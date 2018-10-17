Add to your order

Projector, GooDee 2022 Upgraded Native 1080P Video Projector, 9500L Outdoor Movie Projector, 230" Supported Home Projector, Compatible with Fire TV Stick, PS4, HDMI, VGA, AV and USB, Black (YG600)

4.5 out of 5 stars 6,225 ratings
Price: $169.99
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase

Hardware Interface VGA, USB, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio
Brand GooDee
Wattage 3 watts
Brightness 9500.00
Controller Type Remote Control

About this item

  • 2022 Upgraded Brightness: As GooDee best seller projector, we improved the brightness, added 80% brighter than other ordinary projectors. 3000: 1 contrast ratio provides a brighter image and wider viewing even in slight light or outdoor place such as Backyard, Garage and Camping.
  • Native 1080p Supported & Latest Cooling System: Supporting 1080P Full HD native resolution, offers a ultra accurate & vivid video quality. We adopt the newest cooling system, improved fan design and the application of innovative materials to reduce the noise, extend the bulb life time, create a quieter and warmer environment.
  • 230" Max Screen & Internal Hi-Fi Stereo: Giant 230 inches display size with an aspect ratio of 16: 9/4: 3. The viewing screen is 44"-230" with distance 4. 9ft-18ft, 98" screen with distance 10ft is optimal. Complete your home theater equipment with 2 built-in 3W speakers. GooDee updated HI-FI Stereo with SRS sound system, provides fantastic powerful and crystal listening experience even without external speakers.
  • Easily Connecting Your Multimedia Devices: Comes with 2*HDMI/2*USB/VGA/AV ports, this video projector can easily connect with TV Box, Fire Stick TV, Chromecast, PC, laptop, tablet, external speakers, Xbox, DVD player, PS3, PS4, USB stick, media players, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphone and etc. Perfect for playing video, TV series, presentation, outdoor movie, gaming and etc.
  • 5 Years Factory Support: GooDee provides 5 years for the projector. If you're not completely satisfied with the order, please let us know and you'll be offered a refund or replacement alternatively within the first 2 months. Lifetime professional customer service & Technical. Absolutely risk-free purchase for you.
Product Description

  • GooDee HD movie projector offers outstanding sharpness with native resolution 1080P. Adopting advanced color technology and come with powerful cooling system which provides AWESOME HEAT DISPERSION and LOWER NOISE.
  • Enjoy big screen Max 230" with 2 built-in 3W powerful speaker which can bring your a shocked movie experience. An audio-visual feast just starting!

***When connect with phone/ipad, an extra HDMI adapter is needed. Please kindly note projectors with mirrored may be incompatible with Netflix , YouTube and Hulu due to copyright issues.***

  • For iPhone connection：Easily connect your iPhone to projector with an extra Lightning to HDMI Adapter(Not included in the package).
  • For Android phone connection: Easily connect your Android smartphone with a Micro USB/Type C to HDMI adapter(Not included in the package).
  • For Mac Book Air: Please prepare an extra Mini Display Port to HDMI adapter (not included in package).
  • For Mac Book Pro: Please prepare an additional USB - C cable (not included in package).

Now, you find it——Best Gift !

  • Are you still worried about not finding a suitable projector to play party activity?
  • GooDee movie projector deliver a vivi image & have 2 powerful speakers which can satisfy your demands .
  • As the festival is coming soon, it is the best gift to your family and friends!

Home HD projector 1080P

IPhone projector HD HDMI 1080P projector

Home theater projector 3d mini projector bluetooth

    • Customer reviews

    4.5 out of 5 stars
    4.5 out of 5
    6,225 global ratings
    5 star
    		72%
    4 star
    		15%
    3 star
    		6%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		5%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Alex
    5.0 out of 5 stars BEST PROJECTOR
    Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2018
    Verified Purchase
    MattJ
    1.0 out of 5 stars Lots of "high" reviews because manuf offers refunds to delete negative reviews
    Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    MattJ
    1.0 out of 5 stars Lots of "high" reviews because manuf offers refunds to delete negative reviews
    Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2020
    Seller and manufacturer offers refunds on negative reviews (and asks for removal) for this item, thats why it has high ratings, with minimal low star ratings. Do not buy into this hype because this is not a quality product. Most reviews of this being high quality, bright, clear, non-pixelated, or anything of that nature simply has minimal experience. This is no where near that.

    With that said, this projector is not bright at all. Its extremely pixelated and the user end adjustments are extremely limited. Theres no zoom, focus is terrible, and remote is extremely basic. The specs (and pictures) on this are completely exaggerated as a selling point to fool those who dont know any better.

    I purchased one out of ignorance and prior to researching what a decent quality projector consists of. If you arent expecting much, this may be ok. If you enjoy movies, shows, or console games like Playstation, XBox, Nintento, etc, look into spending more on a name brand projector.

    Mine failed with minimal use, under the one year mark. First I received a non working remote. Then the picture on the left side started to dim out and turn an orange/red/burnt color and progressively got worse. I also was ignored by the seller MULTIPLE times until I posted an initial negative review and slammed the product. I was initially offered a small refund to remove the negative review first. After me telling them no, and them constantly begging me to remove it for a small refund, the price went up in increments of 20 bucks. I kept saying no until I got a full refund and some BS story about a new person working customer service that didnt know what they were doing. I read the same story here by others with negative reviews.

    If they offered me a full refund to remove the negative review, how many others did they do it to? Theres no way this thing is a top rated high quality projector, its absolutely basic with minimal end-user adjustments, low quality, low brightness, and fluffed up stats to trick those who dont know any better.
    Eric W
    5.0 out of 5 stars Stellar Projector with terrific sound and picture clarity
    Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Eric W
    5.0 out of 5 stars Stellar Projector with terrific sound and picture clarity
    Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2019
    For what's it's worth, this is the first modern projector I've ever bought/owned. The only other projector I own is an 8mmm/Super 8 one that I use to show old movies my grandfather used to take when I was a kid. So, I'm not an expert but it's easy to tell this is a solid piece of technology.

    I purchased it for my company as we do presentations in front of large groups with a powerpoint presentation. I wanted something to bring so I didn't have to depend on these locations having TV/projector/etc. To make this work with a Mac laptop, you only need to have a Lightning to HDMI adapter. You simply plug one HDMI end into HDMI 1 on back of Goodee projector and the other into the adapter (which should be plugged into your computer obv). Then boom - you see your computer screen through the projector. Couldn't be easier. Picture quality it perfect.

    Afte I tested that feature out and realized how nice this thing was, I wanted to test out a movie. I used a similar HDMI adapter for my iPhone and just like that we were watching a movie on my living room wall. For reference, that TV is a 60in and looks tiny compared to the image on the wall above. Also lights were on and the image was still crisp and sharp. The sound was impressive but connecting to additional speakers will be your best bet for a true theater experience. The fan on the projector is low but and the machine didn't get hot after 2 hours of use.

    Can't wait until summer so we can bring this outside and watch movies ...well, anywhere!
    User
    1.0 out of 5 stars Not worth
    Reviewed in Canada on April 25, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Tyler
    5.0 out of 5 stars As advertised
    Reviewed in Canada on January 6, 2021
    Verified Purchase
    Le S.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Très bon rapport qualité/prix
    Reviewed in Canada on August 13, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Le S.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Très bon rapport qualité/prix
    Reviewed in Canada on August 13, 2020
    J'ai acheté ce projecteur pour faire un ciné parc maison. On ne le regrette vraiment pas. Belle qualité d'image et de son également.
    Translate review to English