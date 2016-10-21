I purchased this the day it was released (not through Amazon) because I had to have it THAT DAY. :) I'm all about instant gratification. I had purchased the Polaroid Snap a few days before that, but was still on the fence about it and was considering returning it. I had a few issues that I wasn't nuts about with the original. My biggest problem was the cost to print and not being able to control which pictures print. When I saw that the new Polaroid Snap Touch would allow you to choose the pictures to print, and you could even edit them from the camera before you printed, I was sold.

For the pros - this camera is easy to use. It prints pictures immediately from the camera. My kids think it's the greatest thing ever. It was easy to set up and to work taking pictures. Being able to choose which pictures to print is a huge money saver over the snap, because each picture will cost you about 50 cents to print and you don't want to be wasting paper. It's easy to add pictures and frames, and apply a new filter.

The cons - My biggest issue is that the magnetic lens cap keeps popping off, leaving the lens exposed and making it so I have to dig through the purse to find the cap. Also, the flash will pop up when it's in my purse - which turns the camera on. I've realized that I now need a $20 case for this camera because of the design flaws of this camera. Also, sometimes the touchscreen is not as responsive as I would like it to be.

I would love to pull the pictures onto my phone so I could judge the quality but the iOS app hasn't been released yet. I'm hoping that is a seamless release and it all goes well.

Overall, this is a solid 4 star product. Having to buy a separate case for this takes away a little of the thrill of this product for me.