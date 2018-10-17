Seller and manufacturer offers refunds on negative reviews (and asks for removal) for this item, thats why it has high ratings, with minimal low star ratings. Do not buy into this hype because this is not a quality product. Most reviews of this being high quality, bright, clear, non-pixelated, or anything of that nature simply has minimal experience. This is no where near that.



With that said, this projector is not bright at all. Its extremely pixelated and the user end adjustments are extremely limited. Theres no zoom, focus is terrible, and remote is extremely basic. The specs (and pictures) on this are completely exaggerated as a selling point to fool those who dont know any better.



I purchased one out of ignorance and prior to researching what a decent quality projector consists of. If you arent expecting much, this may be ok. If you enjoy movies, shows, or console games like Playstation, XBox, Nintento, etc, look into spending more on a name brand projector.



Mine failed with minimal use, under the one year mark. First I received a non working remote. Then the picture on the left side started to dim out and turn an orange/red/burnt color and progressively got worse. I also was ignored by the seller MULTIPLE times until I posted an initial negative review and slammed the product. I was initially offered a small refund to remove the negative review first. After me telling them no, and them constantly begging me to remove it for a small refund, the price went up in increments of 20 bucks. I kept saying no until I got a full refund and some BS story about a new person working customer service that didnt know what they were doing. I read the same story here by others with negative reviews.



If they offered me a full refund to remove the negative review, how many others did they do it to? Theres no way this thing is a top rated high quality projector, its absolutely basic with minimal end-user adjustments, low quality, low brightness, and fluffed up stats to trick those who dont know any better.