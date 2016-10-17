- Save 15% on 1 Anker 180 Degree Right Angle USB A to USB C Gaming Cord For every 1 Anker Power Bank you purchase offered by AnkerDirect. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code AKGAME8722. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh - Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 4.8A Output and PowerIQ Technology, External Battery Pack for iPhone, iPad & Samsung Galaxy & More (Black)
- The Anker Advantage:Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
- Ultra-High Capacity:Weighs as little as a can of soup (12.5 oz) yet charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice.
- High-Speed Charging: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge(does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger, phone chargers (generally 1 amp) may take up to 20 hours.
- Certified Safe: Anker's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
- What You Get: Anker PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately.
From the manufacturer
PowerCore
Probably our most popular charging series. With faster charging, more advanced technology and even better portability.
PowerCore 20100
A frontier in portable charging. PowerCore 20100 offers an unbelievable size to capacity ratio along with top-class charging speeds.
Thanks to Anker’s advanced charging technology, you’ll wonder why you ever wasted time plugged in to the wall.
- Huge 7-Day Charge Capacity
- Portable, Pocket-Friendly Size
- High-Speed Universal Charging
- Dual-Device Output
|
|
|
|
|
Perfectly Portable
Lighter than a can of soup, PowerCore fits easily inside backpacks, purses, or computer bags.
|
High-Speed Charging
Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.
|
Highly Durable
Constructed with premium materials to keep you charging again and again.
|
Universal Compatibility
Designed for use with virtually any device that charges from a USB port.
|PowerCore 20100
|PowerCore 10000
|PowerCore 26800
|PowerCore Essential 20000 PD
|PowerCore+ 26800 PD
|Series
|Basic
|Basic
|Basic
|Premium
|Premium
|Main Feature
|Light Weight
|Portable /Light
|Triple Device Charging
|PD+PIQ2.0 Quick Charge
|Macbook Air Supported
|Extra Hours of Battery Life (based on current average smartphone batteries)
|+92 Hours
|+46 Hours
|+123 Hours
|+92 Hours
|+123 Hours
|Output Ports
|2 x USB-A
|1xUSB-A
|3 x USB-A
|1 x USB-C 1 x USB-A
|1 x USB-C 2 x USB-A
|Recharging Time
|10 Hours
|~4.7Hours
|6.5 Hours (using both input ports)
|6.5 Hours (using USB-C to USB-C PD Charger)
|4.5 Hours (using USB-C to USB-C PD Charger)
|Size
|6.6 x 2.4 x 0.9 in
|3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 in
|7 x 3.1 x 0.9 in
|6.2 x 2.9 x 0.8 in
|7.1 x 3.1 x 0.9 in
|Weight
|356g/12.56oz
|180g/6.35oz
|490g/17.28oz
|345.5g /12.2oz
|576g/20.3oz
Product description
Model number: A1271
Anker PowerCore 20100
High-Speed-charging, long-lasting, portable power.
From ANKER, America's Leading USB Charging Brand
• Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology
• 50 million+ happy users and counting
Ultra-High Capacity
Enough power to keep you going for days. Charge an iPhone 8 almost seven times, a Galaxy S8 five times or an iPad mini twice.
High-Speed Charging Technology
Exclusive to Anker, PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to ensure your devices charge at their their fastest possible charge speed. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.
Enormous 4.8A Output
Industry leading output of 4.8 amps provides enough power to simultaneously charge any combination of devices at full speed.
MultiProtect Safety System
Surge protection, short circuit protection and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe.
Matte Finish
Enhances grip and doesn't leave smudges or fingerprints.
World Famous Warranty
At Anker, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.
For Optimal Use:
• Use the included cable, your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi); AC adapter not included.
• Please use your original Apple charging cable (not included) to charge Apple products.
• Compatible with most USB-charged devices, including iPhone 8 / X / XS / XS Max / XR (Lightning cable required), Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), USB-C MacBooks / iPad (USB A to C cable required).
• Not compatible with the iPod nano, iPod Classic; Not for devices with an input below 50mA (e.g. some Bluetooth headsets and GPS devices).
What's In the Box
PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger
Micro USB cable
Travel Pouch
Welcome Guide
Everyday, for 5 days in a row, I would allow my phone to drain as much as possible as you can see below....then the next morning I would charge my phone using only the Anker Powerbank until it was fully charged.
Here are the results!
*Charge #1 = 15% to 100% power in 1 hour 35 mins. (4 solid lights)
*Charge #2 = 20% to 100% power in 1 hour 30 mins. (3 solid lights)
*Charge #3 = 08% to 100% power in 1 hour 45 mins. (2 solid lights)
*Charge #4 = 03% to 100% power in 1 hour 50 mins. (1 solid light)
*Charge #5 = 20% to 100% power in 1 hour 25 mins. (1 Blinking light)
The next morning (on day 6), I tried recharging the phone again while the 1 remaining light on the Anker Power bank was still blinking .....
It basically went from 14% to 21% power before the Power bank ended up running completely dry.
So all in all I was able to get "5 Full Charges" from this one Power Bank with my Samsung Galaxy S7.
Hope this helps anyone who is undecided on pulling the trigger!
EDIT 11/08/16: I was contacted by their customer service team the following day after writing this review. Their team was very pleasant to deal with and quick with their responses. Within a day or two, they've already sent out a replacement for the faulty PowerCore 20100 I purchased a couple of months ago! If all goes well, I'll be updating this review again! Great customer service from Anker!
EDiT 2/16/17: Anker's customer service is second to none! The replacement works as it should, but the wire would not charge the PowerCore. After contacting their customer service team again, they were happy to replace the faulty wire sent with the replacement PowerCore. Great company that cares about their customers. I just wish products nowadays lasted longer, but regardless, I'll be buying their products again.
I bought this unit in March of 2017. I have not used it too may times. But, occasionally I have charged Iphone, Ipad, and some portable speakers. It would basically charge all of them with a single charge to the PowerCore. Very nice!
In May of 2018, I noted that when charging, the unit would get to the point where the last LED was blinking, but the lights would never turn off. Other than this, the ability to charge other devices seemed to be unchanged. However, this charging behavior made me wonder whether this was an indication of a potential failure beginning. Therefore I contacted Anker since I was still in their 18 month warranty period (just).
I have to say that working with them has been nothing but a pleasure! They responded to me the same day via email. Asked for a few other troubleshooting steps, and then sent me a new one after the extra steps did not resolve the issue. And......they let me keep the initial PowerCore which of course still works (for the time being)! Amazing.
I am extremely pleased with this company and will continue to do business with them. Highly recommended.
*** UPDATE ***
Anker did send me a replacement free of charge been using it for a week and have had no issues and works even better than the first one I had right out of the box. If I do not update this again then the product has lasted and does the job great. If this one also goes bad after a couple of months I will update. ~ week 2
It arrived quickly and the product box looked really nice. I opened it up and noticed that the portable charger was a bit bigger than what I anticipated. Inside the box was the portable charger, a usb cable, a carrying case for the portable charger, the warranty info and the manual. I immediately noticed the high quality of the charger. It feels solid in your hands and a bit heavier than I was expecting as well. There are some portable chargers that have extra stuff like a flashlight but this charger just sticks to the basic. There are two USB Ports where you can plug in your usb cable and then connect that to your device. Also, there is one micro usb port for charging the portable charger itself. Lastly, there are 4 LEDs on one side of the charger. These 4 LEDs represent how much juice is left in the portable charger. 4 LEDs means its at 100%. 3 LEDs mean 75% and so on. There is a button on the side of the charger as well. This button lights up the LEDs for you to know how much capacity is left. Anker uses their own technology to speed up the charging which is awesome. I did notice the devices I plugged in took The fact that you can charge two devices at the same time is pretty convenient as well. I have done this a few times and it works quite well.
There are a few reasons I took a star off. One of them is that charging the actual portable charger to its full capacity takes around 8 hours which is quite long. I understand the capacity is quite big but a power adapter for the charger itself could have been included. The other two reasons are weight and size. The weight and size are a little bit annoying to me as when I think of portable chargers I think of something you can put in your pocket and charge your phone at the same time. With the weight and size of this it is a bit difficult to do something specific like that. This is not a huge issue but it is just something I thought could be worth mentioning. I am aware now that anker and other companies offer smaller sized power banks. Overall, I am pretty happy with this purchase. I bought this last year and still can't notice any decrease in quality.
Thanks to Anker, their exceptionally excellent customer service, and their client appreciation...I am a very happy customer. Great products, excellent quality, and excellent service. I highly recommend any Anker product, as Anker does stand behind their products and quality.
My first Anker 20100 Portable Charger died after 1 year - granted, I use it extremely often as I am a Pokemon Go player, so I was happy with the product. At that time, I did not realize there was a warranty, so I purchased a second one (same model, different colour) as a replacement. This Anker 20100 only lasted a few months before it died. Both chargers had the same symptoms: The charger is charged (2-4 lights on), when I plug it in it charges the phone for only a few seconds and then the charger turns off. I contacted Anker support and they were amazing, with few questions asked they sent two replacements within days. I was happily an Anker customer and ready to give a 5 star review because they stand by their products and I was hoping all would be well with the replacements. On day 1, one of the replacements had the exact same issue so it is unusable. I reached out this morning to see if there is a different product I can get instead because 3 portable chargers with the same problem is definitely a pattern of a larger issue. Overall: I would suggest purchasing an Anker product because of their great customer service, but I would not recommend this particular portable charger because I had 3 stop working within a year and a half.
It is heavy but I don't mind it! I got used to it for my frequent travels. I will be looking in to the newer, smaller portable battery though!
I bought one of these over 3 years ago and it worked pretty well over that period but only really used when travelling, which wasn’t too often. Last week it died on me. So I thought I’d buy another, it was delivered with 3 out of 4 lights charged. So I plugged it in overnight to fully charge to take away on a 4 day trip to Europe with me. Following morning it had only one solid light and one flashing, so it had actually lost charge while on charge! Pretty disappointing and I have to say as a regular buyer of Anker products this will be the last. There’s been a notable downturn in their quality over the last couple of years. I’ll be returning this and going to another brand.
I had great expectations for this, as a friend has a smaller earlier model and loves it. I will continue to use, but with bitter disappointment each time.
UPDATE:
Since posting the above review, the Anker team did not hesitate to get in touch with me to offer solutions and support to my issue.
The Anker team were amazing and I now have a fully working PowerCore.
Thank you Anker for your swift action and immediate responses, I am very grateful for everything.
I have used this once and it was great, it gave me 4 full charges of my mobile. Recharged it to use this week and it's already got a fault. It's not putting out any charge at all, even though it should be fully charged. Tried different cables, still no good, tried different devices with different ports, still no good, tried different battery packs with the same devices and same cables and they were fine. So it's definitely bust. One use for £35 is not good enough.
In -7c as soon as phone came out your pocket the battery started to die, so this little power pack kept 2 iPad Air (latest gen)
iPhone 8
iPhone 8+
2 iPod touch (latest gen)
All going. I only had to charge it twice in the week we were there!
Excellent bit of kit, also comes with a net carry bag
The unit was half charged when it arrived and took about 3 - 4 hours to fully charge.