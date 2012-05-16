-
RCA WP2UWR USB Wall Plate
- High durable product
- High quality product
- Manufactured in China
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
From the manufacturer
The Original Wall Plate Charger
Turn any standard home AC power outlet into a USB charging outlet in seconds, with the RCA Original Wall Plate Charger. RCA wall plate chargers are the only products that deliver high-speed charging in patented designs that blend in perfectly with any room environment. Don't settle for less with imitations. All RCA charging products are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Get the best home chargers in the market with RCA!
Fast Charging
With a total of 2.1 Amps shared between 2 USB ports, this wall plate offers fast, full-speed charging for 2 smartphones simultaneously or 1 tablet. It’s ideal for charging gaming devices, eReaders, laptops/ notebooks, iPod, iPhone, iPad, digital cameras and more.
Truly Plug ‘N Play
The RCA wall plate charger requires no installation – just simply plug it into an existing outlet. The thin, discreet designs blends seamlessly into any décor. Add USB charging to every room in your home!
Convenient AC Outlet
This innovative charging solution easily converts any dual standard 120V power outlet into two USB charging ports and a single standard outlet. The single AC outlet is perfect for plugging in other household electronics and appliances.
Compare to similar items
Product description
White, USB wall plate, turn any standard outlet into a USB outlet in seconds, truly plug 'n play, easily converts any dual standard outlet into 2 USB charging outlets & single standard outlet, add USB charging to every room in your home or office, allows access to the other standard power outlet via pass through 2 USB outlets, fast, full speed charging for 2 smartphones or 1 tablet, optimized outlet for iPad, 2.1a.
Top customer reviews
This product does work, no problems there. Everything works. The issue I have is that every time I plug in anything usb to charge it, It charges so slowly that it takes forever.
For instance, my cell phone which is a lg optimus v, normally charges in 2 hours fully on the standard charger that came with it. Which is usb powered. When I charge my phone in this charger, it takes 4 hours!
Same instance for anything else I plug in. I have tried different outlets, etc. Still way to slow to charge...
I would not recommended this product due to the slow charging of the unit. I would only recommend it if you are on the go and want multiple things charging at once. Just bear in mind, its slow to charge just one thing. I cannot even imagine charging more stuff.
At some point I'm sure I'll get a few more of these just to have around as options. Though it'd be nice to get a few of the "in-wall" dedicated USB/outlets they are expensive and have some drawbacks. The dedicated in-wall versions obviously take the least amount of space and disappear even more, but do require the extra work of installation, and can't be easily moved around like these devices do.
The worst is the high pitched buzzing noise it makes. I'm hearing it even when stuff isn't plugged in.