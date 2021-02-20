$39.99
Galaxy Projector Star Projector Skylight Night Light for Bedroom Sky Lite Projector with Music Speaker and Remote Control,3 in 1 Star Projector Work with Alexa,Google Assistant for Adults and Kids

4.3 out of 5 stars 95 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Billiard & Pool Table Lights
Model Name BL-XK01
Mounting Type Already installed
Brand WORUIJIA
Controller Type Remote Control, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
Control Method Remote

About this item

  • 【Magic gift】This is a gift from the future, you no longer look up to see the empty ceiling, but look up to the stars. It has been loved by 860,000 families from the United States. It can be used as an ambient light for the family, a night light at night, and a favorite gift for children and babies.
  • 【Control as you wish】 Alexa, turn on Music Star Light; Alexa, set Music Star Light to blue. Now, you can easily call Alexa to control it via Bluetooth/WIFI. Of course, you can also use the cell phone APP to easily modulate the 16 million star colors and control it with the remote control, or even, on the product itself buttons.
  • 【Timed Off and Adjustable Brightness】 A superior product cannot be separated from a satisfying experience. If you don't want to leave it on all night, you can easily set auto-off time. It will be automatically turned off after you fall asleep. Of course, the adjustable nebula brightness makes it competent in more scenes, especially before children go to sleep, need a dreamy and non-blinding light.
  • 【It's also a Bluetooth speaker】 Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, or insert a USB flash drive into the interface to play music at any time, and even adjust the nebula presentation mode so that the nebula follows your music and puts you in the concert scene. Even when you fall asleep, listen to lullabies, look at the stars and quietly fall asleep.
  • We no longer look up at the stars at night like we did when we were kids. The night photos in the phone, the sky no longer has the stars. It will bring you and your children, every night is an unique dream starry sky, let you open your eyes!
Product Description

speaker twilight friday prime clock globe timer space black gamer moon adult solar dark tech

The emergence of the starry sky lamp was loved by 860,000 families from the United States. Now you look up and see not an empty ceiling, but a sea of stars. Starlight has been used as a must-have ambient light and night light in every home, and is also a favorite gift for children and babies

projectors nightlight nova cosmos electronic best mini astro decorations ocean hall lazer universe

The soft light of the starry sky lamp helps babies enjoy a warm and peaceful sleep under the beautiful starry sky. It has automatic timing and 4 levels of brightness adjustment, you can set 1H/2H automatic shut-off timing, brightness to 10%, so that the quiet starry sky to accompany the child to sleep, for the child's sleep escort, to give children a fun-filled childhood.

kid trendy sensory trippy fun high cube teens dream bliss shooting real bulb moonlight hologram glow

4 Color 10 Lighting Effects

Multi-color projection effect. In remote control mode, you have 4 colors for a total of 10 mixed colors to choose from. In wifi mode, the remote control distance is no longer limited! You can select 16 million RGB colors via mobile app to meet your demand for color and make your life better.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

2021 Latest 3 in 1 Smart Star Light Projector, Light up the world


Smart Voice Control

Can cooperate with Google Assistant and , hands-free control.

Stereo Sound Speaker

Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, or insert a USB flash drive to play your favorite songs.

Adjustable Brightness

4 brightness levels available, for various settings.

Remote Control

You can change the colors/speed/brightness, adjust the lighting mode, turn on/off the Light automatically, etc, with a single click.（Note: the remote control is not available with WiFi）

Abundant Colors

4 colors (Blue/Green/Red/White) can combine to 10 different nebula effects. Also, you can modulate the 16 million RGB colors through your APP.

Different Uses and Settings

Can place at home, fit for dance/party/birthday/DJ Bar/Karaoke/Christmas/wedding/show/club/bar. It's also a great gift idea to children, friends, colleagues and family members.


Features:

Maximum LED power: 2 * 4W

Green Laser power: ＜1MW

Input: USB DC5V

Operating Temperature: 14℉〜104℉（-10℃〜40℃）

Size of Projection: 161~538 square feet (15-50 square meters)

Size of Product: 4.84 * 6.46 in（123 * 164 mm）


Packing List

Music Star Light x1

Remote Control x1

USB Cable x1

User Manual x1


Caution:

1. Please strictly follow this manual, do not dismantle the main part and accessories.

2. The product is for indoor use.

3. It is a LED and laser projector, please do not point the laser directly to the eyes, keep it away from children.

4. The product requires an input of USB DC 5V. Once it is out of the range, please use regulator, otherwise the service life will be affected.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
95 global ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
11%
3 star
12%
2 star
10%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Michelle Williams
4.0 out of 5 stars Good projector but not what I was looking for
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve M.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Buy!
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
William Poncy
5.0 out of 5 stars Very beautiful and fun light projector!
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jonesy
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice Product
Reviewed in the United States on March 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Arisa
5.0 out of 5 stars A whole galaxy right inside your home!
Reviewed in the United States on March 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
micah
5.0 out of 5 stars PERFECT
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nikle
5.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in the United States on March 4, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Hope Barnwell
5.0 out of 5 stars Galaxy
Reviewed in the United States on February 22, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse

