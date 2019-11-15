- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
$ 59 99
About the product
- A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system.
- Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region!
- Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble.
- In this all new adventure, you'll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story.
- Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.
From the manufacturer
FORGE A PATH TO GREATNESS!
Who will you choose? Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble.
Pokémon become huge with Dynamax & Gigantamax
Dynamaxing!
Dynamax is a phenomenon unique to specific locations in the Galar region, where Pokémon are able to take on gigantic appearances. Dynamax Pokémon become tremendously strong and their stats get a boost but they will return to normal after three turns.
Gigantamaxing!
Only certain species of Pokémon can Gigantamax—and even among such species, only rare specimens will be able to. Gigantamax Pokémon become bigger and it boosts the power of the Pokémon. It also allows each Gigantamax Pokémon to use a unique move known as a G-Max Move!
Participate in Max Raid Battles with other Trainers
Max Raid Battles are a completely new battle format where you will team up with three other Trainers in order to take on a wild Dynamax Pokémon. You'll get a chance to catch the wild Dynamax Pokémon that you face if you manage to defeat it.
Pokémon Found in the Region
Gossifleur
Type: Grass
Wooloo
Type: Normal
Alcremie
Type: Fairy
Corviknight
Type: Flying/Steel
Eldegoss
Type: Grass
Yamper
Type: Electric
Sirfetch'd
Pokémon Sword Exclusive!
Type: Fighting
Ponyta
Pokémon Shield Exclusive!
Type: Psychic
Product description
A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you'll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.
Early Purchase incentive
Get a special Gigantamax Meowth as an early purchase bonus!
If you purchase Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield before January 15th, 2020, you can receive a special Gigantamax Meowth!*** Unlike others found in the Galar region, this Meowth can Gigantamax to take on an imposing, elongated appearance capable of using a mighty G-Max Move! This special Meowth cannot evolve. You can receive this special Meowth by selecting the Get via Internet option in Mystery Gift. Don’t forget to claim this Cat Scratch Pokémon before January 15th, 2020!
*** An internet connection is required to receive the special Meowth.
