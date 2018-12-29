I’ve had this speaker for about 2 months now and it’s been great to have. I set my expectations somewhat low and was expecting only to use the hdmi for movies through a laptop, but I’ve found it works so much better then that.



Image

The screen quality is ok, you can definitly tell it’s low resolution if you try to read small text. The image manages to still look fairly sharp throughout the ui or movies and could be easily mistaken for 720p. The brightness works great for dark enviroments up to about 120-140inches where you start to loose quality on something that isn’t a white surface. I’ve not used it much in the daytime, but had good results when not in direct sunlight and making the screen a smaller size. The image colour is perfectly usable without adjustments, though it’s definitly not the same as a TV or monitor. I played 4k John Wick blu-ray with my xbox one s and the blacks were a bit crushed in areas (start and end of the movie especially), but it doesn’t stick out much unless you are looking for it. Playing video games through hdmi was playable, but I would recommend anything else before trying to use this. I would say this is more of a “last resort” if you are missing a screen as any small monitor would be a much better experience. I would say the imput lag is about 100-200ms (average for a TV would be about 20-30ms) after using a nintendo switch on the device.



Sound

The fan is audiable when on and not playing content. It’s not a harsh sounding fan, but sounds like it’s moving a large amount of air through it. Speaker quality is great. Low amounts of bass, but certainly loud enough for movie watching outdoors with a group, or indoors in an open space. Bluetooth speaker hookup went well for my use case(I used the Flip 4 JBL), but I noticed slight lag when using it with hdmi content. No problems with content on the device.



User experience

All around great and easy to use. Home page is simple and can be navigated using the provided remote, contoller in the app, or mouse in the app. I prefered to use the app as you need to be behind the device for the regular remote to work. Netflix (I would assume to be the main app for this device) is featured on the home screen even before it’s installed and works great. Navigating Netflix may require the mouse to click certain options, but all the features are still there. You can download content for viewing offline, and that requires very little space. Nightcrawler (full length movie) is less then 500mb, and the starting episode for Brooklyn 99 is under 50mb. The movies still look great (I can’t believe it’s not 720p!) when downloaded. You are unable to sign into Youtube, but the app functions the same otherwise. I hooked up an xbox one controller through usb and blutooth directly and was able to control the ui with the remote directly. Downloaded a game called crossy road and it worked fine (looked like the best game on the store). The app selection isn’t great and is a knockoff of the playstore, but the basics are there (VLC, Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify). Using the provided adapter I plugged in a usb a stick and was able to view images and files on the stick.

The projector feels well built and solid all around.



Others

Battery life is better then 4 hours so far, and can almost get you through two full movies without charging (probably 3 if they are shorter kids movies).

Pairing with blutooth isn’t the easiest, but works fine after the first time.

Charger is compact and charges fairly fast (2 hours maybe?).

Comes with a carry bag (would recommend a carry case though).

I think the storage is about 8-16gb, though I’m not sure how to check. You would need a few movies to fill it up.



Pros:

-easy to use

-Strong battery life

-very small and very portable

-good connectivity

-good colours for a projector

-good build quality (feels solid)



Cons:

-Unable to sign into Youtube

-fan is audiable when not playing content (This isn’t a problem with specifically this projector, but something to be aware of when buying any projector)

-Price might be a bit steep for this product



Final thoughts

This is a great projector and I have recommended it to family and friends. Works well watching movies and TV shows on Netflix as well as Youtube videos and hdmi content. I would say this is more of a last resort for a pc monitor or playing games due to response time.