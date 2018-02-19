$69.95
Power Press Push Up - Complete Push Up Training System

4.7 out of 5 stars 4,623 ratings
Amazon's Choice for Strength Training Pushup Stands by Power Press
Amazon's Choice for Strength Training Pushup Stands by Power Press
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ORIGINAL U.S. DESIGN (Patent & Trademark): Widest push up board system provides over 30 combo positions. Mix and match multi-color positions for more push up angles that will maximize your upper body definition and achieve best results.
  • MULTIPLE POSITIONS: Wide-to-Narrow positions effectively develop major and minor muscle groups such as your chest, shoulder, triceps, biceps, and back, while engaging your total core.
  • MOST EFFECTIVE COLOR-CODED PUSHUP SYSTEM: Various colors Identify muscle groups worked (i.e., Chest, Shoulders, Back, Triceps)
  • FREE TONE & BURN WORKOUT: 10 Week HIIT Program (YouTube) that sculpts and tones your upper body and lower body. Burn calories and lose weight doing effective plyometric exercises and an ab-shredding routine. Highly effective sculpting and weight loss program.
  • HIGH QUALITY, SAFE & EASY TO USE: Premium Non-slip, Thick Over-Sized Hand Grips; Simple assembly and storage; Dimensions: 36" L x 16.5" W x 2" D (Heavy Duty 2pc board); Heavy duty 300 lb. user weight capacity. Best quality materials.
  • Revolutionary color-coded push up board targets specifics muscles worked (chest, shoulders, back, and triceps)
  • Heavy duty "Plug & Press" push up board system with multiple positions and angles that sculpt and maximize upper body definition
Show more
Special offers and product promotions

Power Press Push Up - Complete Push Up Training System
Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite
UUKEE Push Up Bar Upgrated Push-up Board Exercise Equipment for Home Workouts Portable Push Up Stands 10-in-1 Pushup Elite System with 360° Adjustable Push Up Handles
Redipo Push Up Bars Strength Training - Workout Stands with Ergonomic Push-up Bracket Board with Non-Slip Sturdy Structure Portable for Home Fitness Training, Push Up Stands Handle for Floor Workouts
Iron Chest Master Push Up Machine - The Perfect Chest Workout Equipment for Home Workouts - Exercise Equipment Includes Resistance Bands and Unique Fitness Program for Men and Women…
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (4623) 4.7 out of 5 stars (10628) 4.3 out of 5 stars (31) 4.3 out of 5 stars (1919) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1214)
Price $69.95 $29.99 $49.99 $11.99 $169.89
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Maximum Fitness Gear Inc Amazon.com UUKEE Fitness Redipo sports Ron Williams Fitness
Product description

Sick of doing a quadrillion reps of the same old repetitive exercises, repetitive exercises, repetitive exercises? Yep, us too! Plug and Press in multiple pushup positions and angles like no other pushup product. Power Press Push Up is an innovative color-coded pushup board training system that strengthens and sculpts your entire upper body (chest, shoulders, back, and arms), while engaging your total core. The easy-to-follow multiple color pushup positions target specific muscles and promote proper form, which is essential to strength training. Also included is a workout calendar that is designed for all fitness levels. The workout calendar illustrates three workout phases (Start Up, Rev Up, Explosion) and the particular workout of the day (WOD), which you can also follow along with video by visiting our YouTube channel. This challenging strength and conditioning 10-week program combines Power Press push ups with intense calorie-burning cardio, plyometrics, and core exercises for a total body workout. In just 30 minutes a day, you will develop muscles, build upper and lower body strength, burn calories, and lose weight.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 36 x 16.5 x 2 inches; 9.04 Pounds
  • Item model number : MFGPP0312
  • Date First Available : November 11, 2011
  • Manufacturer : Maximum Fitness Gear (US Original Manufacuter)
  • ASIN : B0065RBOWK
Important information

Legal Disclaimer

There are many counterfeit push up boards on Amazon and other marketplaces. Counterfeit push up board listings will be REMOVED from Amazon. Buy Power Press only from MAXIMUM FITNESS GEAR (original manufacturer) and JS Wholesale (Authorized Reseller). All other push up boards selling on Amazon (and other marketplaces) are COUNTERFEIT VERSIONS that infringe our patent. DO NOT SUPPORT COUNTERFEIT PRODUCTS. BUY ORIGINAL from a U.S. company.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Irving B.
5.0 out of 5 stars Teaches you proper form and posture, advance user may not find it as atracctive should look elsewhere
Reviewed in the United States on February 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
180 people found this helpful
alexander
3.0 out of 5 stars I like the simplicity of this to help me figure out ...
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
135 people found this helpful
Boltman
5.0 out of 5 stars A must have!!
Reviewed in the United States on April 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
By Boltman on April 17, 2019
This board is great! It does not look like it could be of alot of help but as soon as you start doing the workouts it burns and it feel harder than doing bench press!
I am really impressed and they give you al the workout help you can get! Videos and a workout sheet! This is a must have! After i was almost done with my chest workout i had to finish the last few positions on my knees! And even like that it was a killer!
Highly recommend! I am 6’1 and weight at 278 lbs and this board feel good to support my weight!
73 people found this helpful
D Von
4.0 out of 5 stars Recommended... but with some reservations on quality and value
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2017
Verified Purchase
88 people found this helpful
Richards
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Upper Body Workout Ever
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Im 39 and have been working out since I was 15. This is the BEST thing I have EVER used to workout. I stopped using the gym in my home because of this (except for legs). One problem though, the chest button in my shirts started to pull a lot so I had to change my wardrobe a little. I wear more polo's and sweaters now lol. The most inner grips for shoulders and chest I don't use (I don't think they are good for the wrist. But this has literally changed the way I work out permanently. Pound for Pound with amazing results in a very short time. I also purchased one for my 18 year old son and he is also addicted. I talk about it so much that people thought I was apart of the companies marketing team. Because it comes apart, I'm able to pack it when I travel.
56 people found this helpful
Pash
1.0 out of 5 stars Not worth it! Overpriced push up handles. Also super bulky, easier to use dumbbells.
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2019
Verified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
Murray
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely AMAZING!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
I scarcely review products (only when something is truly awful will I be motivated to give it a low rating) but this product deserves every star available - it’s effn’ AMAZING!!

It seems so simple but you are given a board with various positions to connect the bar into and do a set of push ups. A workout plan is provided and pretty simple to follow. The best bit is the workouts are designed to expend high bursts of energy but in a limited amount of time. For me it takes around 30 minutes and I’m done and literally sweating buckets.

I’ve been going to the gym for years (years) and I have never seen such a transformation on my chest. I’ve been using it for just over a month.

I think the reason this works so damn well is it’s precision pin points your chest muscles. The bar sometimes only moves a few centimeters to the next connector but that’s because it’s training particular muscles for overall definition (I assume).

I could not be happier with this product. Give it a go you won’t be disappointed!
26 people found this helpful
Reader
5.0 out of 5 stars Looks gimmicky at first, but it really does work
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Jakub Bajcura
4.0 out of 5 stars I will see quality of the product after month because the board os made of plastic ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
I got item very quickly, no damage at all . Tge board looks nice it made of plastic so I have little woried what will happen after first month but I tried few push ups so I am satisfied and how avout the price ? I really think it would be cheaper I think 40pounds but there is no Similar item on the market ,

But yes , go for it !!! If you busy and you dont want to pay silly money for gym ( I live in London) and you have little idea how to manage your own workout . I mix up with Insanity 30 max , Pull up mate and this board because I have problem with my shoulder so I need Grip like the board has ... hopefully I helped
8 people found this helpful
Peter
4.0 out of 5 stars Good quality push up board
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 6, 2014
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Rusheel
4.0 out of 5 stars Solid buy!!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
