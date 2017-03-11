$109.00
RADICALn Handmade White and Green Onyx Weighted Full Chess Game Set Staunton and Ambassador Gift Style Marble Tournament Chess Sets for Adults - Non Wooden - Non Magnetic - Not Backgammon - Non Glass

4.5 out of 5 stars 279 ratings
Brand Radicaln
Genre Strategy
Item Dimensions LxWxH 12 x 12 x 12 inches

About this item

  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • ► WHAT IS INCLUDED: 1 Chess Board & 32 chess figures; 2 Kings, 2 Queens, 4 Knights, 4 Bishops, 4 Rooks, 16 Pawns. RADICALn Branded Secure & Fragile Packaging.
  • ► MATERIAL: This chess set is fully handmade from high quality marble onyx. Chess Board & Chess Figures are fully hand polished.
  • ► SIZE: Board Size: 12 Inches. King Measures: 2.75 Inches. Queen: 2.25 Inches. Bishop: 2 Inches. Knight: 2 Inches. Rook: 2 Inches. Pawns: 1.75 Inches. Chess Board comes along with attached felt bottom to avoid scratches. Seperate felt bottoms packet for all chess figures.
  • ► For Everyone: It is best board game for the people of any age group; Kids to Adults.
  • ► Multi-Purpose: This chess set can be an exciting gift and also to used as home decor item.
Product Description

White and Green Onyx Chess Set - Premium Quality !!

Hand Carved White and Green Onyx Marble Chess Set. This chess set brings out the finesse of luxury and opulence that can’t be ignored. Beautiful 12 Inches Handcrafted Onyx and Marble Chess Board. Protective packing – Comes in a Safe and Fragile Secured Packaging. The box has separate housings for individual chess pieces and keeps them safe and well protected against collisions with other pieces while on the move. Radicaln Offers Unique Stone Gifts, Marble Accents & Onyx Home Decor. Beautifully handcrafted with premium quality White and Green Onyx Marble, this chess set exudes a royal charm with an artistic appeal. If you enjoy the heavy feel of onyx chess set marble and coral pieces and want an aesthetic touch in your chess game, this is the perfect choice. The chess board presents an allure that emanates natural beauty and accentuates your experience with its highly polished playing surface. It is an excellent playing option for indoor as well as outdoor use, and it doesn’t get affected with the moisture content of the environment. Whether it’s a breezy location or a day with high humidity, nothing can stop you from enjoying your game. The marble and onyx chess pieces are discerningly handmade with finest craftsmanship and showcases high degree of precision in design and style. Mesmerize your guests with its majestic beauty and let them adore the eminence that speaks of an imperial milieu, a setting that reverberates with a dignified glory; this luxurious chess set has it all.

12 Inches Black and Coral Chess Set

These chess set is what you best required for a memorable family gathering. It will surely give you a real feel of competition. No matter you are playing with your irritating sibling or dad, it turns the chess board in a battleground. Marble chess board set is completely handcrafted. This marble chess set board can also present as a gift to your gamer friend. Keeping in mind the tradition of chess game, Its quality and superiority of design is well kept in mind while making it.

Black and Coral

Red and Coral

Black and White

White and Black

12 Inches Black and Coral Chess Set 12 Inches Red and Coral Chess Set 12 Inches Black and White Chess Set 12 Inches White and Black Chess Set
Material 100% Handmade Marble 100% Handmade Marble 100% Handmade Marble 100% Handmade Marble
Color Black and Coral Red and Coral Black and White White and Black
Size 12 Inches 12 Inches 12 Inches 12 Inches
Safe & Fragile Packaging
Replacement/Refund Within 30 Days After Item Delivered Within 30 Days After Item Delivered Within 30 Days After Item Delivered Within 30 Days After Item Delivered

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
279 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
14%
3 star
4%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Lizzie
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful, unique, and solid
Reviewed in the United States on March 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful Set With Minor Issues
Reviewed in the United States on October 8, 2018
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
margery
5.0 out of 5 stars One of a kind and great quality
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
KK
2.0 out of 5 stars Meh.
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
AJ
5.0 out of 5 stars The really basic set we had was great for teaching her the basics of gameplay
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2017
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and Unique
Reviewed in the United States on August 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
Felecia Crawford
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful pieces and board but box is cheesy
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
Sparksfly
5.0 out of 5 stars The best chess set I have ever seen or owned! Top quality!
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Firstangoal
5.0 out of 5 stars GReat set lots of fun
Reviewed in Canada on August 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
Eva
4.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful set but no storage box
Reviewed in Canada on November 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Jörg SIMON
3.0 out of 5 stars Zollgebühren
Reviewed in Germany on July 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Anonymous
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent quality!
Reviewed in Canada on December 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Juliano Viudes Moraes
5.0 out of 5 stars It is gourgeous!
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
