Size:1 Pack | Color:Mingle Kringle

Pornaments is founded on the belief that Santa Claus is real. It's not up for debate. We know him. He hit us up because he's thinking about moving his entire operation online, just like us. Turns out he's tired of reading all those letters. Much easier to put all his inventory online and let people pick what they want for Christmas. He and his little helpers have graciously allowed us to use their likeness however we want. Letting us shamelessly exploit their renown to hawk novelty ornaments and gag gifts. Here at Pornaments we're excited to introduce the world to the real Santa Claus, not the watered down version of him you see plastered all over big box retailers during the Christmas season. Santa Claus is a real person, with flaws, wants, needs, and sexual desires. Same goes for his merry band of misfits. It's time to get to know them on a more personal level. What happens in the North Pole, stays in the North Pole.