shortage of these, you can buy one at any point direct from Sony with no issue and no waiting and no invite, so this is an Amazon problem. I don’t think I’ll buy any consoles or actually any games from Amazon anymore. This and their preorder failures have made me consider other options. GameStop and Walmart and other places don’t seem to have the same issues.