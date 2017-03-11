- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
RADICALn Handmade White and Green Onyx Weighted Full Chess Game Set Staunton and Ambassador Gift Style Marble Tournament Chess Sets for Adults
- ► WHAT IS INCLUDED: 1 Chess Board & 32 chess figures; 2 Kings, 2 Queens, 4 Knights, 4 Bishops, 4 Rooks, 16 Pawns. RADICALn Branded Secure & Fragile Packaging.
- ► MATERIAL: This chess set is fully handmade from high quality marble onyx. Chess Board & Chess Figures are fully hand polished.
- ► SIZE: Board Size: 12 Inches. King Measures: 2.75 Inches. Queen: 2.25 Inches. Bishop: 2 Inches. Knight: 2 Inches. Rook: 2 Inches. Pawns: 1.75 Inches. Chess Board comes along with attached felt bottom to avoid scratches. Seperate felt bottoms packet for all chess figures.
- ► For Everyone: It is best board game for the people of any age group; Kids to Adults.
- ► Multi-Purpose: This chess set can be an exciting gift and also to used as home decor item.
White and Green Onyx Chess Set - Premium Quality !!
Hand Carved White and Green Onyx Marble Chess Set. This chess set brings out the finesse of luxury and opulence that can’t be ignored. Beautiful 12 Inches Handcrafted Onyx and Marble Chess Board. Protective packing – Comes in a Safe and Fragile Secured Packaging. The box has separate housings for individual chess pieces and keeps them safe and well protected against collisions with other pieces while on the move. Radicaln Offers Unique Stone Gifts, Marble Accents & Onyx Home Decor. Beautifully handcrafted with premium quality White and Green Onyx Marble, this chess set exudes a royal charm with an artistic appeal. If you enjoy the heavy feel of onyx chess set marble and coral pieces and want an aesthetic touch in your chess game, this is the perfect choice. The chess board presents an allure that emanates natural beauty and accentuates your experience with its highly polished playing surface. It is an excellent playing option for indoor as well as outdoor use, and it doesn’t get affected with the moisture content of the environment. Whether it’s a breezy location or a day with high humidity, nothing can stop you from enjoying your game. The marble and onyx chess pieces are discerningly handmade with finest craftsmanship and showcases high degree of precision in design and style. Mesmerize your guests with its majestic beauty and let them adore the eminence that speaks of an imperial milieu, a setting that reverberates with a dignified glory; this luxurious chess set has it all.
12 Inches Black and Coral Chess Set
These chess set is what you best required for a memorable family gathering. It will surely give you a real feel of competition. No matter you are playing with your irritating sibling or dad, it turns the chess board in a battleground. Marble chess board set is completely handcrafted. This marble chess set board can also present as a gift to your gamer friend. Keeping in mind the tradition of chess game, Its quality and superiority of design is well kept in mind while making it.
Black and Coral
Red and Coral
Black and White
White and Black
|12 Inches Black and Coral Chess Set
|12 Inches Red and Coral Chess Set
|12 Inches Black and White Chess Set
|12 Inches White and Black Chess Set
|Material
|100% Handmade Marble
|100% Handmade Marble
|100% Handmade Marble
|100% Handmade Marble
|Color
|Black and Coral
|Red and Coral
|Black and White
|White and Black
|Size
|12 Inches
|12 Inches
|12 Inches
|12 Inches
|Safe & Fragile Packaging
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Replacement/Refund
|Within 30 Days After Item Delivered
|Within 30 Days After Item Delivered
|Within 30 Days After Item Delivered
|Within 30 Days After Item Delivered
The green onyx pieces do not match what is advertised, but I feel like that is kind of a "luck of the draw" on what color/colors your pieces are going to be. There are some reviews with pictures that match what is advertised, but there are others that do not match. About 5 of my green pieces match the advertised colors, but the rest are much more sea-foam green.
It does come with individual adhesive foam bottoms for each piece, but as you can see in the photo, it will need to be trimmed down to fit correctly.
It's a pretty set and I love anything made out of stone so that's why I gave it 2 stars, but I would not reccomend buying this. There are just too many chances that your pieces may be chipped, broken, or the wrong color. If you want to take a $50 gamble then go ahead, but it will most likely not come out in your favor.
Overall though, I am happy with my purchase, as is my girlfriend (whom I purchased this for as a gift). I would recommend it to others so long as they are ok with it not having completely uniform pieces. I think the uniqueness of the pieces pairs well with the uniqueness of the rock it is carved out of and am excited for it to be not only an intellectually challenging game for my girlfriend and myself but also an artistic centerpiece in whatever room we decide to keep it in.
und man muss ca 24 € Zoll bezahlen weil das Spiel aus den USA kommt und das ist nicht ersichtlich wenn man es über Amazon bestellt.
zudem muss man das Spiel beim Hauptzollamt des jeweiligen Ortes abholen! ! !👎👎👎👎👎