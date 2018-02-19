- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Power Press Push Up - Complete Push Up Training System
|Price:
|
$69.95
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ORIGINAL U.S. DESIGN (Patent & Trademark): Widest push up board system provides over 30 combo positions. Mix and match multi-color positions for more push up angles that will maximize your upper body definition and achieve best results.
- MULTIPLE POSITIONS: Wide-to-Narrow positions effectively develop major and minor muscle groups such as your chest, shoulder, triceps, biceps, and back, while engaging your total core.
- MOST EFFECTIVE COLOR-CODED PUSHUP SYSTEM: Various colors Identify muscle groups worked (i.e., Chest, Shoulders, Back, Triceps)
- FREE TONE & BURN WORKOUT: 10 Week HIIT Program (YouTube) that sculpts and tones your upper body and lower body. Burn calories and lose weight doing effective plyometric exercises and an ab-shredding routine. Highly effective sculpting and weight loss program.
- HIGH QUALITY, SAFE & EASY TO USE: Premium Non-slip, Thick Over-Sized Hand Grips; Simple assembly and storage; Dimensions: 36" L x 16.5" W x 2" D (Heavy Duty 2pc board); Heavy duty 300 lb. user weight capacity. Best quality materials.
- Revolutionary color-coded push up board targets specifics muscles worked (chest, shoulders, back, and triceps)
- Heavy duty "Plug & Press" push up board system with multiple positions and angles that sculpt and maximize upper body definition
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Power Press Push Up Features
|
|
|
|
Multiple Positions, Multiple Angles, Better Results
Power Press Push Up is a versatile color coded push up board system that maximizes upper body strength and definition. The 14 preset positions promote proper form and sculpt strong lean muscles. Mix and match various positions for a more challenging workout. Oversized handgrips are included and designed to ease pressure on your wrist.
|
Target Specific Muscles: Shoulders, Chest, Back and Triceps
Target specific muscle groups when using Power Press Push Up's color coded training system: Shoulders (Red), Chest (Blue), Back (Yellow), and Triceps (Green).
|
Power Press Push Up + 10 week Workout Calendar
Included with Power Press Push Up is a 10 week workout calendar. The 10 week strength and conditioning program consists of 3 phases: Start Up, Rev Up, Explosion. Each phase combines Power Press push ups with cardio, plyometric and core exercises. In just 30 minutes a day, you will develop muscles, build upper and lower body strength, burn calories, and lose weight.
Watch the workout videos at the Power Press YouTube Channel, using your portable device or Smart TV.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite
|
UUKEE Push Up Bar Upgrated Push-up Board Exercise Equipment for Home Workouts Portable Push Up Stands 10-in-1 Pushup Elite System with 360° Adjustable Push Up Handles
|
Redipo Push Up Bars Strength Training - Workout Stands with Ergonomic Push-up Bracket Board with Non-Slip Sturdy Structure Portable for Home Fitness Training, Push Up Stands Handle for Floor Workouts
|
Iron Chest Master Push Up Machine - The Perfect Chest Workout Equipment for Home Workouts - Exercise Equipment Includes Resistance Bands and Unique Fitness Program for Men and Women…
|Customer Rating
|(4623)
|(10628)
|(31)
|(1919)
|(1214)
|Price
|$69.95
|$29.99
|$49.99
|$11.99
|$169.89
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Maximum Fitness Gear Inc
|Amazon.com
|UUKEE Fitness
|Redipo sports
|Ron Williams Fitness
Product description
Sick of doing a quadrillion reps of the same old repetitive exercises, repetitive exercises, repetitive exercises? Yep, us too! Plug and Press in multiple pushup positions and angles like no other pushup product. Power Press Push Up is an innovative color-coded pushup board training system that strengthens and sculpts your entire upper body (chest, shoulders, back, and arms), while engaging your total core. The easy-to-follow multiple color pushup positions target specific muscles and promote proper form, which is essential to strength training. Also included is a workout calendar that is designed for all fitness levels. The workout calendar illustrates three workout phases (Start Up, Rev Up, Explosion) and the particular workout of the day (WOD), which you can also follow along with video by visiting our YouTube channel. This challenging strength and conditioning 10-week program combines Power Press push ups with intense calorie-burning cardio, plyometrics, and core exercises for a total body workout. In just 30 minutes a day, you will develop muscles, build upper and lower body strength, burn calories, and lose weight.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 36 x 16.5 x 2 inches; 9.04 Pounds
- Item model number : MFGPP0312
- Date First Available : November 11, 2011
- Manufacturer : Maximum Fitness Gear (US Original Manufacuter)
- ASIN : B0065RBOWK
- Best Sellers Rank: #2,486 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
There are many counterfeit push up boards on Amazon and other marketplaces. Counterfeit push up board listings will be REMOVED from Amazon. Buy Power Press only from MAXIMUM FITNESS GEAR (original manufacturer) and JS Wholesale (Authorized Reseller). All other push up boards selling on Amazon (and other marketplaces) are COUNTERFEIT VERSIONS that infringe our patent. DO NOT SUPPORT COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS. BUY ORIGINAL from a U.S. company.
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
1) The boards honestly feel like cheap plastic. For the price of this I would expect it to feel a bit more solid, maybe it actually is harder to break than it feels who knows.
2) This is more of a personal preference but the handles are quite hard and being overweight and trying to get back into pushups it hurts my hands resting all my weight on my palms. Making them softer would be an improvement. I fixed it on my own by cutting out a small section of my workout mat and taping around the handles.
I'm gonna give it a 3/5 because I think it is a good product but the price should have been $30 - $40 in my opinion due to the flimsy feeling of the plastic board and could use a little cushioning on the handles.
I am really impressed and they give you al the workout help you can get! Videos and a workout sheet! This is a must have! After i was almost done with my chest workout i had to finish the last few positions on my knees! And even like that it was a killer!
Highly recommend! I am 6’1 and weight at 278 lbs and this board feel good to support my weight!
By Boltman on April 17, 2019
I am really impressed and they give you al the workout help you can get! Videos and a workout sheet! This is a must have! After i was almost done with my chest workout i had to finish the last few positions on my knees! And even like that it was a killer!
Highly recommend! I am 6’1 and weight at 278 lbs and this board feel good to support my weight!
Now all that said, I do like using it and even though I feel it is overpriced in my opinion, I still think it is beneficial for getting a good upper body workout at home. You WILL feel the workout believe me...and start slow if you are new to push ups. You can good results from this by building up slowly starting with even just 5 reps and having your knees on the ground. If you jump into this at 8-12 reps and are not used to doing upper body, you will be sorry for the next 3-5 days. I have been doing some pushups for the last few months slowly building up the number and I really felt this despite having been working these muscled for awhile. These exercises are harder than they look especially when doing multiple combinations in one workout. Please don't hurt yourself.
On the plus side, they have a whole set of videos on YouTube that show you how to do all the workouts at 3 different fitness levels, Check out their website for the links. Beginner (push up with knees on ground), Intermediate (regular style), and Advanced (adding in a complimentary lower body combo movement to the pushup). Also they do cardio in between the sets as well in the videos.
By Richards on January 13, 2019
Cons
Overpriced
Bulky (too big for the average size room)
Handles get stuck in the holes
The two big pieces that attach aren't super secure
Can do the same workout with dumbbells/push up handles
Pros
Their workout program is free to watch on their YouTube page!
Top reviews from other countries
It seems so simple but you are given a board with various positions to connect the bar into and do a set of push ups. A workout plan is provided and pretty simple to follow. The best bit is the workouts are designed to expend high bursts of energy but in a limited amount of time. For me it takes around 30 minutes and I’m done and literally sweating buckets.
I’ve been going to the gym for years (years) and I have never seen such a transformation on my chest. I’ve been using it for just over a month.
I think the reason this works so damn well is it’s precision pin points your chest muscles. The bar sometimes only moves a few centimeters to the next connector but that’s because it’s training particular muscles for overall definition (I assume).
I could not be happier with this product. Give it a go you won’t be disappointed!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 19, 2018
It seems so simple but you are given a board with various positions to connect the bar into and do a set of push ups. A workout plan is provided and pretty simple to follow. The best bit is the workouts are designed to expend high bursts of energy but in a limited amount of time. For me it takes around 30 minutes and I’m done and literally sweating buckets.
I’ve been going to the gym for years (years) and I have never seen such a transformation on my chest. I’ve been using it for just over a month.
I think the reason this works so damn well is it’s precision pin points your chest muscles. The bar sometimes only moves a few centimeters to the next connector but that’s because it’s training particular muscles for overall definition (I assume).
I could not be happier with this product. Give it a go you won’t be disappointed!
The reviews are all true. This thing is amazing. I've been going to the gym for 3 years now, working out at least 3 times a week, and this thing delivered quicker results in a few weeks than all the fancy equipment at the gym. There is just something about having to push your own body weight against gravity that is somehow more natural than even free weights. I will definitely keep using this when the gym reopens after the lockdown.
Yes, it is plastic, but some kind of a heavy duty special plastic, super hard and strong. Indeed, the first thing you'll notice how heavy the package is, when it arrives. It is a big thing, but it needs to be, to be able to hold your weight and to do wide-enough push-ups, e.g. for the back. There are cheaper knockoffs out there, but looking at them after having used this one, they look ridiculously small. This one is just the right size, and it allows for a wide range of exercises.
I've been following the Power Press Youtube exercises, still at the introductory level, but after having used it 13 times, I can already see the difference (especially the shoulders, which I just couldn't improve at the gym), and I console myself that it only cost me £4.61 per workout so far, pretty much what a gym session would have cost.
But yes , go for it !!! If you busy and you dont want to pay silly money for gym ( I live in London) and you have little idea how to manage your own workout . I mix up with Insanity 30 max , Pull up mate and this board because I have problem with my shoulder so I need Grip like the board has ... hopefully I helped
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 9, 2018
But yes , go for it !!! If you busy and you dont want to pay silly money for gym ( I live in London) and you have little idea how to manage your own workout . I mix up with Insanity 30 max , Pull up mate and this board because I have problem with my shoulder so I need Grip like the board has ... hopefully I helped
The reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because on one side of the board the holes are very slightly too big so it could wobble slightly the odd time.
Also note I haven't looked at the DVD so I can't comment on its material. The workout sheet that comes with it could be helpful for some people but I prefer to do my own order of exercises.
I am surprised at the actual range of movement, the back push ups and shoulders ones, you can really feel them working instead of your chest!
Only reason it got 4* is I think it’s a bit expensive for what it is, it is just plastic and handles for £45. However I still have recommended it to a few mates and they love it too!