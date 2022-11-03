|Manufacturer
|AmazonUs/UNHH9
|Part Number
|15060519146189
|Item Weight
|1.41 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|0.75 x 7.64 x 10.04 inches
|Country of Origin
|USA
|Item model number
|15060519146189
|Size
|24 Count (Pack of 1)
|Color
|Green
|Material
|Paper
|Item Package Quantity
|1
|Special Features
|GMO Free
|Batteries Included?
|No
|Batteries Required?
|No
$19.99 ($0.83 / Count)
FREE delivery: Monday, Nov 21 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Ships from: Amazon.com Sold by: Amazon.com
$18.99
($0.79 / Count)
$16.99
($0.71 / Count)
First delivery on Nov 23 First delivery on Nov 21 Ships from: Amazon.com Sold by: Amazon.com
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022, Organic Herbal Tea, Perfect for Gifting, 24 Tea Bags For The Christmas Countdown
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|Pukka
|Color
|Green
|Theme
|Christmas
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Material
|Paper
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- An alternative to chocolate advent calendars for herbal tea lovers, featuring 24 different delicious organic blends.
- Discover a delicious flavour every day in the countdown to Christmas.
- From calming herbs to help you relax, to refreshing ingredients to awaken your senses, our advent calendar is the perfect way to discover delicious flavours and revel in the essence of our blends.
- Expertly blended by herbal experts and nutritionists using the highest quality ingredients.
- A gift that is good for you and the planet: FSC sustainable bamboo packaging, organic, and non-GM ingredients.
Customer ratings by feature
Frequently bought together
Climate Pledge Friendly
Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more
Product Certifications (2)
Fair for Life certification is for fair trade products across the entire supply chain, where stakeholders have chosen to act responsibly by implementing transparent economic, social and environmental practices. The certification leverages long-term partnerships to create stability and resiliency within supply chains. Fair for Life is owned by ECOCERT, who provides a third-party review of the economic, environmental and social practices along supply chains, contributing to more positive and sustainable change.
Soil Association supports a sustainable way of farming and producing food that works with nature to support wildlife, protect the soil, care for animals, and help farms combat climate change. As the UK’s leading organic certifier, Soil Association Organic promotes products with full traceability. Whilst all organic food must be certified by law, Soil Association’s organic standards are higher in key areas including animal welfare.
Compare with similar items
Product Description
Featuring 24 different organic herbal teas to bring you vitality and joy this festive season, our beautiful advent calendar is the perfect way to celebrate and feel joyful in the countdown to Christmas. The beautiful recyclable packaging with intricate gold foiling details, makes our tea advent calendar the perfect self-care gift for yourself or your loved one. A great alternative to chocolate, our tea advent calendar features 24 induvial pockets, so you can discover a different organic tea blend every day. Treat yourself or someone you love with the delicious flavours of: Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey; Cleanse; Ginseng Matcha Green; Three Licorice; Tulsi Clarity; Peppermint & Licorice; Mint Refresh; Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey; Three Ginger; Three Chamomile; Supreme Matcha Green; Three Fennel; Lemongrass & Ginger; After Dinner; Turmeric Gold; Blackcurrant Beauty; Wild Apple & Cinnamon; Relax; English Breakfast; Feel New; Elderberry & Echinacea; Night Time; Revitalise; Licorice & Cinnamon. All bursting with essential oils, each blend uses high quality herbs ethically sourced for their natural benefits and are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets t
Important information
After Dinner: Roasted chicory root (24%), aniseed, sweet fennel seed (20%), licorice root, cardamom pod (8%), orange peel, ginger root.Blackcurrant Beauty: Rosehip, hibiscus flower, licorice root, sweet fennel seed, orange peel, beetroot, blackcurrant fruit (4%), natural blackcurrant flavour (4%), orange essential oil flavour.Chamomile, Vanilla & Manuka Honey: Chamomile flower (68%), fennel seed (sweet and bitter fennel seed), licorice root, manuka honey flavour (3.5%), vanilla flavour (3%), vanilla pod (1%).Cleanse: Nettle leaf (40%), peppermint leaf (25%), sweet fennel seed (25%), dandelion root, licorice root, aloe vera leaf.Elderberry & Echinacea: Licorice root, ginger root, echinacea root and leaf (10%), beetroot, aniseed, elderflower (8%), peppermint leaf, orange peel, rosehip, elderberry (6%), acerola fruit, orange essential oil flavour, natural blackcurrant flavour.Elegant English Breakfast: Ruby Nam Lanh black tea.Feel New: Aniseed (42.5%), sweet fennel seed (22.5%), cardamom pod (15%), licorice root, coriander seed, turmeric root.Ginseng Matcha Green: Jeju Island Sencha tea (50%), lemongrass, ginger root, licorice root, lemon Vana tulsi leaf, lemongrass essential oil flavour, Matcha powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%), red ginseng root (2%). Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey: Ginger root (32%), licorice root, elderflower, sweet fennel seed, lemon verbena leaf, turmeric root, lemon essential oil flavour (6%), lemon whole (6%), lemon myrtle leaf, manuka honey flavour (2%). Lemongrass & Ginger: Lemongrass (48%), ginger root (28%), licorice root, lemon verbena leaf, lemongrass extract oil flavour (4%).Licorice & Cinnamon: Licorice root (25%), cocoa bean shell, roasted chicory root, cardamom pod, cinnamon bark (15%), sweet fennel seed.Mint Refresh: Peppermint leaf (50%), licorice root , sweet fennel seed (10%), hibiscus flower, rose flower (5%), coriander seed. Night Time: Oat flowering tops (30%), licorice root, chamomile flower, lavender flower (14%), lime flower (10%), valerian root, tulsi leaf. Peppermint & Licorice: Peppermint leaf (60%), licorice root (40%).Relax: Sweet fennel seed (24%), chamomile flower (18%), licorice root, oat flowering tops, cardamom pod, ginger root, marshmallow root (10%).Revitalise: Ceylon cinnamon bark (20%), orange peel, elderflower, cardamom pod (10%), licorice root, ginger root (7%), green tea, cinnamon bark (6%), spearmint leaf, clove bud, black peppercorn.Supreme Matcha Green: Sencha green tea (34%), Pin Ho Wild Jade green tea (32%), Indian green tea (32%), Matcha powder (Jeju Island Emerald) (2%).Three Chamomile: Egyptian chamomile flower (90%), Croatian chamomile flower (5%), Hungarian chamomile flower (5%).Three Fennel: Sweet fennel seed (50%), wild bitter fennel seed (45%), fennel leaf (5%).Three Ginger: Ginger root (52%), galangal root (28%), licorice root, turmeric root (4%).Three Licorice: Kazakhstani licorice root (45%), Georgian licorice root (45%), Egyptian licorice root (10%).Tulsi Clarity: Tulsi leaf blend (green Rama, purple Krishna, lemon Vana).Turmeric Gold: Tumeric root (40%), Pin Ho Wild Jade green tea (20%), licorice root, cardamom pod, lemon essential oil flavour (6%), lemon whole (6%), lemon verbena leaf.Wild Apple & Cinnamon: Ceylon cinnamon bark (22%), licorice root, ginger root , orange peel, wild apple (9%), chamomile flower, sweet cinnamon bark (6%), cardamom pod, orange essential oil flavour, clove bud, Ceylon cinnamon essential oil flavour (1%).
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2021
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Elephant on October 12, 2022
The not-so-good: I found that about half of the herbal blends were tasteless -- even after using boiling water and leaving the teabag in the cup. The price is expensive compared to conventionally packaged Pukka teas, so you are paying a premium for the presentation.
Bottom line: It was okay, but I'll be looking for something else next year. If you dislike licorice and fennel flavors you may be disappointed to find that several of the teas contain one or the other.
By Judy Franke on December 18, 2021
Top reviews from other countries
This year, all the text, even for the tea bags, is in German!
This is meant to be a gift for my Mum. I guess she'll have to use Google Translate to work out what she's drinking!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2020
This year, all the text, even for the tea bags, is in German!
This is meant to be a gift for my Mum. I guess she'll have to use Google Translate to work out what she's drinking!
** UPDATE: It was fantastic. It was a lovely calendar, full of different experiences to indulge in without needing to consume anything overly unhealthy - an awesome selection of flavours and blends I might never have tried otherwise because there's no risk of getting stuck with a full box of something I don't like when trying them this way. Highly recommended! **
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 20, 2020
** UPDATE: It was fantastic. It was a lovely calendar, full of different experiences to indulge in without needing to consume anything overly unhealthy - an awesome selection of flavours and blends I might never have tried otherwise because there's no risk of getting stuck with a full box of something I don't like when trying them this way. Highly recommended! **
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2020