RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat, Compression Bluetooth Music Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager for Relieve Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep (Black)

4.4 out of 5 stars 6,842 ratings
Brand RENPHO
Closure Type Pull On

About this item

  • Powerful Heating Massage & Relieve Eye Strain - Renpho’s eye massage adopts kneading, trigger point therapy, oscillating pressure, and rhythmic percussion massaging. Built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit(40℃-42℃), better for relieving eye strain, eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc. Note 1: We do not recommend customers use Renpho's eye massager if you have undergone eye operation, retina condition, cataract, etc.
  • Accurately Correspond Acupoints - By massaging your CuanZhu/SiZhuKong/Temple/ChengQi/JingMing acupoint, you will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream. Our eye therapy machine also can effectively help you refreshed after long-day work or study.
  • 180° Adjustable & Portable Design - Our electric eye massager can be folded into a smaller one, so you can take it to the office, airplane, traveling. In addition, the headband can be easily adjusted in size and suitable for all teenagers and adults. Note 2: If you feel too tight or too loose, please adjust your headband to find the right size.
  • Bluetooth Customizable Music - Built-in speakers and prerecorded nature sound enhance relaxation. You can even connect via Bluetooth to play your own playlists. Music reduces anxiety and the physical effects of stress while improving communication. Bluetooth Name: Eye Massager.
  • Ideal Valentines Day Gifts & 12 Months Worry-free - Every Renpho's massager uses a well-built package & a good unboxing experience. Renpho is well-known for the highest quality products and the Best customer service team.
Frequently bought together

  • RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat, Compression Bluetooth Music Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager for Relieve Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep (Black)
  • +
  • RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat, Shiatsu Deep Kneading, Multi-Level Settings, Delivers Relief for Tired Muscles and Plantar Fasciitis, Fits feet up to Men Size 12
  • +
  • Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat Deep Kneading Massage for Neck, Back, Shoulder, Foot and Legs, Use at Home, Car, Office
Total price: $268.97
Buy the selected items together

    Product Description

    RENPHO Eye Massager
    Eye Massager Eye Massager Foot Massager massagers gun massage gun hand massager
    White Eye Massager Black Eye Massager Steam Foot Massager Mini Massage Gun Pro Massage Gun Hand Massager
    Massage Area Eyes, Temples Eyes, Temples Foot Neck back, foot, arm Neck, Shoulder, Back,Waist, foot Palm,Wrist
    Power Supply Input: DC 5V 1A Input: DC 5V 1A Input: AC 120V 60Hz Input: DC 5V 2A Input: DC 26V 1A Input: DC 5V 1A
    Auto Timer Auto Timer: 15minutes Auto Timer: 15minutes Auto Timer: 15minutes Auto Timer: 10minutes Auto Timer: 10minutes Auto Timer: 15minutes
    Heating - -

    Product Dimensions : 7.87 x 5.51 x 4.33 inches; 1.55 Pounds
    Batteries : 1 Unknown batteries required. (included)
    Date First Available : May 8, 2020
    Manufacturer : RENPHO
    ASIN : B088BCRXHJ
    Customer Reviews:
      4.4 out of 5 stars 6,842 ratings

    Legal Disclaimer

    Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

    RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat, Compression Bluetooth Music Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager for Relieve Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep (Black)
    RENPHO 2.0 - Eye Massager with Remote Control & Heat, Compression Bluetooth Music Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager for Relieve Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep (B-Black)
    RENPHO 2.0 - Eye Massager with Remote Control & Heat, Compression Bluetooth Music Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager for Relieve Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep (A-White)
    Eye Massager with Heat, Ihelol Portable Vibration Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager Electric Bluetooth Music Massage for Relieve Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep, Great Gift Idea
    SKG E3 Eye Massager with Heat Compression, Air Pressure, Vibration, Bluetooth Music, Rechargeable Eye Therapy Massager for Relieve Eye Strain Dry Eye Dark Circles, Shiatsu Massager Improve Sleep
    Stress Therapy Electric Eye Massager - Wireless Digital Mask Machine w/ Heat Compress, Built-in Battery & Adjustable Elastic Band - Air Pressure Vibration Massage Eye Relief - Serenelife SLEYMSG40
    Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (6842) 4.5 out of 5 stars (242) 4.4 out of 5 stars (661) 4.4 out of 5 stars (237) 4.5 out of 5 stars (41) 4.3 out of 5 stars (401)
    Customer reviews

    4.4 out of 5 stars
    4.4 out of 5
    6,842 global ratings
    5 star
    		68%
    4 star
    		17%
    3 star
    		6%
    2 star
    		4%
    1 star
    		5%
    Top reviews from the United States

    Jamie K
    5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it!! Check the videos I uploaded for the proof!
    Reviewed in the United States on February 5, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it!! Check the videos I uploaded for the proof!
    Published on February 5, 2020 by Jamie K
    She loves it! I’m a tech nerd so, like a moth to a flame, if it’s got a blue blinking light on it.. I want it. So for her birthday I decided to steer away from the usual types of presents and get her something very unique. Saw these on Amazon and started reading about them. There’s a lot of them out there but I settled on this one because it had better reviews. When she opened it, I’m pretty sure her initial reaction was I wasted money on whatever the hell this thing was. She was clueless about it because she’s the anti tech one. The yin to my yang! I explained to her how to use it, charged it and when she got out of the shower I made her put it on.

    She had no idea I was recording her reactions, but Jamie is now the trophy husband because she loves it. So much that she took it to work, let them test it out and now they bought them too. You gotta really be into the whole woosaa zen thing like her I suppose to fully enjoy it because it’s not like it’s going to instantly make life suck less for you but she’s happy with it. After her shower she puts it on and relaxes with it. She’s happy, I’m happy :)
    419 people found this helpful
    JC
    4.0 out of 5 stars Renpho vs Onecam eye massager
    Reviewed in the United States on April 10, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    129 people found this helpful
    Eli
    5.0 out of 5 stars So worth the money! 10 stars!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 29, 2019
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars So worth the money! 10 stars!
    Published on July 29, 2019 by Eli
    Amazing product! I got this for my migraines because I use a hot rice pad and thought this may be better. Man was I right! The massage and heat helped relieve my migraine. My husband loves it as well and said he never knew he needed an eye massager until he used it!
    134 people found this helpful
    George Watson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very Interesting Product
    Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2019
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very Interesting Product
    Published on October 6, 2019 by George Watson
    I suffer from chronic dry eyes and puffy eyes. So I gave this product a shot.

    I found it to be a bit heavy in a upright seated position, however, reclining or lying on a bed it is not heavy at all.

    My first use was a bit surprising. The device does exactly what is described, massage, heat, vibrate, and music.

    The eye massage applied a lot of pressure to my eyes and at first it was a bit uncomfortable after a couple of uses it was a non factor. The heat was nice and it feels good. The built in music leaves a bit to be desired and definitely is not my taste in music, HOWEVER... the Bluetooth feature allows you to connect to your phone and you can play whatever suits you. I like that feature a lot.

    I use this device daily now and whether or not it relieves my dry and puffy eyes is not important to me any longer. It leaves my eyes feeling good and... I frequent fall asleep while using the device.

    There are multiple built in settings lasting various lengths of time, and combinations of the features.

    Over all, I think it is a good product and have recommended to a friend of mine because it makes my eyes feel good and I think it could make their eyes feel better.
    103 people found this helpful
    jettlash1000
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very cool for the money
    Reviewed in the United States on July 24, 2019
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    79 people found this helpful
    Rafik
    5.0 out of 5 stars RELAXATION ET REPOSANT EN FIN DE JOURNÉE
    Reviewed in France on May 1, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars RELAXATION ET REPOSANT EN FIN DE JOURNÉE
    Reviewed in France on May 1, 2020
    Je viens d'utiliser le masseur occulaire, j'ai été agréable surpris par ce masseur. En effet il agit comme un tensiomètre car la poche grise situé à l'intérieur se gonfle et elle compresse en alternance les tempes et les paupières. C'est un massage compressif avec une sensation de chaleur. C'est agréable et reposant pour les yeux. En effet je porte des lentilles et mes yeux fatigués en fin de journée ça je travail sur écran d'ordinateur et je suis aussi très souvent sur mon téléphone. Jai utilisé le masseur tous les soir depuis que je l'ai reçu. JE SUIS TRÈS SATISFAIT !
    Je le conseil aux personnes qui sont souvent sur écrans ( smartphone ou écran PC) et qui veulent préserver leurs yeux
    64 people found this helpful
    Alan Robertson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Highly Recommended - Ticks all the boxes for me!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Highly Recommended - Ticks all the boxes for me!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2020
    This heated massager interested me because I’d recently been recommended two activities to help with newly diagnosed blepharitis. These were to use a heated eye mask and also to perform regular massages to my eyelids. This appeared to tick both boxes and I was keen to give it a go.

    I’d previously bought RENPHO scales which I’m very happy with (the accompanying app is great too) so I felt confident in the brand.

    The high-quality packaging reminded me of opening an Apple product which for me was a great start. Very simple contents - the massager, USB charging cable, instructions and warranty card.

    On picking up the massager, it looks and feels well made and, although it's not particularly light, it's very comfortable to wear.

    Switching it on for the first time (it arrived fully charged), I didn’t know what to expect and the whir of the electric motor and gentle whoosh of the pressure being released were quite noticeable. However, they were more soothing than aggravating. The sound is reassuring and the ambient background music is relaxing. I haven’t yet tried pairing it with Bluetooth for my own music but that’s a nice touch I will be investigating later.

    As for the massage action (the important bit), I was a little cautious initially. The thought of something mechanical on my eyes seemed a little unsettling. I needn’t have worried. Even on its highest and warmest setting, it was very comfortable and I relaxed in no time. As well as feeling the massage effect on my eyes, I’d feel it gripping and massaging my temples as the eye pads went through their action. The action feels strong and positive and the heat is comfortable and comparable to what I’d previously had from gel pads in a simple eye mask.

    Using the controls is really straightforward, as they’re easily found and the clear voice prompts confirm your selections.

    I’m only a few days in and undecided about which mode I prefer. It’s a bit of a learning curve as, apart from their titles, a briefest description and duration, there's no more detail. I’d like to know more as I definitely hear and feel different massage actions. That’s a small shame but doesn’t put me off and I’m sure I’ll find a favourite. It’s relaxing enough that I’ve already fallen asleep mid-session, only to be awakened by the end of session announcement.

    So far it definitely gets a thumbs-up and I’ve been letting friends and family have a go with it too (making sure to clean it between users). They’ve all been positive too. Initially one said ‘how do you manage to keep your eyes open to get them massaged?’ Erm, you don’t! I thought that would have been obvious, but perhaps not!
    36 people found this helpful
    Arsalan Alizadeh
    5.0 out of 5 stars Read my review before buying
    Reviewed in Canada on July 1, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    88 people found this helpful
    Sam
    5.0 out of 5 stars stronger than expected
    Reviewed in Canada on February 21, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars stronger than expected
    Reviewed in Canada on February 21, 2020
    I have myopia and I wear contact lenses. Often i will get an eye fatigue, reason i was interested in this product.

    pros:
    -strong eye massage even on soft mode. at the first use, i was suprised how much pain it caused to me. after a few use, i got used to the massage. once, i felt asleep which wearing these.
    -the heat is very comfortable. I like to put it on high temperature and after an session, i feel like i did an eye sauna.
    -material feels soft and comfy, plastic feel sturdy.
    cons:
    -the buttons are too sensible, i would prefer physical buttons, but once the mode is set, it's fine, not a big deal.
    -the speaker isn't very loud, but i treat it like massager with an added function, so nothing to complain there.

    overall this is a great eye massager with heat. If you like body massage, you should treat your eye too.
    101 people found this helpful
    Steven Paetkau
    4.0 out of 5 stars Definitely worth it! Love the high heat option!
    Reviewed in Canada on April 18, 2020
    Color: A-whiteSize: 1 Count (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    4.0 out of 5 stars Definitely worth it! Love the high heat option!
    Reviewed in Canada on April 18, 2020
    I bought the eye massager a few weeks ago and wanted to use it for a while before leaving a review. I’ve used the massager almost everyday, it has held up well and is very relaxing. At first, the pressure on your eyes is hard to get used to, and can cause some tension, but once you’ve used twice or so you’re on to blissful relaxation! There is also some noise from the airbags/mechanisms inside the massager, but I’m not sure how they could get away from that. All in all I would really recommend this to a friend, and am looking forward to falling asleep with it on my face tonight!
    90 people found this helpful
