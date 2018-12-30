- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
RESPAWN RSP-110 Reclining Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest in Green (RSP-110-GRN)
- Overall Dimensions: 28"W x 28.5"D x 48.5-51.5"H; Seat: 20"W x 18.5"D; Backrest: 21"W x 30.75"H; Seat Height: 17.5-20.5"
- GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it's used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.
- ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padding designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.
- 4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair and reclining between 90 - 155 degrees with tilt tension adjustment and infinite locking positions. Soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement.
- PREMIUM MAKE: Upholstered in bonded leather in bold, contrasting colors but maintains a professional look, this gamer chair can also be used as an office chair. Gaming chair includes a 275 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use
- WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK: Sit back and relax knowing this video game chair is backed by the RESPAWN by OFM Limited Lifetime warranty, and dedicated, year-round representative support.
From the manufacturer
GAMIFIED SEATING
Comfort and Cost Savings in One Package
The RESPAWN by OFM 110 features bonded leather, a 155-degree tilt, and padded fixed armrests for elbow relief.
The adjustable lumbar and head pillow give you the support you need for long hours in any game.
KICK UP YOUR FEET
Extendable Footrest Provides Extreme Comfort
Comfort features like segmented padding, contoured support, and a built-in extendable footrest let you put up your feet and relax for hours.
This RESPAWN gaming chair helps you bring your ‘A’ game to every match.
Product description
You’re a gamer first, you shouldn’t have to spend the cost of an ultrawide monitor to get an ergonomic gaming chair. The RESPAWN 110, in Green, delivers comfort and cost savings in one package. The chair tilt and lift levers are located on the right, beneath the chair, and the fixed armrests are padded for elbow relief. The RSP-110 features bonded leather and a 155-degree tilt, with infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best angle. The adjustable lumbar and head pillow gives you the support you need for long hours in any game. Put your feet up and relax with a built-in extendable footrest. With a 275 lb weight capacity, this RESPAWN gaming chair helps you bring your ‘A’ game to every match.
Customer reviews
Customer images
1) the arm rest wobble side to side but not up and down. Can support arms but feels flimsy.
2) the seat cushion deflated really quickly (<20 days) and isn't as supportive as hoped for. (Preface: I'm a 6' tall, 220lbs guy)
Update: after 7 months of ownership, the material on the chair has begun to split and separate leaving a pealing effect.
I wouldn't recommend this budget gaming chair unless those two things get fixed in future versions.
UPDATE: 1 1/2 months in... After using this chair extensively for upright gaming/work and full reclined movie viewing I can still stand by the 5-star rating I gave it. The chair always feels solid in any position (200lb+ guy) and the footrest doesn't feel flimsy at all if treated properly (ie, no excessive weight on it or being rough). The only two very minor complaints are (A) it doesn't breathe at all so, on a very hot day and long sitting times, it can get a bit hot, and (B) the bolts for the armrest that attach to the back of the chair did work themselves loose that required about two full turns to tighten back up. But, like I said, very negligible complaints for the price/features of this chair.
UPDATE: 1yr 3months: Both the seat and armrests are cracking. Luckily their support team is pretty responsive. Between the correspondences and the delivery of my replacements (today 8/20) it took about 3-4 weeks. I'll be hanging on to these replacements until the seat and arms are so far gone since apparently they are only good for about a year.
I was able to assemble the chair easily and though this was going to be a great new addition to my corner of the world.
Then I sat in it and that is when things started to degrade.
1. The lever to lower the chair is in front of the lever to adjust the angle of the chair. NOT AT ALL fun expecting to lean back only to slam to the lowest setting.
2. The arms on the chair make it so you have to lean, uncomfortably, to adjust the chair. - poor design.
3. The chair does not have ANY spring loaded back rest lean, as in every normal office chair I have ever sat in.
4. When you want to move the chair back up, you need to adjust the lever, then manually move the chair (without any spring assistance) and then lock the lever down - all without messing up the position of the back of the chair.
To summarize, this is a cool looking chair, and for some people it might work great. For me, however, it is not functionally complete and will end up sitting in the closet or being sold on Craigslist.
Top international reviews
Recomendado
Uso después de 4 meses: tiene un detalle de que los tornillos que fijan los reposabrazos se aflojan y tienes que volver a apretarlos cada cierto tiempo. Hasta el momento no tuve ningún otro problema
Por alguna razón no puedo hacer que se recline para atrás de manera libre, tiene ajuste de altura y si se puede reclinar pero tienes que elegir la posición y mantenerla ahí, no se mese como otras...
Fácil de armar.
Llega más rápido de lo que se informa.
Correctamente empacada.
Las piezas son robustas y sólidas.
Muy cómodo.
Contras:
No es piel, es vinipiel.
Los acabados finos fallan un poco.
Se arma muy fácil, la armé solo y no fue nada dificil.
Se ve muy bonita en persona. Se siente de buen material. Los reposabrazos no son muy firmes pero yo no los uso mucho.
La posicion acostado es super estable, creí que tambalearía más, pero la verdad no.
El armado es rápido y nada complicado, incluye todas las piezas ordenadas y las herramientas para hacerlo.
Me encantó :D 100% recomendada
Additionally, the back is not aligned because the holes attaching the base and your back support is off.
It looks like a great chair but the support is not as comfortable as it appears. I wish this had adjustable handrests also.
* Un armado muy sencillo, venía con todas sus piezas y tornillos
* Media hora de uso y muy cómoda
* Se desliza con facilidad
* Las cajas de los herrajes venían golpeadas, pero es normal por el movimiento al transportar y por las puntas de los herrajes
* El pistón para la altura y el resorte para el respaldo funcionan perfectamente.
* Simplemente genial