Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display (White)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- POINT, SHOOT, PRINT – Taking picture-perfect snapshots is quick and fun. Just frame the shot using the touchscreen display, press the shutter button to capture the image, then print the photo and watch the memories come to life
- ALL-IN-ONE CAMERA AND PRINTER – From portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3.4mm lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for film and toners. It also doubles as a camcorder, so taking 1080p/720p HD video is as a simple as the press of a button. The camera also features a microSD card slot, so you can save your pictures and print them later
- STUNNINGLY VIBRANT PRINTS – ZINK ZERO INK printing technology eliminates the need for ink and toners. The 2x3ʺ sticky-back paper prints are not only colorful and true to life, but are water-resistant, tear-resistant, smudge-proof, and are dry to the touch
- FREE POLAROID MOBILE APP – Take your photography to the next level by downloading the FREE Polaroid app, compatible with iOS and Android. No computer connections needed: simply send your photos to a smartphone via Bluetooth connectivity and unlock all the editing features Polaroid has to offer. From stickers to filters to borders, photo editing options are easy, fun, and as endless as your creativity
- TRAVEL-READY DESIGN – The mini, colorful, and pocket sized design is compact, super portable and perfect for anyone who loves to travel, blog, do DIY projects, or go on adventures. An included wrist strap makes it easy to carry, whether you’re indoors, outdoors, at a party, or on vacation
From the manufacturer
Polaroid Snap Touch Instant LCD Digital Camera w/ Zink Technology
The Polaroid Snap Touch camera makes it fun and easy to snap, print, and share. Its built-in printer lets you share on the spot with high-quality, full color photos on adhesive-backed paper. There's no ink or toner cartridges to contend with. You can also capture the moment in high-definition video. Customize your photos with borders, filters, and digital stickers. Bluetooth connectivity lets you connect to the Polaroid print app for more editing features.
Snap, Print, Share
Say goodbye to messy inks, toners, and ribbons, and say hello to zero hassle with the Snap Touch Instant Print Camera by Polaroid. This digital little wonder integrates a smart touchscreen LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity, specially designed smartphone app, and other features sure to satisfy tech-savvy photographers. The 3.5" viewfinder helps you take stunning photos, high definition video, and even self-portraits with an integrated selfie mirror.
Vibrant on 2x3 Zink Photo Paper
3.5" LCD Touchscreen
3.5" Touchscreen LCD Viewfinder is Great and easy for Capturing Still Photos, HD Videos & Selfies; Easy Navigation, Photobooth & Burst Modes.
13MP Photos / 1080p/720p Video
Instantly share your life with loved ones in vivid color with features such as a 13MP sensor, 1080p Video, a micro SD card slot (128GB max), with various capture modes.
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-Enabled Camera Integrates Printing App for iOS & Android; edit & add filters, text, borders, emojis, digital stickers & more.
Travel Ready Design
Filters, Borders, and Digital Stickers
Embrace your inner photographer and get. snapping. Load your Zink paper and print on the spot. Use the camera or easy app to add filters, borders, and more. Take a selfie, or shoot sensational HD video. Share your creations online and on paper.
Pocket-Friendly
It fits into your shirt pocket - and budget. Despite its many digital technological advancements, the Polaroid Snap is an easy-to-use and an accessible-to-all product at a price point you would expect to pay for an analog instant camera.
Zink Zero Ink Printing
The integrated Zink printer enables you to instantly print full-color, smudge-proof 2x3 inches prints automatically when an image is captured - without ink cartridges, ribbons or toner. You can even shoot new images while the Polaroid Snap is printing.
Check Out Polaroid's Full Line Of Accessories
Including scrapbook and scrapbook accessories, photo albums, frames, cases, pouches, skins & more.
Product description
Capture Every Moment and Print in an Instant Preserve every adventure with the Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera. Simple one-touch operation makes it easier than ever for the whole family from kids to young adults to get in on the instant print action! Just point, shoot, and print. Then watch your memories turn into vibrant photographs that you can share.
What You Get
- Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera ; Polaroid ZINK Photo Paper (10-Pack)
- Micro USB Cable
- Wrist Strap
User Guide Specs & Details
- 13MP photos
- 1080p/720p HD video
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Built-in flash
- Built-in selfie mirror
- Auto-timer
- 6 picture modes: vibrant color, black and white, vintage, vibrant color with Polaroid border, black and white with Polaroid border, and vintage with Polaroid border
- MicroSD card slot (up to 128GB) Only Polaroid products offered by authorized dealers are covered by its manufacturer’s warranty. Products from unauthorized re-sellers may be counterfeit, damaged, altered, or previously used. A list of authorized distributors is on the manufactures website.
What you get in the box:
' The Polaroid Snap TouchScreen Camera
'1 Pack of Zink Photo Paper (10 sheets = 10 photos)
' USB to Micro USB charging cable
' Magnetic Lens Cap
' Wrist Strap
' Instruction Book (a plus because the first model had nothing!)
What you may want:
' More Zink Photo Paper – premium or regular – I suggest the Polaroid POLZ2X350 2x3-Inch Premium Zink Photo Paper Quintuple Pack for Polaroid Snap, Z2300, Socialmatic Instant Cameras & Zip Instant Printer (50 Sheets)
' An SD card (can be up to 128 MB) – the camera will store about 10 photos without an SD card
This camera has added so many features – I’m really impressed in the improvements.
The top benefits:
1. It’s a 13 MP camera – great detail and the ability to ZOOM in and out using the touch screen (in comparison, the Fuji Instax has no megapixels because you can’t save the photo)
2. You can take photos or video – (video is also something the Fuji Instax is not capable of)
3. It has a built-in flash with the ability to turn it on/off or auto
4. It has an LCD display for viewing your photo in advance (as compared to the previous Snap that has a mock-window that gave you a general idea of the picture)
5. It has a ton of control features including: optional date/time stamp; fun borders, stickers, and effects that can be added right from the camera before printing, photo booth (creates three photos in a row that become a single picture)
6. It has been good so far in low light settings. Much more clarity than the original Snap.
7. It has a rechargeable battery via a USB to micro USB cable (the same cable you use to do firmware updates) with good battery life.
8. I has a burst mode where you can take a series of photos quickly
9. It has a tiny mirror on the front for taking selfies so you can at least get an idea if your face is in the middle of the shot.
10. You can attach it to a tripod and there is a built-in timer
11. It makes noise so you can tell that the photo was taken (although you have control over the volume and can turn it off)
12. It has a Bluetooth feature if you want to connect a smartphone to the camera for printing photos. You have to download an app first. I have not been able to get my phone (Samsung S7 Edge) to connect but will continue to try.
And the best feature is……
13. IT PRINTS RIGHT FROM THE CAMERA! How cool is this. It’s about the same size as other point and shoot cameras but it will print mini photos right from the camera. It holds 10 sheets at a time and they can be purchased as regular photo paper or sticker prints. Instant gratification, personal and private, great for sharing, great for weddings, parties, and whatever. The list goes on.
This great feature has been enhanced because Polaroid added this: you can control the print function. On the previous Snap, it printed automatically as long as there was paper inside. But this camera allows you to choose if you want to print AND gives the option for setting the number of prints too.
All of the questions and issues that many commented about on the first version have been addressed and more.
The drawback to any instant print camera is the cost of the paper, anywhere from 31¢ for the standard paper to 40¢ per sheet for the premium paper (and the size of the package changes the cost per sheet as well). The prints are only 2”x 3”. The quality of the prints is actually one of the downfalls. There are sometimes streaks in the paper, although you can get much better quality print if you upgrade to the Premium paper. As a note, the paper needs to go in with the blue sheet face down.
You have the option of taking your SD card out and printing full size or larger prints as well so you lose nothing in your photo control. Firmware updates are easy and instructions are on the Polaroid website. Having your photos to share – other than prints, is a huge benefit over the Fuji Instax. And since the Snap take a high resolution photo, you can print them big or small as well as post and transfer photos electronically. You could easily print a 10x14 with the resolution quality of the digital file.
I received this as a Christmas present and was very excited to start playing with it.
I'm not normally a photography guy so this for me is just for fun, and being extra.
The camera:
Stylish points
10/10 -matte finish, Magnetic lens cover (looks really cool to put on) slightly wider then iPhone 5s but same length (convienent size)
Picture quality (including printed out)
*I'm not into photography, just a regular person who thought this Polaroid is a cool thing to have*
7/10- I didn't expect amazing photo quality, and this is around exactly what I imagined the quality would be. I would compare it to being a good portion better better than printing a 4x6 at Walgreens with your iPhone
All in all, I wanted this Polaroid instead of the Fuji film instax mini for a number of reasons
1.) the ST is about the size of an iPhone, the FFIM is much larger and wider so it makes it inconvient to carry around places whereas the ST fits in your pocket
2.) The power to choose!! Oh my gosh that is handsdown the best feature of the ST, I can recall so many times blinking or just getting a bad pic with the FFIM and having to retake and wait for the picture to reprint before hopefully not wasting more film paper (it's not that cheap) BUT with the ST you can choose which pics to print off, add effects(filters, stickers).
3.) Printing - The ST, when you print, takes 32 seconds and they come out already finished, unlike the FFIM were you have to wait for the photo to emerge from the blank film
Conclusion:
This is a meant for fun camera, it has awesome features the older Polaroids didnt (sadly) and as a product it's a great balance between retro and new age. Have fun with it!
For the pros - this camera is easy to use. It prints pictures immediately from the camera. My kids think it's the greatest thing ever. It was easy to set up and to work taking pictures. Being able to choose which pictures to print is a huge money saver over the snap, because each picture will cost you about 50 cents to print and you don't want to be wasting paper. It's easy to add pictures and frames, and apply a new filter.
The cons - My biggest issue is that the magnetic lens cap keeps popping off, leaving the lens exposed and making it so I have to dig through the purse to find the cap. Also, the flash will pop up when it's in my purse - which turns the camera on. I've realized that I now need a $20 case for this camera because of the design flaws of this camera. Also, sometimes the touchscreen is not as responsive as I would like it to be.
I would love to pull the pictures onto my phone so I could judge the quality but the iOS app hasn't been released yet. I'm hoping that is a seamless release and it all goes well.
Overall, this is a solid 4 star product. Having to buy a separate case for this takes away a little of the thrill of this product for me.