Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$8.94
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery Tuesday, October 19 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Friday, October 15. Order within 15 hrs 49 mins
In Stock.
$$8.94 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$8.94
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Pre de Provence Artisanal... has been added to your Cart
1-Click ordering is not available for this item.
New (2) from
$8.91 & FREE Shipping
Other Sellers on Amazon
$8.91 ($0.06 / Gram)
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: SellLogic
Sold by: SellLogic
(18243 ratings)
95% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Enriched with Shea Butter, Rose Petal, 150 Gram

4.5 out of 5 stars 13,242 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Bath Soaps by Pre de Provence
Price: $8.94 ($0.06 / Gram) Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
150 Gram
Rose Petal

Enhance your purchase

Item Form Bar
Brand Pre de Provence
Scent Rose
Age Range (Description) Adult
Ingredients Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Parfum, Glycerine, Shea Butter Butyrospermum Parkii, Sodium Chloride, Rose Petals, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Rosmarinus Officinalis Rosemary Extract, Helianthus Annus Sunflower Seed Oil, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 See more

About this item

  • TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED SOAP - Using old-world methods in the French Provence produces a soap that has few impurities and an incredibly smooth texture which creates a longer lasting soap
  • FEEL THE LUXURY - Pre de Provence luxurious soaps creates a rich, creamy lather to moisturize and softens your skin
  • BEAUTIFUL FRAGRACE - Made with quality ingredients our soap bars will fill your bathroom with delicious scents down to the very last sliver of soap
  • THE PERFECT HOUSEHOLD SOAP - Use in every bathroom, in the kitchen, or give it away in a luxury infused gift basket for bridal, baby shower, or mother's day gifts
  • FRENCH ARTISANAL SOAP, NO IMMITATIONS - No animal testing, Free of Parabens, Ethyl Alcohol and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
New (2) from $8.91 & FREE Shipping

Frequently bought together

  • Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Enriched with Shea Butter, Rose Petal, 150 Gram
  • +
  • Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Enriched with Shea Butter, Lavender, 250 Gram
  • +
  • Pre de Provence No. 63 Men's Cube Soap, Aromatic, Warm, & Spicy Masculine Fragrance, Quad-Milled For Long Lasting Soap & Enri
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

Size:150 Gram  |  Color:Rose Petal

Artisanal Soaps Created with Natural Ingredients

For centuries, the luxury of French-milled soaps has remained the gold standard of excellence. Each time you begin to lather with French made soap, you enter a time and place where quality and craftsmanship have stood still. Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer.

Each bar of Pré de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.

Using all pure, natural ingredients enriched with shea butter, you can feel the difference of our unique quad-milling process. Aromatic fragrances transport you into a moment of calmness, vitality, dreaming, or well-being.

Different Sizes Available

We offer soaps in a large 250 gram bar and a small 150 gram bar bursting with natural fragrance. Over 30 scents are available and you are sure to find a favorite, or two, or three. Traditional French soap is triple-milled to produce a completely uniform and smooth soap, without impurities, thus lasting longer. Every bar of Pre de Provence soap is not only carefully made today by the dedicated soap makers in Provence following their proud traditions, but quad-milled to be smoother and have a richer lather to create our luxurious feel.

Product details

Size:150 Gram  |  Color:Rose Petal
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 3.5 x 1 x 2 inches; 6.4 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ 35159EG
  • Department ‏ : ‎ Bath & Shower
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 787461442425 612082761757
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Pre de Provence
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B000IQSTLS
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ France
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 13,242 ratings

Important information

Safety Information

Please read all label information on delivery.

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate Palm Kernel Oil, Water, Parfum, Glycerine, Shea Butter Butyrospermum Parkii, Sodium Chloride, Rose Petals, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Rosmarinus Officinalis Rosemary Extract, Helianthus Annus Sunflower Seed Oil, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499

Compare with similar items


Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Enriched with Shea Butter, Rose Petal, 150 Gram
Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Enriched with Shea Butter, Lavender, 250 Gram
Pre de Provence No. 63 Men's Cube Soap, Aromatic, Warm, & Spicy Masculine Fragrance, Quad-Milled For Long Lasting Soap & Enriched With Shea Butter, Freshly Original, 7.05 Oz
Pre De Provence Luxury Guest Gift Soap (Set of 7) - Assorted Soaps
Crate 61 Best Seller Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils and natural flavors, for men and women, face and body.
Violet Bouquet Natural Bar Soap by South of France Natural Body Care | Triple-Milled French Soap with Organic Shea Butter + Essential Oils | Vegan, Non-GMO Body Soap | 6 oz Bar
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (13242) 4.6 out of 5 stars (9750) 4.5 out of 5 stars (9558) 4.4 out of 5 stars (662) 4.7 out of 5 stars (9682) 4.3 out of 5 stars (93)
Price $8.94 $9.88 $6.99 $9.65 $16.95 $4.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Crate 61 TheNewMall
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
13,242 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%