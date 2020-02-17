- by Nestle Pure Life$2.23($0.01/Fl Oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Nestle Pure Life$3.29($0.02/Fl Oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats Original Marshmallow Bars - Classic Kid School Snack, Value Pack, Single Serve (16 Count)by RICE KRISPIES TREATS$3.47($0.28/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $9.98($0.07/load)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $2.78($0.25/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by HERSHEY'S$2.28($0.00/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $3.85($0.26/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Premium$2.16($0.14/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by General Mills Cereal$3.64($0.19/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Frito-Lay$6.48($0.36/count)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $2.58($0.21/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Snyder's of Hanover$6.98($0.30/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, 40 Ounces, 7g (7% DV) of Protein per Serving, Smooth, Creamy Texture, No Stir Peanut Butterby Jif$5.29($0.13/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Diet Coke$4.98($0.03/Fl Oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Soft Baked Strawberry Breakfast Bars - School Lunchbox Snacks, Individual Wrapped Bars (16 Count)by Nutri-Grain$4.78($0.23/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $6.76($0.18/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Mountain DewFREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $2.28($0.21/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $6.99($0.39/Count)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Pepperidge Farm$6.28($0.21/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Power Up Trail Mix, Mega Omega Trail Mix, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten Free, No Artificial Ingredients, Gourmet Nut, 14 Ounce Bagby Power Up$4.98($0.36/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, 16 Ounces, 7g (7% DV) of Protein per Serving, Smooth, Creamy Texture, No Stir Peanut Butterby Jif$2.22($0.14/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $4.76($0.40/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Kellogg's Breakfast Cereal, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Original, Low Fat, Excellent Source of Fiber, Family Size, 24 oz Boxby Frosted Mini-Wheats$3.64($0.15/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Fritos - Chips$3.28($0.35/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Wickedly Prime$8.76($0.20/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $4.74($0.40/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $3.50($0.18/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $5.98($0.04/Fl Oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $1.99($0.29/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
COFFEE MATE The Original Powder Coffee Creamer 35.3 Oz. Canister Non-dairy, Lactose Free, Gluten Free Creamerby Nestle Coffee-mate$4.64($0.13/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Sensible Portions$4.79($0.80/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $4.98($0.03/fl oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Nature Valley$4.99($0.28/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Rold Gold$2.98($0.19/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $3.94($0.22/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
Jif To Go Creamy Peanut Butter, 8-1.5 Ounce Cups, 7g (7% DV) of Protein per Serving, Smooth and Creamy Texture, Snack Size Packsby Jif$1.98($0.17/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Quaker - Cold Cereal$2.89($0.20/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $3.78($0.29/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Fritos - Chips$3.28($0.35/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $3.99($0.26/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Frosted Mini-Wheats$3.65($0.22/Ounce)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Pepperidge FarmFREE Shipping on eligible orders
- $3.48($0.02/Fl Oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Twizzlers$5.48($0.16/oz)FREE Shipping on eligible orders
- by Frito-Lay$9.98($0.36/Count)FREE Shipping on eligible orders