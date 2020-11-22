$19.99
Pornaments Funny Christmas Ornaments | Hand Painted Glass, Medium to Large Sized Christmas Tree Ornaments to Deck Your Hall Tree and Spice Up Your Cold Winter Nights | Ready to Mingle Kringle

4.9 out of 5 stars 33 ratings
1 Pack
Mingle Kringle
Material Glass
Color Mingle Kringle
Theme Religious
Brand Pornaments

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • WHAT HAPPENS IN THE NORTH POLE, STAYS IN THE NORTH POLE this holiday season. The most elegant, hilarious, memorable gag gifts for adults this year are here! Warm up your holiday nights with our hand painted glass ornaments guaranteed to liven up the mood in a way nobody expected
  • UNIQUE CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS THAT MAKE GREAT GIFTS AND STOCKING STUFFER for the holidays. Though you may need a larger sized gift stocking as our hand painted glass ornaments are pretty dang big with an average size of about 5-7" tall by 2-3" wide
  • WHILE IT MAY BE USED AS FUNNY ORNAMENTS FOR CHRISTMAS TREES, our ornaments also fit any and all occasions! Just browse through our naughty list of hand-painted ornaments and let our elves show you all sorts of unique holiday or Christmas gift ideas! We're confident you'll find something that tickles your fancy
  • MEET PORNAMENTS | Here at Pornaments we're excited to introduce the world to the real Santa Claus, not the watered down version of him you see plastered all over big box retailers during the Christmas season. Santa Claus is a real person, with flaws, wants, needs, and sexual desires. Same goes for his merry band of misfits. It's time to get to know them on a more personal level
Product description

Size:1 Pack  |  Color:Mingle Kringle

Pornaments is founded on the belief that Santa Claus is real. It's not up for debate. We know him. He hit us up because he's thinking about moving his entire operation online, just like us. Turns out he's tired of reading all those letters. Much easier to put all his inventory online and let people pick what they want for Christmas. He and his little helpers have graciously allowed us to use their likeness however we want. Letting us shamelessly exploit their renown to hawk novelty ornaments and gag gifts. Here at Pornaments we're excited to introduce the world to the real Santa Claus, not the watered down version of him you see plastered all over big box retailers during the Christmas season. Santa Claus is a real person, with flaws, wants, needs, and sexual desires. Same goes for his merry band of misfits. It's time to get to know them on a more personal level. What happens in the North Pole, stays in the North Pole.

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
33 global ratings
5 star
95%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star
5%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
Top reviews from the United States

TabathaW
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic! So Great!
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: Mingle KringleVerified Purchase
Dollface798
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift for someone who loves xmas!
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Better than the review
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: Stiff PackageVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Mark Fichtner
5.0 out of 5 stars Outstanding Quality!
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: Chim Chim CharlieVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars PORNAMENTS
Reviewed in the United States on November 18, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: Ready TeddyVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Santos
5.0 out of 5 stars Super gay and fab
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: Ready TeddyVerified Purchase
Christin Goldsmith
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious white elephant gift
Reviewed in the United States on November 15, 2020
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Pornoment
Reviewed in the United States on November 26, 2020
Size: 1 PackColor: Chim Chim CharlieVerified Purchase
