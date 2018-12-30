$191.46
RESPAWN RSP-110 Reclining Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest in Green (RSP-110-GRN)

by RESPAWN
4.1 out of 5 stars 8,228 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "game chairs for adults"
Price: $191.46
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Green
  • Overall Dimensions: 28"W x 28.5"D x 48.5-51.5"H; Seat: 20"W x 18.5"D; Backrest: 21"W x 30.75"H; Seat Height: 17.5-20.5"
  • GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it's used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.
  • ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padding designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.
  • 4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair and reclining between 90 - 155 degrees with tilt tension adjustment and infinite locking positions. Soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement.
  • PREMIUM MAKE: Upholstered in bonded leather in bold, contrasting colors but maintains a professional look, this gamer chair can also be used as an office chair. Gaming chair includes a 275 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use
  • WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK: Sit back and relax knowing this video game chair is backed by the RESPAWN by OFM Limited Lifetime warranty, and dedicated, year-round representative support.
New (10) from $187.79 + FREE Shipping

Color: Green

From the manufacturer

RSP-110-GRN
RSP-110-GRN
GAMIFIED SEATING

Comfort and Cost Savings in One Package

The RESPAWN by OFM 110 features bonded leather, a 155-degree tilt, and padded fixed armrests for elbow relief.

The adjustable lumbar and head pillow give you the support you need for long hours in any game.

RSP-110-GRN
KICK UP YOUR FEET

Extendable Footrest Provides Extreme Comfort

Comfort features like segmented padding, contoured support, and a built-in extendable footrest let you put up your feet and relax for hours.

This RESPAWN gaming chair helps you bring your ‘A’ game to every match.

RSP-110-GRN
RSP-110-BLK

Product description

Color:Green

You’re a gamer first, you shouldn’t have to spend the cost of an ultrawide monitor to get an ergonomic gaming chair. The RESPAWN 110, in Green, delivers comfort and cost savings in one package. The chair tilt and lift levers are located on the right, beneath the chair, and the fixed armrests are padded for elbow relief. The RSP-110 features bonded leather and a 155-degree tilt, with infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best angle. The adjustable lumbar and head pillow gives you the support you need for long hours in any game. Put your feet up and relax with a built-in extendable footrest. With a 275 lb weight capacity, this RESPAWN gaming chair helps you bring your ‘A’ game to every match.

Product information

Color:Green

Technical Specification

Installation Manual [PDF ]
Specification Sheet [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

RESPAWN RSP-110 Reclining Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Footrest in Green (RSP-110-GRN)
AmazonBasics Kids/Youth Gaming Recliner with Headrest and Back Pillow, 5+ Age Group, Black and Blue
Ergonomic Office Chair PC Gaming Chair Desk Chair Executive PU Leather Computer Chair Lumbar Support with Footrest Modern Task Rolling Swivel Chair for Women, Men(White)
Homall Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Computer Chair PU Leather Desk Chair PC Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (White)
GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest and Bluetooth Speakers Music Video Game Chair【Patented Design】 Heavy Duty Ergonomic Computer Office Desk Chair Red
Ficmax Gaming Chair Massage Ergonomic Computer Gaming Chair Reclining Racing Office Chair with Footrest High Back Gamer Chair for E-sports Large size Gaming Desk Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support
Customer Rating 4.1 out of 5 stars (8228) 4.5 out of 5 stars (208) 4.2 out of 5 stars (3432) 4.3 out of 5 stars (15145) 4.5 out of 5 stars (1149) 3.9 out of 5 stars (1749)
Price $191.46 $110.07 $125.99 $159.99 $179.99 $199.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Cavalier Store FlamakerDirect GTRACING Direct Ficmax
Item Dimensions 28.50 x 28.00 x 51.50 inches 24.40 x 26.40 x 31.90 inches 35.00 x 50.00 x 50.00 inches 19.80 x 20.50 x 47.80 inches 33.80 x 12.60 x 25.20 inches
Item Weight 51.81 lbs 31.80 lbs 38.50 lbs 42.10 lbs 50.00 lbs 51.00 lbs
Material Leather F1-101S+F1-070 Faux Leather Leather Faux Leather pu leather cover, high-density shaping foam, metal framework.
Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
8,228 customer ratings
5 star
59%
4 star
16%
3 star
9%
2 star
6%
1 star
10%
CAC
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY THIS CHAIR. TAKE A GAMERS ADVICE.
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2018

Color: Green
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
889 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ryan Manning
2.0 out of 5 stars 220lbs guy) I wouldn't recommend this budget gaming chair unless those two things get ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2018

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
323 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Chris McGuinn
3.0 out of 5 stars Dont listen to the haters
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2018

Color: Red
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
334 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Chair
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2018

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
206 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Phillip L. Williams
2.0 out of 5 stars Cool looking, but functionally deficient
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2018

Color: Green
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
112 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Adan Chavero Hernandez
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto
Reviewed in Mexico on August 10, 2019

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
31 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Charly300884
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente silla!
Reviewed in Mexico on June 24, 2019

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
16 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
julio cesar reyna valle
4.0 out of 5 stars EXELENTE SILLA
Reviewed in Mexico on January 4, 2019

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Jorsh_Nfs
5.0 out of 5 stars Buena silla, cómoda y fácil de armar
Reviewed in Mexico on December 18, 2019

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ruben Saenz
4.0 out of 5 stars Silla cómoda y bonita, pero no se la mejor calidad.
Reviewed in Mexico on October 6, 2019

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Cliente de Amazon
4.0 out of 5 stars Muy buena silla!
Reviewed in Mexico on December 20, 2019

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
André Monterrubio
5.0 out of 5 stars Calidad y precio / Comodidad
Reviewed in Mexico on February 7, 2020

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
gabymape
5.0 out of 5 stars Increible
Reviewed in Mexico on February 9, 2020

Color: Green
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ryansalvador
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy comodo
Reviewed in Mexico on January 29, 2020

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Verónica Gallegos
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente calidad y comodidad
Reviewed in Mexico on November 7, 2019

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
PickyConsumer
2.0 out of 5 stars Only has looks. Not great comfort
Reviewed in Canada on April 1, 2020

Color: Gray
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Eddie Valverde
3.0 out of 5 stars Esperaba mejor calidad
Reviewed in Mexico on May 7, 2020

Color: Green
Color: GreenVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Alberto I.
2.0 out of 5 stars Me desilusiona
Reviewed in Mexico on January 22, 2020

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
León Macías
5.0 out of 5 stars Recomendable
Reviewed in Mexico on May 15, 2020

Color: White
Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Ernesto M.
4.0 out of 5 stars Bueno no exelente
Reviewed in Mexico on April 26, 2020

Color: Blue
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
