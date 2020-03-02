Loading recommendations for you

Massage Gun, Portable Body Muscle Massager 20 Speeds Handheld Percussion Massager Gun, Professional Deep Tissue Massager Legiral Le3 Electric Massage Gun for Athletes with 6 Massage Heads

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,891 ratings
List Price $179.99
Deal of the Day: $89.99 ($89.99 / Count) & FREE Shipping.
Ends in 10h 32m 24s
Deal has ended
You Save: $90.00 (50%)
Color Silver
Brand Legiral
Power Source Battery Powered

About this item

  • 【EFFECTIVELY RELIEVE MUSCLE SORENESS】The percussion therapy used by our massage guns can help muscles recover faster, reduce muscle pain and lactic acid build-up, improve range of motion and flexibility, encourage blood flow, and more. The powerful massager is suitable for everyone from professional athletes to recreational gym-goers to those with chronic pain.
  • 【20 LEVELS OF INTENSITY + 6 MASSAGE HEADS】Our deep tissue massage gun has 20 adjustable speeds which can provide 1200-3200 rpm percussions per minute. 6 massage heads for different areas of the body can meet your various muscle relaxation needs. Everything fits into a handy carrying case which is perfect for travel.
  • 【UPGRADED POWERFUL LOW-NOISE MOTOR】Our percussion massager is equipped with a high-torque brushless motor, not only can provide strong massage power which can reach as deep as 16 millimeters into your soft tissue but also provide you with a low-noise (35-55dB) massage environment.
  • 【2500mAh RECHARGEABLE LONG LIFE BATTERY】Our muscle massager gun is equipped with a 2500mAh high-quality rechargeable lithium battery, ensures a 6 hours working time(low speed), takes 1.5-2 hours to be fully charged. Non-slip and ergonomic design make it easy to hold and use.
  • 【EASY TO USE】: Legiral Deep tissue massage gun has a very easy-to-operate LED control, you can easily adjust the speed and vibration level. Equipped with a portable suitcase so that you can relax your muscles anytime, anywhere.
Product Description

massage gun

Why do you need a massage gun?

Massage guns, especially the variety that utilize percussive therapy, are essentially backed by the same oodles of scientific research that support massage as the ultimate workout recovery tool. Instead of getting traditional massage therapy once a month, you can use these handheld devices from the comfort of your own home. Everyone from professional athletes to recreational gym-goers to those with chronic pain love these powerful massagers for many reasons: Percussive therapy is said to help muscles recover faster, reduce muscle pain and lactic acid build-up, improve range of motion and flexibility, encourage blood flow and more.

muti-perpose massage gun

Product details

  • Product Dimensions : 9.84 x 2.24 x 9.21 inches; 3.85 Pounds
  • Batteries : 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)
  • Date First Available : March 2, 2020
  • Manufacturer : Legiral
  • ASIN : B085C8TNQV
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 1,891 ratings

Compare with similar items


Massage Gun, Portable Body Muscle Massager 20 Speeds Handheld Percussion Massager Gun, Professional Deep Tissue Massager Legiral Le3 Electric Massage Gun for Athletes with 6 Massage Heads
FIT KING Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Neck Back Massager to Relieve Muslce Soreness and Fast Recovery with 6 Heads 6 Hours Use
Cryotex Massage Gun – Deep Tissue Handheld Percussion Massager – Six Different Heads for Different Muscle Groups - 20 Speed Options
Massage Gun TaoTronics Professional Deep Tissue Muscle Massager Gun Percussion Handheld Electric Muscle Massager with 10 Speed Levels 6 Massage Heads for Gym Office Home Post-Workout Recovery
Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager - Percussion Massage Gun Massager Gun Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massage Gun Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager Percussion Massager Muscle Gun Massager Chrome
Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes - Percussion Massager Deep Tissue Massager Percussion Massage Gun Massagers for Muscles Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun Deep Muscle Massager Gun Muscle Gun Chrome
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1891) 4.7 out of 5 stars (313) 4.8 out of 5 stars (5301) 4.8 out of 5 stars (3299) 4.9 out of 5 stars (967) 4.7 out of 5 stars (866)
Price $89.99 $89.99 $119.50 $89.49 $89.97 $89.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By FineWish FITKING Arena Innovative Designs TaoTronics Official Willow International Prep Naturals
Are batteries included? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Color Silver Black Grey Chrome
