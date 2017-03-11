I just received mine and a lot of the green pieces are chipped (see pictures). They were packaged well so I don't think they were damaged during shipping, buy maybe packaged already damaged? If this is the case then they should really do a better job of inspecting the pieces before they package them.



The green onyx pieces do not match what is advertised, but I feel like that is kind of a "luck of the draw" on what color/colors your pieces are going to be. There are some reviews with pictures that match what is advertised, but there are others that do not match. About 5 of my green pieces match the advertised colors, but the rest are much more sea-foam green.



It does come with individual adhesive foam bottoms for each piece, but as you can see in the photo, it will need to be trimmed down to fit correctly.



It's a pretty set and I love anything made out of stone so that's why I gave it 2 stars, but I would not reccomend buying this. There are just too many chances that your pieces may be chipped, broken, or the wrong color. If you want to take a $50 gamble then go ahead, but it will most likely not come out in your favor.