& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
FREE delivery Tuesday, October 26. Order within 17 hrs 3 mins
Only 15 left in stock - order soon.
$$26.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$26.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Cooper's Treats
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Cooper's Treats
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2022
For the 2021 holiday season, returnable items purchased between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2022
Read full return policy
Cooper's Treats Pupsicle ... has been added to your Cart
1-Click ordering is not available for this item.
Save up to 5% on auto-deliveries.

Unlock 5% savings

Save 5% when you receive 5 or more products in one auto-delivery to one address.

Choose how often it's delivered

From once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months

Skip or cancel any time

We'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Learn more
Get it Tuesday, Oct 26
Only 15 left in stock - order soon.
Deliver every:
Auto-deliveries sold by Cooper's Treats and Fulfilled by Amazon
New (2) from
$26.99 & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
$26.99 ($26.99 / Count)
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Cooper's Treats
Sold by: Cooper's Treats
(3 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

Cooper's Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit - Easy, Homemade Frozen Dog Treat Mix (Contains Two Jars of DIY Healthy Dog Treat Mix)

4.6 out of 5 stars 30 ratings
Price: $26.99 ($26.99 / Count) & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Coupon
Save an extra 10% when you apply this coupon.
Details
10% extra savings coupon applied at checkout.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.
Coupon
Save an extra 10% on your first Subscribe & Save order.
Details
10% extra savings coupon applied to first Subscribe & Save order only.
Details
Sorry. You are not eligible for this coupon.

Enhance your purchase

Brand Cooper's Treats
Item Form Frozen
Flavor Beef

About this item

  • Cooper's Treats are made with just a handful of the highest-quality ingredients in San Diego, CA.
  • Our Pupsicle Mix is made with real meat! How? We freeze dry it and blend it into a powder.
  • We guarantee your dog will love our treats, or we'll give you your money back.
  • Our Pupsicles are incredibly easy to make - just add water, stir and freeze!
  • The bone- and paw-shaped silicone mold makes adorable treats that are perfect for Instagram!
New (2) from $26.99 & FREE Shipping.
Every BarkBox includes original toys and healthy treats, and features a new theme every month to keep your dog happy. Find out why millions of dogs love BarkBox. Every BarkBox includes original toys and healthy treats, and features a new theme every month to keep your dog happy. Find out why millions of dogs love BarkBox.

Frequently bought together

  • Cooper's Treats Pupsicle Starter Kit - Easy, Homemade Frozen Dog Treat Mix (Contains Two Jars of DIY Healthy Dog Treat Mix)
  • +
  • YIGWANG 55 Pcs Dog Treat Maker, Make Your Own Dog Treats Kit for Kids, Including 2 Dog Treat Cookie Cutters and Mold, 2 Dog T
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
One of these items ships sooner than the other.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

We believe that every dog deserves delicious, homemade treats. That's why our Pupsicle Mix is made in San Diego, CA with the highest-quality ingredients (including real meat!) sourced exclusively from the US. It's also why we've designed it to be as easy as possible for you to make - all you need to do is add water, pour into an ice cube mold and freeze.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Dog licking silicone dog treat mold with dog treat kit and dog treat mix jars

The Cooper's Treats Mission

We believe that every dog deserves high-quality, homemade treats and that the greatest way to say "I love you" in dog is with a freshly made frozen treat.

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.89 x 4.13 x 2.72 inches; 15.84 Ounces
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ August 9, 2020
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Cooper's Treats
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08FH9SYKR
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 30 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
30 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
8%
3 star
9%
2 star
5%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Ufanco
4.0 out of 5 stars Dog loved, but way too pricey
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Dog loved, but way too pricey
By Ufanco on March 24, 2021
My dog did love these treats. It was very easy to mix and make. They recommended 4 tablespoons of mix to 4 tablespoons water. I found 5 tablespoons filled mold better. I did get about 6 trays ( 48 treats) out of box. This works out to be about 50 cents/ treat. I was disappointed that the treats didn't last long... my dog didn't really lick the treat but gobbled quickly in about two or three bites (medium dog, 24 lb Whippet). So while dog enjoyed, I find it to be too pricey for me and for how long it lasted. Would consider buying again, but only at a much lower price
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
taluja
5.0 out of 5 stars The pups love both flavors.
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
bowlin1
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to Make and Dog-Approved
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Our puppy loves pupsicles
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Panda Gal
4.0 out of 5 stars Beef best
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
JMF
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun and easy!
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lisa Wilichowski
5.0 out of 5 stars dogs love the frozen treats
Reviewed in the United States on April 5, 2021
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Melissa K
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to Make!
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page