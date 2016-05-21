Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Portable Charger Gogyre 2... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Portable Charger Gogyre 21200mAh Power Bank 2 Port Output External Battery Pack with Boston Cells Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy Android Phones Tablet ( Black )

3.9 out of 5 stars 92 customer reviews
Price: $23.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25. Details
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $7.09. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
In Stock.
Sold by Gogyre Technology and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Super long Cycle Life- Gogyre portable charger with Boston swing 5300 battery cells offer the highest usable energy density combined with a longer cycle life, Boston cells can undergo over 2000 charge/discharge cycles at 90% depth of discharge (DOD)
  • 21200mAh High capacity-- charge a iPhone 6s to 9 times, a Samsung s6 up to 6 times, a full charge of ipad 2 2 times, recharge itself in 12-14 hours with 2 amp adapter (not included) and the included micro-usb cable
  • Ultra safe and time saving: Various security system provide reliable security protection. Smart charge with 2 USB port: 5V 2A / 5V 1A, charge your two devices at the same time
  • Ideal for a wide range of applications, including pokemon go,outdoor activities, camping, travel, mountain climbing, maximizes compatibility with Android devices, Apple, Huawei, Sony, HTC and other devices
  • Package includes: Gogyre G2 21200mAh external battery, micro USB cable, user manual, 18 months warranty and friendly service
2 new from $23.99
$23.99 & FREE Shipping on orders over $25. Details
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $7.09. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
In Stock. Sold by Gogyre Technology and Fulfilled by Amazon. Gift-wrap available.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Frequently bought together

  • Portable Charger Gogyre 21200mAh Power Bank 2 Port Output External Battery Pack with Boston Cells Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy Android Phones Tablet ( Black )
  • +
  • AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable - Apple MFi Certified - Black - 3 Feet /0.9 Meters
Total price: $30.48
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. LQQB Storage Power Bank 24000mah Portable Charger External Battery Pack(Input 2A & Output 5.5A 3-Port) with LCD display for All Smartphone Tablet& More-Black
    4.5 out of 5 stars 292
    $26.99 Prime
  2. LQQBSTORAGE Portable charger 12000mAh Power Bank External Battery Packs(Input 5V/2A 3-Outputs 5.5A) for iPhone& iPad& Samsung Galaxy& More(White)
    4.5 out of 5 stars 292
    $16.99 Prime
  3. Hercules RSW20000:20000mAh High Capacity Sim design Dual USB ports, premium LG cell battery pack portable phone charger power bank, TI battery intelligent protection system
    4.3 out of 5 stars 41
    $21.99 Prime
  4. Portable Charger RAVPower 26800 Battery Packs 26800mAh Total 5.5A Output 3-Port Power Bank (2A Input, iSmart 2.0 USB Power Pack) Portable Battery Charger for iPhone, iPad, and other Smart Devices
    4.6 out of 5 stars 3,228
    $49.99 Prime
  5. [Upgraded] Poweradd Pilot Pro3 30000mAh Power Bank (Dual Inputs/4A, 3 Outputs/4.5A) External Battery Pack with High-Speed Smart Charge for iPhone, iPad, Samsung, LG, Nexus and More
    4.6 out of 5 stars 258
    $39.99 Prime
  6. EasyAcc 20000mAh Portable Charger Fast Recharge External Battery Pack Charger with 4A 2-Port Input 4.8A Smart Output High Capacity Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Android - Black and Orange
    4.5 out of 5 stars 2,118
    $32.99 Prime
Next

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Compare to similar items


Portable Charger Gogyre 21200mAh Power Bank 2 Port Output External Battery Pack with Boston Cells Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy Android Phones Tablet ( Black )
Anker PowerCore 10000, One of the Smallest and Lightest 10000mAh External Batteries, Ultra-Compact, High-speed Charging Technology Power Bank for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More
Anker PowerCore 13000, Compact 13000mAh 2-Port Ultra-Portable Phone Charger Power Bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy (Black)
Anker 20000mAh Portable Charger PowerCore 20100 - Ultra High Capacity Power Bank with 4.8A Output, PowerIQ Technology for iPhone, iPad & Samsung Galaxy & More – Black
Portable Chargers 16750 RAVPower 16750mAh External Battery Pack 4.5A Dual USB Output External Phone Charger Power Pack Power Bank (iSmart 2.0 Tech) for Nintendo Switch, iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 (Black)
LQQB Storage Power Bank 24000mah Portable Charger External Battery Pack(Input 2A & Output 5.5A 3-Port) with LCD display for All Smartphone Tablet& More-Black
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (92) 4 out of 5 stars (6900) 4 out of 5 stars (5209) 4 out of 5 stars (11192) 4 out of 5 stars (13438) 4 out of 5 stars (292)
Price $23.99 $25.99 $23.90 $31.69 $31.99 $26.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Gogyre Technology AnkerDirect AnkerDirect AnkerDirect Sunvalley Brands LQQB Storage Technology Co.,Ltd
Item Dimensions 0.87 x 6.06 x 3.23 in 2.36 x 3.62 x 0.87 in 3.2 x 3.8 x 0.9 in 2.28 x 6.64 x 0.87 in 3.15 x 5 x 0.79 in 3.15 x 6.5 x 0.87 in
Item Weight 1.01 lbs 6.4 ounces 0.56 lb 0.78 lb 0.68 lb 0.96 lb
Compare with similar items

Product description


Capacity:21200mah
Converted Capacity: (21200mah*3.7v)/5v*95%(PCB Convert)=14903.6mah (Without considering the cord loss)
Nominal Energy: 21200mah*3.7v=78.4Wh
Input: 5V=2A
Output:5V=2A,1A
Operating Temperature: Charger= -20℃ to 60 ℃ Discharger= -40℃ to 70℃
Cycle life: 100%DOD＞ 1000 cycles; 90%DOD＞ 2000 cycles; 80%DOD ＞ 3000 cycles
Charger And Discharger At The Same Time.
Cable: 60cm for power and data

About charging: our products support input type 2A AC charger, with which you will save much time charging
the product. Having an intelligent 2A outpout, the power bank will automatically match your equipment, as it
may provide with AC and more charging speed, but the charging speed does not get any faster on its own. That
would depend merely on the device.

About use and caution: The power bank turns automatically off, so that it may be safe for your home. When off
remember to check your cable. It is always best to use the original charging cable of your mobile.

About port usage: 2 interfaces using different schemes is connected to the IC chip, they can provide the best
charging experience. The device is compatible with all equipment and cables. In case of trouble, replace the
cable first, and if your problem is not resolved we are willing to replace it for you in 24 hours.

Furtherrmore, you should know that having our customers as our no1 priority,
our company is dedicated to keeping you happy and if possible,
to assist you solve any problems you might face while using the product, through our support department.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsTHE ULTIMATE CHARGER... A POWERHOUSE!
ByMTKSon May 21, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
9 helpful votes
10 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent battery! Reasonably priced compared to other batteries!
ByBrian K.on June 27, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 helpful votes
4 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars5/5 AMAZING
ByE. Escobaron March 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
1 helpful vote
2 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsessential
Byruttoon October 15, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 helpful votes
3 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat battery charger. It's a bit heavy but that means more charges.
ByJohn Huangon May 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsYou can't go wrong with this portable charger!
ByTom Tarvinon June 20, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsUsed it for a week while up at a remote ...
ByD. M. Kilbrideon November 11, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
1 helpful vote
2 helpful votes
|
0Comment
|Report abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsWorks as advertised but bulky and heavy
ByAmazon Customeron April 22, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
1 helpful vote
|
0Comment
|Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Portable Charger Gogyre 21200mAh Power Bank 2 Port Output External Battery Pack with Boston Cells Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy Android Phones Tablet ( Black )
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Portable Charger Gogyre 21200mAh Power Bank 2 Port Output External Battery Pack with Boston Cells Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy Android Phones Tablet ( Black )
Set up a giveaway

Customers also shopped for

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. LQQB Storage Power Bank 24000mah Portable Charger External Battery Pack(Input 2A & Output 5.5A 3-Port) with LCD display for All Smartphone Tablet& More-Black
    4.5 out of 5 stars 292
    $26.99 Prime
  2. Solar Charger AKEEPOW Power Bank 22000mAh Portable Solar Battery Pack with Dual Ports Input and 3 USB Output External Portable Charger for Cell Phone, iPhone, iPad, Samsung and other Smart Devices
    4.5 out of 5 stars 81
    $36.88 Prime
  3. GOMEIR 20000mAh Ultra High Capacity Power Bank Portable External Battery Pack Portable Charger Backup Pack 2 USB Port PowerIQ Technology for For iPhone 7 7S 6s 6 Plus iPad Samsung(Black)
    4.6 out of 5 stars 81
    $26.99 Prime
  4. [Quick Charge 3.0]EC Technology 21000mAh Power Bank Dual Input Port (4A) Portable High Capacity External Battery Pack with AUTO IC, 3 USB Ports (33W) for iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Nexus and More Black
    4.3 out of 5 stars 219
    $34.99 Prime
  5. ALLPOWERS 5000mAh External Battery Charger Pack with Fast-Charging Technology & 2A Input, Ultra Compact Power Bank Portable Charger for iPhone, iPad, Samsung and All Android Smartphones
    4.1 out of 5 stars 126
    $12.99 Prime
  6. Power Bank 15000mAh, Portable Charger Jonkuu External Battery Pack 2A Micro usb & Type-c/usb c Input and 3A Dual Usb Output with Display for iPhoneX iPhone8 Plus Galaxy S8 and Nintendo Switch (white)
    4.4 out of 5 stars 10
    $19.99 Prime
Next

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: iphone pokemon go, bank power pack, mountain iphone 6 case, small android tablet, small cell, travel card