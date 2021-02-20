Other Sellers on Amazon
Galaxy Projector Star Projector Skylight Night Light for Bedroom Sky Lite Projector with Music Speaker and Remote Control,3 in 1 Star Projector Work with Alexa,Google Assistant for Adults and Kids
|Model Name
|BL-XK01
|Mounting Type
|Already installed
|Brand
|WORUIJIA
|Controller Type
|Remote Control, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
|Control Method
|Remote
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 【Magic gift】This is a gift from the future, you no longer look up to see the empty ceiling, but look up to the stars. It has been loved by 860,000 families from the United States. It can be used as an ambient light for the family, a night light at night, and a favorite gift for children and babies.
- 【Control as you wish】 Alexa, turn on Music Star Light; Alexa, set Music Star Light to blue. Now, you can easily call Alexa to control it via Bluetooth/WIFI. Of course, you can also use the cell phone APP to easily modulate the 16 million star colors and control it with the remote control, or even, on the product itself buttons.
- 【Timed Off and Adjustable Brightness】 A superior product cannot be separated from a satisfying experience. If you don't want to leave it on all night, you can easily set auto-off time. It will be automatically turned off after you fall asleep. Of course, the adjustable nebula brightness makes it competent in more scenes, especially before children go to sleep, need a dreamy and non-blinding light.
- 【It's also a Bluetooth speaker】 Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, or insert a USB flash drive into the interface to play music at any time, and even adjust the nebula presentation mode so that the nebula follows your music and puts you in the concert scene. Even when you fall asleep, listen to lullabies, look at the stars and quietly fall asleep.
- We no longer look up at the stars at night like we did when we were kids. The night photos in the phone, the sky no longer has the stars. It will bring you and your children, every night is an unique dream starry sky, let you open your eyes!
Product Description
The emergence of the starry sky lamp was loved by 860,000 families from the United States. Now you look up and see not an empty ceiling, but a sea of stars. Starlight has been used as a must-have ambient light and night light in every home, and is also a favorite gift for children and babies
The soft light of the starry sky lamp helps babies enjoy a warm and peaceful sleep under the beautiful starry sky. It has automatic timing and 4 levels of brightness adjustment, you can set 1H/2H automatic shut-off timing, brightness to 10%, so that the quiet starry sky to accompany the child to sleep, for the child's sleep escort, to give children a fun-filled childhood.
4 Color 10 Lighting Effects
Multi-color projection effect. In remote control mode, you have 4 colors for a total of 10 mixed colors to choose from. In wifi mode, the remote control distance is no longer limited! You can select 16 million RGB colors via mobile app to meet your demand for color and make your life better.
|
|
|
|
Mobile smart APP is no longer limited by distance, change the color/speed/brightness of the starlight anytime, anywhere
|
Even children can use Alexa to easily operate the Starlight.Alexa, turn on Music Star Light; Alexa, set Music Star Light to blue. Now, you can easily call Alexa to control it via Bluetooth/WIFI.
|
There is no need to worry about turning on or off the lights for bedroom from the bed or the sofa. Remote control can be set auto-off time, it will automatically close within the time you set.
|
|
|
|
Our galaxy projector suit for working！
Works with Alexa, completely free your hands to control the night light via the “Smart Life” App .
|
Enjoy a sweet date time！
Turn on the star lights and create a romantic date atmosphere for you and your loved one in a starry sky scene. Dine under the breathing starry sky and moving clouds to bring the smell of hormones to your date.
|
Magical Galaxy Star Show !
Our sky projector has built-in stereo music speakers. You can connect your mobile phone to play music, so that beautiful and dynamic music can accompany everyone's dancing.
|
|
|
|
How to Connect to APP?
Step 1: Down the “Smart Life” App or Tuya Smart and turn on the star projector and slide to WiFi mode.
Step 2: Open the app on your phone and start to add the device and select Lighting-Lighting WiFi
Step 3: Select 2.4Ghz WiFi Network and Enter password.
Step 4: Start Adding device, and control your star projector via APP.
|
How to Connect to Amazon Alexa?
1: Please download APP “Amazon Alexa” on your phone.
2: Search “Smart Life”in the “Alexa Skill”.
3: Authorize Alexa to log in to the “Smart Life”APP
4： After Alexa is linked to your "Smart Life" App, you can choose "Add Device" to discover the star projector and control it.
|
Package list
Music starry projector x 1
Remote controller x 1
USB cable x 1
User manual x1
Product description
2021 Latest 3 in 1 Smart Star Light Projector, Light up the world
Smart Voice Control
Can cooperate with Google Assistant and , hands-free control.
Stereo Sound Speaker
Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, or insert a USB flash drive to play your favorite songs.
Adjustable Brightness
4 brightness levels available, for various settings.
Remote Control
You can change the colors/speed/brightness, adjust the lighting mode, turn on/off the Light automatically, etc, with a single click.（Note: the remote control is not available with WiFi）
Abundant Colors
4 colors (Blue/Green/Red/White) can combine to 10 different nebula effects. Also, you can modulate the 16 million RGB colors through your APP.
Different Uses and Settings
Can place at home, fit for dance/party/birthday/DJ Bar/Karaoke/Christmas/wedding/show/club/bar. It's also a great gift idea to children, friends, colleagues and family members.
Features:
Maximum LED power: 2 * 4W
Green Laser power: ＜1MW
Input: USB DC5V
Operating Temperature: 14℉〜104℉（-10℃〜40℃）
Size of Projection: 161~538 square feet (15-50 square meters)
Size of Product: 4.84 * 6.46 in（123 * 164 mm）
Packing List
Music Star Light x1
Remote Control x1
USB Cable x1
User Manual x1
Caution:
1. Please strictly follow this manual, do not dismantle the main part and accessories.
2. The product is for indoor use.
3. It is a LED and laser projector, please do not point the laser directly to the eyes, keep it away from children.
4. The product requires an input of USB DC 5V. Once it is out of the range, please use regulator, otherwise the service life will be affected.