$299.95
Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Black, 100 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 360° Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment

4.5 out of 5 stars 4,124 ratings
Black
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP's advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.
  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.
  • Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more on your mini projector for endless entertainment.
  • NOTE: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule portable projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported.
Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Black, 100 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 360° Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment

  • Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Black, 100 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 360° Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment
  • +
  • Anker Nebula Capsule Series Adjustable Tripod Stand, Compact, Aluminum Alloy Portable Projector Stand for Capsule, Capsule Max, and Capsule II with Universal Mount and Swivel Ball Head
  • +
  • Anker Nebula Capsule Official Travel Case for Nebula Capsule Pocket Projector,Polyurethane Leather, Soft Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Material, and Splash-Resistance Premium Protection Projector Carry Case
Important information

Visible screen diagonal

100" / 254 cm

From the manufacturer

The Soda Can-Sized Pocket Projector
capsule max capsule SOLAR solar portable D2140
Nebula Capsule Max Nebula Capsule Nebula Solar Nebula Solar Portable Nebula Cosmos
Color Selection Black Black, Red White White Black
Projection Technology DLP DLP DLP DLP DLP
Brightness 200 ANSI lumen 100 ANSI lumen 400 ANSI lumen 400 ANSI lumen 900 ANSI lumen
Resolution 1280x720 (16:9, HD) 854x480 (16:9) 1920x1080(16:9, FHD) 1920x1080(16:9, FHD) 1920x1080(16:9, FHD)
Projection Size 40-100 in 40-100 in 40-120 in 40-120 in 60-120 in
Operating System Android 8.1 Android 7.1 Android TV 9.0 Android TV 9.0 Android TV 9.0
Speaker 1× 8W 1× 5W 2x3W 2x3W 2x10W
Video Playtime 4 hours 4 hours - 3 hours -
Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast
Focus Automatic (1 second) Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic

Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Black, 100 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 360° Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment
VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector, 1080P and 170'' Display Supported, Portable Movie Projector with 40,000 Hrs LED Lamp Life, Compatible with TV Stick, PS4, HDMI, VGA, TF, AV and USB
Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, by Anker, 200 ANSI Lumen 720p HD Portable Projector with Wi-Fi, DLP, Android TV 9.0, 8W Speaker, 100” Image, 5,000+ Apps, Movie Projector, Home Entertainment
VANKYO Leisure 470 Mini WiFi Projector w/ 100 Inch Projection Screen, Full HD 1080P & 250" Display Supported, 2021 Upgraded Movie Projector for Outdoor & Indoor, Compatible with TV Stick & iPhone
Anker Nebula Capsule Max, Pint-Sized Wi-Fi Mini Projector, 200 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, Native 720p HD, 8W Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Home Entertainment
[WiFi Projector] QKK Upgraded 6000Lumens Projector, Full HD 1080P Supported Mini Projector [Tripod Included], Max 200” Display, Smartphone/HDMI/AV/USB/TF/Sound Bar/TV Stick Supported
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (4124) 4.5 out of 5 stars (37483) 4.5 out of 5 stars (661) 4.6 out of 5 stars (5710) 4.5 out of 5 stars (950) 4.5 out of 5 stars (3532)
Price $299.95 $99.99 $579.99 $129.99 $469.99 $129.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By AnkerDirect Catfish Force AnkerDirect Catfish Force AnkerDirect Smartkey US
Connectivity Technology wireless, hdmi 1.4, usb, infrared, bluetooth, hdmi HDMI,VGA,USB, AV, TF Card, TV BOX, 1080P Supported Bluetooth, USB, HDMI Wireless, Dual HDMI, USB, VGA, Micro USB Bluetooth, USB, HDMI Wireless
Display Technology DLP LCD DLP LCD DLP LED
Image Brightness 100 lumen -- lumen 200 lumen 6000 lumen
Item Dimensions 2.68 x 2.68 x 4.72 inches 7.9 x 5.9 x 3.1 inches 6.6 x 3.3 x 8.7 inches 3.15 x 3.15 x 5.91 inches
Item Weight 1.04 lbs 2.10 lbs 1.60 lbs 2.10 lbs 1.60 lbs
Resolution Full HD 1080p 1080P Supported
Product description

Color:Black

Model Number: D4111

Color: Black
NOTE:
*Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule to view copyrighted content from these providers.
**Chromecast is not supported.

Size
Height: 4.72 in
Diameter: 2.67 in
Weight: 14.8 oz

Display
Display Technology: 0.2 in DLP
Native Resolution: 854x480
Brightness: 100 ANSI lumens
Lamp Life: 30, 000 hrs
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Throw Ratio: 100 in @3.08 m; 80 in @2.46 m; 60 in @1.73 m; 40 in @1.15 m
Offset: 100%
Focus Adjustment: Manual
Projection Mode: Front/Rear/Front Ceiling/Rear Ceiling
Keystone Correction: Auto (vertical ±40°)Manual (horizontal ±10°)
Interface
HDMI: HDMI 1.4 up to 1080p input
Micro USB: Charging & Data Storage/Connection via USB OTG

Control
Physical Buttons: Power/Volume/Mode Switch
IR Remote: D-pad Mode/ Mouse Mode
BT Remote App: Android & iOS

Hardware
CPU: Quad Core A7 Smartphone Chipset
GPU: Adreno 304
RAM: 1GB DDR
ROM: 8GB eMMC
Battery: 5200mAh / 3.85V
Speaker: 5W
Wi-Fi: 802.11a / b / g / n
Dual Frequency 2.4 / 5GHz
Bluetooth: BT4.0 Dual Mode / A2DP
Fan: <30dB

Software
OS: Android 7.1
Working Modes: Projector Mode, Bluetooth Speaker Mode
OTA: Supported
App Store: Supported
Movie Playtime: 4 hrs in Battery Mode
Music Playtime: 30 hrs in Bluetooth Speaker Mode
Charging Time: 2.5 hrs with Quick Charge 2.0 9V2A
Audio Formats: MPEG-4 AAC, MPEG-4 HE AAC, MPEG-4 HE, AACv2, AAC ELD, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE, Opus
Video Formats: H.264 BP/MP/HP–up to 1080p
MPEG-4 SP/ASP–up to 1080p
DivX 4x/5x/6x –up to 1080p
H.263 P0–WVGA
VP8–1080p

What's In The Box
Nebula Capsule, power adapter, manual, remote, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.

Product information

Color:Black

User Manual (PDF)
Top reviews from the United States

Patrick Quaid
1.0 out of 5 stars Read their Privacy Policy. They’re intrusive!
Reviewed in the United States on December 29, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
JHanson
5.0 out of 5 stars This little projector is amazing! After you unlock the full Google experience! Takes 5 minutes.
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
T Wang
5.0 out of 5 stars can sit nicely on most surfaces and also comes with a standard ...
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Pet
2.0 out of 5 stars Dark, out of focus, and frustrating
Reviewed in Canada on August 22, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
BerryCo
4.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful product
Reviewed in India on April 8, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Trevor Townsend
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect if you understand the limitations
Reviewed in Canada on November 9, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Kat.C
5.0 out of 5 stars Anker makes awesome stuff
Reviewed in Canada on June 12, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Rahul Singh
4.0 out of 5 stars Complete package
Reviewed in India on May 2, 2019
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
