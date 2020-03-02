- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
3 Year Personal Care Protection Planfrom Asurion, LLC
- No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
- Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
- Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
- File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
- Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Massage Gun, Portable Body Muscle Massager 20 Speeds Handheld Percussion Massager Gun, Professional Deep Tissue Massager Legiral Le3 Electric Massage Gun for Athletes with 6 Massage Heads
|List Price
|$179.99
|Deal of the Day:
|$89.99 ($89.99 / Count) & FREE Shipping. Details
|
Ends in 10h 32m 24s
Deal has ended
|You Save:
|$90.00 (50%)
|Color
|Silver
|Brand
|Legiral
|Power Source
|Battery Powered
About this item
- 【EFFECTIVELY RELIEVE MUSCLE SORENESS】The percussion therapy used by our massage guns can help muscles recover faster, reduce muscle pain and lactic acid build-up, improve range of motion and flexibility, encourage blood flow, and more. The powerful massager is suitable for everyone from professional athletes to recreational gym-goers to those with chronic pain.
- 【20 LEVELS OF INTENSITY + 6 MASSAGE HEADS】Our deep tissue massage gun has 20 adjustable speeds which can provide 1200-3200 rpm percussions per minute. 6 massage heads for different areas of the body can meet your various muscle relaxation needs. Everything fits into a handy carrying case which is perfect for travel.
- 【UPGRADED POWERFUL LOW-NOISE MOTOR】Our percussion massager is equipped with a high-torque brushless motor, not only can provide strong massage power which can reach as deep as 16 millimeters into your soft tissue but also provide you with a low-noise (35-55dB) massage environment.
- 【2500mAh RECHARGEABLE LONG LIFE BATTERY】Our muscle massager gun is equipped with a 2500mAh high-quality rechargeable lithium battery, ensures a 6 hours working time(low speed), takes 1.5-2 hours to be fully charged. Non-slip and ergonomic design make it easy to hold and use.
- 【EASY TO USE】: Legiral Deep tissue massage gun has a very easy-to-operate LED control, you can easily adjust the speed and vibration level. Equipped with a portable suitcase so that you can relax your muscles anytime, anywhere.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Customers who bought this item also bought
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Why do you need a massage gun?
Massage guns, especially the variety that utilize percussive therapy, are essentially backed by the same oodles of scientific research that support massage as the ultimate workout recovery tool. Instead of getting traditional massage therapy once a month, you can use these handheld devices from the comfort of your own home. Everyone from professional athletes to recreational gym-goers to those with chronic pain love these powerful massagers for many reasons: Percussive therapy is said to help muscles recover faster, reduce muscle pain and lactic acid build-up, improve range of motion and flexibility, encourage blood flow and more.
Why choose our massage gun?
|
|
|
|
LCD Touch Display
Percussion massage gun with LCD touch screen has 20 speed strength levels met your need.and simpler operation and higher efficiency.
|
Excellent Heat Dissipation
Our deep tissue massage gun has excellent heat dissipation, which can effectively reduce the damage to the machine, extend the use time, and reduce the probability of product failure.
|
16MM Mmplitude
Different from the ordinary 10mm amplitude massage gun on the market, our deep tissue massage gun has an amplitude of 16mm, allowing the percussion to penetrate deep into the deep tissue.
|
|
|
|
Intelligent Timing Protection
Upgraded with a intelligent timing protection, Continuous use for more than 10 minutes or out of use more than 10 minutes will automatically shut down.
|
New Generation Motor
Our massage guns are equipped with a new generation brushless motors, which produces very little noise while bringing powerful massage power.
|
Gift Carrying Case
We have equipped you with a portable suitcase which is large enough to hold the massage gun and all its accessories so that you can carry it when you go travel.
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 9.84 x 2.24 x 9.21 inches; 3.85 Pounds
- Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
- Date First Available : March 2, 2020
- Manufacturer : Legiral
- ASIN : B085C8TNQV
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#1,811 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #9 in Electric Back Massagers
- #400 in Health Care Products
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Compare with similar items
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.