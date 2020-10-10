Add to your order
from Asurion, LLC $6.99
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
Not Added
$59.99
($59.99 / Count)
$56.99
($56.99 / Count)
First delivery on Feb 21 Deliver now Ships from: Amazon Sold by: Renpho Wellness
Unlock 5% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat and Vibration, Remote Control, Compression Bluetooth Music Temple Eye Massage Mask Rechargeable for Relax Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eyes Improve Sleep-White
|List Price:
|$94.99 Details
|With Deal:
| $59.99 ($59.99 / Count)
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$35.00 (37%)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 5% on Portable Electric Scalp Massager when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 10% on 🔥🔥True View Eye Massage🔥 when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 10% on 💥Eye Massager 💥 when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|A-white
|Brand
|RENPHO
|Power Source
|Corded Electric. Not suitable for eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma, etc.
|Use for
|Eyes
About this item
- 【Upgraded Version Adopts Remote & Touch Control】 Renpho new version eye massager switches the mode randomly with remote and touches 2 methods. The eye mask adopts trigger point massage and built-in high-tech motor to maintain the precise strength, oscillating compression, and rhythmic percussion massaging. You will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream
- 【Constant Temperature】 The built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature 104℉-107℉ (40℃-42℃ ), better for relieving eye strain, eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc. Our eye relax machine can effectively help you refreshed after long-day work or study. 〖Note: Renpho eye massager NOT suitable for who have undergone eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma, etc.〗
- 【Bluetooth Connection to Personal Music】 The eye massage mask built-in speakers and prerecorded sound enhance relaxation. You can also connect via Bluetooth to play your own playlists. Music reduces anxiety and the physical effects of stress while improving communication. Bluetooth Name: Eye Massager
- 【180° Adjustable & Portable Design】 Our electric eye care machine with a storage bag and can be folded into a smaller, so you can take it to the office, airplane, traveling. In addition, the head strap can be easily adjusted in size and suitable for all teenagers and adults. 〖Note: If you feel too tight or too loose, pls adjust the headband to find the right size.〗
- 【Ideal Gifts】 The eye massager with remote control will be unique as a gift. Every Renpho's massager uses a well-built package & a good unboxing experience. Renpho is well-known for the highest quality products and the Best customer service team
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
- Save 5% on Portable Electric Scalp Massager when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 10% on 🔥🔥True View Eye Massage🔥 when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 10% on 💥Eye Massager 💥 when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 10% on 🎁Newly Designed FOOT and LEG Massager Machine🎁 when you purchase 1 or more any items offered by Renpho Wellness. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 20% on Head Scalp Massager when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code UF8V824Y. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 10% on 🦵calf Massager🔋 when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code CMZYT9GK. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on 006 Heating Pad when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Renpho Wellness. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code BHTHT9FF. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Enjoy the Ultimate Relaxation of Your Eyes
- The RENPHO eye massager is ergonomically designed for maximum comfort. Get your eye massager today or make a thoughtful gift to a dear friend or beloved family member!
- It's an ideal choice for many people: teenagers who excessively use their mobile phone or tablet causing eye fatigue or myopia, office workers who use their computer every day, ladies who pay attention to exquisite beauty, who have dry eyes, and people who have stress, etc.
- One of the greatest things about RENPHO's eye massager is its portable nature and storage. Enjoy a relaxing massage during the journey with our eye massager. Great for traveling, home, office, and spa, rest, sleeping, etc.
Tips: We do not recommend using an eye massager while charging.
Our eye massager needs 2-3 hours to charge once, its working time is 120 minutes, with 15 minutes/1 days working, it can work for 8 days.
Hard and Durable, Easy to Clean
- The material of the renpho eye massager is skin-friendly PU, and the shell is anti-collision ABS, which is durable and easy to clean.
Comfortable Temperature
- Hot towel cannot keep a constant temperature apply to the eyes, but Renpho's eye massager can do it.
- The eye massager built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104℉-107℉ (40℃-42℃), better for relaxing eye strain, eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc.
- After use, you will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream.
Let's Start to Experience 5 Modes：
- Compression + Heat + Music
- Compression + Heat + Vibration + Music
- Compression Only + Music
- Heat Only
- Vibration Only + Music
- When RENPHO's eye massager is working, it will compress and produce vibration and music, which may result in normal sounds <55dB, just like people's voices when they talk.
Adopts Remote & Touch Control
Wide Range Control Remote
- Switch the mode randomly and accurately with remote control and touch 2 methods
- This remote control with a wide range of control that you can control your eye massager at a far distance of more than 16ft from a different angle.
- Our eye massager needs 2-3 hours to charge once, it's working time is 120 minutes, with 15 minutes/1 days working, it can work for 8 days.
- One of the greatest things about RENPHO's eye massager is its portable nature and storage. Great for traveling, home, office, spa, rest, sleeping, etc.
- It's an ideal choice for many people: teenagers who excessively use their mobile phone or tablet causing eye fatigue or myopia, office workers, dry eyes, and people who have stress or insomnia.
- Get your eye massager today or make a thoughtful gift to a dear friend or beloved family member!
- Tips: We do not recommend using an eye massager while charging.
|
|
|
|
Operation Button
|
Adjustable Headband
|
Comfortable Temperature
|
|
|
|
180° Portable Design
|
USB Rechargeable
|
150° Nose Pad
|Ture View Eye Massager with Heat
|Eye Massager with Vision Window
|Rhythm Music Eye Massager
|Heating and Cooling Eye Spa
|Foot Massager
|Foot and Calf Massager with Heat & Remote
|Modes
|5 Modes
|4 Mode
|5 Modes
|4 Modes
|Heating or cooling
|(2 levels heat adjustable)Low heat: 102℉ -106℉; high heat: 106℉-110℉
|NO
|NO
|(2 levels heat adjustable)low heat: 100℉, high heat 104℉; Cooling: 59-70℉
|Heating: 104℉-110℉
|Heating Massage Relax Whole Body
|Vision Window
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|NO
|Bluetooth Music
|Yes(2 Built-in Music)
|Yes(1 Built-in Music)
|Yes(1 Built-in Music)
|No
|Voice Broadcast
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto Timer
|10 Mins
|10 Mins
|10 Mins
|10 Mins; 3 Mins(cooling only)
|20 minutes
|15/20/30 mins
|Silent Mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging Time
|2 Hours(USB Charging Port)
|2 Hours(Type-C Charging Port)
|2.5 Hours(Type-C Charging Port)
|3 Hours(USB Charging Port)
|Battery Life
|120 mins(1200m--Ah)
|180 mins(700m--Ah)
|270 mins(1050m--Ah)
|120 mins(1800m--Ah)
|Product Weight
|0.75lb/341g
|0.4lb/188g
|0.5lb/226g
|0.55lb/250g
Product details
- Package Dimensions : 8 x 5.3 x 4 inches; 1.1 Pounds
- Item model number : RF-EM001R
- Batteries : 1 Lithium ion batteries required.
- Date First Available : July 16, 2020
- Manufacturer : Renpho WellnessRenpho Wellness
- ASIN : B088BJ8B1G
- Best Sellers Rank: #982 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #5 in Sleep Masks
- Customer Reviews:
Compare with similar items
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2020
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Also, the device I got was not sealed. Suspecting it was a returned product. Make sure you thoroughly clean it if you decide to get one.
Super happy
Bruce Pollack
In December 2019, I bought my first RENPHO eye massager and after using it for 3 months, my vision seemed to have improved. I finally went in to LensCrafters to have my Optometrist do an assessment of my vision. Sure enough, he confirmed that I no longer need my bifocals and that my regular vision is “one click” (diopter) better than it was before starting to use the eye massager.
So, I’m a good example of how heat along with massage can improve circulation and make improvements in eyesight. Thanks so much RENPHO!
Mike E.
Las Vegas
Was sceptical at first. To be honest it is scary that you are having a gadget right on top of your eyes, and if anything goes wrong. I am using this since a month now and have began trusting this device and am quite comfortable with it.
Features include air pressure, heating and vibration, and as they run over time u start to feel like someone really is massaging you.
I have even run this during headaches on my forehead and it works a charm.
I have severe sinus issues so the massage around the eyes really helps.
U have to position this right to sit right above your nose, otherwise the pressure gets applied exactly on top of your eyes which will be uncomfortable and painful.
So keep moving it around when working to find the sweet spot for your face where it doesn't apply pressure on your eyes but around it.
I am happy with this and I am benefitting from this.
I bought this mainly for the issue of dry eyes which require me to hot compress my eyes, as well as prevent me from keeping my eyes open while in sleep.
However this isnt a clothed mask that I can leave on me through the night. Please don't leave or on your face and sleep through the night
I was able to go into deep sleep and relax using this with its music as well. Idk why some ppl found it a nuisance.
Over all love the product and its useful.
My only concern that the battery comes with remote is small one ( not 2AA, or 3AAA) so it my be challenge to find out power !
Ps : I paid full price for it , this is my honest review about this product and Will update few months later after use it.
Top reviews from other countries
Upon asking my wife if she required a cup of tea I was meant with silence. Panicking, as my wife never ignores the offer of a brew, I ran to the living room!
I was greeted by the sight of my wife laying there with the futuristic goggles on doing a good impression of a sleeping robocop. Point to note, my following robotic jokes were not appreciated.
She explained to me that I should not bother her while using this device and that I am infact disturbing her peace.
Her enjoyment of this item has led to me having to buy 3 more for friends and family members, which may impact me purchasing the new Fifa game on release.
Gents, buy this for the love of your life. It eases her tension, relaxes her and gives you 15 minutes of glorious quiet time.
BONUS FEATURE! I know this is not a known use for it but I also have sore knees and I thought I would try to use this over my knees; it is amazing. It sits snuggly over my kneecap, it can be tightened to suit and the heat/pressure/vibration is wonderful and my knees don’t seem to object to the musical accompaniment!
Overall it was the largest of the 7 devices priced from £9.99 - £62.00 on Amazon. It was reduced from £55 to £45 and was the second-worst out of 7. The £9.99 device outperforms this one in every way.
De 1 ; l’appareil ne tient pas correctement sur mon vissage et me fait mal si je le sers Je fais 1m68 pour 50kg donc j’ai un visage assez fin et mon nez est écrasé je dois respirer par la bouche en l’utilisant.
De 2 ; la chaleur qui se dégage du plastique contre les yeux me dérange énormément, je suis toute rouge quand j’ai terminé au bout de 10min, de la sueur sur mon visage et en plus de ça il ne tient pas en place à cause de la transpiration, si j’arrive à le mettre plus ou moins correctement au bout de 5sec il glisse à cause de la sueur et se retrouve sur mon nez, c’est très désagréable.
Et de 3 ; il est très bruyant sur l’oreille gauche, un bruit constant quand les coussins d’airs se remplissent de vibrations continues…
Conclusion, au bout de ces 10min, je suis toute rouge, j’ai mal au yeux parce que je l’ai remonté 20x et que les coussins d’airs m’ont rentré dans les orbites, mon nez me fait mal, et j’ai attrapé mal à la tête à cause du bruit dans mon côté gauche du visage…
En somme je déteste… je ne recommande vraiment pas ce produit, encore plus si vous êtes fine du visage comme moi.
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.