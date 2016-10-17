$31.99
Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh - Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 4.8A Output and PowerIQ Technology, External Battery Pack for iPhone, iPad & Samsung Galaxy & More (Black)

by Anker
4.5 out of 5 stars 26,849 ratings
  • The Anker Advantage:Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Ultra-High Capacity:Weighs as little as a can of soup (12.5 oz) yet charges the iPhone 8 almost seven times, the Galaxy S8 five times or the iPad mini 4 twice.
  • High-Speed Charging: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge(does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge). Recharges itself in 10 hours with a 2 amp charger, phone chargers (generally 1 amp) may take up to 20 hours.
  • Certified Safe: Anker's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
  • What You Get: Anker PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
1271 portable charger 1277 portable charger B1375
PowerCore 20100 PowerCore 10000 PowerCore 26800 PowerCore Essential 20000 PD PowerCore+ 26800 PD
Series Basic Basic Basic Premium Premium
Main Feature Light Weight Portable /Light Triple Device Charging PD+PIQ2.0 Quick Charge Macbook Air Supported
Extra Hours of Battery Life (based on current average smartphone batteries) +92 Hours +46 Hours +123 Hours +92 Hours +123 Hours
Output Ports 2 x USB-A 1xUSB-A 3 x USB-A 1 x USB-C 1 x USB-A 1 x USB-C 2 x USB-A
Recharging Time 10 Hours ~4.7Hours 6.5 Hours (using both input ports) 6.5 Hours (using USB-C to USB-C PD Charger) 4.5 Hours (using USB-C to USB-C PD Charger)
Size 6.6 x 2.4 x 0.9 in 3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 in 7 x 3.1 x 0.9 in 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.8 in 7.1 x 3.1 x 0.9 in
Weight 356g/12.56oz 180g/6.35oz 490g/17.28oz 345.5g /12.2oz 576g/20.3oz

Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 20100mAh - Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 4.8A Output and PowerIQ Technology, External Battery Pack for iPhone, iPad & Samsung Galaxy & More (Black)
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, One of The Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh Power Bank, Ultra-Compact Battery Pack, High-Speed Charging Technology Phone Charger for iPhone, Samsung and More.
Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger - Compact 13000mAh 2-Port Ultra Portable Phone Charger Power Bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy (Black)
Portable Charger Power Bank 25800mAh, Ultra-High Capacity Fast Phone Charging with Newest Intelligent Controlling IC, 2 USB Ports External Cell Phone Battery Pack for iPhone,Samsung Android,Table etc
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Power Bank with PowerIQ Technology and USB-C (Input Only), High-Capacity External Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone, Samsung, iPad, and More.
INIU Power Bank, Ultra-Slim Dual 3A High-Speed Portable Charger, 10000mAh USB C Input & Flashlight External Phone Battery Pack for iPhone 11 XS X 8 Plus Samsung S10 Google LG iPad etc. [2020 Upgrade]
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (26849)
Product description

Color:Black

Model number: A1271
Anker PowerCore 20100
High-Speed-charging, long-lasting, portable power.

From ANKER, America's Leading USB Charging Brand
• Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology
• 50 million+ happy users and counting

Ultra-High Capacity
Enough power to keep you going for days. Charge an iPhone 8 almost seven times, a Galaxy S8 five times or an iPad mini twice.

High-Speed Charging Technology
Exclusive to Anker, PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to ensure your devices charge at their their fastest possible charge speed. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Enormous 4.8A Output
Industry leading output of 4.8 amps provides enough power to simultaneously charge any combination of devices at full speed.

MultiProtect Safety System
Surge protection, short circuit protection and more advanced safety features keep you and your devices safe.

Matte Finish
Enhances grip and doesn't leave smudges or fingerprints.

World Famous Warranty
At Anker, we believe in our products. That's why we back them all with an 18-month warranty and provide friendly, easy-to-reach support.

For Optimal Use:
• Use the included cable, your original cable or a third-party certified one (such as MFi); AC adapter not included.
• Please use your original Apple charging cable (not included) to charge Apple products.
• Compatible with most USB-charged devices, including iPhone 8 / X / XS / XS Max / XR (Lightning cable required), Android smartphones and tablets (including the Nexus 7), USB-C MacBooks / iPad (USB A to C cable required).
• Not compatible with the iPod nano, iPod Classic; Not for devices with an input below 50mA (e.g. some Bluetooth headsets and GPS devices).

What's In the Box
PowerCore 20100 Portable Charger
Micro USB cable
Travel Pouch
Welcome Guide

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
26,849 customer ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
8%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
7%
Rik Hanssen
5.0 out of 5 stars Samsung Galaxy S7 Approved!!!
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2016
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Brandon
4.0 out of 5 stars Don't expect much after a couple of months...
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2016
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Shab
1.0 out of 5 stars Great product initially but one port stopped working after 3 months
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Elec geek
5.0 out of 5 stars Here is a story of the amazing customer service of this Anker bunch
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2018
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
Top international reviews

Ryan Ramhit
4.0 out of 5 stars Great service & Better product
Reviewed in Canada on April 19, 2017
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Juggernaut
4.0 out of 5 stars Powerful Portable Charger
Reviewed in Canada on June 6, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Anker Customer Service
Reviewed in Canada on June 4, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Jenn
3.0 out of 5 stars so I was happy with the product
Reviewed in Canada on February 5, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Kerry C.
5.0 out of 5 stars and have used it pretty consistently for the past 6 months
Reviewed in Canada on January 31, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Read more
Brian Doyle
1.0 out of 5 stars Delivered Faulty - Anker Redeemed Themselves
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 28, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Miss Wysiwyg
1.0 out of 5 stars Beyond disappointed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 23, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
ian myers
4.0 out of 5 stars Early days, but looking good.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 17, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
R Potts
5.0 out of 5 stars Great colour & handy net carry bag
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 27, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Ms Robyn James
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic customer service
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 2, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
AverageJames Movies
5.0 out of 5 stars Just buy it already!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 8, 2020
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
JustABookFan
2.0 out of 5 stars Ok for 6 months then loses charge power
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 2, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
Dean Baker
5.0 out of 5 stars Very, very handy piece of kit
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 28, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Jennie W.
4.0 out of 5 stars Bought but replaced
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 20, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Mr. J. Pacey
5.0 out of 5 stars Get this if you want the best there is non finer
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
