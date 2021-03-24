- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Cooper's Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit - Easy, Homemade Frozen Dog Treat Mix (Contains Two Jars of DIY Healthy Dog Treat Mix)
Brand
Cooper's Treats
Item Form
Frozen
Flavor
Beef
About this item
- Cooper's Treats are made with just a handful of the highest-quality ingredients in San Diego, CA.
- Our Pupsicle Mix is made with real meat! How? We freeze dry it and blend it into a powder.
- We guarantee your dog will love our treats, or we'll give you your money back.
- Our Pupsicles are incredibly easy to make - just add water, stir and freeze!
- The bone- and paw-shaped silicone mold makes adorable treats that are perfect for Instagram!
Product Description
We believe that every dog deserves delicious, homemade treats. That's why our Pupsicle Mix is made in San Diego, CA with the highest-quality ingredients (including real meat!) sourced exclusively from the US. It's also why we've designed it to be as easy as possible for you to make - all you need to do is add water, pour into an ice cube mold and freeze.
Made With Real Meat
We freeze dry meat and then blend it into a powder, so every jar has the taste and nutrition of real meat!
What Makes Cooper's Treats The Best?
- Our Pupsicle Mix has just four, high-quality ingredients
- The only treat mix out there made with real meat
- Real meat means these treats are packed with protein
- All ingredients are sourced in the US, and all of our treat mixes are made in San Diego, CA
As Easy As Teaching Sit
We know you're busy, which is why our Pupsicle Mix is the easiest way to make your dog a treat.
Just combine equal amounts of Pupsicle Mix and water in a bowl (about four tablespoons of each will fill one of our molds) and stir. It's okay if it's a little lumpy or the amounts aren't exact - your pup won't mind! Fill up your mold, freeze for two hours and give to a very good dog.
The perfect activity for the whole family
Because these treats take just a few minutes to make and don't even require an oven, making them is the perfect activity for the whole family. Kids feel great that they can show their dogs some love with homemade treats, and parents love that our silicone ice cube mold is dishwasher safe. That means you can go ahead and skip cleanup and head straight to the dog park.
Turkey and Cinnamon Ingredients
Our Turkey and Cinnamon Pupsicle Mix contains freeze-dried turkey, whole wheat flour, whole egg protein and cinnamon
Turkey and Cinnamon Nutrition
Crude Protein (min): 26.6%
Crude Fat (min): 1.75%
Crude Fiber (max): 1.3%
Moisture: 8%
3140 kcal/kg
Beef and Cheddar Ingredients
Our Beef and Cheddar Pupsicle Mix contains freeze-dried beef, whole wheat flour, whole egg protein and cinnamon
Beef and Cheddar Nutrition
Crude Protein (min): 23%
Crude Fat (min): 7.7%
Crude Fiber (max): 0.5%
Moisture: 6.5%
3490 kcal/kg
The Cooper's Treats Mission
We believe that every dog deserves high-quality, homemade treats and that the greatest way to say "I love you" in dog is with a freshly made frozen treat.
Product details
Package Dimensions : 6.89 x 4.13 x 2.72 inches; 15.84 Ounces
Date First Available : August 9, 2020
Manufacturer : Cooper's Treats
ASIN : B08FH9SYKR
Best Sellers Rank:
#75,705 in Pet Supplies (See Top 100 in Pet Supplies)
- #3,127 in Dog Treat Cookies, Biscuits & Snacks
- Customer Reviews:
