Setup.

Charging.

Use micro usb to type a provided cable to charge the camera before use.

5V/1A wall charger will be sufficient (not included)

Blinking red or orange is charging, blinking green is almost done charging,. (unplug when charged)

Connect the provided neck strap.

Connect both quick release clips onto the back of the camera, then attach strap.

Add a pack of either: 600 or I-type Polaroid film.

Click the film door button. Open up a pack of film.

Dark slide will go up. Close the camera door.

Gently roll back the film shield. Remove the dark slide.

Apply a front filter if desired.

Flash is on, click flash button to turn off.

Compose your shot.

Take photo, then flip up film shield, take photo and place face down on a flat surface.

(fully develops in 15 minutes)



Special Features. (using the + button)

Connect with the app.

Self-timer. One click. Compose shot, take photo, times is 9 seconds before photo is taken.

Double Exposure. Double click. Compost shot, take 1st photo, then take 2nd photo.

Custom Shortcut.(long press) Set a favorite mode and send to the camera for use even when the app is not running.

EV Mode.

Holding flash button, allows - or + of EV. Click to toggle between: +1/2 EV, neutral, or -1/2 EV.

Tip- holding down the + button while turning on will show the battery level and number of photos left.



Positives.

App adds more functionally to the camera.

Adds extra shutter control.

Includes lens filter kit, usb charging cable, neck strap.

Includes tripod mount on bottom.

Camera is about 1 pound in weight.

In app you can order film when your film pack is at zero.



Negatives.

No film included.

White paint on the tripod mounting threads.

Not USB type C.



Cleaning.

Clean the rollers as often each film pack.

Photos will develop better if the rollers are kept clean.



Filters.

5 filters are included for the camera, along with a lens cap and zipper storage bag.

You get: Starburst, Red Vignette, Orange, Blue and yellow.

Starburst and the Red Vignette will need to be lined up, look for the small circle cut outs.

Starburst and blue are my favorite filters.

Only one filter at a time can be applied.



Film.

You can use two different types of Polaroid with this Now+ camera.

I-Type film and 600 film.

600 film will also work on old 600 model cameras, as it has a built in battery in each pack.

I-type film would be best suited for this camera, as the camera has a built in rechargeable battery.

Purchased both types to test this camera.

Films are available with different frames.

Color, black and white, and sepia toned.

When not using your film, store in your refrigerator.



App.

Testing with the Android app.

Turn on camera, click the + button, then open app, click on the camera icon, your all set, that simple.

Modes: Aperture, Manual, Tripod, Portrait, Double Exposure, Self-timer, Light Painting.

Portrait mode will let you know if you need to adjust lighting or adjust distance from subject, very useful.

All modes have a good amount of user adjusting, and all have a distinct background color.

Manual mode is the best, full control, see screenshot!

(IOS 13 required to run on my IOS devices)



The camera.

Has built in: Lithium-ion battery UN3481, and a Auto-adjust output vacuum discharge tube strobe system (flash)

Is made of polycarbonate and abs plastics.

Lens is made of polycarbonate resin. Standard and close up lens are 35mm equivalent and have a field of view of 40° horizontal and 41° vertical.

Shutter speeds 1/200 - 1 second on camera, 1/200-30 second + bulb mode in app.

Tripod mount is actually metal.

Using the camera is good with normal usage.

Easy to use features, like loading film, flashing settings, photo taking, powering on and off.

Camera has small LED's to indicate what mode you may be using.

I'm keeping the app as I find this the better option than carrying the guide.



Overall.

This is actually really enjoyable to use.

Need some color, add a filter.

Need an effect with full control, use the app.

Tinkering in the app is a must for photographers of all levels.

Out of all of my instant cameras, this is the one that I must keep.

Prints look great.

Hope this was helpful.