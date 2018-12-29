Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $33.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Anker Nebula Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, Black, 100 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 360° Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime, Neat Projector, Home Entertainment
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP's advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver a remarkably bright 100 ANSI-lumen image. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.)
- 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker, this mini projector pumps out sound all around.
- Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Capsule’s soda can-sized design.
- Android 7.1: Run streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more on your mini projector for endless entertainment.
- NOTE: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule portable projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported.
There is a newer model of this item:
Frequently bought together
Important information
Visible screen diagonal
100" / 254 cm
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
Supersize Your Entertainment
Take the epic scale of the cinema with you wherever you go. Simply pop down Capsule and enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and games up to 100 inches big.
|
It’s All About Connections
Play content from your favorite HDMI and USB devices via the 2 rear ports—you can even forgo wires entirely and stream content to Capsule via Airplay, Miracast, or Bluetooth.
|
Control From the App
The show must go on, even if you can’t find the remote. Control Capsule from your phone with the “Nebula Connect” app. Download it now from Google Play or the App Store.
|
|
|
|
Feel At Home On the Road
|
Unleash Their Creativity
|
Pitch Your Cinema Anywhere
|Nebula Capsule Max
|Nebula Capsule
|Nebula Solar
|Nebula Solar Portable
|Nebula Cosmos
|Color Selection
|Black
|Black, Red
|White
|White
|Black
|Projection Technology
|DLP
|DLP
|DLP
|DLP
|DLP
|Brightness
|200 ANSI lumen
|100 ANSI lumen
|400 ANSI lumen
|400 ANSI lumen
|900 ANSI lumen
|Resolution
|1280x720 (16:9, HD)
|854x480 (16:9)
|1920x1080(16:9, FHD)
|1920x1080(16:9, FHD)
|1920x1080(16:9, FHD)
|Projection Size
|40-100 in
|40-100 in
|40-120 in
|40-120 in
|60-120 in
|Operating System
|Android 8.1
|Android 7.1
|Android TV 9.0
|Android TV 9.0
|Android TV 9.0
|Speaker
|1× 8W
|1× 5W
|2x3W
|2x3W
|2x10W
|Video Playtime
|4 hours
|4 hours
|-
|3 hours
|-
|Connectivity
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring
|HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring
|HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast
|HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast
|HDMI,USB,Bluetooth,Wi-Fi,Chromecast
|Focus
|Automatic (1 second)
|Manual
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Automatic
Compare with similar items
Product description
Model Number: D4111
Color: Black
NOTE:
*Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule to view copyrighted content from these providers.
**Chromecast is not supported.
Size
Height: 4.72 in
Diameter: 2.67 in
Weight: 14.8 oz
Display
Display Technology: 0.2 in DLP
Native Resolution: 854x480
Brightness: 100 ANSI lumens
Lamp Life: 30, 000 hrs
Aspect Ratio: 16: 9
Throw Ratio: 100 in @3.08 m; 80 in @2.46 m; 60 in @1.73 m; 40 in @1.15 m
Offset: 100%
Focus Adjustment: Manual
Projection Mode: Front/Rear/Front Ceiling/Rear Ceiling
Keystone Correction: Auto (vertical ±40°)Manual (horizontal ±10°)
Interface
HDMI: HDMI 1.4 up to 1080p input
Micro USB: Charging & Data Storage/Connection via USB OTG
Control
Physical Buttons: Power/Volume/Mode Switch
IR Remote: D-pad Mode/ Mouse Mode
BT Remote App: Android & iOS
Hardware
CPU: Quad Core A7 Smartphone Chipset
GPU: Adreno 304
RAM: 1GB DDR
ROM: 8GB eMMC
Battery: 5200mAh / 3.85V
Speaker: 5W
Wi-Fi: 802.11a / b / g / n
Dual Frequency 2.4 / 5GHz
Bluetooth: BT4.0 Dual Mode / A2DP
Fan: <30dB
Software
OS: Android 7.1
Working Modes: Projector Mode, Bluetooth Speaker Mode
OTA: Supported
App Store: Supported
Movie Playtime: 4 hrs in Battery Mode
Music Playtime: 30 hrs in Bluetooth Speaker Mode
Charging Time: 2.5 hrs with Quick Charge 2.0 9V2A
Audio Formats: MPEG-4 AAC, MPEG-4 HE AAC, MPEG-4 HE, AACv2, AAC ELD, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE, Opus
Video Formats: H.264 BP/MP/HP–up to 1080p
MPEG-4 SP/ASP–up to 1080p
DivX 4x/5x/6x –up to 1080p
H.263 P0–WVGA
VP8–1080p
What's In The Box
Nebula Capsule, power adapter, manual, remote, 12-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
They can (will?):
“Collect and store” information on “your search queries, IP addresses, hardware settings, browser type, browser language, the date and time of your request, referral URL, and certain cookies that identify your browser or Account.”
Imbedded web beacons allow their servers certain types of information from your Phone/computer/tablet and to read “when you opened an email message”
Their cookies “May contain information about Device (Device is your phone/computer/tablet) , including “user settings, browsing history, and activities conducted while using the Services.”
And, if you live in California like me they also “do not commit to honoring "Do Not Track" signals in your browser.”
Their definition of Content means any “information, text, graphics, written posts, executive files..,” and “other information matetials generated, provided, uploaded, downloaded, appearing or otherwise accessible on or through Nebula”. So, everything?
Their Privacy Policy also contradicts their Terms in places.
Their Terms indicate:
They’ll collect “the counts of opening certain application”. Not theirs, ‘certain’.
They’ll collect information on your phone/computer/tablet such as hardware and software versions and ‘so on’”. So on?
It’s s great product - super cool packaging, great display, solid interface. But I’m going to return it. It’s like getting a manicure and them rifling through my purse while they do it. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter how sparkly my nails turn out...
The only projector worthy of comparison is the Nebula Mars. For not too much more money (especially when Mars has a discount), you get 500 ANSI Lumens vs 100, 1280x800 resolution vs 854x480, 19500mAh battery vs 5200mAh, 10W JBL speakers vs 5W unknown speakers. So Mars seems like a better deal. However, I simply cannot get over the portability of Capsule. In my mind, this single factor outweighs all the rest of them. Moreover, Capsule runs Android 7.1 now and probably will get an Android 8 upgrade, while Mars still has Android 4.4. That is another plus for Capsule. Actually, the two seem to have the same processor, RAM and ROM, so maybe Mars may also have the updated software one day?
The Amazon page is missing most of the specs mentioned above. Instead of brightness, battery capacity and resolution, it mentions picture sizes and playtime. But the specs should nevertheless be there.
I have been using this device for two days, for projecting my screen when working, and for movies. When projecting 100" images, it is perfectly bright in a dark room at night, but is very dim during daytime even with the curtains closed. But I can always move it closer to the wall and make the projection smaller. At 30", the pictures are visible even in a bright room. So in terms of brightness, I would say it is very usable. There are two modes: standard and "battery". I assume the latter will make it dimmer. The battery life is amazing. The Amazon description says 4 hours, while the Indiegogo description says 2.5 hours. With the device set to standard mode, I could use it nonstop (steaming videos online) for 4 hours and still have about 30% charge left. It has automatic vertical keystone correction. There is no horizontal ones, but that is normal. It is suggested to work below a relative humidity of 85%, and does not seem to have any IP ratings, so using it in the bathroom may not be a good idea. To stream media from a USB flash drive, you have to use the provided micro USB male to USB A female cable that is about 2 inches long, like a tail to the device. While the setup does not look nice and the conversion cable is one more thing to carry, it is a pretty logical choice.
The device is very well packaged --- better than Apple products, I would say. It also comes with high-quality accessories, including a travel porch with the same material as those for Anker batteries, an Anker micro USB cable and a nice compact charger with Quick Charge 3.0.
Top reviews from other countries
There are three reasons why the Nebula turned out not to be the right solution for me:
1. Dark image: In order to watch TV I had to wait until nigh fall, as even with dark curtains there was still too much ambient light to truly see what was happening on the screen.
2. Difficult to focus the image: I did not manage to get a sharp image over the full illuminated area, I could only get parts of the image in full focus (e.g. lower left corner) even at minimum keystone correction
3. Frustrating to use: I am used to Android devices, but I still found the menu counterintuitive and the input clunky (e.g. for typing wifi passwords). Admitted, I did not download the control app to my phone, which might have improved some input aspects. Also, the device constantly dissconnected from my wifi, which became really annoying.
I would not buy again, nor recommend to a friend.
Pro :
-very compact and portable
-Lightweight
-Focus can be adjusted
-Inbuilt speaker, if the sound isn't enough for you, Bluetooth speaker can be connected
-Can be charged while projecting
-Works well for 3-4 house with a full charge which is good for a presentation
- The app on the phone makes it easy to use and can be used a mouse
- the remote which comes with the projector helps a lot if you are sitting away from the projector
- to project from laptop you can connect HDMI cable and you can cast from your phone as well. It has inbuilt apps and you can download few more
- tripod stand can be attached as well
Cons :
- should have an option to increase brightness
- the sensor for remote is behind the projecting lens so if you are sitting in front of the projector, to use the remote you need to go behind the projector
- remote does not work powerpoint presentation if attached with HDMI to laptop ( to change the slide you need to do switch from your laptop, the remove doesn't help)
Well even after these cons the projector works well and it's value for money. Have been using it for watching movies and giving presentations using a tripod stand. Happy with the purchase
Image
The screen quality is ok, you can definitly tell it’s low resolution if you try to read small text. The image manages to still look fairly sharp throughout the ui or movies and could be easily mistaken for 720p. The brightness works great for dark enviroments up to about 120-140inches where you start to loose quality on something that isn’t a white surface. I’ve not used it much in the daytime, but had good results when not in direct sunlight and making the screen a smaller size. The image colour is perfectly usable without adjustments, though it’s definitly not the same as a TV or monitor. I played 4k John Wick blu-ray with my xbox one s and the blacks were a bit crushed in areas (start and end of the movie especially), but it doesn’t stick out much unless you are looking for it. Playing video games through hdmi was playable, but I would recommend anything else before trying to use this. I would say this is more of a “last resort” if you are missing a screen as any small monitor would be a much better experience. I would say the imput lag is about 100-200ms (average for a TV would be about 20-30ms) after using a nintendo switch on the device.
Sound
The fan is audiable when on and not playing content. It’s not a harsh sounding fan, but sounds like it’s moving a large amount of air through it. Speaker quality is great. Low amounts of bass, but certainly loud enough for movie watching outdoors with a group, or indoors in an open space. Bluetooth speaker hookup went well for my use case(I used the Flip 4 JBL), but I noticed slight lag when using it with hdmi content. No problems with content on the device.
User experience
All around great and easy to use. Home page is simple and can be navigated using the provided remote, contoller in the app, or mouse in the app. I prefered to use the app as you need to be behind the device for the regular remote to work. Netflix (I would assume to be the main app for this device) is featured on the home screen even before it’s installed and works great. Navigating Netflix may require the mouse to click certain options, but all the features are still there. You can download content for viewing offline, and that requires very little space. Nightcrawler (full length movie) is less then 500mb, and the starting episode for Brooklyn 99 is under 50mb. The movies still look great (I can’t believe it’s not 720p!) when downloaded. You are unable to sign into Youtube, but the app functions the same otherwise. I hooked up an xbox one controller through usb and blutooth directly and was able to control the ui with the remote directly. Downloaded a game called crossy road and it worked fine (looked like the best game on the store). The app selection isn’t great and is a knockoff of the playstore, but the basics are there (VLC, Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify). Using the provided adapter I plugged in a usb a stick and was able to view images and files on the stick.
The projector feels well built and solid all around.
Others
Battery life is better then 4 hours so far, and can almost get you through two full movies without charging (probably 3 if they are shorter kids movies).
Pairing with blutooth isn’t the easiest, but works fine after the first time.
Charger is compact and charges fairly fast (2 hours maybe?).
Comes with a carry bag (would recommend a carry case though).
I think the storage is about 8-16gb, though I’m not sure how to check. You would need a few movies to fill it up.
Pros:
-easy to use
-Strong battery life
-very small and very portable
-good connectivity
-good colours for a projector
-good build quality (feels solid)
Cons:
-Unable to sign into Youtube
-fan is audiable when not playing content (This isn’t a problem with specifically this projector, but something to be aware of when buying any projector)
-Price might be a bit steep for this product
Final thoughts
This is a great projector and I have recommended it to family and friends. Works well watching movies and TV shows on Netflix as well as Youtube videos and hdmi content. I would say this is more of a last resort for a pc monitor or playing games due to response time.
Editing my review to add some new stuff we found out while using this projector. I bought my husband a new hard drive to hook up to the projector so he could watch stored shows but then remembered there is only one usb slot so it wasn't possible to charge while watching. We started looking into how we could watch and charge (or slow battery drain). I found a multi port multifunction micro usb to usb OTG cable that allowed us to connect the hard drive and also had a dedicated spot for micro usb charge cable. We tested this cord and it worked wonderfully. I provided a link to the product we used to watch and charge. ELEGIANT Multifuntional 4 Port Micro USB Power Charging OTG Hub Cable Cord Adapter Connector For Samsung S5 S4 S3 S2 BLACK
2. Control it using your smartphone.
3. Speaker Sound is Awesome.
But couldn't found any service center so worrying about what will happen if the projector stop working.
It would be great if the seller could provide the service center details near Madhya Pradesh or Chhatisgarh.