-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "RIF6 CUBE Mobile Pico Projector - Portable Mini 2 ..." and save 48% off the $299.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $5.55 shipping
4-Year Home AV Protection Planfrom SquareTrade
- Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions
- 24/7 customer support
- Free shipping on all repairs with no deductibles or hidden fees
- Fully transferable with gifts. Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days
- If you purchase this service plan and eligible product for this service plan, you acknowledge that Amazon may send the service plan seller relevant product and price information for the purpose of administering the plan
RIF6 CUBE Mobile Pico Projector - Portable Mini 2 inch Video Projector with Built In Speakers HD LED Display for Home Movie Theater - has HDMI Input for Smart Phones Laptops Tablet and Gaming Consoles
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- ULTRA PORTABLE PICO PROJECTOR - This 2-inch compact palm sized pocket projector is equipped with a built-in rechargeable internal battery that lasts up to 90 minutes. Lightweight and can be easily carried for home or outdoor cinema entertainment
- COMPATIBLE with HMDI DEVICES - This small handheld and wireless electronic video projector is designed with MHL and HDMI cable port for you to mirror out your smartphone, computer, tablets, laptop, gaming console, and TV & movie streaming devices
- MULTIPLE CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS - Unlike other projectors, ours is powered with wide range of inputs where you can play high resolution videos, movies, photo slideshows, music and office text files directly from USB flash drive or micro SD card
- FULL LED DISPLAY - Vibrant LED DLP light projection with full 50 lumens incredibly lasts up to 20,000 hours and displays screen size up to 120 inches, whether on the bedroom wall at home, or office board room for business presentations
- COMPLETE PACKAGE ACCESSORIES - 2 x 2 x 1.9 inches projector with built-in speaker also includes flexible mini tripod with bendable legs that keep your projector stable anywhere. Also includes remote control, charger, USB, HDMI and MHL connectors
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product description
Throw out the clunky projectors and transform your surroundings into a mind-blowing cinema with the RIF6 CUBE Mobile Projector. A new kind of mini projector crafted from weightless aluminum, and equipped with 120 inches of vivid projection display. Designed with built-in 90-minute battery, 20,000 hrs bright LED bulb, clear audio speaker, air ventilation and adjustable focus knob on the side. Incredibly lightweight and compact, and fits in any briefcase, laptop bag, purse or pouch for easy access. A perfect companion for a smart phone, camera, laptop or tablet. The micro SD card slot, HDMI, and MHL inputs allow you to connect almost any portable device for travel size, big screen entertainment anywhere. Use the onboard media player to project 1080 megapixel image and movies directly from a USB stick or Micro SD Card. This gadget is also great in an office or school setting for a powerpoint presentation. Truly an amazing device for limitless multimedia possibilities.
Product Details
- Includes mini projector, tripod, remote control, charger, micro USB cable, HDMI and MHL cables
- Projector Size: 2 x 2 x 1.9 in (5.1 x 5.1 x 4.8 cm)
- Weight: 0.30 lbs (136 g)
- LED Bulb Life: 20,000 hours
- Battery Life: 90 minutes (built-in battery included)
- Image Size: 120 in (304 cm)
- Resolution: 854 x 480 (WVGA)
- Video Inputs: Micro SD, MHL & HDMI
- Remote Control Battery Type: CR2025/CR2032 (remote battery included)
- Free 1-year warranty and 45-day satisfaction guarantee
- For full operating instructions and safety warnings, always refer to RIF6 product manual
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
So here are some details on experience with this projector:
QUALITY OF PICTURE: The quality is pretty good with this little device. The larger the picture gets, the grainier it will be so take that into consideration. also, it really does need to be very dark for the picture quality to be as good as possible. There are some projectors that will work pretty good in low light situations, this is not one of them. You really need it to be dark to get the best picture. Also, I find that the quality is better on animated movies vs live action. But live action still is good! Don't get me wrong.
SOUND QUALITY: The sound quality of the cube sucks. Don't believe any review that says it is good. You will need to supplement the sound. The only way to use the cube as is, would be to sit (or lay) right next to it and have the room very very quiet. The sound will not fill a room. I know that RIF6 has a sound cube, but I did not buy it/try it. I used some existing speakers I had. See details on that below.
SOUND SOLUTION: To help with the sound, you can use the AUX outlet on the projector (marked with a headphones symbol) to connect to a speaker. I saw some people hemming and hawing about the fact that this is not bluetooth. This is EASY to get around. Purchase a bluetooth transmitter. I bought one for about $16 and it works perfectly. I connected it to two bluetooth speakers (Kardon Onyx bluetooth speaker and Jawbone mini jambox) and we had AWESOME sound for our projected movie. Luckily, I already had these 2 bluetooth speakers at home.
CONNECTING TO DEVICES: The easiest thing for me to connect to was my computer. I could use the cord already provided and had not issues connecting and projecting. We could pull up the Netflix website, go full screen on the laptop and voila... perfect. Connecting to mobile devices are harder and in more cases than not, will need additional hardware to make it work. But fret not, it's possible! The projector comes with two Android connectors. I have a Kindle, but the connectors are not compatible, you need to purchase some separate. Since a Kindle is not my main tablet (an iPad is) I selected not to invest into making that work. If you want to connect an iPad or an iPhone, you have to buy an lightening port to HDMI connector. But BEWARE. Some of the connectors will NOT allow Netflix, which I can imagine a lot of people want to project. So read, read, read, before buying. ALSO, consider the adapters recommended on the RIF6 site, as those are more likely to work. BUT before you spend a lot of money purchasing something, think about what you REALLY will want to use this projector for. There may be a better solution (like using a laptop or a streaming device), especially if it is just for something like Netflix. Originally I was very gun-ho on connecting my iPhone, but eventually came to the realization that I just wanted it for movies, I already had a Chromecast and the additional adapter needed was much cheaper than the iphone one and it would project more.
USING STREAMING (Chromecast, Netflix, Roku): LITTLE KNOWN SECRET.. streaming devices are very, very easy to hook up. I hooked up my Chromecast and was able to cast movies, shows from Netflix, HBO, Showtime, etc... with NO ISSUE. I can imagine that the same can be done with a Firestick or Roku as I believe they both connect via HDMI. BUT if you select this path (which I HIGHLY recommend) you will need to get an adapter. Luckily there is one that is only $7 and works like a CHARM!
TRIPOD: The tripod is cute and I love how flexible it is. To use, you just screw in the holder, then slot in the projector. Note, the projector corners should be in the corners of the holder to keep it snug. Once in, tighten the screw. ALSO, the tripod mount is universal, so you can attach the projector to any tripod. I actually used my taller camera tripod for our movie so it was head on.
KEEP IT SAFE: This thing is so tiny, I was concerned with dropping it (or my kids dropping it) so I purchased the silicone case that RIF6 sells. It was very cheap, under $10 and worth it. One note, once you put the cube in the silicone case it will no longer fir in the tripod holder, BUT the silicone case has it's own tripod connector at the bottom.
MY PERFECT SET-UP: So below is my perfect RIF6 projector set-up:
-Projector in silicone case and attached to tall tripod (both case and tripod would be separate)
-Attached to Chromecast using additional HDMI connector
-Bluetooth transmitter connect to AUX outlet
-Kardon Onyx bluetooth speaker and or/ Jawbone mini jambox connected via the bluetooth transmitter (Jambox can be connected via the AUX cord as well)
-While the projector does have a rechargeable battery and can project without being plugged in, I keep it plugged in while projecting so we don't have to cut it short after 90 minutes
-Lots of popcorn!
Here is list of the products I used for my set-up. https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/2W98B3KINOSKG/ It may seem like a lot and it makes for a LOT of cords (plus the need for a powerstrip) it works and I think it is worth it.
I hope you found this review helpful. If so, let me know by clicking "Helpful" below.
I would love to have it replaced because it was great while it worked for a month or two. Now it's just a paper weight
Update 10.10.17
Changed rating to 5 stars. Why? Excellent customer service. My projector died and reached out for assistance. They asked to explain my issue and provide a short video or pictures visually displaying the issue. After submitting those things, I was sent a return label to send back to unit. I had a brand new projector sent to me quickly and was up and running again within about 10 days. Really can’t express how well and expediently all of this was resolved.
Top notch experience, thank you to the entire team that helped me out!