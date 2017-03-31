Facebook Twitter Pinterest
RIF6 CUBE Mobile Pico Projector - Portable Mini 2 inch Video Projector with Built In Speakers HD LED Display for Home Movie Theater - has HDMI Input for Smart Phones Laptops Tablet and Gaming Consoles

3.9 out of 5 stars 980 customer reviews
  • ULTRA PORTABLE PICO PROJECTOR - This 2-inch compact palm sized pocket projector is equipped with a built-in rechargeable internal battery that lasts up to 90 minutes. Lightweight and can be easily carried for home or outdoor cinema entertainment
  • COMPATIBLE with HMDI DEVICES - This small handheld and wireless electronic video projector is designed with MHL and HDMI cable port for you to mirror out your smartphone, computer, tablets, laptop, gaming console, and TV & movie streaming devices
  • MULTIPLE CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS - Unlike other projectors, ours is powered with wide range of inputs where you can play high resolution videos, movies, photo slideshows, music and office text files directly from USB flash drive or micro SD card
  • FULL LED DISPLAY - Vibrant LED DLP light projection with full 50 lumens incredibly lasts up to 20,000 hours and displays screen size up to 120 inches, whether on the bedroom wall at home, or office board room for business presentations
  • COMPLETE PACKAGE ACCESSORIES - 2 x 2 x 1.9 inches projector with built-in speaker also includes flexible mini tripod with bendable legs that keep your projector stable anywhere. Also includes remote control, charger, USB, HDMI and MHL connectors
Product description

Throw out the clunky projectors and transform your surroundings into a mind-blowing cinema with the RIF6 CUBE Mobile Projector. A new kind of mini projector crafted from weightless aluminum, and equipped with 120 inches of vivid projection display. Designed with built-in 90-minute battery, 20,000 hrs bright LED bulb, clear audio speaker, air ventilation and adjustable focus knob on the side. Incredibly lightweight and compact, and fits in any briefcase, laptop bag, purse or pouch for easy access. A perfect companion for a smart phone, camera, laptop or tablet. The micro SD card slot, HDMI, and MHL inputs allow you to connect almost any portable device for travel size, big screen entertainment anywhere. Use the onboard media player to project 1080 megapixel image and movies directly from a USB stick or Micro SD Card. This gadget is also great in an office or school setting for a powerpoint presentation. Truly an amazing device for limitless multimedia possibilities.

Product Details

  • Includes mini projector, tripod, remote control, charger, micro USB cable, HDMI and MHL cables
  • Projector Size: 2 x 2 x 1.9 in (5.1 x 5.1 x 4.8 cm)
  • Weight: 0.30 lbs (136 g)
  • LED Bulb Life: 20,000 hours
  • Battery Life: 90 minutes (built-in battery included)
  • Image Size: 120 in (304 cm)
  • Resolution: 854 x 480 (WVGA)
  • Video Inputs: Micro SD, MHL & HDMI
  • Remote Control Battery Type: CR2025/CR2032 (remote battery included)
  • Free 1-year warranty and 45-day satisfaction guarantee
  • For full operating instructions and safety warnings, always refer to RIF6 product manual

Product information

