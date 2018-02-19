I am going to go 3-stars for a few reasons and you can judge for yourself. First this is 2 pieces of plastic that are attached together so it flexes a bit on carpet and I am concerned the joint may crack at some point in the future. It is quite thick but still concerns me. Second, and most disappointing is that the handles are also a very hard plastic which is tough on the palms of the hands. You may need padded gloves or try to add some foam padding such as pipe insulation from the home improvement store. For the exorbitant cost of this thing that is something that I would definitely expect. And of course then the third reason is cost vs.value. Based on how and what it is made of, I think $50 is way too high for this.



Now all that said, I do like using it and even though I feel it is overpriced in my opinion, I still think it is beneficial for getting a good upper body workout at home. You WILL feel the workout believe me...and start slow if you are new to push ups. You can good results from this by building up slowly starting with even just 5 reps and having your knees on the ground. If you jump into this at 8-12 reps and are not used to doing upper body, you will be sorry for the next 3-5 days. I have been doing some pushups for the last few months slowly building up the number and I really felt this despite having been working these muscled for awhile. These exercises are harder than they look especially when doing multiple combinations in one workout. Please don't hurt yourself.



On the plus side, they have a whole set of videos on YouTube that show you how to do all the workouts at 3 different fitness levels, Check out their website for the links. Beginner (push up with knees on ground), Intermediate (regular style), and Advanced (adding in a complimentary lower body combo movement to the pushup). Also they do cardio in between the sets as well in the videos.