It's not yet December so I've not cracked the seal on the packaging yet, but I'm familiar with the Pukka teas individually anyway so I'm really looking forward to trying the ones that I've never had before. The calendar format itself is pretty interesting and a nice change from sugar laden chocolate. I'd have no hesitation in suggesting this as a gift for someone because even in it's flat pack format it still has some depth, the same as a normal advent calendar so it looks more substantial than I expected. Perfect for those without a sweet tooth but still want to participate in the countdown to Xmas!



** UPDATE: It was fantastic. It was a lovely calendar, full of different experiences to indulge in without needing to consume anything overly unhealthy - an awesome selection of flavours and blends I might never have tried otherwise because there's no risk of getting stuck with a full box of something I don't like when trying them this way. Highly recommended! **