Pré de Provence Specialty Soaps

Shea Butter Infused & Quad-Milled For Luxurious, Long Lasting Soap

For centuries, the luxury of French-milled soaps has remained the gold standard of excellence. Each time you begin to lather with French made soap, you enter a time and place where quality and craftsmanship have stood still. Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer.

Each bar of Pré de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.

Using all pure, natural ingredients enriched with shea butter, you can feel the difference of our unique quad-milling process. Aromatic fragrances transport you into a moment of calmness, vitality, dreaming, or well-being.