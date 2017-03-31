This projector is amazing! Really it is. It is so tiny, but packs a HUGE punch. I am so amazed at what that little cube can do. I purchased it right before mu daughter's sleepover and they had a great time watching Ghostbusters projected on the wall (and at some points even watching it on the ceiling)! I am very happy with this product, have told many people about it and I look for every opportunity to use it. lol! I can't wait until it gets warmer so we can have movies in our backyard and I have big plans for movie nights when we go camping in the summer. This device is perfect for that given it is so small and so easy to transport.So here are some details on experience with this projector:QUALITY OF PICTURE: The quality is pretty good with this little device. The larger the picture gets, the grainier it will be so take that into consideration. also, it really does need to be very dark for the picture quality to be as good as possible. There are some projectors that will work pretty good in low light situations, this is not one of them. You really need it to be dark to get the best picture. Also, I find that the quality is better on animated movies vs live action. But live action still is good! Don't get me wrong.SOUND QUALITY: The sound quality of the cube sucks. Don't believe any review that says it is good. You will need to supplement the sound. The only way to use the cube as is, would be to sit (or lay) right next to it and have the room very very quiet. The sound will not fill a room. I know that RIF6 has a sound cube, but I did not buy it/try it. I used some existing speakers I had. See details on that below.SOUND SOLUTION: To help with the sound, you can use the AUX outlet on the projector (marked with a headphones symbol) to connect to a speaker. I saw some people hemming and hawing about the fact that this is not bluetooth. This is EASY to get around. Purchase a bluetooth transmitter. I bought one for about $16 and it works perfectly. I connected it to two bluetooth speakers (Kardon Onyx bluetooth speaker and Jawbone mini jambox) and we had AWESOME sound for our projected movie. Luckily, I already had these 2 bluetooth speakers at home.CONNECTING TO DEVICES: The easiest thing for me to connect to was my computer. I could use the cord already provided and had not issues connecting and projecting. We could pull up the Netflix website, go full screen on the laptop and voila... perfect. Connecting to mobile devices are harder and in more cases than not, will need additional hardware to make it work. But fret not, it's possible! The projector comes with two Android connectors. I have a Kindle, but the connectors are not compatible, you need to purchase some separate. Since a Kindle is not my main tablet (an iPad is) I selected not to invest into making that work. If you want to connect an iPad or an iPhone, you have to buy an lightening port to HDMI connector. But BEWARE. Some of the connectors will NOT allow Netflix, which I can imagine a lot of people want to project. So read, read, read, before buying. ALSO, consider the adapters recommended on the RIF6 site, as those are more likely to work. BUT before you spend a lot of money purchasing something, think about what you REALLY will want to use this projector for. There may be a better solution (like using a laptop or a streaming device), especially if it is just for something like Netflix. Originally I was very gun-ho on connecting my iPhone, but eventually came to the realization that I just wanted it for movies, I already had a Chromecast and the additional adapter needed was much cheaper than the iphone one and it would project more.USING STREAMING (Chromecast, Netflix, Roku): LITTLE KNOWN SECRET.. streaming devices are very, very easy to hook up. I hooked up my Chromecast and was able to cast movies, shows from Netflix, HBO, Showtime, etc... with NO ISSUE. I can imagine that the same can be done with a Firestick or Roku as I believe they both connect via HDMI. BUT if you select this path (which I HIGHLY recommend) you will need to get an adapter. Luckily there is one that is only $7 and works like a CHARM!TRIPOD: The tripod is cute and I love how flexible it is. To use, you just screw in the holder, then slot in the projector. Note, the projector corners should be in the corners of the holder to keep it snug. Once in, tighten the screw. ALSO, the tripod mount is universal, so you can attach the projector to any tripod. I actually used my taller camera tripod for our movie so it was head on.KEEP IT SAFE: This thing is so tiny, I was concerned with dropping it (or my kids dropping it) so I purchased the silicone case that RIF6 sells. It was very cheap, under $10 and worth it. One note, once you put the cube in the silicone case it will no longer fir in the tripod holder, BUT the silicone case has it's own tripod connector at the bottom.MY PERFECT SET-UP: So below is my perfect RIF6 projector set-up:-Projector in silicone case and attached to tall tripod (both case and tripod would be separate)-Attached to Chromecast using additional HDMI connector-Bluetooth transmitter connect to AUX outlet-Kardon Onyx bluetooth speaker and or/ Jawbone mini jambox connected via the bluetooth transmitter (Jambox can be connected via the AUX cord as well)-While the projector does have a rechargeable battery and can project without being plugged in, I keep it plugged in while projecting so we don't have to cut it short after 90 minutes-Lots of popcorn!Here is list of the products I used for my set-up. https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/2W98B3KINOSKG/ It may seem like a lot and it makes for a LOT of cords (plus the need for a powerstrip) it works and I think it is worth it.I hope you found this review helpful. 