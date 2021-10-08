- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Enriched with Shea Butter, Rose Petal, 150 Gram
|Item Form
|Bar
|Brand
|Pre de Provence
|Scent
|Rose
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Ingredients
|Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Parfum, Glycerine, Shea Butter Butyrospermum Parkii, Sodium Chloride, Rose Petals, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Rosmarinus Officinalis Rosemary Extract, Helianthus Annus Sunflower Seed Oil, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 See more
About this item
- TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED SOAP - Using old-world methods in the French Provence produces a soap that has few impurities and an incredibly smooth texture which creates a longer lasting soap
- FEEL THE LUXURY - Pre de Provence luxurious soaps creates a rich, creamy lather to moisturize and softens your skin
- BEAUTIFUL FRAGRACE - Made with quality ingredients our soap bars will fill your bathroom with delicious scents down to the very last sliver of soap
- THE PERFECT HOUSEHOLD SOAP - Use in every bathroom, in the kitchen, or give it away in a luxury infused gift basket for bridal, baby shower, or mother's day gifts
- FRENCH ARTISANAL SOAP, NO IMMITATIONS - No animal testing, Free of Parabens, Ethyl Alcohol and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
From the manufacturer
Pré de Provence Specialty Soaps
Shea Butter Infused & Quad-Milled For Luxurious, Long Lasting Soap
For centuries, the luxury of French-milled soaps has remained the gold standard of excellence. Each time you begin to lather with French made soap, you enter a time and place where quality and craftsmanship have stood still. Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer.
Each bar of Pré de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.
Using all pure, natural ingredients enriched with shea butter, you can feel the difference of our unique quad-milling process. Aromatic fragrances transport you into a moment of calmness, vitality, dreaming, or well-being.
About Pré de Provence
Created from the finest of natural ingredients, Pré de Provence products are meticulously fashioned in Provence by French artisans following traditions established generations ago. We find our inspiration here, where fields of lavender, wild flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables, and the fresh sea air abound. Extreme pride and care is the foundation for everything we create, upholding the quality, artistry and authenticity demanded of products 'Made in France'.
Nature casts a magical spell on this haven in southern France, nestled between sky-reaching mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. The skies shine blue, endless mineral-rich waters sparkle, and verdant meadows abound with fragrant treasures of lavender, wildflowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables. Just breathing the wonderful scents in the air brings peace and tranquility.
Not all French Soaps are created equal...
Quad-Milled Soap
Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer. Every bar of Pre de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by the dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.
Shea Butter Soap Bar
Using all pure, natural ingredients enriched with shea butter, you can feel the difference between regular soap and French Soap. Aromatic fragrances transport you to a moment of calmness, vitality, dreaming, or well-being. Bring the meadows of Provence into your world with our ultra rich, wonderfully scented specialty soaps available in a 250g & 150g bar.
Other Pré De Provence Products
We are known for our excellent soap but we have a lot more to offer. Discover our No. 63 Men's skincare collection, our shea butter lotions and butters, relaxing bath salts, our citrus and lavender argan oil collection, and our full range of soaps including Italian and guest soaps.
Product description
Artisanal Soaps Created with Natural Ingredients
For centuries, the luxury of French-milled soaps has remained the gold standard of excellence. Each time you begin to lather with French made soap, you enter a time and place where quality and craftsmanship have stood still. Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer.
Each bar of Pré de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.
Using all pure, natural ingredients enriched with shea butter, you can feel the difference of our unique quad-milling process. Aromatic fragrances transport you into a moment of calmness, vitality, dreaming, or well-being.
Different Sizes Available
We offer soaps in a large 250 gram bar and a small 150 gram bar bursting with natural fragrance. Over 30 scents are available and you are sure to find a favorite, or two, or three. Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer. Every bar of Pre de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by the dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.
Product detailsSize:150 Gram | Color:Rose Petal
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 3.5 x 1 x 2 inches; 6.4 Ounces
- Item model number : 35159EG
- Department : Bath & Shower
- UPC : 787461442425 612082761757
- Manufacturer : Pre de Provence
- ASIN : B000IQSTLS
- Country of Origin : France
- Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
- International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
Best Sellers Rank:
#453 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #13 in Bath Soaps
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Safety Information
Please read all label information on delivery.
Ingredients
Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Parfum, Glycerine, Shea Butter Butyrospermum Parkii, Sodium Chloride, Rose Petals, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Rosmarinus Officinalis Rosemary Extract, Helianthus Annus Sunflower Seed Oil, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499