2021 Latest 3 in 1 Smart Star Light Projector, Light up the world





Smart Voice Control

Can cooperate with Google Assistant and , hands-free control.

Stereo Sound Speaker

Connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, or insert a USB flash drive to play your favorite songs.

Adjustable Brightness

4 brightness levels available, for various settings.

Remote Control

You can change the colors/speed/brightness, adjust the lighting mode, turn on/off the Light automatically, etc, with a single click.（Note: the remote control is not available with WiFi）

Abundant Colors

4 colors (Blue/Green/Red/White) can combine to 10 different nebula effects. Also, you can modulate the 16 million RGB colors through your APP.

Different Uses and Settings

Can place at home, fit for dance/party/birthday/DJ Bar/Karaoke/Christmas/wedding/show/club/bar. It's also a great gift idea to children, friends, colleagues and family members.





Features:

Maximum LED power: 2 * 4W

Green Laser power: ＜1MW

Input: USB DC5V

Operating Temperature: 14℉〜104℉（-10℃〜40℃）

Size of Projection: 161~538 square feet (15-50 square meters)

Size of Product: 4.84 * 6.46 in（123 * 164 mm）





Packing List

Music Star Light x1

Remote Control x1

USB Cable x1

User Manual x1





Caution:

1. Please strictly follow this manual, do not dismantle the main part and accessories.

2. The product is for indoor use.

3. It is a LED and laser projector, please do not point the laser directly to the eyes, keep it away from children.

4. The product requires an input of USB DC 5V. Once it is out of the range, please use regulator, otherwise the service life will be affected.