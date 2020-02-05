This heated massager interested me because I’d recently been recommended two activities to help with newly diagnosed blepharitis. These were to use a heated eye mask and also to perform regular massages to my eyelids. This appeared to tick both boxes and I was keen to give it a go.



I’d previously bought RENPHO scales which I’m very happy with (the accompanying app is great too) so I felt confident in the brand.



The high-quality packaging reminded me of opening an Apple product which for me was a great start. Very simple contents - the massager, USB charging cable, instructions and warranty card.



On picking up the massager, it looks and feels well made and, although it's not particularly light, it's very comfortable to wear.



Switching it on for the first time (it arrived fully charged), I didn’t know what to expect and the whir of the electric motor and gentle whoosh of the pressure being released were quite noticeable. However, they were more soothing than aggravating. The sound is reassuring and the ambient background music is relaxing. I haven’t yet tried pairing it with Bluetooth for my own music but that’s a nice touch I will be investigating later.



As for the massage action (the important bit), I was a little cautious initially. The thought of something mechanical on my eyes seemed a little unsettling. I needn’t have worried. Even on its highest and warmest setting, it was very comfortable and I relaxed in no time. As well as feeling the massage effect on my eyes, I’d feel it gripping and massaging my temples as the eye pads went through their action. The action feels strong and positive and the heat is comfortable and comparable to what I’d previously had from gel pads in a simple eye mask.



Using the controls is really straightforward, as they’re easily found and the clear voice prompts confirm your selections.



I’m only a few days in and undecided about which mode I prefer. It’s a bit of a learning curve as, apart from their titles, a briefest description and duration, there's no more detail. I’d like to know more as I definitely hear and feel different massage actions. That’s a small shame but doesn’t put me off and I’m sure I’ll find a favourite. It’s relaxing enough that I’ve already fallen asleep mid-session, only to be awakened by the end of session announcement.



So far it definitely gets a thumbs-up and I’ve been letting friends and family have a go with it too (making sure to clean it between users). They’ve all been positive too. Initially one said ‘how do you manage to keep your eyes open to get them massaged?’ Erm, you don’t! I thought that would have been obvious, but perhaps not!