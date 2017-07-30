PopSockets: Expanding Stand and Grip for Smartphones and Tablets - Black
- Pop, tilt, wrap, prop, collapse, grip, repeat - PopSockets are great for enhancing the grip and capabilities of your phone.
- Secure grips for texting, calling, photos, and selfies - compatible with all smartphones and tablets.
- Works in landscape and portrait modes for watching videos, web surfing, texting, gaming, group photos, FaceTime, and Skype.
- Allows your hand to relax while securely holding your phone - never drop your phone again from lost grip.
- Advanced reusable adhesive - repositionable, washable adhesive sticks to most devices and cases (will not stick to some waterproof cases or silicone).
From the manufacturer
A grip to help you text easier, take better pictures, and stop phone drops.
A chance to show off your style, whenever, wherever.
A convenient stand so you can watch videos anywhere.
Collapse to fit in your pocket or bag.
Product description
What Are PopSockets? PopSockets are expanding grips and stands that attach to most phones, tablets, and cases. Add a single PopSocket, or a pair of PopSockets, to the back of almost any mobile device to transform its capabilities. PopSockets "pop" whenever you need a grip, a stand, an earbud-management system, or just something to play with. Remove your PopSocket by pulling slowly on the base; you can reposition and reattach time and time again. You'll always have the exact grip or stand you need. PopSockets not only make terrific phone grips and phone stands, they also make holding tablets and e-readers more comfortable and secure. Whether you place PopSockets on your Nintendo 3DS for gaming, your GoPro for a supplemental grip in the water, or on your bedroom mirror to hang jewelry, the possibilities are endless. If you attach two PopSockets to your device you now have a convenient earbud-management system. Simply wrap the cord around the two PopSockets, and voila! No more tangly mess to deal with. Never Lose Grip on Your Phone or Tablet Again! Click "Add to Cart" now to get your PopSocket expanding grip and stand.
This would be my 4th popsocket and probably the 15th set when including my girlfriends sets too.
First thing I noticed was the popsocket I purchased (the grey one sold by Popsocket Wireless) would collapse on it’s own. The whole popsocket was also crooked and just felt cheap.
Purchased one directly from Popsocket.com and the packaging is also different. The one from Popsocket.com is on the right while the Amazon one is on the left. The new one works flawlessly with no issues and am returning the bad popsocket. Make sure the vendor for the popsocket says “Popsocket” not “Popsocket Wireless” or etc.