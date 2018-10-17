Add to your order
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
- EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Projector, GooDee 2022 Upgraded Native 1080P Video Projector, 9500L Outdoor Movie Projector, 230" Supported Home Projector, Compatible with Fire TV Stick, PS4, HDMI, VGA, AV and USB, Black (YG600)
| $169.99
|Hardware Interface
|VGA, USB, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio
|Brand
|GooDee
|Wattage
|3 watts
|Brightness
|9500.00
|Controller Type
|Remote Control
- 2022 Upgraded Brightness: As GooDee best seller projector, we improved the brightness, added 80% brighter than other ordinary projectors. 3000: 1 contrast ratio provides a brighter image and wider viewing even in slight light or outdoor place such as Backyard, Garage and Camping.
- Native 1080p Supported & Latest Cooling System: Supporting 1080P Full HD native resolution, offers a ultra accurate & vivid video quality. We adopt the newest cooling system, improved fan design and the application of innovative materials to reduce the noise, extend the bulb life time, create a quieter and warmer environment.
- 230" Max Screen & Internal Hi-Fi Stereo: Giant 230 inches display size with an aspect ratio of 16: 9/4: 3. The viewing screen is 44"-230" with distance 4. 9ft-18ft, 98" screen with distance 10ft is optimal. Complete your home theater equipment with 2 built-in 3W speakers. GooDee updated HI-FI Stereo with SRS sound system, provides fantastic powerful and crystal listening experience even without external speakers.
- Easily Connecting Your Multimedia Devices: Comes with 2*HDMI/2*USB/VGA/AV ports, this video projector can easily connect with TV Box, Fire Stick TV, Chromecast, PC, laptop, tablet, external speakers, Xbox, DVD player, PS3, PS4, USB stick, media players, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphone and etc. Perfect for playing video, TV series, presentation, outdoor movie, gaming and etc.
- 5 Years Factory Support: GooDee provides 5 years for the projector. If you're not completely satisfied with the order, please let us know and you'll be offered a refund or replacement alternatively within the first 2 months. Lifetime professional customer service & Technical. Absolutely risk-free purchase for you.
Product Description
- GooDee HD movie projector offers outstanding sharpness with native resolution 1080P. Adopting advanced color technology and come with powerful cooling system which provides AWESOME HEAT DISPERSION and LOWER NOISE.
- Enjoy big screen Max 230" with 2 built-in 3W powerful speaker which can bring your a shocked movie experience. An audio-visual feast just starting!
***When connect with phone/ipad, an extra HDMI adapter is needed. Please kindly note projectors with mirrored may be incompatible with Netflix , YouTube and Hulu due to copyright issues.***
- For iPhone connection：Easily connect your iPhone to projector with an extra Lightning to HDMI Adapter(Not included in the package).
- For Android phone connection: Easily connect your Android smartphone with a Micro USB/Type C to HDMI adapter(Not included in the package).
- For Mac Book Air: Please prepare an extra Mini Display Port to HDMI adapter (not included in package).
- For Mac Book Pro: Please prepare an additional USB - C cable (not included in package).
Multidirectional Projection
By adjusting the text direction to achieve multi-directional projection, which meets different need.
Maximize Utilization
We recommend to use the projector in dark environment to get the better view.
Advanced Cooling Technology
GooDee video projector have a fast heat dissipation, even if you use it for a long time, it won't get hot, just a little warm.
LED Light Source
Use LED light, adapt LCD technology, maximize lamp utilization while reducing losses, video projector offers up to 50,000 hours lamp life.
HIFI Stereo Speaker
Built-in dual stereo speakers (3W) with SRS Sound which will bring you a shock experience while watching.
Lower Noise
Updated fan brings less noise. It won't disturb you while watching the movie or do business presentation even in quiet room.
|Movie Projector YG600
|Mini Video Projector YG420
|1080P Video Baby Monitor
|Wifi Projector W18
|1080P Projector BL98
|Mini Projector YG230
|Native Resolution
|1080P
|1280*720
|1280*1080
|800*480
|1920*1080
|854*480
|Contrast
|3000:1
|2000:1
|N/A
|3000:1
|5000:1
|2400:1
|Max Screen Size
|230"
|200"
|5“
|200"
|300"
|180“
|HDMI
|2 Ports
|1 Port
|N/A
|1 Port
|2 Ports
|1 Port
|Built-in Speaker
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MHL Function
|✓
|✓
|N/A
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FOCUS
|Manual
|Manual
|N/A
|Manual
|Manual
|Manual
|Vertical Keystone
|Manual
|Manual
|N/A
|Manual
|Manual
|Manual
|Support Wifi
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|✓
|N/A
|N/A
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
With that said, this projector is not bright at all. Its extremely pixelated and the user end adjustments are extremely limited. Theres no zoom, focus is terrible, and remote is extremely basic. The specs (and pictures) on this are completely exaggerated as a selling point to fool those who dont know any better.
I purchased one out of ignorance and prior to researching what a decent quality projector consists of. If you arent expecting much, this may be ok. If you enjoy movies, shows, or console games like Playstation, XBox, Nintento, etc, look into spending more on a name brand projector.
Mine failed with minimal use, under the one year mark. First I received a non working remote. Then the picture on the left side started to dim out and turn an orange/red/burnt color and progressively got worse. I also was ignored by the seller MULTIPLE times until I posted an initial negative review and slammed the product. I was initially offered a small refund to remove the negative review first. After me telling them no, and them constantly begging me to remove it for a small refund, the price went up in increments of 20 bucks. I kept saying no until I got a full refund and some BS story about a new person working customer service that didnt know what they were doing. I read the same story here by others with negative reviews.
If they offered me a full refund to remove the negative review, how many others did they do it to? Theres no way this thing is a top rated high quality projector, its absolutely basic with minimal end-user adjustments, low quality, low brightness, and fluffed up stats to trick those who dont know any better.
I purchased it for my company as we do presentations in front of large groups with a powerpoint presentation. I wanted something to bring so I didn't have to depend on these locations having TV/projector/etc. To make this work with a Mac laptop, you only need to have a Lightning to HDMI adapter. You simply plug one HDMI end into HDMI 1 on back of Goodee projector and the other into the adapter (which should be plugged into your computer obv). Then boom - you see your computer screen through the projector. Couldn't be easier. Picture quality it perfect.
Afte I tested that feature out and realized how nice this thing was, I wanted to test out a movie. I used a similar HDMI adapter for my iPhone and just like that we were watching a movie on my living room wall. For reference, that TV is a 60in and looks tiny compared to the image on the wall above. Also lights were on and the image was still crisp and sharp. The sound was impressive but connecting to additional speakers will be your best bet for a true theater experience. The fan on the projector is low but and the machine didn't get hot after 2 hours of use.
Can't wait until summer so we can bring this outside and watch movies ...well, anywhere!
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2019
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on August 13, 2020