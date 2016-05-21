

Capacity:21200mah

Converted Capacity: (21200mah*3.7v)/5v*95%(PCB Convert)=14903.6mah (Without considering the cord loss)

Nominal Energy: 21200mah*3.7v=78.4Wh

Input: 5V=2A

Output:5V=2A,1A

Operating Temperature: Charger= -20℃ to 60 ℃ Discharger= -40℃ to 70℃

Cycle life: 100%DOD＞ 1000 cycles; 90%DOD＞ 2000 cycles; 80%DOD ＞ 3000 cycles

Charger And Discharger At The Same Time.

Cable: 60cm for power and data



About charging: our products support input type 2A AC charger, with which you will save much time charging

the product. Having an intelligent 2A outpout, the power bank will automatically match your equipment, as it

may provide with AC and more charging speed, but the charging speed does not get any faster on its own. That

would depend merely on the device.



About use and caution: The power bank turns automatically off, so that it may be safe for your home. When off

remember to check your cable. It is always best to use the original charging cable of your mobile.



About port usage: 2 interfaces using different schemes is connected to the IC chip, they can provide the best

charging experience. The device is compatible with all equipment and cables. In case of trouble, replace the

cable first, and if your problem is not resolved we are willing to replace it for you in 24 hours.



Furtherrmore, you should know that having our customers as our no1 priority,

our company is dedicated to keeping you happy and if possible,

to assist you solve any problems you might face while using the product, through our support department.