Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Nintendo Switch
|Brand
|Nintendo
|Operating System
|Nintendo_switch
|Hardware Platform
|Nintendo Switch
|Genre
|Role-playing-game-genre
|Publication Date
|January 28, 2022
About this item
- Pre-order and purchase the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game and receive a download code for an exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set. Promotional offer expires 01/27/2022. Download code and redemption instructions will be emailed starting 01/28/2022 and will be valid through 05/16/2022 4:59pm PT. Code can only be redeemed once.
- Study Pokémon behaviors, sneak up on them, and toss a well-aimed Poké Ball to catch them
- Unleash moves in the speedy agile style or the powerful strong style in battles
- Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex
- Learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, the key to this mysterious tale
Product Description
Action meets RPG as the Pokémon series reaches a new frontier
Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle.
Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex
Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Mount Coronet rises from the center, surrounded on all sides by areas with distinct environments. In this era—long before the events of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games—you can find newly discovered Pokémon like Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler, and new regional forms like Hisuian Growlithe! Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus.
Preorder for a special in-game costume and download the digital version for Heavy Balls!
The Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set will be gifted to early purchasers of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. You can receive it by choosing Get via internet in the Mystery Gifts* feature in your game, up until May 9th, 2022 at 4:59pm PT. Then, dress yourself up in this Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set! Players who purchase and download the game before May 9th, 2022 at 4:59pm PT from Nintendo eShop will get an email with a code for 30 Heavy Balls which can be redeemed through the Mystery Gifts* feature until May 16th, 2022 at 4:59pm PT.
*An internet connection, Nintendo Account and approximately 2 hours of gameplay required to receive in-game bonus.
