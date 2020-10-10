Actually works nice.

Was sceptical at first. To be honest it is scary that you are having a gadget right on top of your eyes, and if anything goes wrong. I am using this since a month now and have began trusting this device and am quite comfortable with it.



Features include air pressure, heating and vibration, and as they run over time u start to feel like someone really is massaging you.



I have even run this during headaches on my forehead and it works a charm.

I have severe sinus issues so the massage around the eyes really helps.



U have to position this right to sit right above your nose, otherwise the pressure gets applied exactly on top of your eyes which will be uncomfortable and painful.



So keep moving it around when working to find the sweet spot for your face where it doesn't apply pressure on your eyes but around it.

I am happy with this and I am benefitting from this.



I bought this mainly for the issue of dry eyes which require me to hot compress my eyes, as well as prevent me from keeping my eyes open while in sleep.

However this isnt a clothed mask that I can leave on me through the night. Please don't leave or on your face and sleep through the night



I was able to go into deep sleep and relax using this with its music as well. Idk why some ppl found it a nuisance.

Over all love the product and its useful.