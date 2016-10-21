Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display (White)

  • POINT, SHOOT, PRINT – Taking picture-perfect snapshots is quick and fun. Just frame the shot using the touchscreen display, press the shutter button to capture the image, then print the photo and watch the memories come to life
  • ALL-IN-ONE CAMERA AND PRINTER – From portraits to selfies, this powerful 13MP camera with a 3.4mm lens captures every detail and prints in an instant without the need for film and toners. It also doubles as a camcorder, so taking 1080p/720p HD video is as a simple as the press of a button. The camera also features a microSD card slot, so you can save your pictures and print them later
  • STUNNINGLY VIBRANT PRINTS – ZINK ZERO INK printing technology eliminates the need for ink and toners. The 2x3ʺ sticky-back paper prints are not only colorful and true to life, but are water-resistant, tear-resistant, smudge-proof, and are dry to the touch
  • FREE POLAROID MOBILE APP – Take your photography to the next level by downloading the FREE Polaroid app, compatible with iOS and Android. No computer connections needed: simply send your photos to a smartphone via Bluetooth connectivity and unlock all the editing features Polaroid has to offer. From stickers to filters to borders, photo editing options are easy, fun, and as endless as your creativity
  • TRAVEL-READY DESIGN – The mini, colorful, and pocket sized design is compact, super portable and perfect for anyone who loves to travel, blog, do DIY projects, or go on adventures. An included wrist strap makes it easy to carry, whether you’re indoors, outdoors, at a party, or on vacation
Color: White | Style: Base
From the manufacturer

Polaroid Snap Touch Portable Instant Print Digital Camera with LCD Touchscreen Display (White)
Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera (White) with Zink Zero Ink Printing Technology
Polaroid SNAP Touch 2.0 – 13MP Portable Instant Print Digital Photo Camera w/Built-in Touchscreen Display, Black
KODAK Mini Shot Wireless Instant Digital Camera & Social Media Portable Photo Printer, LCD Display, Premium Quality Full Color Prints, Compatible w/iOS & Android (Yellow)
Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Camera Gift Bundle + ZINK Paper (30 Sheets) + Snap Themed Scrapbook + Pouch + 6 Edged Scissors + 100 Sticker Border Frames + Gel Pens + Hanging Frames + Accessories
LTGEM EVA Hard Case for Polaroid Snap & Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera (Black)
Customer Rating 3 out of 5 stars (732) 3 out of 5 stars (1376) 5 out of 5 stars (2) 4 out of 5 stars (27) 3 out of 5 stars (5) 4 out of 5 stars (97)
Price $159.17 $69.99 $179.99 $99.99 $229.99 $14.99
Item Dimensions 2 x 4 x 3.6 in 0.98 x 4.72 x 2.95 in 4 x 1 x 3 in 0.9 x 3 x 5.2 in 6 x 4.4 x 2 in
Item Weight 1 lb 0.84 lb 1 lb 2 lbs
Product description

Color:White  |  Style:Base

Capture Every Moment and Print in an Instant Preserve every adventure with the Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera. Simple one-touch operation makes it easier than ever for the whole family from kids to young adults to get in on the instant print action! Just point, shoot, and print. Then watch your memories turn into vibrant photographs that you can share.

What You Get

  • Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera ; Polaroid ZINK Photo Paper (10-Pack)
  • Micro USB Cable
  • Wrist Strap

User Guide Specs & Details

  • 13MP photos
  • 1080p/720p HD video
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Built-in flash
  • Built-in selfie mirror
  • Auto-timer
  • 6 picture modes: vibrant color, black and white, vintage, vibrant color with Polaroid border, black and white with Polaroid border, and vintage with Polaroid border
  • MicroSD card slot (up to 128GB) Only Polaroid products offered by authorized dealers are covered by its manufacturer’s warranty. Products from unauthorized re-sellers may be counterfeit, damaged, altered, or previously used. A list of authorized distributors is on the manufactures website.

 

Customer Questions & Answers
By customer groups & interests
K. Groh
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars So Many New Features... Full Print Control On the Camera
October 21, 2016
Color: White Style: Base
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
1,114 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
V. George's
4.0 out of 5 stars These are meant for fun, not profession
January 16, 2017
Color: Black Style: Base
Read more
review image
137 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
PhotoJournal
1.0 out of 5 stars Bad Bad Product
March 31, 2017
Color: Black Style: Base Verified Purchase
Read more
86 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MissyBissy
4.0 out of 5 stars Would be perfect if I didn't have to buy a case
October 24, 2016
Color: White Style: Base
Read more
279 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

