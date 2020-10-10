Add to your order

In Stock.
RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and Vibration, Remote Control, Compression Bluetooth Music Temple Eye Massage Mask Rechargeable for Relax Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eyes Improve Sleep-White

4.4 out of 5 stars 4,171 ratings
With Deal: $59.99 ($59.99 / Count) & FREE Returns
You Save: $35.00 (37%)
A-white

Enhance your purchase

Color A-white
Brand RENPHO
Power Source Corded Electric. Not suitable for eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma, etc.
Use for Eyes

About this item

  • 【Upgraded Version Adopts Remote & Touch Control】 Renpho new version eye massager switches the mode randomly with remote and touches 2 methods. The eye mask adopts trigger point massage and built-in high-tech motor to maintain the precise strength, oscillating compression, and rhythmic percussion massaging. You will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream
  • 【Constant Temperature】 The built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature 104℉-107℉ (40℃-42℃ ), better for relieving eye strain, eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc. Our eye relax machine can effectively help you refreshed after long-day work or study. 〖Note: Renpho eye massager NOT suitable for who have undergone eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma, etc.〗
  • 【Bluetooth Connection to Personal Music】 The eye massage mask built-in speakers and prerecorded sound enhance relaxation. You can also connect via Bluetooth to play your own playlists. Music reduces anxiety and the physical effects of stress while improving communication. Bluetooth Name: Eye Massager
  • 【180° Adjustable & Portable Design】 Our electric eye care machine with a storage bag and can be folded into a smaller, so you can take it to the office, airplane, traveling. In addition, the head strap can be easily adjusted in size and suitable for all teenagers and adults. 〖Note: If you feel too tight or too loose, pls adjust the headband to find the right size.〗
  • 【Ideal Gifts】 The eye massager with remote control will be unique as a gift. Every Renpho's massager uses a well-built package & a good unboxing experience. Renpho is well-known for the highest quality products and the Best customer service team
Prime savings at the pharmacy of your choice
Search, compare, and save at over 60,000 pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy Compare prices
Product Description

eye massager
eye massager

Enjoy the Ultimate Relaxation of Your Eyes

  • The RENPHO eye massager is ergonomically designed for maximum comfort. Get your eye massager today or make a thoughtful gift to a dear friend or beloved family member!
  • It's an ideal choice for many people: teenagers who excessively use their mobile phone or tablet causing eye fatigue or myopia, office workers who use their computer every day, ladies who pay attention to exquisite beauty, who have dry eyes, and people who have stress, etc.
  • One of the greatest things about RENPHO's eye massager is its portable nature and storage. Enjoy a relaxing massage during the journey with our eye massager. Great for traveling, home, office, and spa, rest, sleeping, etc.

Tips: We do not recommend using an eye massager while charging.

Our eye massager needs 2-3 hours to charge once, its working time is 120 minutes, with 15 minutes/1 days working, it can work for 8 days.

Eye Care

Hard and Durable, Easy to Clean

  • The material of the renpho eye massager is skin-friendly PU, and the shell is anti-collision ABS, which is durable and easy to clean.

Comfortable Temperature

  • Hot towel cannot keep a constant temperature apply to the eyes, but Renpho's eye massager can do it.
  • The eye massager built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104℉-107℉ (40℃-42℃), better for relaxing eye strain, eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc.
  • After use, you will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream.

eye massager Rhythm eye massager basic Rhythm Eye Massager Heating and Cooling Eye Spa Mask foot massager with Heat foot massager
Ture View Eye Massager with Heat Eye Massager with Vision Window Rhythm Music Eye Massager Heating and Cooling Eye Spa Foot Massager Foot and Calf Massager with Heat & Remote
Modes 5 Modes 4 Mode 5 Modes 4 Modes
Heating or cooling (2 levels heat adjustable)Low heat: 102℉ -106℉; high heat: 106℉-110℉ NO NO (2 levels heat adjustable)low heat: 100℉, high heat 104℉; Cooling: 59-70℉ Heating: 104℉-110℉ Heating Massage Relax Whole Body
Vision Window Yes Yes Yes NO
Bluetooth Music Yes(2 Built-in Music) Yes(1 Built-in Music) Yes(1 Built-in Music) No
Voice Broadcast Yes Yes Yes Yes
Auto Timer 10 Mins 10 Mins 10 Mins 10 Mins; 3 Mins(cooling only) 20 minutes 15/20/30 mins
Silent Mode Yes Yes Yes Yes
Charging Time 2 Hours(USB Charging Port) 2 Hours(Type-C Charging Port) 2.5 Hours(Type-C Charging Port) 3 Hours(USB Charging Port)
Battery Life 120 mins(1200m--Ah) 180 mins(700m--Ah) 270 mins(1050m--Ah) 120 mins(1800m--Ah)
Product Weight 0.75lb/341g 0.4lb/188g 0.5lb/226g 0.55lb/250g

Product details

  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8 x 5.3 x 4 inches; 1.1 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ RF-EM001R
  • Batteries ‏ : ‎ 1 Lithium ion batteries required.
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ July 16, 2020
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Renpho WellnessRenpho Wellness
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B088BJ8B1G
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.4 out of 5 stars 4,171 ratings

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and Vibration, Remote Control, Compression Bluetooth Music Temple Eye Massage Mask Rechargeable for Relax Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eyes Improve Sleep-White
RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Rechargeable Eye Heat Massager for Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep, Ideal Valentine's Day Gifts
RENPHO Foot Massager Machine with Heat, Valentines Day Gifts for Him, Delivers Relief for Tired Muscles and Plantar Fasciitis, Fits Feet Up to Men Size 12
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask for Men Women, 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask & Blindfold, Concave Molded Night Sleep Mask, Block Out Light, Soft Comfort Eye Shade Cover for Travel Yoga Nap, Black
COMFIER Cordless Hair Scalp Massager- Electric Head Massager with Kneading 84 Massage Nodes, Handheld Portable Head Scratcher Massager for Hair Growth, Deep Clean and Stress Relax
Customer Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars (4171) 4.5 out of 5 stars (13455) 4.4 out of 5 stars (17701) 4.7 out of 5 stars (62984) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2741)
Price $59.99 $69.99 $110.49 $19.99 $39.96
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Renpho Wellness Renpho Wellness Renpho Wellness MZOODirect Comfier
Brand Name RENPHO RENPHO RENPHO MZOO COMFIER
Color A-white A-white Black White
Power Source Corded Electric. Not suitable for eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma, etc. Corded Electric Corded Electric Battery Powered
Size 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1)
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
4,171 global ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
17%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

adobemac
4.0 out of 5 stars Not just for the eyes!
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Color: A-white
228 people found this helpful
Joe
1.0 out of 5 stars Be careful. DO NOT BUY!
Reviewed in the United States on January 29, 2021
Color: A-white
108 people found this helpful
Bruce Pollack
4.0 out of 5 stars I love this unit
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2020
Color: A-white
115 people found this helpful
Michael J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent product!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2021
Color: A-white
101 people found this helpful
Namz
5.0 out of 5 stars Helps in massaging face and forehead.
Reviewed in the United States on December 6, 2020
Color: Black
79 people found this helpful
Sharon Dobben
5.0 out of 5 stars It works!
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2021
Color: A-white
67 people found this helpful
meiji
5.0 out of 5 stars Definitely worth the money !
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Color: Black
57 people found this helpful
krissriley
4.0 out of 5 stars Has some flaws but is a useful relaxing tool.
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2021
Color: A-white
44 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Dan Brooker
5.0 out of 5 stars Might need a change of underwear....
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 22, 2021
Color: A-white
47 people found this helpful
Steveyk864
5.0 out of 5 stars My wife assures me this is very good.....
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 5, 2021
Color: Black
21 people found this helpful
Weemo
5.0 out of 5 stars Fabulous
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 6, 2021
Color: A-white
24 people found this helpful
Man-of-few-words
1.0 out of 5 stars Not a good eye massager
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 1, 2021
Color: A-white
8 people found this helpful
Jessonia
1.0 out of 5 stars Très déplaisant, transpirant, tombe sur le nez, mal de tête, …
Reviewed in France on May 20, 2021
Color: A-white
35 people found this helpful
