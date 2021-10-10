Add to your order

3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan
from Asurion, LLC
1371
$21.99
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Added to Cart
Learn more

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart
$149.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, March 10
Or fastest delivery Monday, March 7. Order within 4 hrs 52 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$149.99","priceAmount":149.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"149","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"8cJ0jJbI8fa%2FoKj1nebMwn7W6UN88ckSC9fWnGPR49ORdcZYQWHKOYTJ1DB%2BYcrhlGaaN2U84v887rM0CRsg2XP%2Bmnhavkk39GTwamEi6Yhuk5SEk6JSKzrAvy8%2FObtM5sGiyMElH4p5yu8JNd8oEw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$149.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$149.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support: Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Polaroid+Now++White+%289062... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

3 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(1371)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more

2 Year Camera Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(253)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Learn more
New & Used (7) from
$132.99  & FREE Shipping
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$149.99
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Certified Brands
Sold by: Certified Brands
(944 ratings)
96% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Polaroid Now+ White (9062) - Bluetooth Connected I-Type Instant Film Camera with Bonus Lens Filter Set

4.6 out of 5 stars 182 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Instant Film Cameras by Polaroid Originals
$149.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
White

Enhance your purchase

Brand Polaroid Originals
Film Format Type Instant
Exposure Control Type Manual, Automatic
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.94 x 4.96 x 6.14 inches
Item Weight 457 Grams

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • POLAROID NOW+ : It's the Polaroid camera you love PLUS so much more. Our Bluetooth-connected app features full manual control - double exposure - light painting - noise trigger - and more
  • BONUS GIFT: The Polaroid Now+ includes a bonus lens filter kit. Includes 5 creative lens filters – Starburst, Red Vignette, Orange, Yellow and Blue.
  • DUAL LENS AUTOFOCUS: Get the perfect shot, automatically. The Polaroid Now+ feature a dual zone (Close-Up & Standard) auto-switching hyperfocal optical lens system.
  • CONNECTED ANALOG CAMERA: The Polaroid Now+ is our most creative camera yet. Unlock even more creative tools with the Polaroid App and easy to use Bluetooth connection. App available for iOS and Android.
  • FULL FEATURED: Tripod mount ready, Micro USB powered rechargeable battery, auto-focus dual lens system, Accurate Flash, Bluetooth connected App and bonus 5 lens filter kit. Plus, the original Polaroid square format compatible with both i-Type films and 600 films.
New & Used (7) from $132.99 & FREE Shipping

Buy it with

  • Polaroid Now+ White (9062) - Bluetooth Connected I-Type Instant Film Camera with Bonus Lens Filter Set
  • +
  • Polaroid Color Film for I-Type Double Pack, 16 Photos (6009)
  • +
  • Polaroid Color Film for 600 Double Pack, 16 Photos (6012)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Now+
Now+ App
Now+ Filters
Now+ More

Compare with similar items


Polaroid Now+ White (9062) - Bluetooth Connected I-Type Instant Film Camera with Bonus Lens Filter Set
(Old Model) Polaroid OneStep+ White (9015) Bluetooth Connected Instant Film Camera
(OLD MODEL) Polaroid OneStep+ Black (9010), Bluetooth Connected Instant Film Camera
Polaroid Go Everything Box Camera and Instant Film Bundle (6036)
Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF - White (9008) - LATEST EDITION
Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera - Keith Haring Edition with Keith Haring Color i-Type Film Pack (8 Instant Photos) and a Lumintrail Lens Cleaning Cloth
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (182) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1299) 4.6 out of 5 stars (2425) 4.3 out of 5 stars (373) 4.6 out of 5 stars (3172) 5.0 out of 5 stars (11)
Price $149.99 $139.99 $214.99 $119.99 $155.26 $152.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com OKB85 Amazon.com Bools USA Busiapp Corporation
Item Dimensions 3.94 x 4.96 x 6.14 inches 5.12 x 4.25 x 6.37 inches 5.9 x 3.8 x 4.37 inches 4.13 x 3.3 x 2.42 inches 5.91 x 4.33 x 3.74 inches 5.9 x 4.4 x 3.7 inches
Item Weight 1.01 lbs 1.10 lbs 1.08 lbs 0.90 lbs
Compare with similar items

Product Description

Our most creative camera yet. Polaroid Now+ is our revamped analog instant camera with even more creative tools. Get 5 new lens filters and unlock two extra tools — aperture priority and tripod mode — inside the Polaroid mobile app. Try light painting, double exposure, manual mode and more. Plus, a tripod mount to steady your ideas inside the original Polaroid square format frame.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
182 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

Ronald Schafer
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Most feature packed instant camera and it's a keeper.
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2021
Color: WhiteVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Customer image
Ronald Schafer
5.0 out of 5 stars Most feature packed instant camera and it's a keeper.
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2021
Setup.
Charging.
Use micro usb to type a provided cable to charge the camera before use.
5V/1A wall charger will be sufficient (not included)
Blinking red or orange is charging, blinking green is almost done charging,. (unplug when charged)
Connect the provided neck strap.
Connect both quick release clips onto the back of the camera, then attach strap.
Add a pack of either: 600 or I-type Polaroid film.
Click the film door button. Open up a pack of film.
Dark slide will go up. Close the camera door.
Gently roll back the film shield. Remove the dark slide.
Apply a front filter if desired.
Flash is on, click flash button to turn off.
Compose your shot.
Take photo, then flip up film shield, take photo and place face down on a flat surface.
(fully develops in 15 minutes)

Special Features. (using the + button)
Connect with the app.
Self-timer. One click. Compose shot, take photo, times is 9 seconds before photo is taken.
Double Exposure. Double click. Compost shot, take 1st photo, then take 2nd photo.
Custom Shortcut.(long press) Set a favorite mode and send to the camera for use even when the app is not running.
EV Mode.
Holding flash button, allows - or + of EV. Click to toggle between: +1/2 EV, neutral, or -1/2 EV.
Tip- holding down the + button while turning on will show the battery level and number of photos left.

Positives.
App adds more functionally to the camera.
Adds extra shutter control.
Includes lens filter kit, usb charging cable, neck strap.
Includes tripod mount on bottom.
Camera is about 1 pound in weight.
In app you can order film when your film pack is at zero.

Negatives.
No film included.
White paint on the tripod mounting threads.
Not USB type C.

Cleaning.
Clean the rollers as often each film pack.
Photos will develop better if the rollers are kept clean.

Filters.
5 filters are included for the camera, along with a lens cap and zipper storage bag.
You get: Starburst, Red Vignette, Orange, Blue and yellow.
Starburst and the Red Vignette will need to be lined up, look for the small circle cut outs.
Starburst and blue are my favorite filters.
Only one filter at a time can be applied.

Film.
You can use two different types of Polaroid with this Now+ camera.
I-Type film and 600 film.
600 film will also work on old 600 model cameras, as it has a built in battery in each pack.
I-type film would be best suited for this camera, as the camera has a built in rechargeable battery.
Purchased both types to test this camera.
Films are available with different frames.
Color, black and white, and sepia toned.
When not using your film, store in your refrigerator.

App.
Testing with the Android app.
Turn on camera, click the + button, then open app, click on the camera icon, your all set, that simple.
Modes: Aperture, Manual, Tripod, Portrait, Double Exposure, Self-timer, Light Painting.
Portrait mode will let you know if you need to adjust lighting or adjust distance from subject, very useful.
All modes have a good amount of user adjusting, and all have a distinct background color.
Manual mode is the best, full control, see screenshot!
(IOS 13 required to run on my IOS devices)

The camera.
Has built in: Lithium-ion battery UN3481, and a Auto-adjust output vacuum discharge tube strobe system (flash)
Is made of polycarbonate and abs plastics.
Lens is made of polycarbonate resin. Standard and close up lens are 35mm equivalent and have a field of view of 40° horizontal and 41° vertical.
Shutter speeds 1/200 - 1 second on camera, 1/200-30 second + bulb mode in app.
Tripod mount is actually metal.
Using the camera is good with normal usage.
Easy to use features, like loading film, flashing settings, photo taking, powering on and off.
Camera has small LED's to indicate what mode you may be using.
I'm keeping the app as I find this the better option than carrying the guide.

Overall.
This is actually really enjoyable to use.
Need some color, add a filter.
Need an effect with full control, use the app.
Tinkering in the app is a must for photographers of all levels.
Out of all of my instant cameras, this is the one that I must keep.
Prints look great.
Hope this was helpful.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
46 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Arrrrg!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2021
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nu
VINE VOICE
3.0 out of 5 stars Too expensive for an instant camera that does not come with instant films
Reviewed in the United States on September 28, 2021
Color: WhiteVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
26 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JM Lynn MA
1.0 out of 5 stars Poor quality photos
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Buyer
5.0 out of 5 stars You need to know what you are buying, but you will love it
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jennifer H. Smith
2.0 out of 5 stars Photo Quality is poor
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jennifer Morris
1.0 out of 5 stars Highly disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on February 15, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Raee
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVED IT
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2022
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse