Not really sure what the complaints are about this chair. It does have a slight "odour" but that's like complaining about the new car smell. The seat/back padding is GREAT. The (easily adjustable) lumber/headrest pads are very comfortable and easily adjustable. The assembly was easy/clean (no Styrofoam). There were about 5-6 pieces (look at the pictures) all bubble wrapped and two boxes. Inside of the two boxes, everything was individually wrapped. And as a side-note... They have the EASIEST packaging to "pop-out" the various lettered screws/bolts/tools. Personally, that was the first thing I noticed/enjoyed lol



UPDATE: 1 1/2 months in... After using this chair extensively for upright gaming/work and full reclined movie viewing I can still stand by the 5-star rating I gave it. The chair always feels solid in any position (200lb+ guy) and the footrest doesn't feel flimsy at all if treated properly (ie, no excessive weight on it or being rough). The only two very minor complaints are (A) it doesn't breathe at all so, on a very hot day and long sitting times, it can get a bit hot, and (B) the bolts for the armrest that attach to the back of the chair did work themselves loose that required about two full turns to tighten back up. But, like I said, very negligible complaints for the price/features of this chair.



UPDATE: 1yr 3months: Both the seat and armrests are cracking. Luckily their support team is pretty responsive. Between the correspondences and the delivery of my replacements (today 8/20) it took about 3-4 weeks. I'll be hanging on to these replacements until the seat and arms are so far gone since apparently they are only good for about a year.