I bought two of these for key areas in the house where it seems like we always have various portable devices parked (kitchen and home office). But as everyone knows, all those big "wall-wart" charges take up a lot wall space (esp. in the kitchen) and cover all the available outlets too. This add-on device still leaves room for an open outlet, chargers two devices at once, and pretty much disappears into the wall! Plus, it's nice that you could have several different cords handy in a nearby drawer, which take up 1/5 the space a bunch of dedicated chargers do. That's probably the best part of these things: you can have Apple, RIM, Kindle, and anything else all charging together from it with just a few different cords!



At some point I'm sure I'll get a few more of these just to have around as options. Though it'd be nice to get a few of the "in-wall" dedicated USB/outlets they are expensive and have some drawbacks. The dedicated in-wall versions obviously take the least amount of space and disappear even more, but do require the extra work of installation, and can't be easily moved around like these devices do.