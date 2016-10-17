At the time of buying this I wanted to get a power bank as my current phone had a battery discharge problem and I was thinking I could extend its life by having a portable charger. I was looking around on amazon and found this. It had quite a few reviews and I have purchased anker products in the past and am usually pretty happy with it. I went ahead and decided to buy this.



It arrived quickly and the product box looked really nice. I opened it up and noticed that the portable charger was a bit bigger than what I anticipated. Inside the box was the portable charger, a usb cable, a carrying case for the portable charger, the warranty info and the manual. I immediately noticed the high quality of the charger. It feels solid in your hands and a bit heavier than I was expecting as well. There are some portable chargers that have extra stuff like a flashlight but this charger just sticks to the basic. There are two USB Ports where you can plug in your usb cable and then connect that to your device. Also, there is one micro usb port for charging the portable charger itself. Lastly, there are 4 LEDs on one side of the charger. These 4 LEDs represent how much juice is left in the portable charger. 4 LEDs means its at 100%. 3 LEDs mean 75% and so on. There is a button on the side of the charger as well. This button lights up the LEDs for you to know how much capacity is left. Anker uses their own technology to speed up the charging which is awesome. I did notice the devices I plugged in took The fact that you can charge two devices at the same time is pretty convenient as well. I have done this a few times and it works quite well.



There are a few reasons I took a star off. One of them is that charging the actual portable charger to its full capacity takes around 8 hours which is quite long. I understand the capacity is quite big but a power adapter for the charger itself could have been included. The other two reasons are weight and size. The weight and size are a little bit annoying to me as when I think of portable chargers I think of something you can put in your pocket and charge your phone at the same time. With the weight and size of this it is a bit difficult to do something specific like that. This is not a huge issue but it is just something I thought could be worth mentioning. I am aware now that anker and other companies offer smaller sized power banks. Overall, I am pretty happy with this purchase. I bought this last year and still can't notice any decrease in quality.