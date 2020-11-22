- Save 10% when you purchase at least 3 ornaments sold by Pornaments. Shop items
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Pornaments Funny Christmas Ornaments | Hand Painted Glass, Medium to Large Sized Christmas Tree Ornaments to Deck Your Hall Tree and Spice Up Your Cold Winter Nights | Ready to Mingle Kringle
|Price:
|
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
|Material
|Glass
|Color
|Mingle Kringle
|Theme
|Religious
|Brand
|Pornaments
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- WHAT HAPPENS IN THE NORTH POLE, STAYS IN THE NORTH POLE this holiday season. The most elegant, hilarious, memorable gag gifts for adults this year are here! Warm up your holiday nights with our hand painted glass ornaments guaranteed to liven up the mood in a way nobody expected
- UNIQUE CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS THAT MAKE GREAT GIFTS AND STOCKING STUFFER for the holidays. Though you may need a larger sized gift stocking as our hand painted glass ornaments are pretty dang big with an average size of about 5-7" tall by 2-3" wide
- WHILE IT MAY BE USED AS FUNNY ORNAMENTS FOR CHRISTMAS TREES, our ornaments also fit any and all occasions! Just browse through our naughty list of hand-painted ornaments and let our elves show you all sorts of unique holiday or Christmas gift ideas! We're confident you'll find something that tickles your fancy
- MEET PORNAMENTS | Here at Pornaments we're excited to introduce the world to the real Santa Claus, not the watered down version of him you see plastered all over big box retailers during the Christmas season. Santa Claus is a real person, with flaws, wants, needs, and sexual desires. Same goes for his merry band of misfits. It's time to get to know them on a more personal level
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Customers who bought this item also bought
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Pornaments is founded on the belief that Santa Claus is real. It's not up for debate. We know him. He hit us up because he's thinking about moving his entire operation online, just like us. Turns out he's tired of reading all those letters. Much easier to put all his inventory online and let people pick what they want for Christmas. He and his little helpers have graciously allowed us to use their likeness however we want. Letting us shamelessly exploit their renown to hawk novelty ornaments and gag gifts. Here at Pornaments we're excited to introduce the world to the real Santa Claus, not the watered down version of him you see plastered all over big box retailers during the Christmas season. Santa Claus is a real person, with flaws, wants, needs, and sexual desires. Same goes for his merry band of misfits. It's time to get to know them on a more personal level. What happens in the North Pole, stays in the North Pole.