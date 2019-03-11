- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
2021 Pooping Pooches White Elephant Gag Gift Calendar Calendar – August 20, 2017
Product details
- ASIN : B0754Y9GNH
- Publisher : PoopingPooches.com (August 20, 2017)
- Item Weight : 6.4 ounces
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#273 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #2 in Dog Calendars
Reviewed in the United States on March 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
You really can't find defecation at a value like this anywhere else. I mean, sure, there is a lot of freelance pooping going on out there, but for the kind of quality they're offering here, I say dump the competitors.
183 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
I mean, it's definitely a calendar of dogs pooping. I bought it as a Christmas gift for a friend whose sense of humor is as childish as mine. She promptly took down the calendar she had previously purchased and relaxed it with this one. It's prominently displayed on her dining room for all to enjoy as they eat.
124 people found this helpful
My wife hated it. The perfect xmas gift for her. Friends loved it. But no one actually wanted it on the wall.Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Got as a xmas gift for my wife. She loves dogs. She hated this calendar. What a perfect gift. She re-gifted it to a dog loving (and apparently log loving) friend who loved it. This was a gift that gave twice. Just like the dogs on the cover. Everyone who saw it, didn't like it, and laughed their heads off.
89 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
It is definitely true to it's name - pooping pooches. 12 good quality photos of dogs pushing it out - if that's what you're into. I'm sure my mom will love this year's gag gift more than ever. Plus $1 from each calendar purchase goes to the humane society! I would definitely recommend.
39 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Love the calendar and fortunately it arrived unharmed. However, it was not in the usual plastic shrink wrap of a new calendar. I planned to give it as a gift and it looks pretty cheesy. No wrap, no cardboard as one would expect of a NEW calendar.
36 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
This is going to be the best White Elephant gift ever! Our office has a lot of dog fanatics so this will be perfect for one of us. Not to mention its a small company so seeing the big wigs faces will be worth it! All of the months are hilarious and strangely enough, its super sturdy, not flimsy at all.
25 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
fun and funny! these are real pets of people who sent in photos to try and make the calendar. the owners are in the back pages with their dogs. Interestingly enough, its actually pretty cool, enough to check out next years!
11 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
I loved giving this as a gift to my brother in law, who doesn't need a darn thing unless its a laugh after a long day of hard work. This calendar shows it all, and these dogs are pretty inventive as far as where they poop. laugh and share this calendar with the best of or newest of friends and family. Makes a great gift. My only complaint is that the calendar didn't have a poodle on it and we are a poodle family so this was disappointing.
7 people found this helpful
