Nintendo Switch Platform:
Loading details...
Sword Edition: Sword
Double Pack Loading details...
Shield Loading details...
Sword Loading details...
Platform: Nintendo Switch
This item will be released on November 15, 2019.
Pre-order now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Pre-Order Credit

About the product

  • A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system.
  • Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region!
  • Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble.
  • In this all new adventure, you'll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story.
  Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

Platform: Nintendo Switch | Edition: Sword
  Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  Prime Savings Prime members will receive $10 promotional credit when they pre-order this item. Credit will be sent 30-35 days after the game is shipped or digitally delivered. Here's how (restrictions apply)

From the manufacturer

FORGE A PATH TO GREATNESS!

Who will you choose? Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble.

Pokémon become huge with Dynamax & Gigantamax

dynamax

Dynamaxing!

Dynamax is a phenomenon unique to specific locations in the Galar region, where Pokémon are able to take on gigantic appearances. Dynamax Pokémon become tremendously strong and their stats get a boost but they will return to normal after three turns.

gigantamax

Gigantamaxing!

Only certain species of Pokémon can Gigantamax—and even among such species, only rare specimens will be able to. Gigantamax Pokémon become bigger and it boosts the power of the Pokémon. It also allows each Gigantamax Pokémon to use a unique move known as a G-Max Move!

Participate in Max Raid Battles with other Trainers

Max Raid Battles are a completely new battle format where you will team up with three other Trainers in order to take on a wild Dynamax Pokémon. You'll get a chance to catch the wild Dynamax Pokémon that you face if you manage to defeat it.

Pokémon Found in the Region

Gossifleur, Pokemon

Gossifleur

Type: Grass

Wooloo, Pokemon

Wooloo

Type: Normal

alcremie, pokemon

Alcremie

Type: Fairy

corviknight, pokemon

Corviknight

Type: Flying/Steel

eldegoss, pokemon

Eldegoss

Type: Grass

Yamper, Pokemon

Yamper

Type: Electric

sirfetch'd, pokemon

Sirfetch'd

Pokémon Sword Exclusive!

Type: Fighting

ponyta, pokemon, shield

Ponyta

Pokémon Shield Exclusive!

Type: Psychic

Product description

Platform:Nintendo Switch  |  Edition:Sword

A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you'll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

 

Early Purchase incentive

Get a special Gigantamax Meowth as an early purchase bonus!

If you purchase Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield before January 15th, 2020, you can receive a special Gigantamax Meowth!*** Unlike others found in the Galar region, this Meowth can Gigantamax to take on an imposing, elongated appearance capable of using a mighty G-Max Move! This special Meowth cannot evolve. You can receive this special Meowth by selecting the Get via Internet option in Mystery Gift. Don’t forget to claim this Cat Scratch Pokémon before January 15th, 2020!

*** An internet connection is required to receive the special Meowth.

Product information

Platform:Nintendo Switch  |  Edition:Sword

Learn more about Amazon Prime.