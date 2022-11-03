Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022, Organic Herbal Tea, Perfect for Gifting, 24 Tea Bags For The Christmas Countdown

Price: $19.99 ($0.83 / Count)
24 Count (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

Brand Pukka
Color Green
Theme Christmas
Age Range (Description) Adult
Material Paper

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • An alternative to chocolate advent calendars for herbal tea lovers, featuring 24 different delicious organic blends.
  • Discover a delicious flavour every day in the countdown to Christmas.
  • From calming herbs to help you relax, to refreshing ingredients to awaken your senses, our advent calendar is the perfect way to discover delicious flavours and revel in the essence of our blends.
  • Expertly blended by herbal experts and nutritionists using the highest quality ingredients.
  • A gift that is good for you and the planet: FSC sustainable bamboo packaging, organic, and non-GM ingredients.
Customer ratings by feature

Giftable
4.4 4.4
Value for money
4.2 4.2
Flavor
3.9 3.9
Always the perfect gift

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

Product Certifications (2)

Fair for Life
Fair for Life certifies for fair trade and more socially and environmentally responsible supply chains.
MADE WITH FAIR TRADE INGREDIENTS

Fair for Life certification is for fair trade products across the entire supply chain, where stakeholders have chosen to act responsibly by implementing transparent economic, social and environmental practices. The certification leverages long-term partnerships to create stability and resiliency within supply chains. Fair for Life is owned by ECOCERT, who provides a third-party review of the economic, environmental and social practices along supply chains, contributing to more positive and sustainable change.

Learn more about this certification

Soil Association
Soil Association certifies organic products and endorses the relationship between soil, plants, animals and people.
ORGANIC

Soil Association supports a sustainable way of farming and producing food that works with nature to support wildlife, protect the soil, care for animals, and help farms combat climate change. As the UK’s leading organic certifier, Soil Association Organic promotes products with full traceability. Whilst all organic food must be certified by law, Soil Association’s organic standards are higher in key areas including animal welfare.

Learn more about this certification

From the manufacturer

Compare with similar items


Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022, Organic Herbal Tea, Perfect for Gifting, 24 Tea Bags For The Christmas Countdown
NEW 2022 Christmas Countdown Advent Calendar - 24 Beautiful DIY Arts & Crafts Ornaments & Decorations Handmade by your kids. 24 days, all the season decorations for the Christmas Tree and Table
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Science Advent Calendar 2022 - Kids Advent Calendar with 24 Science Experiments, Rocks & Fossils for Kids plus Storage Pouch, Science Christmas Countdown Calendar, Rock Collection Box for Kids, Mini Gemstone Dig Kit
Advent Calendar for Alcohol & Adults | Gift Booze & Wine for Christmas 2022 | Great White Elephant & Holiday Party Hostess Present Idea | Alcohol Not Included
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (9512) 4.2 out of 5 stars (507) 4.9 out of 5 stars (38) 3.4 out of 5 stars (439)
Price $19.99 $29.95 $39.99 $19.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com The Purple Cow America Inc. National Geographic Toys Holiday Spirits Calendars
Color Green MultiColor Red, White
Material Paper Arts & Crafts Multiple Cardboard
Compare with similar items

Product Description

Featuring 24 different organic herbal teas to bring you vitality and joy this festive season, our beautiful advent calendar is the perfect way to celebrate and feel joyful in the countdown to Christmas. The beautiful recyclable packaging with intricate gold foiling details, makes our tea advent calendar the perfect self-care gift for yourself or your loved one. A great alternative to chocolate, our tea advent calendar features 24 induvial pockets, so you can discover a different organic tea blend every day. Treat yourself or someone you love with the delicious flavours of: Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey; Cleanse; Ginseng Matcha Green; Three Licorice; Tulsi Clarity; Peppermint & Licorice; Mint Refresh; Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey; Three Ginger; Three Chamomile; Supreme Matcha Green; Three Fennel; Lemongrass & Ginger; After Dinner; Turmeric Gold; Blackcurrant Beauty; Wild Apple & Cinnamon; Relax; English Breakfast; Feel New; Elderberry & Echinacea; Night Time; Revitalise; Licorice & Cinnamon. All bursting with essential oils, each blend uses high quality herbs ethically sourced for their natural benefits and are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets t

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Important information

Ingredients

After Dinner: Roasted chicory root (24%), aniseed, sweet fennel seed (20%), licorice root, cardamom pod (8%), orange peel, ginger root.Blackcurrant Beauty: Rosehip, hibiscus flower, licorice root, sweet fennel seed, orange peel, beetroot, blackcurrant fruit (4%), natural blackcurrant flavour (4%), orange essential oil flavour.Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey: Chamomile flower (68%), fennel seed (sweet and bitter fennel seed), licorice root, manuka honey flavour (3.5%), vanilla flavour (3%), vanilla pod (1%).Cleanse: Nettle leaf (40%), peppermint leaf (25%), sweet fennel seed (25%), dandelion root, licorice root, aloe vera leaf.Elderberry & Echinacea: Licorice root, ginger root, echinacea root and leaf (10%), beetroot, aniseed, elderflower (8%), peppermint leaf, orange peel, rosehip, elderberry (6%), acerola fruit, orange essential oil flavour, natural blackcurrant flavour.Elegant English Breakfast: Ruby Nam Lanh black tea.Feel New: Aniseed (42.5%), sweet fennel seed (22.5%), cardamom pod (15%), licorice root, coriander seed, turmeric root.Ginseng Matcha Green: Jeju Island Sencha tea (50%), lemongrass, ginger root, licorice root, lemon Vana tulsi leaf, lemongrass essential oil flavour, Matcha powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), red ginseng root (2%). Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey: Ginger root (32%), licorice root, elderflower, sweet fennel seed, lemon verbena leaf, turmeric root, lemon essential oil flavour (6%), lemon whole (6%), lemon myrtle leaf, manuka honey flavour (2%). Lemongrass & Ginger: Lemongrass (48%), ginger root (28%), licorice root, lemon verbena leaf, lemongrass extract oil flavour (4%).Licorice & Cinnamon: Licorice root (25%), cocoa bean shell, roasted chicory root, cardamom pod, cinnamon bark (15%), sweet fennel seed.Mint Refresh: Peppermint leaf (50%), licorice root , sweet fennel seed (10%), hibiscus flower, rose flower (5%), coriander seed. Night Time: Oat flowering tops (30%), licorice root, chamomile flower, lavender flower (14%), lime flower (10%), valerian root, tulsi leaf. Peppermint & Licorice: Peppermint leaf (60%), licorice root (40%).Relax: Sweet fennel seed (24%), chamomile flower (18%), licorice root, oat flowering tops, cardamom pod, ginger root, marshmallow root (10%).Revitalise: Ceylon cinnamon bark (20%), orange peel, elderflower, cardamom pod (10%), licorice root, ginger root (7%), green tea, cinnamon bark (6%), spearmint leaf, clove bud, black peppercorn.Supreme Matcha Green: Sencha green tea (34%), Pin Ho Wild Jade green tea (32%), Indian green tea (32%), Matcha powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%).Three Chamomile: Egyptian chamomile flower (90%), Croatian chamomile flower (5%), Hungarian chamomile flower (5%).Three Fennel: Sweet fennel seed (50%), wild bitter fennel seed (45%), fennel leaf (5%).Three Ginger: Ginger root (52%), galangal root (28%), licorice root, turmeric root (4%).Three Licorice: Kazakhstani licorice root (45%), Georgian licorice root (45%), Egyptian licorice root (10%).Tulsi Clarity: Tulsi leaf blend (green Rama, purple Krishna, lemon Vana).Turmeric Gold: Tumeric root (40%), Pin Ho Wild Jade green tea (20%), licorice root, cardamom pod, lemon essential oil flavour (6%), lemon whole (6%), lemon verbena leaf.Wild Apple & Cinnamon: Ceylon cinnamon bark (22%), licorice root, ginger root , orange peel, wild apple (9%), chamomile flower, sweet cinnamon bark (6%), cardamom pod, orange essential oil flavour, clove bud, Ceylon cinnamon essential oil flavour (1%).

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
9,512 global ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
13%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Barbara G Edens
4.0 out of 5 stars This is an Advent gift ordered early. Christ
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 3, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
H. M. Martin
5.0 out of 5 stars Such a cute gift for a tea lover
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 7, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Practical Mom
5.0 out of 5 stars A unique and lovely gift for the holidays
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 27, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Elephant
3.0 out of 5 stars Calendar arrived ripped
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 12, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 stars Calendar arrived ripped
By Elephant on October 12, 2022
I was pretty excited to order this tea advent for my sister who is a big tea drinker. I thought this would be the perfect gift for her. It shipped fast and arrived earlier than I expected. However it came ripped in the corner. I am a little disappointed and not sure now if I should even give this a a gift. I may try to tape it, but I'm afraid that might make it look cheap. I was going to order three more for my Co-workers who also drink tea, but now I think I may look for a different kind.
xiaohuanggo
3.0 out of 5 stars The flavor is too strange
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 17, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Ivette Roberson
5.0 out of 5 stars My husband loved it!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 3, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
AustenFan
3.0 out of 5 stars Okay; Wouldn't Order Again
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 13, 2022
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Judy Franke
4.0 out of 5 stars Unusual
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 18, 2021
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
4.0 out of 5 stars Unusual
By Judy Franke on December 18, 2021
The flavors are most unusual! Mist were not sweet but you can add sweener if that suits. Herb teas are non caffeinated. There are also green tea blends. Flavor blends such as oatflower, lavender&lime flower were new to me! Try it if you are tired of the same grocery store stuff.
Top reviews from other countries

Stella
2.0 out of 5 stars It's in German!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2020
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
2.0 out of 5 stars It's in German!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2020
I bought this last year. The teas are delicious and makes a great advent calendar.

This year, all the text, even for the tea bags, is in German!

This is meant to be a gift for my Mum. I guess she'll have to use Google Translate to work out what she's drinking!
eire
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for those without a sweet tooth but still want to participate in the countdown to Xmas!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 20, 2020
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for those without a sweet tooth but still want to participate in the countdown to Xmas!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 20, 2020
It's not yet December so I've not cracked the seal on the packaging yet, but I'm familiar with the Pukka teas individually anyway so I'm really looking forward to trying the ones that I've never had before. The calendar format itself is pretty interesting and a nice change from sugar laden chocolate. I'd have no hesitation in suggesting this as a gift for someone because even in it's flat pack format it still has some depth, the same as a normal advent calendar so it looks more substantial than I expected. Perfect for those without a sweet tooth but still want to participate in the countdown to Xmas!

** UPDATE: It was fantastic. It was a lovely calendar, full of different experiences to indulge in without needing to consume anything overly unhealthy - an awesome selection of flavours and blends I might never have tried otherwise because there's no risk of getting stuck with a full box of something I don't like when trying them this way. Highly recommended! **
dave
3.0 out of 5 stars Good present if you are German
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2020
Size: 24 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 stars Good present if you are German
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2020
We purchased one of these calendars for ourselves and were pleased with it so bought another one for a gift. This 2nd calendar however has all the packaging in German including the types of teabags included and the ingredients on the back. As it is a gift we have not removed the cellophane so not sure as to the teabags themselves. Hence may or may not be a Christmas adventure in December guessing what they are! More amused than annoyed!
Customer image