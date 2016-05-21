Portable Charger Gogyre 21200mAh Power Bank 2 Port Output External Battery Pack with Boston Cells Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy Android Phones Tablet ( Black )
Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Super long Cycle Life- Gogyre portable charger with Boston swing 5300 battery cells offer the highest usable energy density combined with a longer cycle life, Boston cells can undergo over 2000 charge/discharge cycles at 90% depth of discharge (DOD)
- 21200mAh High capacity-- charge a iPhone 6s to 9 times, a Samsung s6 up to 6 times, a full charge of ipad 2 2 times, recharge itself in 12-14 hours with 2 amp adapter (not included) and the included micro-usb cable
- Ultra safe and time saving: Various security system provide reliable security protection. Smart charge with 2 USB port: 5V 2A / 5V 1A, charge your two devices at the same time
- Ideal for a wide range of applications, including pokemon go,outdoor activities, camping, travel, mountain climbing, maximizes compatibility with Android devices, Apple, Huawei, Sony, HTC and other devices
- Package includes: Gogyre G2 21200mAh external battery, micro USB cable, user manual, 18 months warranty and friendly service
Product description
Capacity:21200mah
Converted Capacity: (21200mah*3.7v)/5v*95%(PCB Convert)=14903.6mah (Without considering the cord loss)
Nominal Energy: 21200mah*3.7v=78.4Wh
Input: 5V=2A
Output:5V=2A,1A
Operating Temperature: Charger= -20℃ to 60 ℃ Discharger= -40℃ to 70℃
Cycle life: 100%DOD＞ 1000 cycles; 90%DOD＞ 2000 cycles; 80%DOD ＞ 3000 cycles
Charger And Discharger At The Same Time.
Cable: 60cm for power and data
About charging: our products support input type 2A AC charger, with which you will save much time charging
the product. Having an intelligent 2A outpout, the power bank will automatically match your equipment, as it
may provide with AC and more charging speed, but the charging speed does not get any faster on its own. That
would depend merely on the device.
About use and caution: The power bank turns automatically off, so that it may be safe for your home. When off
remember to check your cable. It is always best to use the original charging cable of your mobile.
About port usage: 2 interfaces using different schemes is connected to the IC chip, they can provide the best
charging experience. The device is compatible with all equipment and cables. In case of trouble, replace the
cable first, and if your problem is not resolved we are willing to replace it for you in 24 hours.
Furtherrmore, you should know that having our customers as our no1 priority,
our company is dedicated to keeping you happy and if possible,
to assist you solve any problems you might face while using the product, through our support department.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
The G2 has a sleek design and easily fits in most bags, even in a back pocket. It has a good weight to it, definitely wouldn’t want to have it in a pocket all day however. Solid construction, like many of their other units though I have to complain about the length of the USB charging cable, its maybe 4” long so the charger needs to be right by the outlet. The unit charges fast and the blue LED indicator lets you know while charging and after how much battery is left.
I can’t say enough awesome things about this, definitely worth buying.
Cons:
-One thing that I wish it has is another USB port. It already has two USB ports but another one would be nice.
-The LED indicator is kind of hard to see since it is very small. It'd be easier to see if they just had four LED dot lights on the top or something. But not really a big of a deal.
Pros:
-Excellent price!
-Sturdy and hefty, I like it!
-Minimal design
-Charges relatively fast
-On/off switch works great
Beware this power bank might be bigger and heavier than you'd expect. The mini flashlight is quite useful.
Had an issue after a month of use, the customer service answer was super quick and I've been granted a replacement. Good product!
The unit has a high quality feel, almost indestructible. The documentation is scant, and written by someone for whom English is not their first language, but it's adequate; the device is nearly self explanatory. It has a built in flashlight, which might be useful in an emergency - I haven't needed it.
Just checked both chargers before I wrapped them up for xmas and after 4 weeks of sitting they both still had 100% charge!!